Kevin Federline’s lawyer now says K-Fed wants $60K a month from Britney

In February, we learned that Kevin Federline and his lawyer had approached Britney Spears and her team about getting a substantive increase in his child support. K-Fed still has full custody of his two sons with Britney, because Britney is still under a conservatorship and can’t be legally responsible for children. Kevin is generous with visitation though. Anyway, all this time, Kevin has been getting $20,000 a month from Britney, but that amount was set back in 2008-09. Now Britney has tens of millions of dollars coming in every year from her Vegas residency, perfumes and other projects. So Kevin wants the child support issue to be updated.
When we last checked in on the situation, Jamie Spears (Britney’s father and conservator) was throwing a major fit to TMZ about K-Fed and claiming that he (Jamie) wants Kevin’s finances audited. Except K-Fed wants Britney’s finances audited too. The family court probably will want to see financial information from both sides, although – from what I gather – Kevin doesn’t have to sit there and list his expenses for why he wants an increase. Apparently, it’s pretty common to ask for a child support increase when the “supporter” has a dramatic salary increase. So, where are we now?
Kevin Federline’s lawyer believes that he deserves “at least three times the amount” of child support that Britney Spears currently pays him.
“We gave them ample time and opportunity to settle Kevin’s child support modification increase, and they came back with conditions that are not reasonable,” Federline’s celebrity divorce attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, May 22. “It’s their position that they don’t have to turn over Britney’s financial information, including tax returns, which is required under the California family code. It’s not California celebrity code edition, she has to comply…. This is the choice they have made, and they will now have to deal with it. We are still open to try and settling this without judicial intervention.”
According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Federline, 40, filed documents to request more child support from the 36-year-old pop icon on Tuesday. He claims in the docs that he makes “approximately $3,000 per month” as a DJ, which is reportedly less than one percent Spears’ annual income.
The former couple, who were married from 2004 to 2007, share sons Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden James, 11. Federline also shares 15-year-old Kori and 13-year-old Kaleb with ex-fiancée Shar Jackson and 6-year-old Jordan and 3-year-old Peyton with wife Victoria Prince. He claims in the docs that he is “simply less of a ‘name’ and less in demand than he was in 2008,” when the child support was determined.
“A court hearing will be set, and the parties will engage in financial discovery, which will enable guideline support payment that Kevin should receive,” Kaplan told Us. “This won’t be difficult for us, Kevin is asking for the reasonable needs of the children to be met, which is at least three times the amount Kevin is currently getting. This is based on her earnings which have been publicly reported. We are also asking for attorney’s fees because it didn’t have to come to this.”
Yeah, I still don’t think Kevin is the villain here, sorry. I think what he’s asking for is reasonable. I think Jamie Spears is being the unreasonable one here, and Jamie is the one who is going to end up opening up a can of worms. Kevin’s lawyers will eventually get their hands on Britney’s financials, and I think there will be much more to come. I’ve always wondered if Jamie Spears is really that good at managing Britney’s empire, and now K-Fed and his lawyer will find out. My guess is that Jamie has been paying himself more generously than he would pay the man who has sole custody of Sean Preston and Jayden.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Yea I’m sorry but the CP hasn’t been adjusted for 10 years and Britney has done tour after tour and a long Vegas residency. Frankly a court would probably give him 6 figures easy for two kids. While I don’t love K-Fed this is probably lower than what he could ask for.
I agree. He’s an idiot for having so many kids he cannot afford and it’s not her responsibility to pay for the 4 that aren’t hers, but she can spare some extra money without blinking as it’s in the best interest of her children to be at least somewhat generous with their dad. If the situation was reversed and the super rich dad couldn’t legally have custody of the children because of the conservatorship and the mom was struggling, I think the general sentiment would be in favor of the mom. When Britney was at her most crazy, I remember reading her parents really relied on K-Fed and actually were thankful for him.
Right? And it’s only for what, 7 more years anyway. She ought to have the money, easy, unless Jamie is spending it all himself.
He is entitled to the money. But morally it feels wrong and greedy. She pays for all his expenses, so he gets the 20k on top. How much money does one need? To me it looks more like a retirement plan, because KFed knows very well that in a few years this money tree is gone.
There is NO proof that she pays anything more than $20K. I have seen so many comments claiming she bought him a house, she pays for his car, there is NOTHING to substantiate this anywhere. I haven’t even been able to find anything that states she pays the full cost of their private schooling. All we know is that she pays him $20K total each month (not per kid as many have tried to claim as well.)
Should have settled this quietly. It’s not a huge increase. Now, all of Britney’s business will be out in the open. Bad move, Daddy Spears.
I am right there with ya, Kaiser. I don’t think that he will have a problem getting an increase at all, and I have always wondered whether B’s dad was on the level
I wish Jamie would just pay to end this. Hasn’t Britney been through enough already? Digging through her finances and finding out her father is “stealing” from her it would only make it worse.
I don’t think Kevin is the villain but neither he is the hero, specially if you look at this from his first ex’s perspective.
But the increase is reasonable, independently of how he is spending it.
Kevin doesn’t “only” get 20K a month. He gets 20.000 on top of every expense being paid including his house, security and his cars. The 20.000 dollars are just for food. Kevin is a grifter and is trying to get Britney to pay for his other kids and his wife. This isn’t spousal support (which he’s gotten in the past) it’s child support. Get a job, Kevin!
Agreed. Britney has paid for his house, his car and all of his expenses. That is way more than $20k a month and needs to be factored into this equation. Also, I think Kevin needs to submit receipts so that Britney and the Court can ensure that her money is going to her kids…. she shouldn’t be supporting his wife OR him (those kids are old enough now that he doesn’t have to act as a stay at home parent and could easily get a job while they’re in school).
I think that documentation should be submitted for all child support. I say this as a child who watched their primary custody parent blow child support while my siblings and I had to wear beat up shoes that were too small and were told that doctor’s visits were too expensive.
Exactly. Do his kids now need 60k a month for their care? Or does he just want a bigger chunk of Brits fortune? If she paid for their home, vehicles, and contributes to school expenses.. Then, why does he need this much to care for their children?
I don’t think he should be able to hold the kids over her head in order for her to cut him a bigger check every month, and that’s the impression I get.. “If you don’t give me more money than you’ll never see the boys. I let you be in their lives out of the goodness of my heart.” Sounds like extortion.
That’s just simply not how child support works. The payor does not have the right to dictate what the support can or can’t pay for. Imagine how slippery that slope would be, especially where abuse victims are concerned. She makes more money now, and should pay more, even if 20k plus expenses sounds like a lot to outsiders.
I have not been able to find anywhere that this is the case. The only thing reported is $20k per month, not per child and not that she pays for all of his expenses. Do we have any articles that show that because otherwise even $720,000 a year for someone who makes tens of millions is not even close to unreasonable.
This guy has 6 kids??
I have one and am searching for the courage to have another one. And this guy has 6??
Easier to pump them in than to push them out. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
But Jamie cannot just increase payment for anything, as conservator of the estate all expenses have to go to a judge for approval, he has to submit financial documents for everything to be audited by the courts every year, what about that are people not understanding? He has legal commitments in his position as conservator. This is not a case of Jamie just not playing ball with KFed, and really KFed is using his child support for his two boys with Britney to support them, him, his wife and four other children. Lets be real here.
I guess omitting some facts make a gossip story more salacious?
Yes and not to mention in his court filings, Federline said his monthly income is $3,000 but his monthly expenses are $23,000. So according to Federline’s filings, he’s breaking even. You don’t have to be a financial wizard to figure out that the $20K he gets in child support from Britney is paying for his other four kids + he and his wife.
And he acknowledged that when they’re with Britney, all of their needs and wants are taken care of.
It’s going to be interesting to see how the judge rules. I hope the first words the judge says are: GET A JOB!!!
Good lord what is he spending money on?
ITA- he’ll get an increase but it won’t be anywhere near what he is asking for. KFed is broke and is likely in debt hence the shakedown of Brit for more cash – he has a history of not being financially responsible. People forget that he blew through his divorce money pretty quickly and Shar Jackson had to sue him for child support and he’s basically admitted that he’s using Brit’s money to pay for his child support to Shar. That CS money is not for him and his other kids. Interestingly i don’t see anywhere of his wife’s earnings – does she work?
At least in my state, the spouse’s earnings should not matter. My income is not calculated in the child support for my SS. Legally I absolutely should not be responsible to pay my husband’s ex for keeping up her household. That said, IRL it’s not that simple and I am absolutely contributing to his savings for college, activities, etc. Even if we tried to set aside my salary to exclude paying directly for that stuff, at the end of the day that would still mean more of my husband’s salary is available to pay into things for my SS’s future and for ours so that my SS doesn’t need to worry about caring for us when he is older. Britney shouldn’t be footing the bill for Kfed’s other kids either but I doubt they will be able to completely separate that out. Just as our finances in my own home are combined and contributing towards our lifestyle and savings as a whole, so is the money we give my husband’s ex doing the same in her house. And we pay 100% of everything else for him like shoes, glasses and contacts, hair cuts, activity fees, etc even though legally she should be contributing some of that. But frankly we found it made it worse to try to get that from her and then every little decision was a negotiation. So we make and take him to every appt and pay for it all. It’s exhausting and not fair but it keeps the peace. And in the end that is more important for our family. Jamie Spears would be wise to remember that.
He is only being criticized because of the hit job he’s been running on Federline through TMZ. If this were just about him having to justify the increase to a judge, we wouldn’t know anything about it. He ran to TMZ so now we get to talk about him.
I think Britney’s father is fighting this because Kevin won’t get as much as he wants.
Britney’s estate receives the money she earns and pays for her expenses, the salary she receives from her estate is probably a low amount to protect her from lawsuits and attempts such as this.
Jamie is probably just following their lawyers advice.
He should man up and take care of his responsibility because that increase is not just for Brit’s children. On a side note, I hope Daddy Spears has not been helping himself.
I was reading that she’s only worth 34 million – she should be worth A LOT more. I think a lot of shady people have taken advantage of her over the years. Even if she lost everything post-breakdown, she has to have earned more than that in the last ten years. So, if Jaime is one of the shady people, I could see why he’s putting up such a fight.
Her Britney Estate is worth something like 280 million dollars, and it works sort of like a big company with lots of subsidiaries, so she has shares in it, and recieves a “salary”. So technically she has 34 mil to her name in her bank account, and that protects her from others. Something like that.
Eh, I still don’t think Jamie Spears has been that shady, I bet he would just pay the extra support right away if he was skimming money from her, he wouldn’t want a detailed audit. I don’t like Kevin in this scenario but he is most likely right. 20k a month seems like plenty of money to plebs like us, but in Britney money it’s nothing. What makes it so suspicious is his 4 other children, and he doesn’t seem motivated to work much. If his current job only brings in 3k a month maybe he should try something else. I think they’ll land in the middle and give him 40k a month.
Kevin Federline needs to get a damned job! He’s got some set of balls on him expecting his ex wife to support his current wife and children he has with her! Lazy Bastard!
Kevin gets zero sympathy from me and I don’t think he’s going to get any from the court either. What Britney, Inc. makes and what Britney Spears makes as an employee of Britney, Inc. are two entirely different things. Everything from her home, to security, clothes, makeup, managers, etc. are paid for by Britney, Inc.
Kevin, OTOH is a married father of six who does not work, his spouse does not work and he has 2 children from a previous relationship with that I am assuming he is responsible for some form of child support. So Kevin, his wife, his two younger kids and his two children with Shar are all being supported by Britney.
Hell no. That is not her responsibility. Kevin and his wife need to get jobs and start supporting their family and being responsible for their choices in life.
And as for Jamie, he’s working! He’s managing a multi-million dollar entity and keeping his daughter healthy.
“He claims in the docs that he is “simply less of a ‘name’ and less in demand than he was in 2008″
And that is Britney’s problem why…? Considering she gave him whatever “name and demand” he ever had, that’s a pretty crappy thing to use as an excuse as to why he needs more money.
That said, if her income increased that much, an adjustment is in order. Both parties need to provide all the info and let the court work it out.
He probably should get more based on her income. I have no doubt that the expenses for two growing boys have increased over the years. However, his other financial obligations just can’t be ignored coupled with the fact he nor his spouse work. It’s just not a good look. There’s no way Brittany’s child support isn’t supporting the entire family and there’s no way to prevent this from happening.
He should get an amount that’s fair and decided by the court. But, I do hope the judge tells him to find stable employment to help support himself and family. If divorced women with children can find ways to reinvent themselves, so can he.
My question is what does he spend 20k a month on?? Not his house, and a mortgage is usually the biggest expense one has.
Basically he wants to live off Britney’s money the rest of his life. Get a job! I don’t like it when a woman does this or a man. If Britney wasn’t paying for everything for him and HIS other wife and HIS children, plus giving him money, then I would feel different, but it is not Britney’s job to support his entire family forever.
I don’t see Kevin as the villain here either. If Jamie is smart he’ll give Kevin what he’s requesting – forensic accounting is nothing to mess with.
I can’t believe I’m paraphrasing Ariane Grande (sp) of all people, but it’s not Britney’s (nor her estate, nor her father’s) problem that Kevin can’t get his sh*t together. He gets money for two of his six kids. Wants more? Try this thing called a job.
And even if he gets more, his children with Britney will age out of custody money soon enough.
And, once they do, will Kevin then want them to support him?
I have little doubt that Kevin will play the guilt card with his sons once he’s no longer receiving child support.
“Hey boys, we’re about to get kicked out of our home and will be on the streets if you don’t help us. Do you really want to see your two little sisters homeless?”
It’s going to come to that at some point. Kevin will find some roundabout way to continue tapping into Britney’s money and it will be through those boys.
Hopefully she gets something like Jeremy Renner had were he gets a base and anything over that goes into a trust for the kids that he and his wife can’t touch.
$60k a month in child support is absurd! I don’t even think Katie Holmes get that much…or does she get anything…hmmm. Either way he’s white teash and looking for a payday. I highly doubt he’s using $60k a month to care for their 2 children when he likely wants her to be the supporter for his entire family so no one has to work. He’s such a loser.
Why does this human speed bump feel that he “deserves” $60k per month? For what, exactly? It seems he spends the bulk of his time siring childen he cannot afford. He does not appear to be gainfully employed. If he feels he is entitled to more money, he should do what “normal” people do: get a job, or further his education.
So what. Let him raise and spoil all the kids. Big deal. He is a good dad let him just enjoy them as a parent to all those kids. The support will end and then he can do whatever.
Are you kidding me? How would you like it if your ex remarried, had two children with the new spouse, both quit their jobs and expected you to pay their child support for kids they had before they knew you, pay their rent, bills, vacations, etc. on top of what you’re giving them as support for the children you have with him?
I don’t think any of us would like it, no matter how much money we make. It’s not Britney’s responsibility to take care of Kevin, his new wife and their kids, let alone pay child support to Shar.
Kevin and his new wife need to get their sh*t together and to paraphrase Britney’s song lyric, “Work, bitch!”
Just give him the money Jamie.
People really need to understand what the point of child support is. Like 75% of this country (and 100% of the people on Teen mom OG/2) needs a lecture from Judge Judy. Child support is about both parties providing for their children what they would have if the parents were still together in a nuclear household. If the four of them lived under one roof you better believe they would be feeling the $60 grand over the 20.
