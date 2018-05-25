Cressida Bonas’ biggest angst about the royal wedding? Hats & fascinators.

The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry invited both of his high profile ex-girlfriends to his wedding. I’m sure there were more exes there, but Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas are widely considered to be his two most serious relationships before Meghan, and both Chelsy and Cressida attended. Chelsy got most of the attention, because in cutaways during the church service, she seemed… angsty and upset. Reportedly, Harry called Chelsy in the week before the wedding so they could say their final goodbyes and all of that. Harry didn’t invite either ex to the wedding reception or after-party. So what about Cressida? Was she angsty too? I don’t remember any cutaways (I’m sure there were, I just didn’t see them) for Cressy, but I remember thinking that her general vibe was “I’m truly fine.” Well, Cressida opened up (if you want to call it that) to The Spectator about the wedding, and it turns out she did have some angst. About hats.

For many people, just the thought of an ex getting married it is cause for concern, let alone being there to attend the happy union. However, when Prince Harry took the unusual step of inviting his ex-girlfriend, Cressida Bonas, to his royal wedding she gladly accepted. But, as Bonas revealed Thursday, that does not mean she did feel anxious about attending. The model, 29, opened up about the experience and what she worried about most about her ex’s wedding to Meghan Markle in a column for U.K. magazine The Spectator.

“Friends are starting to get married, which means the dilemma of British wedding attire. Hats,” Bonas admitted. “Why do I find hats so tricky? Tricky to wear, tricky to look at, and extremely tricky for the poor soul sitting in the pew behind. Most of the time I avoid headgear. This can prompt disapproving looks from the older generations. Last weekend I attended the royal wedding. The invitation clearly stated that guests must wear hats. Yikes. I opted for a minimal feathered number — and can only hope I got it right.”

[From People]

I barely even noticed her little feathered fascinator, but now that I’m looking at it… it’s cute? I liked how sunny and youthful she looked at the wedding, and the feathers were part of that. Royal weddings are generally quite staid, where all of the older royals and their friends have to dust off their giant hats and giant jewels, so Harry and Meg’s wedding was nice because they invited some genuinely young people who put their own fresh spins on royal-wedding-wear. Cressida looked totally fine. And no, I don’t think she was broken up about Harry-getting-married. She didn’t want that for her life, and I doubt she has many regrets.

27 Responses to “Cressida Bonas’ biggest angst about the royal wedding? Hats & fascinators.”

  1. Snazzy says:
    May 25, 2018 at 11:04 am

    the whole hat thing would stress me out too

    Reply
  2. homeslice says:
    May 25, 2018 at 11:05 am

    I didn’t realize how intertwined all these people are…Cress, Chels, Eug, Bea and the van Cutsems, Straubenzee (sp) etc…one big aristo bunch. I do wonder how MM will fit in with that crew? I don’t see Kate with that crowd either…

    Reply
    • Enough Already says:
      May 25, 2018 at 11:18 am

      The posh crowd is very incestuous. They’re also rather uninspired, with a few exceptions. Meghan is bringing a lot more to the table and will not be chasing after the approval of these people. I do think she would get along quite well with Sam and Isabella Branson, with whom she has a lot in common, but the media would make far too much of it.

      Reply
    • Bridget says:
      May 25, 2018 at 11:40 am

      Yes and no. Like any social circle, there are smaller sub-circles. But there’s only so many of the “right” schools and the “right” families, so it’s not shocking that it’s a pretty insular group.

      Reply
  3. minx says:
    May 25, 2018 at 11:08 am

    I really loved the way she looked, youthful and colorful. The headpiece is graceful and low key, also makes sense if she’s uncomfortable with hats. The shoes…not sure about those with the whole look, but I won’t take off points because otherwise she looked so pretty. 😆

    Reply
  4. Sayrah says:
    May 25, 2018 at 11:09 am

    I’m still confused on the “tearful last call” from Harry to Chelsy. What was that for? He’s been with Meghan for a year and a half and hasn’t been with Chelsy presumably for at least that long.

    Reply
  5. Jay says:
    May 25, 2018 at 11:10 am

    Yeah, all of it is a bright and super cute look for a lovely spring wedding.

    Reply
  6. EbonyS says:
    May 25, 2018 at 11:15 am

    Does anyone know of any of Harry’s Erin buddies attended the wedding and the reception and party afterward?

    Reply
  7. Surly Gale says:
    May 25, 2018 at 11:19 am

    I loved her look at first glance, but now, I’ m seeing yellow darts on both sides pointing up towards her bust and it kind of ruins the look for me. I hope to be able to unsee the darts and go back to enjoying her look…

    Reply
  8. Maria says:
    May 25, 2018 at 11:35 am

    Cressida looked very pretty, I thought. With her hair a bit shorter and properly styled, the look becomes her.

    Reply
  9. Suki says:
    May 25, 2018 at 11:35 am

    She looks so pretty! I love her outfit, very elegant, not too showy. She’s dating one hunk of a man lol – she’s not angsty about Harry’s marriage at all.

    Reply
  10. Canadian Becks says:
    May 25, 2018 at 11:52 am

    Very minimalistic- not even a clutch to hold a lipstick – unless dress has pockets.

    Reply

