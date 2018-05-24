Anthony Hopkins is estranged from his only child, has ‘no idea’ if he has grandchildren

Anthony Hopkins is such an odd bird. I realize he must have had a lousy childhood and young-adulthood in Wales and beyond, but it sometimes feels like he just blacked out all associations with Great Britain at some point. He’s an American citizen now, and he lives full-time in California. Several years back, he claimed he was close to retirement, but he still works pretty often, sometimes on really weird projects. “Weird” as in “dude, are you poor?” projects with Michael Bay. We don’t know his life – maybe he is putting away some money so his family will be taken care of. Except that when he left Britain, he barely looked back, even when it was about his daughter Abigail. Hopkins recently spoke about how little he knows of his only child (who is now an adult):
Sir Anthony Hopkins, 80, has not spoken to daughter Abigail – his only child – for two decades. Such is their estrangement that he does not even know if he is a grandfather. Sir Anthony said he ‘didn’t care’ about the family split, admitting that he was ‘cold’ about his 48-year-old daughter, who uses the name Abigail Harrison. Asked if Miss Harrison – an actress and theatre director who changed her surname so that she could have a ‘career on her own terms’ – had children, Sir Anthony said: ‘I don’t have any idea. People break up. Families split and, you know, “get on with your life”. People make choices. I don’t care one way or the other. It is cold. Because life is cold.’
Miss Harrison was brought up by her mother, Sir Anthony’s first wife Petronella Barker, after the couple divorced when she was four. The pair briefly reconnected in the 1990s and she appeared in two of his films, Shadowlands and The Remains Of The Day. However, they quickly became estranged again and Sir Anthony, who stars in the BBC adaptation of King Lear to be shown next week, claimed he does not even know where his daughter lives.
As with Shakespeare’s tragedy, ‘children don’t like their fathers, you don’t have to love each other’, he told Radio Times.
It sounds cold and HE sounds very cold, but I sort of wonder… do you think he’s making some kind of reference to the estrangement being his daughter’s choice? “Children don’t like their fathers…” meaning that Abigail made the choice to cut him out of her life? Maybe I’m being too nice to Hopkins, though. I can’t say I blame Abigail for cutting him out of her life if he was barely there in the first place, and if he really doesn’t give a f–k about whether his ONLY biological child is a mother herself, then I can’t say I blame her for cutting him out of her life, if that’s what happened.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
That’s a horrible and inhumane stance…and reflective of someone who’s life has been SO SELF-CENTERED…that NOTHING matters but him…and I am someone who has ADORED Sir Hopkins for 40 years of my 50 year life…He needs to do better with his child before he leaves this earth…or have enough common sense to NOT put this mess out for public consumption….
I have a dad like this. No way at this point any attempt to do better would have any resonance—so much of a relationship is the day to day choice to care, the grand gesture feels hollow. Totally agree that it should stay private though.
@ Birdix : My father was of that generation in Britain – grew up in the Depression, horrible emotional abuse from his mother, his father was an alcoholic, he fought in World War II and saw his friends die but grew up never talking about any of it. My dad never talked about bad stuff or how he felt about it – i’m not sure he even knew how. I think Hopkins is probably the same.
He does not have autism. He has aspergers syndrome. It has been decades since he’s seen his daughter and there would be no point in forcing a relationship at this point. People say oh no, they should reconcile but that’s not always a good idea. Perhaps the daughter is much better off. Calling him a jerk, cold, uncaring, revolting, etc. without knowing the cause is unfair….perhaps it was due to the aspergers and his years of alcoholism. These things tear families apart and since we do not know what went on, it is unfair to judge at face value.
DSM-V now classifies all people on the spectrum as being Autistic, then includes the spectrum reference (mild, high functioning, severe, etc) dropping ‘Asperger’s Syndrome’, so he would be referred as having Autism.
He walked out on his daughter when she was four years old. I am comfortable calling him much worse than “jerk.”
Im with Sabrine. Sometimes you can fix relationships, but its been so long, they are strangers now. They share blood and nothing else. It was his choice but she is an adult now and her life shouldn’t be disturbed.
It’s not an excuse, but he has Autism, quite severe apparently. I think that’s why he can’t make or maintain connections.
He has no friends or family, he is on his 3rd wife, and when he describes his relationships in general, he sounds detached and cold.
ETA: Not suggesting that Autistic people can’t make or maintain connections, but in his case it seems to be a factor.
Interesting! I’dnever heard that. Now he makes sense.
My dad had Aspergers, and he was incredibly loving. He had certain issues showing his love in perhaps more traditional ways and in some ways he could be difficult, but he was consistently supportive of me throughout his life. In many ways more of a consistent loving parent than my NT mother.
With the exception of the most severe forms of autism (ie to the point where people can’t care for themselves) people who are neurodivergent are just the same as anyone else, perhaps with added difficulties, but fundamentally life is about challenges and choices. AH can manage his life and his professional relationships well enough to become a huge movie star; he could have conducted his relationship with the same dedication if he’d so chosen.
Well said @Meggles.
Didn’t know that, it explains a lot.
Wikipedia says he has Asperger’s which while on the autism spectrum, is not quite the same as autism. They are often very high functioning but have trouble forming relationships. But no two people with Asperger’s are quite the same. Anthony Hopkins may very well have Asperger’s/autism but he almost comes across as a psychopath here to me.
There was a kid at my college I remember who had Asperger’s (he made some kind of speech about it at a diversity conference I think the video is somewhere on Youtube which is how I knew). I felt bad for him because he was always alone and I could tell he struggled but he was very odd. He would randomly talk to himself as he walked about, which unsurprisingly really freaked people out.
I’ve always suspected my cousin may have Asperger’s too. He speaks in a monotone, has trouble maintaining eye contact, and becomes obsessed with very specific topics (in my cousin’s case that would be computers, operating systems, the nitty gritty of how a computer is put together). He’ll go on talking about the intricacies of which operating systems are better while my eyes glaze over without realizing I am not at all interested because he has a hard time with social cues. That being said, he doesn’t lack empathy and he is engaged now and happy so it’s great to see him doing well when he struggled a lot (especially in college when he was very severely depressed). But I always warn my friends who come into contact with him in social settings that his behavior might come across as odd but I am so used to it, that I don’t find it strange.
My friend’s son has Asperger’s Syndrome and while I think he likes me, his mother has told me that he finds the presence of other people in the home to be a very anxiety provoking thing. He will just retreat to his room and not come out (he is almost 30 years old).
Yes, it was said that he has Aspergers Syndrom
You’re absolutely blaming it on autism. Autistic people are perfectly able to make connections and have meaningful relationships. By saying his autism is the reason for his behaviour, instead of him just likely being a dick, you’re perpetuating one of the worst and most dangerous stereotypes about autistic people. It’s gross.
ITA. He’s a jerk.
Very true. Autism does not make people behave like this – it’s not a personality trait.
Totally agree that we can’t draw a direct link between syndrome and behavior. But I also wonder if it’s helpful to keep in mind, not to excuse but to explain, at least in part? We always need to make moral choices and be responsible for them, but the ways our brains are wired differently might make some of those choices more challenging. It seems likely that Hopkins did not get the support growing up that would be necessary for someone with AS, and I’m sure he’s developed some unhealthy coping mechanisms as a result.
To take a low-stakes example: I have ADD and always forget things. To someone who does not struggle with this remembering a friend’s birthday might be about how much you care for that friend. For me it’s more dependent on how overwhelmed I am at that particular time, even if I care deeply. To a neurotypical person I might come off as a jerk if I don’t send greetings. Finally, someone else with ADD might be able to develop compensatory strategies, which would take a longer time for me to implement because I had childhood traumas unrelated to the disorder, which complicates things. Sorry for long ramble.
He has Asperger’s Syndrome, not severe autism (autism itself is classified in levels, with the more severe cases classified as Level 3). They are both “on the spectrum”, as some say, but not the same – for example someone with severe autism would struggle terribly with becoming an actor and may need 24 hour care and supervision, yet there are several actors who have Asperger’s including Hopkins and also Paddy Considine. My family has members with both autism and Asperger’s and the difference between the conditions is pronounced.
I myself have Asperger’s Syndrome (high-functioning autism)–the same thing Hopkins has. It does not make you a cold, “unfeeling ” jerk. His Asperger’s diagnosis does not at all explain his horrible uncaring stance toward his child. While my autism does make it harder for me to form new relationships with people, I am extremely close to my family and have very loving relationships with them.
Very well said. It’s not that Hopkins is estranged from his child that upsets me, it’s the fact that it does not bother him or cause him any sadness or pain. That is not Aspergers. That is sociopath level stuff.
I don’t think LAK is trying to perpetuate stereotypes. Many, many (most? I truly don’t know) people with autism or Asperger’s make and maintain deep personal connections. But autism is a range of behaviors that aren’t easily defined, and for some people — including a couple I know very well — autism makes forming human connections difficult. Perhaps they would have been this way without autism? It’s impossible to say. Their difficulties in this regard were part of their autism diagnosis.
For those people who understood the point i was making which included a sentence that was clear that i wasn’t ascribing his behaviour to everyone with autism, thank you.
For those who jumped down my throat because reading comprehension is beyond them, get off my lawn!!!
It might be wise to tread carefully when you use the phrase “Severe Autism”.
As the mother of a child with ASD who is non-verbal, has no sense of danger and will probably never be able to dress himself or have any level of independence, I tend to have quite a specific idea of what “Severe Autism” means. Even though I have a clear idea of what “Severe” means, that doesn’t mean that there’s general agreement.
Things recently became more confusing as Aspergers is no longer given as a diagnosis. Everyone, wherever they fall on the spectrum, is now referred to as having Autism.
The Neurodiversity movement is very clear that Autism is a neurological difference, not a disability. That’s a view that isn’t always shared by parents of children who are non-verbal and have no level of independence, so the community is somewhat split and having one term for many disparate ways of thinking/behaving is not helping!
I’m on the spectrum, and those who don’t know me well find me to be extremely cold. I wouldn’t be shocked if this is the case with him if he is, in fact, on the spectrum.
During many years,he was alcoholic.
I remember an interview where he said he was not made to be a father and he had no regret to leave GB and it was the best decision in his life
Yes, he is a recovered alcoholic, who managed to be sober for a long, long time.
He hasn’t been sober that long. I have a friend who was in recovery with AH. Severe Alcoholism!
I’ve read interviews with Abigail where she talks about how she’s never gotten over the trauma of her childhood relationship —or lack thereof —with him and how horrible he was to her mother, especially when he was drinking. I think she legit tried to forge some kind of relationship with him after she became an adult, but basically it was like trying to love a wall. I feel so sorry for her, it must be incredibly frustrating and hurtful.
I read elsewhere that they had a huge fight when she was around 16, and that things have been strained ever since. No idea what happened, though.
@ Joannie – recovery is a personal and private matter founded on anonymity. Your “friend” divulging the identity and details about someone in program is heinous and a violation of that privacy.
I am not going to judge anyone for being estranged from a family member and having a hard, cold, stance on it. We do not know her or him so the complexities of their relationship is anyone’s guess.
I agree. Families can be tough. We don’t even know if she has a problem with them not havin any kind of relationship.
I agree. There’s an estrangement in my family, and it is such a complex situation, with years of pain and misunderstandings wrapped up in it. Even those most involved don’t know all the details of what has happened, or why it has turned out like this. The way it’s talked about by some members of the family does sound cold and dispassionate but that’s a mask for the very real and private hurt felt by those closest to the situation.
Exactly.
I haven’t spoken to my father since my parents divorced nearly two decades ago. He made a few very weak overtures when he realized I wasn’t intending to maintain a relationship with him, but I suspect his attitude towards me is much like Hopkins.
I find his comments revolting. His poor daughter, I can only imagine how it must have affected her life to have such a cold, uncaring father. That kind of damage takes a lifetime to heal.
Aw, this really disappoints me. He does sound so uncaring about it all. Not cool.
It sounds cold and well he sounds like a lousy father. Yet it doesn’t make him a lesser actor.
A lot of good or great actors have not spectacular family records and relationships.
Basically, unless there is some kind of Klaus Kinski situation (where one of his daughters accused him of raping her since she was 9 and the other daughter supported her half-sister, and they cut ties with him), I’m not going to act shocked about Hopkins and his daughter’s relationships) .
Doubtful, reports say he was barely in her life at all. They met as adults.
Yeah, by all means I’m not trying to insinuate that Hopkins did anything like the things Kinski was accused of. I’m just pointing out that such not-perfect family dynamics like Hopkins has with his daughter is not a rarity among famous and talented actors (and not only actors tbh) and they do not shock me.
I mean, for example, the much hailed Laurence Olivier began an affair with Vivien Leigh while he was still married to another actress and she was pregnant with his child, and Leigh was also married and had her own child from her husband. And Olivier abandoned his wife and child in the end and Leigh did the same to her hubby and child. It doesn’t make them a great example of morality, but does it make them less talented actors? Nah, I don’t think so.
@Yup no, they did not meet as adults. The DM share a photo of him posing with her as a child, so may have barely been in her life growing up but he saw her enough to pose for photos together
I do find it cold, but then when I compare my own growing up, and brief life experience to it, I’m not shocked or scandalised. Some people can’t understand or imagine how someone can be so cold towards their family, their own blood. I can. Been on the receiving end of it, and i don’t intend to continue my family line because I know that I will not be able to break through this emotional disconnect I feel about relationships and familial ties, and I’m not about to become a mother on a big fat ‘maybe’.
I reserve my judgement. Estrangement can be a good thing, because sometimes the alternative is so, so much worse. And I for one don’t mind that this particular situation’s discussed in public. Makes me feel like I’m not the only ‘freak’ who lacks ‘warmth’ and ‘humanity’ and ‘soul’ in the world. Except, you know, I am so not going to have children because it’d be irresponsible.
I understand there are probably many factors at play here, but without knowing them all, his comments come off as incredibly cold.
I’m guessing the estrangement is the daughter’s choice, and by the sounds of this, the right one.
From what I’ve read, it was her choice. After suffering a breakdown over it she finally realized she was never going to have any kind of bond or relationship with him, accepted it, and moved on. I think she finally twigged to the realization that his lack of love for her had nothing to do with her or any perceived shortcomings on her part. He just wasn’t capable of feeling anything for her.
That had to be really difficult. I hope she’s found happiness and has good friends and other family in her life.
What would be nice would be him simply saying “I don’t discuss my private life/family life publicly” because now everyone is speculating about this woman’s life, and she didn’t ask for any of that.
It sounds cold, but it’s difficult to judge. Families issues are never simple.
It used to be expected that people would get married and have children but the truth is, some just aren’t made for that. It’s quite possible that Hopkins learned that too late and he is not the only one in this situation.
Sounds like she’s better off without him in her life.
