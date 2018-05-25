Britney Spears is ‘extremely concerned’ that K-Fed will stop letting her see their sons

The situation between Kevin Federline and Britney Spears is about a lot more than money. Back in February, Kevin Federline’s lawyer served notice to the court that K-Fed wanted an increase in his child support payments. Since then, accusations have been lobbed back and forth between the two camps (Camp K-Fed and Camp Britney), but all of this isn’t just about money. It’s about how Kevin still has full legal custody over Jayden and Sean Preston, and how Jamie Spears still has a full conservatorship over his daughter Britney Spears. Jamie makes all of Britney’s decisions, from which doctors she sees to which medications she’s on to which contracts she signs and much more. Britney doesn’t have any legal custodial rights over her children. She only gets to spend time with her sons because Kevin Federline allows it as their sons’ sole legal guardian. And now that the fight about child support is getting more heated by the day, Britney is apparently worried that K-Fed will “keep her kids away from her.”

Things could get uglier between Britney Spears and Kevin Federline before they get better. The pop icon has concerns that that her ex-husband could keep their two children from her if she does not agree to increase his child support payments, a legal source close to Spears exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Britney is extremely agitated and extremely concerned that Kevin is going to no longer allow her to see their children because he has sole custody as retribution for not agreeing to the $40,000 in child support payment, which would be a $20,000 increase from what he is getting now,” the source tells Us. “Britney’s father, Jamie, had signed off on a modest increase of $25,000, but demanded a monthly accounting of how that money was being spent,” the source explains. “Kevin has four other children from previous relationships, and it’s not Britney’s responsibility to pay for their care.” (Federline shares Kori, 15, and Kaleb, 13, with ex-fiancée Shar Jackson and Jordan, 6, and Peyton, 3, with wife Victoria Prince, whom he married in August 2013.) The source adds that Spears and her father “want to know” what Federline currently spends the $20,000 a month on, claiming that “all of Preston and Jayden’s expenses are paid for while they are with Kevin, from schooling, clothes, insurance.” “There is nothing that Kevin has to pay for,” the source continues. “Nothing has changed in the care Britney has given the kids and Kevin has acknowledged what a great mom she is … Lost in all of this is the kids, they are the ones caught in the middle.”

[From Us Weekly]

Again, Kevin is under no legal obligation to account for how he spends the money. This isn’t about that. This is about Britney’s finances and Britney’s conservatorship. What I said at the beginning of all this was that I really didn’t understand why Jamie Spears couldn’t just pay what K-Fed was asking and do it quietly. I still don’t know why that hasn’t happened, because if things keep going the way they’re going, it will get a lot worse for Britney. Kevin doesn’t have any legal obligation to allow Britney to have access to the boys. I think Kevin could even make the argument right now, this very day, that he should still have sole legal custody of their sons because Britney is unable to care for them. But what do I know. None of that is going to stop Team Brit-Brit from running to Us Weekly with these “poor Britney!” stories.