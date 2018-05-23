Prince Harry had a ‘final call’ with Chelsy Davy pre-wedding, she was ‘quite emotional’

I haven’t really talked about Chelsy Davy’s appearance at the royal wedding. CB covered the fashion from Harry’s exes but we just sort of left it at that. I felt sorry for Chelsy, quite honestly. It’s one thing to have a passionate on-and-off relationship with a ginger prince for a decade. It’s quite another when you’re sitting there, watching the same ginger prince marry another woman, a woman he’s only been with for two years. Chelsy might have thought she would be fine. But her face betrayed her during the ceremony, as there were several cutaways where she looked downright disturbed and upset. People noticed that Chelsy seemed like a “spectre” at the wedding, and just sort of staring off into space for much of the day.

The gossip before the wedding was that Harry didn’t invite his exes to any of the receptions or parties. Chelsy was said to be hurt by that, because she considers herself the life of every party. Apparently, those reports were true – Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair reported this:

While Harry generously extended wedding invitations to his exes (he thought it was the right thing to do, according to one of his pals), neither Chelsy Davy nor Cressida Bonas got a golden ticket to the [after-party] bash. Though reports claimed Davy was there, a family friend told Vanity Fair that she didn’t get an invite to the party, despite speaking to Harry in a tearful phone call last week. “It was their final call, a parting call in which they both acknowledged Harry was moving on. Chelsy was quite emotional about it all, she was in tears and almost didn’t go to the wedding. In the end, she went and promised Harry she wouldn’t try and gatecrash the party.”

Nicholl goes on to say that several of Harry’s old-time, party-happy friends were excluded from the after-party at Frogmore House, which is interesting in and of itself. In Chelsy’s case… I don’t think she was hurt by the lack of invitation to the party as much as she was upset by the fact that Harry is really and truly moving on. She always had a hold on him: every time they broke up, she could get him back anytime she wanted. She was the one who didn’t want to marry him, because she didn’t want a life in the spotlight. And now… well, maybe “regret” is too strong a word. But there were definitely some feelings. And I wouldn’t have blamed her if she had ended up not even going to the wedding.

The reports that claimed Chelsy was at the reception? Those same reports claimed Chelsy and Meghan hugged. Which… I don’t believe. Because Chelsy wasn’t there.