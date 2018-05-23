Prince Harry & Meghan are apparently planning to visit Thomas Markle in Mexico

Yesterday, I equated Thomas Markle with his daughter, Samantha Markle. Samantha is Meghan Markle’s half-sister. Samantha is the negative a–hole who can’t go a day without trying to profit from her half-sister. Is Thomas the same? Well, we know he profited from the photoshoots he helped organize with Coleman-Rayner. We know he won’t stop calling TMZ. And we know that the most recent photos of him – where he was getting a Frap from Starbucks – looked suspiciously posed as well. Well, Thomas Markle is indignant! So he called up TMZ again!

Thomas Markle says he’s still being chased by paparazzi days after his daughter’s marriage … and he can’t even go through a drive-thru without getting hounded. Thomas tells TMZ the pictures of him grabbing a drink Monday were taken right after his friend picked him up from a safe house where he’d been recovering from his emergency heart surgery. Thomas says there were 5 cars filled with paps following them. What’s worse, his friend’s small kid was in the car. Thomas says he’s being bombarded inside his housing complex, where he needed the help of four security guards Monday to get him safely inside his home. Thomas says he just wants to be left alone. Thomas tells us, “I never asked for this and my friends never asked for this and photographers, knowing there’s a child in the car, have no business chasing it.” And, as for the alleged Frappuccino, Thomas says his drink didn’t have coffee and he didn’t finish it, adding don’t worry about his heart.

Sounds exactly like the deal he had with Coleman-Rayner. The TMZ photographers get to snap photos of Thomas doing his thing and creating stories, then Thomas calls up TMZ to clarify and chat. I’m sorry, I just don’t believe that five photo agencies sent photographers all the way to Mexico just to shoot photos of Meghan’s dad. How would they even know when he was being released from the hospital, or where this alleged “safe house” was, or when he went out for a Frap? This is all so shady. And he’s not going to stop either. Which makes this new piece of gossip even weirder:

Ahead of their honeymoon, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have another trip in mind. Royal expert Katie Nicholl tells ET that the newlyweds are planning to travel to Mexico to pay a visit to see Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, after he was unable to make the royal wedding due to health concerns. If the trip does take place, it will be the first time Harry meets his new father-in-law in person. “I hear one of the things they want to do sooner than later — and now that they’re married — is to go and see Thomas Markle, who is recovering from a heart operation,” Nicholl says. “We don’t know when this trip might happen. …I’m hearing from people close to Meghan and Harry that they’re very keen to do it.” Nicholl adds that it’s important to Harry that he know Meghan’s dad. “He feels it’s very important that he gets to meet Thomas,” she notes. “Of course, Meghan — who’s been really concerned about her father’s health — is keen to go see him as soon as possible.”

Don’t do it, Meghan! Don’t do it, Harry! Just burn that bridge. Thomas Markle will not be contained or managed. If they even bother to schedule a trip to Mexico, Thomas will give TMZ the itinerary within a day. If Meg and Harry even make it down to Mexico, Thomas will sell them out spectacularly throughout the trip. And he’ll probably invite Meghan’s nasty half-siblings along too. DON’T DO IT.

