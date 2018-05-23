Khloe Kardashian is back to working out most days, five weeks after giving birth

Khloe Kardashian gave birth five weeks ago – it feels like longer – and she’s already back in the gym. Here’s the part where I do the disclaimer: follow your doctor’s recommendations and listen to your own body. If you don’t feel like you’re ready to go back to the gym one month after giving birth, then listen to your body. It’s that simple. Khloe’s brand is all about “the gym” and that’s her psychological release as well. She’s been stewing on a lot of junk in the past two months. Maybe if she spends a few hours on a treadmill or stairclimber, she’ll figure some sh-t out. Anyway, Khloe posted some Snapchat videos where she talked about her body and her goals and such:
Getting back into the groove: “The beginning parts of working out kind of suck because you’re pushing your body so hard, you’re so tired, and you’re trying to get back into your rhythm. It’s much more difficult than I think you expect it to be. I’ve been working out for 11 days now, I feel really good, but tired. My body is sore because it’s re-waking itself back up.”
On being criticized for getting back to the gym: “What I’m annoyed about is that I’ve read a couple of times on Twitter that, you know, they feel that I’m focusing too much on my body, but the truth is, I’ve worked out five or six days a week before I got pregnant and that’s my sanctuary and something I love to do. So I want to start doing that now and getting into my rhythm and in between feedings I want to find time to work out because that’s going to be my new normal. Just because I have a baby, doesn’t mean I have to stop doing the things that I love, and I love working out and getting my mind right. I’ve been craving these workouts.”
I’m including a copy of one of Khloe’s Snaps below, where she lifts up her shirt to show off her postpartum body. Personally, I think she already looks like she’s lost much of the baby weight. Her body truly doesn’t look all that different now than it did pre-pregnancy. I mean, her waist used to be smaller, but otherwise… same ol’ Pinocchio Butt and everything. As for the rest of it… you do you, let Khloe do Khloe. She’s a mess, but her messiness isn’t even about her body dysmorphia at this point.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
What is this app/filter that makes you sound like a child??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even without that app/filter, she’s always had an annoying, fake, babyish voice
Report this comment as spam or abuse
First of all, what thighs is she complaining about? Her and her sisters all went to their doctors and got those skinny legs and comically enormous behinds. They look like carpenter ants.
And why is she pretending like she’s going to work out? It’s straight back to the surgeon for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“carpenter ants” /snort
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG! I’m dying at work. Carpenter ants…spot on!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That IMO is one of the worst drawbacks of that type of lipo-sculpt. They remove fat from your thighs to stick it in the butt/hip area bit it looks soo unnatural. Women with a healthy, round NATURAL butt have the thick thighs to match and hold it up, which makes the KK’s look even more ridiculous
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, nobody looks like this naturally, why do they think we buy it?! It just looks stuck on. There was nothing wrong with ANY of their bodies, I don’t know why they carve themselves up like this continuously, really sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, their surgeon has no idea what a female body looks like. Screw the proportions, their entire shape is OFF. No one looks like that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg carpenter ants *dying
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love the “carpenter ants” comment!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did anyone else burst out laughing when she turned sideways and showed off the Pinocchio butt? I know it should be sad that she (I’m assuming) has such body issues and that booty has gotten out of control but… c’mon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had a mouthful of tea but wanted to, lol. Sometimes I think it’s just too pathetic to laugh at, other days I just gag. And all days I wonder why millions follow a shameless, vapid and enormously vain “reality” TV star that offers the world nothing save for laughs and “advertising” for luxury goods. This family manages even to make Birkins look common :’(
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I cant imagine the body dysmorphia these women (maybe not Kourt?) will all pass down to their daughters?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fake fake fakety fake.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doing whatever it takes to stay relevant and in the news. Ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This woman doesn’t have a post baby body because she didn’t have a baby. And listen to her lying about her butt, that was supposedly created in the gym. Pathological liar. I wonder if the baby is hers biologically? The baby looks like Tristen the cheater, but not like her yet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Remember that she’s had nearly as many different faces as Kim.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you really think she faked it? Even for the K team, that’s pretty out there. I’m not arguing with you, but it just seems so extreme and could that many people involved keep it a secret?
Also, why do they think those rear ends are remotely attractive?
Curious minds want to know!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you look at enough pics of her you can see the fake belly. Pregnancy changes other aspects of your appearance, not just a perfectly shaped moon bump. She had more reason than most to fake it…she doesn’t want the world questioning the parentage. Tristen has her on his short leash…he can do what he likes cuz he knows she did not give birth to the baby.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her belly is flat because she took off the fake belly.
That video was so ridiculous I laughed. So she worked out before pregnancy and is now working out after, what about during? You can still work out while pregnant, barring any medical complications, and keeping it light. It’s actually really helpful to keep active.
And if she’s THAT tired after workouts, she’s overdoing it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perhaps she would be less prone to criticism if she actually did something besides “focus on her body” and looks since it is all anyone in this family seems to care about. Or maybe she could try getting off social media and living her life instead.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok, I generally try not to get judgey with plastic surgery trends, but wtf is up with the (almost satirically) extreme trend of “Pinocchio” butts? And most importantly, are these procedures reversible? I have visions of little old ladies with giant bottoms sagging down to their knees dancing in my head….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok someone please explain to me the conspiracy theory about her not really having the baby. From the pregnancy pics I saw, she totally looked pregnant like her arms and her face and chin and neck…I’m so intrigued!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed! I didnt realize that was a theory but i keep seeing it pop up in the Khloe stories on this site lately…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ever since the Beyoncé fake pregnancy rumours people love to say celebs are faking pregnancies. It’s bizarre
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Beyonce’s pregnancy was indeed fake.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Look at the picture of her and Kris, Khloé’s belly is off center.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think her arms or face ever looked pregnant.
But here’s the thing. Khloe overshares about everything possible, and yet has mentioned NONE of the normal stuff about being pregnant and especially about being postpartum. She’s talking about getting into the gym 5 days a week while supposedly being VERY recently postpartum, and she’s talking about literally none of the things that go one when you’re trying to work out after having a baby. Nothing about her boobs hurting and trying to deal with nursing and sports bras, her core strength being utterly shot, her pelvis feeling funny, her joints being wobbly, and some extra jiggle from the baby belly and all that. Even the women who carry small and don’t gain a ton of weight have this stuff happen, so it’s not like “maybe Khloe just doesn’t have this going on”. But Khloe mentions nothing about the actual experience of being pregnant or postpartum, just a bunch of generalizations and platitudes.
Plus, in a bunch of pics you could actually see a fabric band at the top of the belly when she was ‘pregnant’. If it were anyone else, I’d say it was ridiculous. But I wouldn’t put it past a Kardashian to fake a pregnancy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re exactly right! She makes no mention of her body changes from carrying a baby. Because she doesn’t know how to make it sound authentic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
BINGO. She was barely sharing anything except carefully staged photos from time to time. When pregnant with my daughter for example, at 3:30 every day she would turn summer-salts and I would have my co-workers come over and watch my stomach contort wildly. No daily film of all things pregnancy. No REAL bare tummy shots, only ONE picture of a, clearly, plastic belly. This girl would have done a dozen bare naked shots
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That all beige outfit is awful. She looks like one of those cheap, low-quality dildos wrapped in a condom
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pretty much describes the whole kardashian/Jenner crew lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
See, it’s stuff like this that makes me think she was never pregnant. Someone who claims that she can’t travel to get out of a situation that was so stressful she claims it started her labor, has been working out hard 5 days a week since 3 weeks after having a baby? She wouldn’t have even stopped bleeding at that point and her body wouldn’t be able to handle the workouts she’s talking about (for perspective, read up on alysia Montano’s postpartum recovery).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
100% this, Bridget
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And Chrissy Teigen. She certainly gives the details.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is more concerned about her body than the level of respect she is getting in her relationship. One she can control, the other she can’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Khloe Kardashian pretended to give birth to this baby. It is inconceivable to me how she is going to maintain this farce now for the rest of the baby’s life. And for what purpose? Why did she EVEN HAVE TO PRETEND in the first place?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It drives me nuts how Khloe and Kim’s thin thighs don’t go with their enormous fake rears. At least Minaj has filled out a little to make her fake rear look more natural.
Report this comment as spam or abuse