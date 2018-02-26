Kevin Federline wants a cut of Britney Spears’ Vegas-residency money

At some point, we just all collectively decided that Kevin Federline really isn’t that bad, right? In the decade since K-Fed and Britney Spears divorced and Britney’s father became her conservator, K-Fed has had primary custody of his two sons with Britney. The entertainment media plays fast and loose with the details of that, but it’s true – Britney is still under a conservatorship, and K-Fed still has sole custody of the Sean and Jayden. K-Fed basically has the right to determine how much time Britney spends with their sons, and he’s always seemed pretty generous about the situation. I mean, he could have put up some major roadblocks – legally – over the years, but he never has. Part of this may be because K-Fed actually matured into a responsible parent who wants the best for his kids. Another part of it might be that Daddy Spears is paying Kevin handsomely to be extra-compliant regarding custody. Well, now K-Fed wants a bigger cut.
K-Fed wants a piece of this! Britney Spears’ mega-successful Las Vegas residency, Britney: Piece of Me, grossed more than $137 million during its four-year run, and now her ex-husband Kevin Federline wants an increase in child support, Us Weekly confirms.
Federline’s attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan recently sent a letter to Spears’ team, outlining reasons why his client should get more than the $20,000 monthly payment he currently receives.
The pop superstar, 36, and the former backup dancer, 39, were married from 2004 to 2007. They are the parents of Preston, 12, and Jayden, 11. Spears lost sole physical and legal custody of the former couple’s sons in 2008 amid a much-publicized breakdown, which led to her being placed under the care of her father, Jamie, in a still-ongoing conservatorship.
“Kevin has always been supportive of Britney’s recovery and has always recognized what a great mother she has been,” a source close to the situation tells Us. Federline believes that the success of Spears’ Vegas residency was “in part because the boys have been in her life,” the insider says. “Britney’s entire world are the boys, period. She just lights up when she is with them.”
That said, the “PopoZão” rapper has requested to increase child support to “recognize the sacrifices he has made because he has gone above and beyond what most people would do in this situation,” the source tells Us. Both parties are hoping to reach an amicable agreement without having to go to court. “Britney won’t be involved with any of the legal discussions regarding the increase request,” the insider says. “She will let her dad, Jamie, and the lawyers hash it out. However, Jamie isn’t just going to fork over what he would consider an outrageous demand.”
Earlier this month, another source told Us exclusively that the “Toxic” singer is “feeling confident enough to take control of her life again,” adding that the progress she has made “just in the last several years has been tremendous.” Spears is now dating 23-year-old personal trainer Sam Asghari.
My guess is that Daddy Spears and the lawyers will work something out. Kevin is sort of right – while $20,000-a-month is a lot of money, Britney is making tens of millions of dollars a year. Kevin believes he deserves compensation for being generous about visitation. Does he deserve it? I think he might. Plus, I bet Kevin isn’t asking for, like, a seven-digit increase or anything. We’ll probably never know, because Daddy Spears will deal with this very quickly and quietly.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and WENN.
I mean the increase isn’t that much and that’s for two kids. We’ve seen people jump to six figures pretty quickly. And tbh he could probably ask for more but won’t. As long as he’s still taking care of the kids most of the time I don’t see the issue
We don’t know what the increase is yet!
$20k is peanuts, really. I was getting $12k nine years ago, and while my kids’ dad is wealthy, he’s no Britney. My figure does include alimony, but still, Britney makes about 50 times what my ex did. And we shared custody.
Hey *someone* has to support all those kids! Don’t forget the ones he had before and after the two he had with Britney. Someone’s gotta support them. Has this slacker EVER really worked to support (all of) his own kids? And I’m not talking about that half-assed DJ thing that seemed to end as quickly as it started.
He says he’s “gone beyond” what was expected? No, a$$wipe, that’s called BEING A DAD! GRRRR makes me see red when a man thinks that looking after HIS OWN KIDS isn’t his responsibility, and he’s doing his wife/ex a favor!
The Redemption of K-Fed, though much longer ago, baffles me as much as the redemption of K. Kardashian.
Yes, he has stepped up to be the more responsible parent and I won’t fault him for that. It feels gross that he has been so very ‘generous’ to allow the children to have their mother in their lives. While I am sure it was a huge sacrifice for him to put his career on hold and be available to work with her hectic schedule…oh wait.
Also incredibly generous to allow his ex wife to support not only the family they made together, but also his new family in it’s entirety. The generosity knows no bounds.
Maybe it is just the wording that bothers me — she is recovered, wanting to take over her life again, the boys are her world…yea, good time to ask for more cash.
I will add that my distaste is not over the amount – she makes a great deal of money and child support should reflect that. If her income is disproportionate with the scale, then by all means adjust it, the overall tone of this article bugs me.
Exactly how I feel! Why are we making her baby daddy into a saint? For 20k a month, I’ll take care of 2 kids. They don’t even have to be mine!
@ Seriously. I agree K-Fed has always seemed like a professional slacker who likes to have kids with different women (3 so far). However child support paid to the custodial parent (Federline) is legally based on what the non-custodial parent (Spears) earns and Britney has earned a lot of money from her Las Vegas shows. The court looks at what standard of living the children would have if they lived with the non-custodial parent (Britney) and under that test, the two boys would have had a very high standard of living. @ Snowflake : I agree 20k a month is a lot of money and I personally could raise two kids just fine on that. But that’s not the legal test.
I mean he was though? He let her see the kids when he could’ve pushed for supervised visits and such. Do people forget she almost dropped her child and had him in her lap driving? She wasn’t exactly safe with them and it’s a wonder no one called CPS.
Britney is bipolar and was spiraling. What WE saw was not good so I can only imagine what happened that we didn’t see.
And I don’t see Kim K as having been redeemed in any way. People still find that family terrible
The woman remains under conservatorship. That indicates that no matter the PR game and public pretence that she can or could take care of herself, she can not.
She was repeatedly dangerous to her children before her father took control OF HER.
One could argue whether he deserves the money or not, BUT Kevin was absolutely amazingly generous in not using her medical issues to get super high payments and or keeping those kids from her.
@still_Sarah
Which is precisely why I said if the amount of support is disproportionate to her income, by all means adjust.
@ LAK
Perhaps generous is not the word I use to describe someone NOT using someone else’s mental health against them or their checkbook.
Is the bar so low for KFed that we are applauding him for not exploiting the mother of his children.
If I recall correctly, he was very much and willfully PART of the problem until it became clear that yes, she really did have potentially life threatening mental health issues.
At the time of Britney’s breakdown, everyone in her life, including KFed, was making bank on her public meltdowns. It was in all of their best financial interests to keep her crazy and on the front pages…then shit got real.
@Seriously: From a regular perspective, the bar is indeed set low, BUT perhaps you are forgetting the leeches and people around Britney before her father stepped in to take control of the situation. Frankly her father deserves a medal as well. Which is a ridiculous thing to say about a parent, but as we see with many showbiz parents of child stars, being decent is an outlier for them. And Britney spiralled for several years BEFORE dad stepped in.
Regarding Kevin, it was widely believed that he was just as bad as everyone around her and was a contributor to her breakdown. No one expected him to behave decently. The expectation was the opposite. The fact that he turned out decent at all *was* the surprise.
Would you say the same if the genders were reversed?
There is a reason she is still unable to care for herself. Bipolar is the least of them. She also had a severe hardcore drug problem and exposed her kids to it. She was doing strange things in front of them scaring them and was accused of abusing them. Bipolar people can function on medication and therapy. This is much bigger and deeper than that.
He should get more money. They aren’t small anymore, and expenses increase over time, and they should be living well when the parent making the most money is making that much money. It is about the children.
He does not have JOINT custody he has sole. So what does that say about her state of mental health and behavior? She is unable to even have them consistently by law. And she is famous and wealthy and has access to high-end lawyers; it speaks for itself.
Co-parenting is impossible with Britney, so he HAS gone above and beyond. He didn’t intend to be a single parent. He could easily have made things litigious and gone around blabbing about her, but he didn’t. He became part of the narrative that she must have been the victim of a loser until everyone realized how ill she was.
240, 000 a year when she just made 150 million.
Eh, plenty of ex-wives of rich celebs ask for and get huge sums of money from their exes all the time and no one bats an eye, even if it is obvious they are happily living off the money and not working. So, gold-digger or not, I can’t get up in arms about K-Fed working the system.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So I assume this is going to end once the boys are grown? What will Kevin, his wife and the rest of the kids live off of then? They better be socking the money away now to feather their nest later since I’m not sure other than Britney, any of them have jobs or bring in any income to the family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Sabrine
I really don’t care what he does when the boys age out of child support. He will have to do like everyone else and figure it out.
Good points, magnoliarose!
@ still_sarah K-Fed has five children. He left his pregnant, working girl friend when money bag Britney Spears hired him as a back up dancer. They have two children together.
He always manages to find women to work and take care of him. I still remember how snug Britney was when she proudly showed K-Fed off back in the day with the wounded pregnant girl-friend left in the breeze.
Daddy Spears is still needed in her life. That personal trainer, in Britney’s life, could be K-Fed 2.0 in Brit-Brit’s life
No, @politetia, he has six children – he has two kids with Shar, a girl named Kori and a boy named Kaleb, then had two kids with Britney, and he and his wife Victoria have since had two daughters together.
photo of his kids from last month: http://people.com/babies/keven-federline-photo-six-kids/
Totally agree, LAK. Say what you want about him, but he’s stepped up and been the responsible parent.
And whether he has a job or not, very few people make the kind of money Britney Spears does. Many states’ child support laws say the children deserve equity between the parent’s living standards and while I’d be dancing in the streets at $20K a month, it’s not even close to what Britney brings in, and the lifestyle she can sustain.
I think we are forgetting the court has deemed britney a child in the eyes of the law and made her father conservator. K Feds lawyer knows damn well that guy could have gone britney for child support and still cut Britney out of any custody under the rules of the conservatorship. He never did. I can’t belive he only gets $2,500 per child per week and she is still a huge earner???? I think he is due a rise.
she is hardly recovered.
I’m SKEPTICAL. Kevin Federline is a father of 6. Yes, SIX children with three different women, and Britney is the only one still making money. I’m assuming this money goes towards other children as well.
Tbh I assume their kids go to separate schools and such. And I’m not sure if he’s the primary for his two kids with star.
I never said I liked him. His years with Britney were stupid. But at the end he was a stable force when their mother was going through it and absent.
You can’t assume that. They have mothers.
He was engaged to Shar Jackson and had two. I think she has joint custody with him. He was married to Britney and had two and has two with his second wife who is still married to I believe. Now I have to ask myself why the hell I know this about him, but I will have to process that shame later.
He isn’t my idea of an ideal man but they have kids and she chose him. Well or not she has never tried to get the marriage annulled based on her mental health, and there haven’t been any accusations of abuse on his part.
*double post*
The kids are growing up – he’s gotta grab as much as he can before they turn 18 and the child support most likely dries up.
Sigh, I hate myself but of course, that was my conclusion as well. Gotta start socking it away!
PS: Britney looks so dead in the eyes. She’s not well yet.
The kids deserve an increase. He’s their primary caregiver. And as trashy as KFed has been in the past, he’s at least a decent parent, and is pretty flexible when it comes to how much they see her from what I can tell.
So yeah, her money has increased, so her child support should also increase.
Agreed.
Is he really asking this to spend on their kids or on the kids he has with other women?
As long as the money he is asking is for the boys…I do think it is fair to increase it now and he’s been really important on her recovery and primary caregiver for their boys.
Maybe Britney’s lawyers can ask him to monthly disclose the expenses?
It’s not even just about expenses though. If she’s making that huge a sum of money – child support needs to reflect that. Maybe they could argue that a portion of the money goes into a trust fund for the kids for when they’re old enough to manage it on their own – but it doesn’t matter WHAT the kids expenses are really – if she’s making a lot more than she was before, then the support needs to be renegotiated.
Erinn, the only reason I mentioned expenses is because if he is arguing difference in life styles, which is fair, I wanted to know if there is a way they can ensure the money is for their teo kids o ly. I wonder if he is using her money to raise his other 4 kids. Britney is not responsible for his other 4 kids, is she?
So, if they tracked the expenses, whatever is not used can be placed in a trust fund like you suggested.
No, she’s not. But when it comes to something like housing – you can’t expect the other kids to live in a separate house. So there are of course going to be SOME overlap because it’s impossible for there to be absolutely none.
It’s a hard thing to work with, really. And it’s a problem that regular every day people have going on too, which makes it even more difficult. So I guess I do agree with you in some ways at least – because I think that there should be some kind of trust set up for the kids. But if there’s going to be an increase in child support, I think it’s valid to think that the expenses could change as well. Maybe the kids could get into a better school with the additional money. Things like that.
Child support ALSO considers custody time. Wonder what their split is, time wise. I HIGHLY doubt he collects or returns the kids on his dime. Most people pay support and then also other expenses. It’s rarely just a lump sum once a month payment. Travel, medical, schooling, clothes. I am sure Britney pays that separately. My guess is the $20k is for his time.
If her income has gone up significantly, I can see a reasonable adjustment to the amount. I hope he’s not trying to take advantage though.
Get a job, loser.
THIS
I’d probably prefer a nice trust fund for each of the boys over him getting more cash in his hand. (I’m sure those already exist)
I don’t see why he needs more money for himself. I don’t believe he has anything to do with Britney’s earning ability. And I speculate that she also pays for the kids’ activities, medical, etc. Although that is merely speculation….
They will have a trust fund separately I am very sure of that. They will have money once they turn 18. He isn’t the parent with the money so it would be on her team to set that up.
Nice try, FedEx, but everyone knows that $20k a month is more than enough to keep you drowning in Cheetos, Monster & Marlboros.
And the spousal support is based on what she was making while you were married and when you split. It’s irrelevant to your agreement that she managed to get her shit together enough to make more money.
Exactly. He’s a lazy opportunist. Lol @ Monsters Cheetos and Marlboros – you nailed it!
It’s not spousal support, it’s CHILD SUPPORT.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, this is not the way it works. With child support, any time there is a change in financial circumstance a party can petition the court for either and increase or a decrease. Just like if one parent loses their job they may go into the court for a reduction, if one of the parties begins making a whole lot more an increase can be sought.
I actually think under the circumstances that $20K/month seems low. I’m surprised he hasn’t sought an increase before this. She’s been doing Vegas for 5 years now?
Actual question: Are these “personal trainer’s just workers hired by dad to see to it that she takes her meds and gets up on time? Boyfriends? What exactly does a personal trainer do? Or not do?
Of course he does. I do too. Can I get in line???
I’m glad he and Britney coparent well, but I still don’t think he has a job and he lives off her money and that’s what pays for all (six!) of his kids, not just hers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How many people are living off Britney?
Why doesn’t he work, since he is so sane and able, instead of leeching off a mentally unstable persone who is not judged able to have shared custody of her children but who it seems has to economically support all of these people.
This is outrageous. He was a parasite then, still is now. Poor Britney.
That is how child support works for everyone. Men complain all the time about their exes using the support money in a way they don’t like.
There is nothing to be done about it in her case.
Shar Jackson, the mother of his oldest children, is an actress AND has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and master’s degree in forensic science. You think she lets Britney pay for her children?? She can support her own kids
Wow, hats off to shar jackson. She went back to university and got a career. Great role model for her 2 children. Respect.
Do the courts in US monitor what is actually spent on cold support? I have read stories where the parent paying the support accuses the other of mistreatment of the money and it not entirely being spent on the child/children. I am just saying what does he and his wife actually do? He has 6 growing kids I think that money also helps raise those As well which I guess can be a tricky balance. I am sure when he has the boys he can’t treat them how they are accustomed to at Britneys and the others kids differently.
What is this jobless guy going to do when his children turn 18 and she doesn’t have to pay him anymore?
I was wondering that too!
He’ll probably write a book if she doesn’t pay him off with a lump sum…it’ll never end.
He has 7 years to figure it out.
Actually, he only has 5 1/2 years left before Sean turns 18 in September 2023 and 6 1/2 years before Jayden turns 18 in 2024.
He better get busy, 7 years isn’t a long time for a professional freeloader with no skills.
And what are his other 4 kids going to do, he’s 100% using Britney’s money to support 4 kids and ex-fiance and a new wife, what happens to all of them when the gravy train ends?
She will actually be responsible for paying a portion of their college tuition and expenses.
Which, in fairness, what parent that could afford it wouldn’t, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the legal team behind her will renegotiate the terms to make certain that money is going to the boys specifically and not filtered through his expenses. Once they hit 18, his legal claim is undermined, especially if they choose to move away from home for school.
Yes, and I’m sure Britney will foot the entire bill for the boys’ continuing education and anything else they need. The point is, once they are 18, they are legally adults and emancipated. None of the money has to be filtered through Kevin Federline.
Well possibly his full time job is stay at home dad. We aren’t supposed to shame women for this so why shame him?
but his wife doesn’t work either.. so full time dad and full time mom? whose supporting the other 4 kids?
I don’t mind the increase but the wording leaves me cold. Since when do you deserve anything for being a stable and competent father? If he had said that he wants the boys lives to reflect their mom’s income that would be OK but this whole I deserve thing bothers me. They are divorced. Why does he deserve any money because she is (barely) singing and shaking her booty in Las Vegas? That’s her money. Now if he asks for an increase in child support that is different.
He is asking for child support, like the article says.
I have the strong feeling Britney’s money is supporting the whole Federline family, not just their two sons.
Absolutely. The guy had 6 kids fairly close together, and has no job. His current wife does not seem to have a job. The mother of his first couple of kids does not seem to have a job. They’re all living of Britney’s money, and I assume she pays for housing and other expenses.
That said, I am surprised the dollar amount was that low considering her wealth, and that it took him this long to try to raise it.
I think that’s probably correct.
Since none of them are working and they’re all living off of Britney, I think Federline is thinking about his financial future. I assume the money stops once the two boys become adults and I haven’t heard about him getting spousal support. So he’s probably starting to worry about how he’s going to support himself and his family then. I suspect they’ve been spending Britney’s money without giving much though about what they’re going to do when it all ends. Maybe she’ll give him pity money because they’re her boys’ father.
Lol, they referenced “Popozão”, hahahahaha, I can’t get over it.
i will never forget that video of him bopping his head to that song in the studio like it was such a banger. the good old days of gossip.
If his argument for more child support is “I deserve a reward because my ex-wife got a big payday and being generous with visitation means she should be generous with her cash to me”, then no. That’s basically a form of extorsion, sorry.
Actually that’s not extortion…Britney is making more money, therefore he has the right to ask for more child support. It’s pretty simple really
He’s doing what women have done… and so what as long as the kids are being taken care of.
K-Fed has six children — I would hope that all of those children are treated exactly the same within the home, which likely makes it odd when the boys are with Britney, I would assume the lifestyle is obviously quite different unless they have taken steps to keep it pretty even.
I’m curious how that actually works.
Having said that – I think it’s just gross that he has six children and no discernable source of income other than his ex wife. As a woman, I can’t imagine letting my husband’s ex wife be the cash cow for my family.
If the roles were reversed people would be fine with it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t
I would support the woman getting an increase as long as the money was used towards the two kids she had with said man and not for her other 4 kids with two other men.
Because people are so nice to women who have 3 different baby daddies.
I am giving my opinion based on tippytoes’s comment and Kevin Federline’s life choices.
My opinion is not influenced by what other people think about a woman who has kids from X number of men.
This is why it is important to choose intelligently when we choose to procreate with someone.
I am not talking about abusive relationships or serious things that happen later without warning. Or a bold faced con artist or liar.
I am talking about what is known before the marriage. It was a drug-fueled mess with a guy who had little ambition and didn’t front like he did. He didn’t suddenly become this way. It doesn’t mean he is a bad father though.
She can’t control how he chooses to spend the money and I am pretty certain her team doesn’t even want to go there.
Right now she’s dating a 23 year old backup dancer, so she has a type. What can I say?
Actually, pretty sure they do have some sort of say in what he can do with the money. My mother spent a lot of time dealing with this when I was a kid, we moved in with my step dad and his three kids. Dad had the court make sure the money he was giving for me wasnt spent on my step brothers
It must be nice to have $240,000+ in tax-free income every year. I am sure it will be even nicer to get more simply for doing what he should do regardless – be a good father.
This^^^
I will never really understand any of the Britney situation.
He has custody. She has the money. She has to pay. End of story.
Is he with one of the mothers of his children still? Does he have a job? I understand wanting an increase because ex got a raise but is it actually for the kids? Idk, he did the right thing when Brit needed psychological help but do we need to keep slapping him on the back for doing what any good parent should have?
He’s married to his second wife and they have two.
I mean, either way, it could be argued in a court that if her income increases, his child support should increase, as well. Which, fair enough, I would argue the same if it was gender reversed. I definitely have…feelings about the way the men in Britney’s life have clearly taken advantage of her mental health issues, and especially given her father’s role in it considering how much has been revealed about the abuse that went on, but if she can’t take care of the children, then they have to stay with him.
Where it may be challenged is if they can prove he’s utilizing her contributions to provide for his entire family beyond his children with her. That could create obstacles, particularly since there’s a second parent in the home now, which limits the justification for his lack of working. It will really rely on what Britney’s lawyers wind up producing, since ultimately she doesn’t have control of her own finances still.
Curious…what does he actually do for work?
Kevin Federline and his lawyer want him to be congratulated — e.g. “paid off” — for being overly generous and going above and beyond…Really? Sean and Jayden are his children.
Federline is try to make bank now. Sean turns 13 this year and Jayden will be 12. So he’s got another 5 1/2 to 6 1/2 years to cash in.
He has 6 kids. Does he pay Shar Jackson child support? I doubt it. And although Shar Jackson probably isn’t awash in cash, she has at least gotten a few small acting credits to her name in the last 10 years. So she’s out there attempting to work. I’m not sure how much money K-Fed’s currently wife, a volleyball player makes, but she too has a history of working.
Kevin Federline needs to get a job — some kind of job. Oh wait, he has one being supported by Britney.
If I were Britney’s father, I would be demanding a full accounting of how he’s been spending the $20,000 a month before I doled out another penny. Britney’s hard earned money is most likely supporting the other four kids + Kevin Federline. And any spousal support he receives should have ended when he remarried. That’s what would happen if the roles were reversed.
As for the custodial arrangement, while it doesn’t seem there’s been a formal change, Britney has been getting the boys for much more significant amounts of time. From the pictures and online reports, she had them for at least a month last May – June and took them to Hawaii. It’s obvious she loves her boys. And she looks healthy. I hope she continues that way.
In my area, it’s generally the courts’ belief that the children’s economic lifestyle should not decline when a divorce occurs, if one parent is wealthy and the other is not. (Granted, this doesn’t generally happen, as women typically struggle more post-divorce than men do, but that’s the idea.)
This should be the same thought for Britney’s boys…I don’t know where KFed lives now, but 240k a year to support a family of six in CA isn’t crazy- wealthy. Britney is living like a queen…which is great, she earned that! But sadly- she also chose a guy with much less earning potential (and motivation) to procreate with. So until their boys are 18, she needs to make sure their lives are good in both households. That may mean “carrying” Kfed’s new family, but that’s the way it goes, sadly.
True. I think they will work it out behind closed doors. Believe me, she could have married someone far worse, with all the issues she has had. It’s just the way it is. The kids will be grown, and it’s not much of a hit to her bank account until they are.
“Above and beyond.” Oh, f*ck off with that noise, media. It’s called parenting. Single parents – the majority of whom are women – do it all the time. The child support he receives means he doesn’t even have to work a normal job and can hire people to help him.
I see no problem with that as long as it’s not outrageous. The child support is supposed to reflect the earnings of the non-custodial parent. I’m sure all will be fine and fair. What’s killing me is her face – why did she mess with it? I just cannot get used to her nose. It was so cute before, now it really ages her imo
The problem is also supporting his other four children with child support designed for his two with Britney.
I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I think it would be challenging for him to have a typical job and be the sole custodial parent for he and Britney’s children. He has demonstrated that he wants to do whatever he can so that the boys can spend time with her and that means that he probably has to be very flexible with their schedules to fit her schedule. He is also responsible for getting them to school and all of their other activities. His other children may be half-siblings, but they live full time with his new wife and their two children. His kids with Star are probably just down the road and over all of the time. To the boys, those are just their brothers and sisters. I know how hard it is to raise children with busy schedules and cater to a wildly changing schedule of the other parent. I don’t have a job outside the home because I wouldn’t earn enough money to pay the childcare and to pay all of the people that do what I do for my children and working spouse.
What could K-Fed do? Work in an office for $10 an hour? Dance? At his age? Go on the D-list celebrity reality show circuit? Sell stories about his kids mom?
Can I tell you? I don’t care if Britney’s money supports his other kids. Why? Because it benefits Britney’s sons. How? Imagine that they have everything they want and need yet they live with or near other siblings that are struggling to get shoes, school books, regular meals, clothes, after school activities, etc. How is that going to impact their relationships with their other siblings? How are they going to feel about themselves when they get everything they need but they see their other siblings going without? It’s not as though there is a lack of financial resources available.
Also, just because there are parents out there (usually single moms) that are managing to make it work with minimal child support, full time jobs, and little to no help from the other parent doesn’t mean that these kids need to live that life. I was raised that way and it sucked. We all deserved better. If Britney’s money can mean that Kevin can be a full time parent with the flexibility to be mom and dad, foster good relations with Britney, and provide the stable home/family life the boys need, let’s pay the fool the money to make it happen.
This is a great comment. I commend and appreciate your compassion.
Thanks. I grew up in the divorce/child support/family court “system” in the 80′s and 90′s. I had half siblings as well and it was always painful when one of our dads didn’t want to pay child support or would show favoritism to one of the children. It was a way for the parents to continue to war with each other while the children were the battleground. It was very painful when one of our siblings got a new car when they turned 16 and a couple of us were struggling with after school jobs to pay for school clothes, save money for community college, and were on reduced lunch plans. I swore that I would never be a part of that ever again.
After working for many years, I’m now a stay at home mom/spouse for a child with special needs and a spouse that works a lot of hours, travels, and needs a lot of flexibility. People have told me “Get a job”, but that is easier said than done. Who is going to pay me enough money to cover child care costs, commuting expenses, days off for sick kids, school breaks, holidays, weekly therapy appointments, and have the time for all of my housework/cooking/home management responsibilities?
I have a job. A full time job. Caretaking and home management is no less valuable or worthy because a corporation doesn’t pay me or because the government doesn’t think think my caregiving labor is worthy of earning retirement benefits. But they will certainly be pleased with my work when I’ve raised a kind, hardworking, educated, and healthy worker to contribute to the economy and Selective Service registration in a few years. Ha!
I have no problem with him being a full time parent or even the other children benefiting from the income. However. There are two parents living in that home, both of whom have had years to develop life skills in order to provide for his other children in the long run. His refusal to do so is part of why this looks sketchy to a lot of people. Remember, he has two previous children that he does NOT have living with him – is he paying child support for THOSE kids? Are Shar Jackson’s children benefiting from this arrangement? What happens to the other children when Britney stops being legally responsible for child support?
Do I think it’s fair for Britney’s child support to increase? Absolutely. Do I think he’s being smart and giving proper thought to the long term fiscal situation? Questionable.
In California the family courts will bend over backwards to give parents joint physical and legal custody. We used to joke that you could have a meth lab in the living room and family court wouldn’t care. So baring any other evidence, I can’t imagine that Star and Kevin don’t share joint physical and legal custody. That means that the kids probably do a 50/50 split in their time with each parent.
The 50/50 time split has a significant impact on child support payments. Hypothetically if one parent is earning 50k and the other is earning 65k and the kids are supposed to be splitting their time 50/50 between each parent, there won’t be much child support paid to the 50k earner. Especially if the 65k earner has the kids on their medical insurance. All expenses are supposed to be split 50/50 as well.
This sounds great in theory, but a lot of kids do a week in one house and a week in another house. One parent can have the kids for their week and not pay for anything and then take them back to the other parent and expect that parent to pay for everything. For the parent left holding the bag, it can be a tremendous burden. Particularly if they can’t afford to hire a lawyer and go back to court again and again and again.
Expenses add up when both parents have to maintain a residence to support children that are only in residence 50% of the time. I mention all of this in regards to his two children with Star. Those two kids probably do spend a lot of time at Kevin’s house with his other four children that live with him full time.
There are also security requirements ($$$$) for Britney’s children that most of us don’t ever have to think of. They need to live in a more secure location. Crazed fans and paparazzi aren’t going to try and take pictures of my kids in my back yard, but that is a very real concern for Britney’s children.
Child support doesn’t necessarily end when the children turn 18. It usually goes until the child graduates from high school and has turned 18 years old. A lot of divorces now include child support/insurance/college support agreements as well. It’s not like these boys will turn 18, go to college, and not need to go home to the Federline house ever again. Kevin will be managing their college years in the same way that a lot of moms manage college years for undergrads.
I’m not concerned with Kevin’s long term fiscal situation. I’m sure that the Spears estate will continue to pay him a large sum of money every year until he dies. Why? Because they don’t want to see Britney’s kids dad live in poverty and possibly sell his story to the highest bidder. It’s in the best interest of Britney’s two children that Kevin is left to be a stay at home dad as long as possible.
Also, maybe Britney doesn’t care if he gets the money. She has a metric ton of it and she seems to have good will towards him. It’s not like increasing his support payments will put her on a fiscal diet.
Great comment zig zags. People are failing to see the bigger picture. I think Jamie Spears and the lawyers are WELL AWARE of everything you said. They know they are getting a good deal, not a bad deal.
Thanks. Studies have shown over and over again that the living standards of the custodial parent has a direct impact on the health and well being of the children both in the short term and long term. Those two boys are being raised by people that don’t need to worry about money and can spend time on caregiving and creating strong family bonds between all 6 of Kevin’s children. Britney’s two boys are being raised without their mom in the home. That’s a lot to deal with in our society. It’s going to be even more of a challenge for then when they get older and realize how impaired their mother is. Why add to their burden and take away the financial support/resources available to their father and other siblings? There is plenty of money to go around.
When you have more resources, build a longer table and not a higher wall.
She’s STILL under a conservatorship? Still?! How many decades does she have to prove she’s sane before she can be an independent human being again?
It reminds me of Brad Pitt and Angelina. He STILL doesn’t have custody.
Well, things are obviously a lot more serious than we know.
Can you talk about ANYTHING else?
Sure, what would you like to talk about? How about Britney ?
She’s obviously still heavily medicated. I don’t get why everyone is bashing Kevin here honestly. He stepped up the plate and took care of those two boys when she obviously couldn’t, and still can’t. A lot of fathers wouldn’t do that. He’s not out trying to be famous, he’s not out whoring around. What’s the big deal
I mean…I’m glad he was there for his kids, but just because he performed basic human decency by taking care of HIS children (which women are expected to do all the time without the benefit of a major payout) doesn’t make him particularly laudable in my book. He shouldn’t be bashed, but he did his job, not a miracle. It’s a detriment to our culture that we set the bar so low for men.
Mental illness and subsequent breakdown isn’t exactly something a person chooses to go through. It’s not like she walked away from these children willingly because she wasn’t interested in raising them. She was a victim of decades of industry and familial abuse, and she has clearly taken steps to regain some measure of psychological health through therapy and medication and maintained a relationship with her children – without dragging them through excessive and needless legal battles over custody. Not at all the traditional description of what most consider an “unfit parent.”
He didn’t “just” take care of his kids. He gave access to Britney at times when he VERY easily could have fought to deny access. Even when she first was in the hospital, he made sure she got to see her sons. She clearly has issues which the court takes so incredibly seriously that she can’t be in charge of her own well being, and yet, Kevin makes sure she gets plenty of time with her children. With her residency, she was out of state. Yet he still made sure she had time with the kids.
He could have made this more contentious, but instead of fighting, he gave her more face time with kids.
He should get more just based on how her income jumped so huge! I’m sure a private school for two kids would take a chunk of the monthly payment!
Too many fan girls here. Britney’s meth addiction caused this mess. He deserves more money period.
It feels like paying someone to stand up and be a father to his own children. Not taking away what he has done all these years (aka parenting) but why is his Increase request explained by the “sacrifice” he is making? I thought child support was for things like food, shelter clothing?
I don’t know, maybe I’m just salty because back in the day when we were the children of this situation, my father who at the time rarely saw us, only paid our mother a couple hundred dollars each month (for 2 kids, of which our mother was primary).
Well in my opinion, parenting duties should be 50/50, no matter if the parents are divorced or whatever. Britney is obviously in no condition to make decisions about her children’s lives, she can’t even make decisions about her own. He is making a sacrifice.
I’m a little salty over the way my father pretty much forgot about me and my brother when my parents split. But I can still recognize that Kevin seems like a decent father and deserves more child support to support his children because the mother is making buckets of money
I mean, it’s fine to expect her to pay more if she’s making more. That’s a basic custody agreement, and I doubt she’s honestly going to fight over it too much. How her estate conservators handle it is a different matter considering some of the other issues there.
I just have no patience with people celebrating him for doing basic parenting duties, especially since he has two children by a previous relationship that he’s not raising. He’s no saint.
Brit (and her weave) are lookin tired, y’all.
I will n-e-v-e-r understand how this girl makes so much paper.
Her fans are super dedicated. Even when she was half ass performing they would pay top dollar just to watch her walk around the stage. Weird.
She has quite a few retail lines (especially perfumes), and she made a LOT of money with that Vegas residency. She also does more than a fair bit of touring, which rakes in the majority of money for pop performers. If you’re not splurging constantly on huge mansions and expensive cars, the interest on those accounts will keep one fairly comfortable. Depending on what she has invested, she could easily be generating the child support costs from said interest, which is why – on paper – I don’t think it’s a big deal for him to ask for an increase in child support.
give me a break kevin needs to stop crying and go and get a job + his wife can look for a job to
britney (mentaly il) takes care of her entire family and ALL of kevins 4 other childeren
just pathetic
Financially she takes cares of her children, but physically it falls to Kevin. She can’t even make decisions for herself let alone her children. Britney is making millions upon millions of dollars, I think she can afford to give a little more. 20 000 a month for two kids is not that much when u think about it, how much do you suppose private school for two cost? There’s nothing pathetic about it
i read somewere that britney separately pays school medical cost and nanny expenses so the 20k goes to? i really dont think the 20k goes to the expenses of the boys its more somthing like ‘pay me more ore else…’ isnt it pathetic when your mentaly ill ex-wife supports you and your wife?
I think it’s more pathetic that instead of laying low and working on her mental health so she could regain custody of her children, she’s out releasing album after album of terrible music and performing in shows when she obviously heavily medicated. I assume it’s in part to do with her father and the people controlling her money and career. Britney could’ve given it up and had plenty of money for herself and her children for the rest of their lives…and I’m sure it would be way better for her mental health if she could live in peace and quiet
@Kitty, Britney has half custody of her children, or almost half. It’s been that way for years. Legally he has custody.
Working is good for people with a mental illness once the medications are adjusted right. Do you really think it would be good for her to be doing nothing for years, with lots of time off, children in school, half the time with dad? She has loads of time off doing the Vegas gig, a swanky suite of rooms there, room for her kids when they are with her, a plane that flies her home if she wants to come home on those nights to be with her children if it’s her time with them. I think she did just 50 shows a year, and she’s lip-syncing at that. She had lots of time off.
Her album? She writes nothing on the albums. She shows up and records the songs for a few weeks. LOL
She has plenty of downtime. But being productive is good for Britney.
Halle Berry pays $16,000 a month in child support to her model boyfriend, and that’s for one child. Britney makes far more than Halle and there are two children involved. If his demand is reasonable, I don’t see the problem. Legally he has the right, and it appears he could have been getting more earlier than this. She’s been in Vegas for years now. We can’t have it both ways. If this was a woman and the man was making that much, would we be up in arms about the ex-wife asking for a reasonable increase in child support commensurate with his earnings and what is allowed under the child support guidelines in California?
Charlie Sheen was paying $50,000 a month to Denise for two children, plus another $55,000 a month to Brooke for their twins.
Charlie dropped his support to Denise to 20K and sold her house out from under her and their girls.
I said, “was.” I’m talking about when he was on his show making lots of money and after for a while. His income dictated that amount of child support. I assumed that had changed after several years of not working when it became clear he lost his career and acting offers weren’t coming back. I should have put that in my previous post.
I love Britney but damn her face is a mess. The years of tanning and drugs have caught up with her hard and fast. I wish she would stop messing with her face. The joker lips are not good.
As for Kevin, I’m frankly shocked he only gets 20 grand. That honestly isn’t much considering her income. I was just reading that Jessie Williams is paying his ex 50 grand a month for child and spousal, and let’s be honest greys anatomy isn’t paying him Britney money. So honestly I think Kevin could have had a lot more this whole time
I have a ton of compassion and some insight regarding people with mental health issues. Why is no one bringing up the fact that she’s not “stable” enough for partial custody, and still under conservatorship – yet “stable” enough to perform endlessly as the star on a Vegas stage, day after day, year after year? Troubling, to say the least.
Yeah, that’s why I find the constant harping on her mental state really obnoxious to me. Her instability has been more than exacerbated by people who are clearly looking for a pay day – her parents included. Her inability to take care of her children is not her fault when her brain chemistry is not something she can control.
Her parents mostly you mean. After her breakdown, she should’ve stopped her career I think. She had plenty of money to live comfortable for the rest of her life. Maybe then she would’ve been able to get better and share custody of the children
No, I mean both. Plenty of industry people likely saw what was going on but stayed silent because it was profitable. She’s been in the spotlight since childhood. Undoing years of psychological conditioning to perform is not exactly easy. I would hope for her sake that she eventually comes to some peace with that and leaves, but it’s extremely difficult to make that break when you’re surrounded by people who are encouraging you to do otherwise.
It’s my understanding Britney has had 50 percent physical custody now for years in an agreement with Kevin. She’s always seen with her children and posting photos. I think legally he probably still has full custody.
She doesn’t have 50/50 custody. She would get holidays and every 2nd weekend maybe, depending on her mood/medication taken correctly. I’m sure Jamie Spears is very happy Britney’s ex looks after 2 children 85-90 percent of the time and does a good job. Hell jamie would have to step up and look after them himself if k fed didn’t do it. K Fed must do a great job because her 2 boys look very happy, healthy, and engaed in life. All thanks to K-fed. Britney I’m sorry can only take a small credit. If she was more stable she could take more but she has mental issues to work through.
I can’t belive I am a K-Fed defender. We are indeed living in crazy times.
From what I have read (taken with grain of salt), her having a consistent schedule is what works for her mental health. This does seem to make sense, as it was when she was not touring that she would have more troubles pre-”breakdown”. Sometimes a routine can be very good for those with mental illness.
The wording bugs me, especially since this isn’t based on “merit” – Britney is making significantly more money than she was when the arrangement was made, so its a straightforward child support adjustment.
I hope Jamie asks for a full accounting of how he’s been using the $20K per month and what he intends to do with any increase. That money is not meant to support six kids and two adults, it’s for the TWO kids.
Except that I don’t believe parents required to parse, or justify, their expenses in this way. Normally it’s a percentage of the breadwinning parents’ income, period, with the understanding that the children’s standard of living should be reasonably commensurate with the parents’ ability to provide for them.
Question: Does anyone know if she pays $20,000 per month in total OR $20,000 in child support for each boy? I read somewhere that she pays $20,000 for each. I’m not sure if that’s correct though. While Britney reportedly made $137 million for her Las Vegas residency — it was spread out over four years — so that’s a gross of $34.25 million for each year BEFORE taxes and expenses. Britney is in the highest tax bracket of 27.4%. So that chews up over $9 million of her gross income. Plus, she then has to pay all those people who work for her and her father gets a percentage because of the conservator ship. Britney also has 2 conservatorships: one for her personally and one for her finances. Both are managed by her Dad and a team of doctors, lawyers and accountants — who are most definitely NOT cheap.
Although $34+ million annually is a lot — Britney nets a lot less after taxes and expenses. Don’t get me wrong — even if Britney “only” nets $5 to $10 million a year after everything, that’s still more than 100 average American workers will earn over their entire lifetime. I wonder how long Britney will continue to work?
Good breakdown of her earnings, lol but yeah he should be getting 20,000 per child. I hope he is Anyway. He is the primary parent and in California it’s all about keeping the kid in a consistent type of lifestyle. So when they’re with mom she’s dropping money like crazy , living in a mansion, toys, video game
, etc. Dads house has to be the same.
And then there is all the other money bir bit has rolling in as well. It would be in the millions per year.
It’s probably for each boy, but I imagine that’s just the straight child support. She’s likely also paying for a lot of their schooling, residency, and other expenses separately. I don’t think it’s terrible for him to ask for more money given her net worth. I do think if his entire family is relying on her financial contributions and not doing anything to increase their economic worth in the meanwhile, they are being very foolish because it will eventually run out.
(Of course, it also depends on how much time they also spend with their parents. He may have full LEGAL custody, but she may very well be spending equal time with them at this point. The fact that she’s making the effort active part of their lives is probably worth more to them than the pure financial input she’s providing.)
Where do you get the idea that his entire family is depending on his money? Am I missing something?
Taxes, … she is probably registered in the Caymen islands and pays next to nothing. Jamie would obviously have top notch accountants. These stars are like big corporations. They don’t pay their fair share like regular mugs on 27.4%. I’m dying with laughter. She got to keep a huge whack of her 134 million. This is probably the post tax profit.
@Aurelia: I’m sure Britney has a team of crack accountants. And yes, the rich ARE different and many millionaires and billionaires have found ways to avoid paying their fair share. BUT, she’s still paying through the nose to all those accountants, lawyers and doctors on her payroll. And let’s not forget all the people she employs for her show (dancers, stagehands, hair, makeup, wardrobe, masseurs etc.) + insurance.
And she shells out a lot more on her boys than just what she pays Kevin Federline. Again, I don’t doubt that Britney is rich, but much of her net worth may be in real estate and other non-fluid cash assets. My point is that Britney is working hard to support a very large retinue. There’s sure to be a lot of gnashing of teeth and hand wringing, the day Britney decides to retire or when his boys turn 18 in the next six years, whichever comes first. And no one will cry louder than Kevin Federline! The clock is ticking for him. He’d better figure out a way to support his other kids and his current wife, once Sean and Jayden turn 18.
Meanwhile, I’m sure Britney’s Dad will negotiate an increase in the child support payments for Sean and Jayden based on her earnings over the last four years. It’s obvious that Britney loves her boys and they look genuinely happy when they’re with her which appears to be a good bit of time. She’s a good Mom. The most important thing is that Sean and Preston are well loved.
The amount of her income versus the amount of support he receives is very disproportionate. He had 2 kids before they hooked up and 2 or 3 after their divorce.
Seems like he’s done a good job of parenting, not disclosing information that could hurt Britney and carrying the load of the parenting.
Not sure if he works or his wife works or if there is another source of income for the family but I think if Brit’s dad had a problem with Kevin, he would have attempted to remove the kids years ago.
He will get the increase…not sure what happens when the boys turn 18 though. .
