CNN: Morgan Freeman harassed & ‘behaved inappropriately’ with women for years

24th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards

Well, I can’t say that this comes as a surprise. Morgan Freeman has been accused of being a serial sexual harasser and assailant in a CNN exclusive. My view of Morgan changed dramatically in 2009, when the National Enquirer began a years-long series about Morgan’s allegedly consensual relationship with his step-granddaughter E’Dena Hines. E’Dena passed away (she was murdered in 2015), but the stories remained in my mind. Now it seems that Morgan was a serial sexual harasser. You can read CNN’s exclusive here.

A young production assistant thought she had landed the job of her dreams when, in the summer of 2015, she started work on “Going In Style,” a bank heist comedy starring Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin. But the job quickly devolved into several months of harassment, she told CNN. She alleges that Freeman subjected her to unwanted touching and comments about her figure and clothing on a near-daily basis. Freeman would rest his hand on her lower back or rub her lower back, she said.

In one incident, she said, Freeman “kept trying to lift up my skirt and asking if I was wearing underwear.” He never successfully lifted her skirt, she said — he would touch it and try to lift it, she would move away, and then he’d try again. Eventually, she said, “Alan [Arkin] made a comment telling him to stop. Morgan got freaked out and didn’t know what to say.”

In all, 16 people spoke to CNN about Freeman as part of this investigation, eight of whom said they were victims of what some called harassment and others called inappropriate behavior by Freeman. Eight said they witnessed Freeman’s alleged conduct. These 16 people together described a pattern of inappropriate behavior by Freeman on set, while promoting his movies and at his production company Revelations Entertainment.

Of those 16, seven people described an environment at Revelations Entertainment that included allegations of harassment or inappropriate behavior by Freeman there, with one incident allegedly witnessed by Lori McCreary, Freeman’s co-founder in the enterprise, and another in which she was the target of demeaning comments by Freeman in a public setting. One of those seven people alleged that McCreary made a discriminatory remark regarding a female candidate for a job at the Producers Guild of America, where McCreary is co-president.

[From CNN]

As I said, I believe it. CNN reports that Freeman’s behavior was not limited to one movie set or one year or one victim, obviously. His behavior ranged from harassing comments to inappropriate touching to general abusive behavior. When women said that time’s up on all of these a–holes, this is what we were talking about. Of course it’s sad that such a respected and beloved film icon is being revealed to be such a douchebag. But again, at this point, is anyone really surprised?

'Just Getting Started' - Premiere

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

48 Responses to “CNN: Morgan Freeman harassed & ‘behaved inappropriately’ with women for years”

  1. girl_ninja says:
    May 24, 2018 at 11:43 am

    Sigh. They’ll only disappoint you.

    Reply
  2. Snap Happy says:
    May 24, 2018 at 11:44 am

    Ah, shit.

    Reply
  3. Gutterflower says:
    May 24, 2018 at 11:45 am

    Wow I did not know about the sgd. That’s so gross.

    Reply
  4. Theodora says:
    May 24, 2018 at 11:45 am

    Oh, no…

    Reply
  5. Renee says:
    May 24, 2018 at 11:49 am

    Unfortunately I’m not surprised. While I loved him as a great actor & his voice work, his disgusting behavior outweighs his talent. Another one bites the dust……

    Reply
  6. MCV says:
    May 24, 2018 at 11:49 am

    I hope the women have strong support around them because they’re going to be attacked.

    Reply
  7. Mia4s says:
    May 24, 2018 at 11:50 am

    Sorry but if anyone is shocked by this….I don’t know what to tell you…..I’m not even surprised.

    We don’t KNOW any of these people. We don’t. I don’t care that so and so visits children’s hospitals, I don’t care that so and so is totally WOKE on twitter (Hahahahaha! 🙄). All of that is to the advantage of their public image. It doesn’t mean anything. Look at how they treat those closest, those without power, what they do when public attention is not on them. The blinders need to come off.

    Reply
  8. Carrie1 says:
    May 24, 2018 at 11:50 am

    All men. Mostly. It’s been the way since the beginning of time. Add in the women who support them and we are all in for an awakening. It has to happen. This abuse as a way of life is killing people openly now. We know about it, we all have to improve.

    Reply
  9. Lucy says:
    May 24, 2018 at 11:52 am

    Ugh. This sucks. This is just the worst. It is a surprise for me, but obviously I’m in the minory.

    Reply
  10. minx says:
    May 24, 2018 at 11:53 am

    Not surprised, as Kaiser said, since those stories came out in 2009.

    Reply
  11. tracking says:
    May 24, 2018 at 11:54 am

    This also does not surprise me based on the step-granddaughter story that came out some years ago. Ugh.

    Reply
  12. Tania says:
    May 24, 2018 at 11:57 am

    You either die a hero, or live long enough to become a villain (The Dark Knight)

    Reply
  13. Sigh... says:
    May 24, 2018 at 12:01 pm

    “Alan [Arkin] made a comment telling him to stop. Morgan got freaked out and didn’t know what to say.”

    So if a man who 1.) is about the SAME age, 2.) in the SAME industry, 3.) about the SAME amount of time (if not longer) 4.) w/ *about* the SAME achievement (2:1 Oscars-wise), has the common decency (even if only in that moment) to simply tell another man to “STOP,” I’m more than done* with the BS about “that’s all they know…,” “that’s how it goes in this industry…” and/or “that’s how that generation thinks/does…”

    *Oh, I know, these excuses have a shelf life & rotation schedule dated “infinity” 😒

    Reply
  14. Sayrah says:
    May 24, 2018 at 12:02 pm

    Not surprising at all. Im glad you included the stuff about E’Dena. That story was swept under the rug fast imo.

    Reply
  15. Jussie says:
    May 24, 2018 at 12:03 pm

    This has been coming for a while. Aside from the messed up 2009 story, there’s always been a lot of gossip about how he acts when he’s home in Mississippi, and especially about how he acts at his club.

    Reply
    • French Girl says:
      May 24, 2018 at 12:32 pm

      I never heard about his bad behavior excepted the rumor with his step granddaughter.
      Wait ! I remember he divorced after his car accident.He was in his car with a woman who was not his wife

      Reply
      • lucy2 says:
        May 24, 2018 at 2:02 pm

        Yeah I remember that too. There was a bit of scandal back then and then it all quieted down. He must have had a good team squashing all those stories. No more though!
        I feel like in the past 2 years SOOOO much ugliness has been brought to light, so much abuse, so much corruption, and people are finally talking about it. I hate that it’s happening and we have a ways to go, but I hope we may see some real change after all this.

  16. Babs says:
    May 24, 2018 at 12:04 pm

    Ok so I don’t know where I was in 2009 and I’ve also NEVER heard of any other gossip regarding MF so I’m quite puzzled right now.

    Reply
  17. Shijel says:
    May 24, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    Been known for a long time. Dude’s a complete, utter skeeve, and then there was the whole thing with E’Dena. Ugh. Glad it’s being exposed now.

    Reply
  18. Case says:
    May 24, 2018 at 12:10 pm

    I never heard anything about what happened in 2009, so this is surprising (and disappointing) to me. But as an above poster mentioned, we don’t KNOW any of these people, so none of it should really come as a shock. You just hope that some people are more true to their public personas, you know? I think those folks are far and few between, though.

    Reply
  19. Valerie says:
    May 24, 2018 at 12:11 pm

    God dammit! I’m not at all surprised, though. He always struck me as a rake. The Story of God made me like him more (I didn’t before; definitely didn’t advertise that fact, lol), but I could see how charming he could be there too, in a way that could be used to manipulate women.

    Reply
  20. JRenee says:
    May 24, 2018 at 12:12 pm

    Still surprised me, disgusted and disappointed…

    Reply
  21. Margo S. says:
    May 24, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    Nope. Not surprised by this at all. But can I add. Arkin is the shit. He saw this going down and said, “um dude, stop..”

    Reply
  22. Shelley says:
    May 24, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    What the hell is wrong with men? I’m so sick of them.

    Reply
  23. holly hobby says:
    May 24, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    Aw that is disappointing but now surprising considering the step granddaughter thing.

    Reply
  24. Molly says:
    May 24, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    His step – granddaughter? Jesus!

    Reply
  25. bella says:
    May 24, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    I’ve heard that the step granddaughter thing was consensual as she was an adult, but didn’t he watch her grow into a woman? That’s disgusting. That’s borderline Woody Allen.

    Reply
  26. KiddV says:
    May 24, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    I’m going back to the royal wedding posts, they’re much more enjoyable and the rest of humanity has been a let down lately. Harry and Meghan have been a nice respite from all of the other crap going on.

    Reply
  27. mags says:
    May 24, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    Not surprised by this considering his relationship history.

    Reply
  28. tearose11 says:
    May 24, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    Can someone please explain the Step Granddaughter thing? What happened? I’m not trolling, I don’t know anything about it.

    Besides that it’s just another powerful man abusing women. I can’t say I’m not disappointed, but my disappointment means nothing compared to what the victims feel. I’m glad that all this is coming out in the open.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment