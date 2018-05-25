Cressida Bonas’ biggest angst about the royal wedding? Hats & fascinators.

Prince Harry invited both of his high profile ex-girlfriends to his wedding. I’m sure there were more exes there, but Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas are widely considered to be his two most serious relationships before Meghan, and both Chelsy and Cressida attended. Chelsy got most of the attention, because in cutaways during the church service, she seemed… angsty and upset. Reportedly, Harry called Chelsy in the week before the wedding so they could say their final goodbyes and all of that. Harry didn’t invite either ex to the wedding reception or after-party. So what about Cressida? Was she angsty too? I don’t remember any cutaways (I’m sure there were, I just didn’t see them) for Cressy, but I remember thinking that her general vibe was “I’m truly fine.” Well, Cressida opened up (if you want to call it that) to The Spectator about the wedding, and it turns out she did have some angst. About hats.
For many people, just the thought of an ex getting married it is cause for concern, let alone being there to attend the happy union. However, when Prince Harry took the unusual step of inviting his ex-girlfriend, Cressida Bonas, to his royal wedding she gladly accepted. But, as Bonas revealed Thursday, that does not mean she did feel anxious about attending. The model, 29, opened up about the experience and what she worried about most about her ex’s wedding to Meghan Markle in a column for U.K. magazine The Spectator.
“Friends are starting to get married, which means the dilemma of British wedding attire. Hats,” Bonas admitted. “Why do I find hats so tricky? Tricky to wear, tricky to look at, and extremely tricky for the poor soul sitting in the pew behind. Most of the time I avoid headgear. This can prompt disapproving looks from the older generations. Last weekend I attended the royal wedding. The invitation clearly stated that guests must wear hats. Yikes. I opted for a minimal feathered number — and can only hope I got it right.”
I barely even noticed her little feathered fascinator, but now that I’m looking at it… it’s cute? I liked how sunny and youthful she looked at the wedding, and the feathers were part of that. Royal weddings are generally quite staid, where all of the older royals and their friends have to dust off their giant hats and giant jewels, so Harry and Meg’s wedding was nice because they invited some genuinely young people who put their own fresh spins on royal-wedding-wear. Cressida looked totally fine. And no, I don’t think she was broken up about Harry-getting-married. She didn’t want that for her life, and I doubt she has many regrets.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Pacific Coast News.
the whole hat thing would stress me out too
Me too. I’m not used to wearing them and most of them look ridiculous.
I didn’t realize how intertwined all these people are…Cress, Chels, Eug, Bea and the van Cutsems, Straubenzee (sp) etc…one big aristo bunch. I do wonder how MM will fit in with that crew? I don’t see Kate with that crowd either…
The posh crowd is very incestuous. They’re also rather uninspired, with a few exceptions. Meghan is bringing a lot more to the table and will not be chasing after the approval of these people. I do think she would get along quite well with Sam and Isabella Branson, with whom she has a lot in common, but the media would make far too much of it.
Yes and no. Like any social circle, there are smaller sub-circles. But there’s only so many of the “right” schools and the “right” families, so it’s not shocking that it’s a pretty insular group.
I really loved the way she looked, youthful and colorful. The headpiece is graceful and low key, also makes sense if she’s uncomfortable with hats. The shoes…not sure about those with the whole look, but I won’t take off points because otherwise she looked so pretty. 😆
I agree, she is very pretty!! And her sister Isabella is gorgeous!! Interesting both sisters didn’t want the royal brothers, lol.
Same. I loved her dress. I had no idea who she was but I remember her standing out to me because fo the dress.
I’m still confused on the “tearful last call” from Harry to Chelsy. What was that for? He’s been with Meghan for a year and a half and hasn’t been with Chelsy presumably for at least that long.
I doubt that. Maybe he called her to confirm the invite. If he called her he probably called Cressida too. As a courtesy.
I do not think he has any regrets or pinings for past lives. It’s all press garbage.
Right it’s just weird. He will see her at some point in the future. Why would he need some tearful goodbye call? I don’t buy it.
Is that story even true? I think they are good friends, shared a lot of their growing up. I think you maintain a soft spot for the friends you had when you were young, as you get older. Plus, Harry will see Chelsy a lot, right? They all seem to share the same group of friends. Nice to see them on good terms.
That’s what I’m thinking. It didn’t happen. And if it was something that HAD to happen I don’t believe that Chelsy would have attended the ceremony.
I think that story’s fan fiction.
I think the tearful call was Chelsy calling Harry upset that she wasn’t invited to the fun party afterwards.
Yeah, all of it is a bright and super cute look for a lovely spring wedding.
I think she’s lovely, and I did like the fascinator. I just think her dress (while pretty) was a little casual for a Royal Wedding ( JMO). It better suited a garden party.
Yeah, it was on the more casual side.
Does anyone know of any of Harry’s Erin buddies attended the wedding and the reception and party afterward?
Erin? Do you mean Eton? I’m not sure why some articles suggested that the “party guys” weren’t invited because they were all there.
Suki: Right?
One of them is in main picture of this post above!!
All were present. From Vegas. From every single time we’ve seen Harry out and about. In staid situations and cutting up. Even Guy. The tv cameras were so focused on the celebs and didn’t bother naming the friends except for Cressida and Chelsy.
I loved her look at first glance, but now, I’ m seeing yellow darts on both sides pointing up towards her bust and it kind of ruins the look for me. I hope to be able to unsee the darts and go back to enjoying her look…
Now that you pointed them out, I can’t unsee them either! ehw
lol This is the first time I’ve seen them!
Cressida looked very pretty, I thought. With her hair a bit shorter and properly styled, the look becomes her.
She looks so pretty! I love her outfit, very elegant, not too showy. She’s dating one hunk of a man lol – she’s not angsty about Harry’s marriage at all.
Very minimalistic- not even a clutch to hold a lipstick – unless dress has pockets.
