Khloe Kardashian is back to working out most days, five weeks after giving birth

Khloe Kardashian gave birth five weeks ago – it feels like longer – and she’s already back in the gym. Here’s the part where I do the disclaimer: follow your doctor’s recommendations and listen to your own body. If you don’t feel like you’re ready to go back to the gym one month after giving birth, then listen to your body. It’s that simple. Khloe’s brand is all about “the gym” and that’s her psychological release as well. She’s been stewing on a lot of junk in the past two months. Maybe if she spends a few hours on a treadmill or stairclimber, she’ll figure some sh-t out. Anyway, Khloe posted some Snapchat videos where she talked about her body and her goals and such:

Getting back into the groove: “The beginning parts of working out kind of suck because you’re pushing your body so hard, you’re so tired, and you’re trying to get back into your rhythm. It’s much more difficult than I think you expect it to be. I’ve been working out for 11 days now, I feel really good, but tired. My body is sore because it’s re-waking itself back up.” On being criticized for getting back to the gym: “What I’m annoyed about is that I’ve read a couple of times on Twitter that, you know, they feel that I’m focusing too much on my body, but the truth is, I’ve worked out five or six days a week before I got pregnant and that’s my sanctuary and something I love to do. So I want to start doing that now and getting into my rhythm and in between feedings I want to find time to work out because that’s going to be my new normal. Just because I have a baby, doesn’t mean I have to stop doing the things that I love, and I love working out and getting my mind right. I’ve been craving these workouts.”

[From People]

I’m including a copy of one of Khloe’s Snaps below, where she lifts up her shirt to show off her postpartum body. Personally, I think she already looks like she’s lost much of the baby weight. Her body truly doesn’t look all that different now than it did pre-pregnancy. I mean, her waist used to be smaller, but otherwise… same ol’ Pinocchio Butt and everything. As for the rest of it… you do you, let Khloe do Khloe. She’s a mess, but her messiness isn’t even about her body dysmorphia at this point.