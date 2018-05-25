Cressida Bonas’ biggest angst about the royal wedding? Hats & fascinators.

Prince Harry invited both of his high profile ex-girlfriends to his wedding. I’m sure there were more exes there, but Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas are widely considered to be his two most serious relationships before Meghan, and both Chelsy and Cressida attended. Chelsy got most of the attention, because in cutaways during the church service, she seemed… angsty and upset. Reportedly, Harry called Chelsy in the week before the wedding so they could say their final goodbyes and all of that. Harry didn’t invite either ex to the wedding reception or after-party. So what about Cressida? Was she angsty too? I don’t remember any cutaways (I’m sure there were, I just didn’t see them) for Cressy, but I remember thinking that her general vibe was “I’m truly fine.” Well, Cressida opened up (if you want to call it that) to The Spectator about the wedding, and it turns out she did have some angst. About hats.

For many people, just the thought of an ex getting married it is cause for concern, let alone being there to attend the happy union. However, when Prince Harry took the unusual step of inviting his ex-girlfriend, Cressida Bonas, to his royal wedding she gladly accepted. But, as Bonas revealed Thursday, that does not mean she did feel anxious about attending. The model, 29, opened up about the experience and what she worried about most about her ex’s wedding to Meghan Markle in a column for U.K. magazine The Spectator. “Friends are starting to get married, which means the dilemma of British wedding attire. Hats,” Bonas admitted. “Why do I find hats so tricky? Tricky to wear, tricky to look at, and extremely tricky for the poor soul sitting in the pew behind. Most of the time I avoid headgear. This can prompt disapproving looks from the older generations. Last weekend I attended the royal wedding. The invitation clearly stated that guests must wear hats. Yikes. I opted for a minimal feathered number — and can only hope I got it right.”

I barely even noticed her little feathered fascinator, but now that I’m looking at it… it’s cute? I liked how sunny and youthful she looked at the wedding, and the feathers were part of that. Royal weddings are generally quite staid, where all of the older royals and their friends have to dust off their giant hats and giant jewels, so Harry and Meg’s wedding was nice because they invited some genuinely young people who put their own fresh spins on royal-wedding-wear. Cressida looked totally fine. And no, I don’t think she was broken up about Harry-getting-married. She didn’t want that for her life, and I doubt she has many regrets.