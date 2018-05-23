Prince Harry had a ‘final call’ with Chelsy Davy pre-wedding, she was ‘quite emotional’

I haven’t really talked about Chelsy Davy’s appearance at the royal wedding. CB covered the fashion from Harry’s exes but we just sort of left it at that. I felt sorry for Chelsy, quite honestly. It’s one thing to have a passionate on-and-off relationship with a ginger prince for a decade. It’s quite another when you’re sitting there, watching the same ginger prince marry another woman, a woman he’s only been with for two years. Chelsy might have thought she would be fine. But her face betrayed her during the ceremony, as there were several cutaways where she looked downright disturbed and upset. People noticed that Chelsy seemed like a “spectre” at the wedding, and just sort of staring off into space for much of the day.
The gossip before the wedding was that Harry didn’t invite his exes to any of the receptions or parties. Chelsy was said to be hurt by that, because she considers herself the life of every party. Apparently, those reports were true – Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair reported this:
While Harry generously extended wedding invitations to his exes (he thought it was the right thing to do, according to one of his pals), neither Chelsy Davy nor Cressida Bonas got a golden ticket to the [after-party] bash. Though reports claimed Davy was there, a family friend told Vanity Fair that she didn’t get an invite to the party, despite speaking to Harry in a tearful phone call last week. “It was their final call, a parting call in which they both acknowledged Harry was moving on. Chelsy was quite emotional about it all, she was in tears and almost didn’t go to the wedding. In the end, she went and promised Harry she wouldn’t try and gatecrash the party.”
Nicholl goes on to say that several of Harry’s old-time, party-happy friends were excluded from the after-party at Frogmore House, which is interesting in and of itself. In Chelsy’s case… I don’t think she was hurt by the lack of invitation to the party as much as she was upset by the fact that Harry is really and truly moving on. She always had a hold on him: every time they broke up, she could get him back anytime she wanted. She was the one who didn’t want to marry him, because she didn’t want a life in the spotlight. And now… well, maybe “regret” is too strong a word. But there were definitely some feelings. And I wouldn’t have blamed her if she had ended up not even going to the wedding.
The reports that claimed Chelsy was at the reception? Those same reports claimed Chelsy and Meghan hugged. Which… I don’t believe. Because Chelsy wasn’t there.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I wouldn’t have wanted my husband’s ex at my wedding, no matter how congenial they were. I don’t get it at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ditto.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My husband’s ex was at our wedding, didn’t bother me at all, and it was a very small wedding. They’re friends but any romantic feelings are long dead, and she lives far away. I would feel weird telling him he couldn’t see someone anymore, especially when I completely trust him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. Nor do I want to attend any of my ex boyfriends’ weddings. It just seems awkward for all involved.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I introduced one of my ex boyfriends to his wife and was invited to the wedding, but did not attend. I didn’t think it was fair to him or his wife – let them have their day without his past creeping in. It had nothing to do with a fear of “cheating” – we had both clearly moved on, but I thought the gracious thing to do was to send a nice gift and decline the invite.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly! Past is past, leave it there, where it belongs. Now the media is trying to portray her as the “booze and Adele hits”, can’t move on type of ex!!! Oy…should had stayed home Chels…or made other plans. I’d rather be remembrered as the “no show, wish y’all happiness, i’ve moved on” ex than the “haunted spectre of Harry’s old haunts Opera”…just no!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The problem is that they share friends so maybe this was her closure. They grew up together and she is gonna see him, at Eug’s wedding for sure.
She did what she thought was the right thing. Always liked her. They were not a good match cos their lives are similar. But it is obvious she loved him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally agree!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean – it shouldn’t matter, really. I don’t think anyone who’s getting married should feel ‘worried’ about their ex being invited to the wedding. You’re the one getting married. If you’re worried about cheating potential – don’t marry that person. But at the same time – unless they ended on good terms and are still chummy, I don’t think many exes would WANT to go to the wedding.
I just find it so weird, really. Friend groups have different dynamics. There’s certain women who I really can’t stand and I get the idea of not wanting them there. But if they were a part of our friend group, it’d be different. But at the same time – it’s kind of like who cares? You’re getting married. You’re the one they chose. I think it’s normal to feel protective, but beyond that, it’s not healthy. As long as they’re not the kind of people who are going to cause a big scene, there really isn’t any reason to automatically exclude someone just because they used to date your fiance. It’s a case by case basis, I think.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with you Erinn, I felt so elated on my wedding day I wouldn’t have given two shits who was there. My ex introduced me to my husband so damn right he was invited! Lol, we are all friends and no one is weird about it, he’s been one of my best friends for almost 20 years and we hadn’t dated in years when I met my husband. The night we met my friend was driving me home and he said, “see, all of these years us being friends it led to this, it all makes sense now”, he saw the chemistry between us and he knew we’d get married.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think it’s about being worried about cheating it’s more that some brides/grooms just want to be surrounded by people who genuinely want to be there to witness your nuptials and who love and support you. My husband is extroverted and wanted to invite everyone he ever met and I am more introverted and wanted to keep it more intimate and special. For me, it was already nerve racking to know a whole lot of people would be staring at me for the ceremony and all night so I just wanted the safety of knowing those people wished me the best and would not secretly be snarking about my lipstick color and counting the minutes til open bar. One way isn’t right or wrong, I just think both bride and groom should feel comfortable and have the night they want to have and if they can let loose a little more without Debbie Ialwaysthoughtwewouldbetogether there, then I get it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aww, Jess, that’s so sweet!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally agree, Erinn. They are exes for a reason!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Finally someone with a rational mind. Unless you’re the jealous type, there is really nothing wrong with having your ex at your wedding. If you’re saying otherwise then you clearly are jealous to some degree, regardless of how much you might protest. You split up for a reason and you’re marrying someone else for a reason. People can remain friends and I think having your ex at your wedding is a pretty good sign that all sides have moved on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Your story made me tear up Jess! what a sweet moment
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tell that to Diana ;-P
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have to agree. My husband’s ex wife was at our wedding but none of his other exes since they are no longer in his life. He was the one who was touchy about me inviting exes even though I have no feelings for any of them. I invited the one I am still friends with but not the one he was most threatened by. In my mind, exes are ex for good reasons and if I hadn’t picked up the phone to rekindle old feelings before the wedding then it should be safe to say there are no sparks left.
His ex wife was a little weird at the wedding though, so I can see sometimes it is best to just keep past relationships in the past.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Especially with their history! The good thing is, I think he moved on long ago. He seemed to ADORE Meghan that day.
However, I’ve always liked Chelsey. She obviously isn’t interested in the life he has to lead, but I think they loved the time they did have together. If there is circle mixing, I would like to think they are friendly when they see each other. I think the reception invites indicate the seriousness in which they are both moving forward – no exs, no party friends, more real friends, philanthropic partnerships…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unless the relationship was over for a long time and the people involved are truly good friends, I agree, no need to invite the exes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My husband and I went to his ex-girlfriend’s wedding and we had a great time, she is really nice and I enjoy her company.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sweet Lonnie! My husband’s ex called me before the wedding to wish us the best and gave me the most hysterical run down on how my husband would reuse and reuse coffee and coffee grounds, he doesn’t do that anymore! Another ex was one of my bridesmaids, we all ran in about the same circles and I only knew them briefly while they were dating but reconnected with her years later and we became best buddies. Lol, I still chuckle at all the raised eyebrows that day! LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My only significant ex before marriage—if I saw him I would cross the street, so he would never be invited. But if others get along with their exes, more power to them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I gasped when I saw her. Would NOT want an ex with this much history at my wedding.
To be fair… I attended the weddings of two of my exes. Neither ended badly or were long drawn-out things. I’ve been invited to at least two other weddings of exes. One was my first boyfriend who broke my heart. I did not go mainly because I had an amazing work opportunity but also because he freaking sucked. At my wedding, just those same two exes came. We’re still friends, I am friends with their wives, so it wasn’t weird. My husband did not invite any of his exes to our wedding.
This must have been so awkward for everyone involved. I feel bad for her, and I don’t think I’d be happy to see her if i was Meghan either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From what I have read, Harry and Chelsy share a lot of friends. I think their social circle is small and tight, I thought it was small of H&M to not invite Chelsy and other of his old friends. It makes it look like Meghan is trying to move Harry away from long term friends. That generally doesn’t work well in the long run- Harry may resent this as time goes on.
I have wondered why we never see pics Of H&M with Harry’s friend like we used to see of Chelsy and Cressida. I think MM isn’t accepted by them or doesn’t want to hang with them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Orrr they are trying to be the grownups they are now and are moving on with more adult friends and not hanging with the party group.
They will be having kids soon, they wont be having wild parties anymore
You generally have a totally different lifestyle once you get married then when you have kids most of the party friends bail anyway because you can’t go out like you used to could
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right. Like he is supposed to politely invite, and she is supposed to politely “have other plans”… Poor girl, she tried, but she really didnt want to be there…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Depends on the circumstances, IMO. I was the “best woman” at my ex’s wedding because he’d lost touch with most of his male friends when he moved. But we only dated briefly, and I’d become good friends with his wife at that point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
right? like…it took a pre-wedding phone call to acknowledge he was moving on? i guess the two years of dating, engagement, and wedding to another woman wasn’t a strong enough message.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chelsey is one of those women who are interested in the fact that the guy is interested, that’s it. The fact that Harry’s moved on with someone well suited, it just means one avenue is shut to her. Sis had her shot and it didn’t work out. Harry and Meghan seem to be a love match. So… eh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she wanted to be married to him she would of have been… she didn’t and its too late now unless of course she pulls a Camilla and they get married later in their 60′s. lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, if the past is a predictor, she will be his wife in about 20 years, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@HadleyB if she wanted to be married to him she would have? Says who? Did he ever propose to her and she turned him down cold? Answer is no. So can’t say she could have him any time she wanted. I think they both realized they weren’t in love with each other. Theirs was a toxic relationship marred with countless breakups and makeups but I believe Harry wasn’t ready to settle down at that point. They gave it another shot in 2015 and realized they weren’t compatible. Chelsea should have stayed away from this wedding, period. Any fool could tell from their outings that the wedding would be hard on an ex. Why she thought she could take it if she knew she still has feelings for him is beyond me. All these articles make it look like he dumped her.SMD. I think they mutually decided they weren’t suitable for each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup – sorry to say but very typical of pampered white princess of Africa…it’s all about her, all the time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s not fair, Chelsy had a good relationship with Harry. The rumours were that she intimidated by the idea of marriage, and who wouldn’t be? Chelsy has never proved herself to be a bad person so no need to smack talk her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
🤣🤣😘🤣 so true
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree Suki. No need tear down Chelsy or the relationship she and Harry had. I still like Chelsy and wish her well. I’m sure Harry does too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ fishface – know her personally do you?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Princess of Africa? Don’t think so! Try Holland.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My inner mean Milly laughed at white princess of Africa. I always side eye white Africans a little bit. Even Behati Prinsloo who seems nice enough but I can’t really find a positive historical answer why any white people were in Africa in the first place.
Her father is a shady costumer. She seems ok and likable. But also a little bit of a dilettante with little direction. He’s changed but she seems the same.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re dehumanizing her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with you. Poor little rich girl whose daddy made a fortune exploiting an entire country and its environment did not want to be a royal. Just a girlfriend. I find it hard to believe that Harry would have married someone whose family so starkly contradicts his humanitarian work. I don’t buy that she did not want to marry him. I think she was his first love and he was her first love. So they kept hooking up as such things go. But I don’t think she was the one not willing to marry. Imagine them as a couple with his work and her life. It would be a slap in the face. They had to go their separate ways.
Anyone giving you grief for “dehumanizing her” has no idea about her family and what they have done in Africa. I’m with you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Plus I think she had regrets as I think now she is all about that life – none of her career options ever went anywhere and every so often she attempts a media profile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think that’s particularly fair or true. She went to law school, worked as at a firm for a little bit I think, then made a career change to become a certified gemologist and started a by all accounts successful high-end jewelry company that allows her to spend more time in her home country.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think she has any regrets. I think it was just a bittersweet moment for her. It’s the end of an era in her life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with you Megan I think end of an era sums it up well.I watched a small portion of the wedding and just happened to catch a glimpse of her with a wistful.They are over each other but really did love each other for a long time,and agree with the poster who said she knew she could always have him back (until now obviously). I loved someone once who I never would have been with,and would never trade my husband for him in a million years,but it doesn’t mean we didn’t share something that was real.IMO Harry and Meghan seem like the real deal,but that doesn’t erase the young love he and Chelsea shared.
*meant to say wistful look on her face*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The “meme” I Tweeted on the day (tongue in cheek, no “meaness” meant) was: “He never looked at *me* quite like that!” And honestly, I think it’s true! Meghan IS his “lobster”!
*Points if you know the “Friends” reference! lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with you Digital Unicorn.
Harry has changed a lot since they dated and she was visibly upset. Maybe at one time, they discussed that it was just a simple case of timing and one day maybe…
She might not have wanted that life before but her whole adult life she has been known as Harry’s true love and that is clearly not the case now. She struck me as a woman with regrets watching a chapter of her life close for good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can believe she never truly wanted the spotlight. I mean, geez, look at what Meghan went through this week. I guess it’s different if you’re marrying William as you might be protected to some degree (so long as you don’t go rogue like Diana did), but marrying Harry seems like a bit of a risk in terms of how the media will treat you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally agree duchess of hazard:
“The fact that Harry’s moved on with someone well suited, it just means one avenue is shut to her. Sis had her shot and it didn’t work out. Harry and Meghan seem to be a love match”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think that there was a deep bond between Chelsy and Harry, his first true love but I think given what he has been through Meghan is much better for Harry. Chelsy does seem a bit immature and lives a trust fund lifestyle. Unfortunately she has not managed to find lasting love since splitting with Harry, maybe now she finally realises that the ship has sailed she will settle down.
Cressida in my opinion was a non starter and never had a chance and more unsuitable than Chelsy because Harry was never deeply into her and vice versa.
I must say I did not recognise Chelsy at first and I am convinced she has had a nose job….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can see your point of view.
She wouldn’t be suited for that life.
I feel as though Harry moved on and grew up and once that happened he put her firmly in the friend column but nothing more.
I think it is strange that she was upset about the reception but it also says a lot about where her mind is and that she hadn’t totally let go. The reception is about Harry and Meghan’s new life and there is no room for her in it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I always like Harry and Chelsey together. It’s a shame that their relationship didn’t work out. But I’m happy that Harry found someone he not only loves, but can be a parter for him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. I always like Chelsey.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really liked Chelsy too. But I am glad he found Meghan. Chelsy knew she was not right for him. Even though she liked him a lot.
I have a lot of respect for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you like Harry, you can’t like him with Chelsey. Their worldviews are different. He is for supporting the plight of third world people and their environment. He supports the wounded. She comes from a family that exploits African nations and does nothing remotely charitable. She and he may have been a good match as teens because why not. But as adults, he has impressed me with who he has become. She is the opposite of that. And dealing in blood diamonds now that she decided law was too hard, well, I have not pity for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is not dealing in “blood diamonds”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly, I feel sorry for her.
Every move and facial expression was going to be scrutinised.
Not showing up would lead to her being called bitter.
I’ve been to plenty of weddings where I’ve stared off into space – there’s a lot of waiting around at weddings! – thank God there wasn’t a camera on me every second.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She didn’t look upset by anything other than the cameras focusing in on her. The scrutiny us what she said she couldn’t cope with.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally agree AV. All I saw was someone trying to look serious and not give anything away when cameras were focusing on them. It is how I look at events or conferences when I know a camera is pointing at my section of the audience. But this was a no win situation for her, if she had smiled that could have been misconstrued as well. I really don’t think she has any regrets besides maybe general melancholia about not having found someone herself yet. I always thought it was quite clear that she did not want the life at Harry’s side and all that it entails. About inviting her. TheY are not only exes but have been friends for almost fifteen years. Normal that she is invited non?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree – no matter what Chelsy did that day, the media would have speculated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
See, I don’t think she thought that she would be scrutinized at all. She didn’t come with her game face. If she had, she would have looked much more reserved. That’s what made her reactions so compelling – because they were real. She looked happy at times (when the choir was singing) and not exactly happy at the other times when the camera panned to her. I’d be willing to bet she thought no one would care about her…I mean Oprah and George Clooney were there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can see this too. She did not have on her game face at all. I don’t think she expected to be watched so closely either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cressida was stoic throughout the service (the camera showed her several times during the service)…Sadly for Chelsy her expressions were not the best but she should have known that the ‘shady camera’ would be watching… I like Chelsy & I wish only the best for her!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Interesting that the camera hardly focused on Cressida.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hah, I was wondering about that myself. Why is Chelsy getting so much shade? Except for when she was walking into the church, no one has mentioned Cressida.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She told him she wasn’t into the life of a royal duchess, repeatedly. It takes a certain kind of woman to live under the spotlight and Chelsy has always been clear she was not that woman. Good for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly!
I am not buying this. She didn’t want to get married to him, she was the one breaking up all the time.
I don’t think it’s regret… it’s more an ego bruise: she knew that he was crawling anytime she whistled …now she knows this power over him is over. That’s it
Otherwise she would have been married a long time ago to him. She wasn’t interested.
But at this media game she can’t win (since she is one of his exes camera were on her and no matter her reactions there would have been interpretations… that might be rough to live)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And it’s very fair that anyone would have been terrified, thinking about a future life like that, whilst in their twenties.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. Chelsy was no Kate and she wasn’t going to cling to Harry and get the ring it all costs. This new narrative that she was jilted and devastated is laughable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Chelsey had wanted it she would have been Harrys bride but she didnt want the scrutiny of a royal life. And really who would.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Quite true, but I bet it still stings a little. Even if this was something she never wanted, it WAS within her grasp if she changed her mind. Now it is not. It’s perfectly normal to have emotions over that and a little bit of “what if”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Be sure to tell Camilla that. You never what what’s in store for you.
And to the person upthread who said Harry never looked at Chelsy the way he looked at Meghan – maybe. He looks at Meghan with total infatuation, like he can’t believe his luck. That fades. He and Chelsy seemed to have a passion and comfortable love. Different than infatuation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can relate to this. It’s part of saying goodbye to youth, to those feelings that never really feel the same because we grow up, to the naivety even. I’ve been in this position and we had no feelings left whatsoever but it was the farewell to an era and to a state of mind that was grasping my heart. I could see myself young and in love and wild and… So on. And I was saying goodbye to this Me and to him. It’s very natural to feel the sting. I like Chelsy even more for feeling and showing it. It’s a sign she is a sensitive person who was genuine in her relationship.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with all of you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Alice – I just had to log in, just to say how much I admire your sentiment and, especially, the way you articulated it. ; )
(As usually, I like Veronica’s posts too.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, no, no. Harry couldn’t keep it in his pants even though he was head over heels for Chelsy. He was young and immature with poor impulse control. She would have married him and not for titles. I think it’s an ego bruise to see that someone else completely stole his heart, body and soul – someone else broke the spell that only she has had over him for well over a decade. Chelsy is a lovely girl and she’ll be just fine. She just wasn’t the one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly, Kate. Chelsy never wanted to be a part of the RF. She made it clear years ago that she wanted to maintain her freedom and work. I call BS on all of this. I think people just see what they want to see.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think it was that simple. If Harry had really wanted to marry her she would have accepted. The “royal life doesn’t suit me” line is a smokescreen. We may learn the truth much later. Her father’s business history I think may have been a factor, and she may not have been as discreet as we think.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha, Truth.
He was young love in love with Chelsy but it was never as deep as is being spun. This new idea she was some noble girl who shunned him is ridiculous. He was a cheating cad and she kept taking him back.
Just like the Camilla narrative, there is the myth and then there are facts that are largely unknown. One thing I don’t believe is that he has spent time pining for her. Or that marriage was ever really on the table. I don’t buy it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly @Magnolia and @PrincessK
I don’t believe for a second that Harry had any intentions of marrying anyone at the point he dated Chelsy or Cressida. And by the time he decided he was ready, those 2 ships had long sailed for him. The claims that if Chelsy had wanted Harry she could have had him anytime she wanted are very funny. They broke up countless times for whatever reasons and every single time they broke up, she took him back with no questions asked. They broke up in 2011, he moved on and dated Cressida, when he broke up with Cressida Chelsy hooked up with him again in 2015 for a short fling, so she readily took him back anytime he wanted her. The “she didn’t want the life with him” line is lame, she took him back every single time he came knocking at her door. It just so happened 2015 proved to them both it would never work and from then on, for him at least, it was a “so long goodbye and have a good life” well as for her she still held out hope that it would be a case of the same ole same ole “see you next time I’m in town”. She should have saved herself the heartache and stayed away from.this wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with you! In the seven years they were together there were plenty of cheating rumours on his side. I don’t think he was ever interested in marrying her. I don’t believe for one second she didn’t want the life that came with being a royal that is bs, why would she date him for that long if she didn’t see marrying him as the end goal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Argh! Can everyone just stop and understand who we are talking about here? She is an heiress to a fortune made off of colonialism and exploitation, destruction of environment, and degradation of third wold countries. She, herself, did a stint at law. But now deals in blood diamonds. Good for her? Please. Good for him for having the sense to marry a woman who will challenge the customs and prejudices of this culture. If you want to have pity, have pity for all of the people, animals and environment of African countries her family has exploited and destroyed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, we don’t really know what was going on in her head. But I do think it’s totally human nature to be filled with mixed emotions and some sadness. If she had met her “one” it might be different, but so far she hasn’t. So yeah, I am sure she wasn’t thrilled.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she may have had a “sliding doors” moment, too, where she may have pictured what might have been. That would be hard to do, even if you have moved on with your own life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. It’s perfectly normal and we all do it to some extent. What if I had done this, or not done that, what if it were me up there? Moving on doesn’t mean forgetting about whole chapters of your life, and you’re allowed to have feelings about it. Moving on just means that those feelings don’t cripple your current life or leave you wallowing in nostalgia.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA. For me, to attend/hear about/see pictures of the wedding of an ex I cared about, but had/have good reasons not to marry, WOULD make me feel sad in the moment — if only because it would make me feel quite lonely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. She seems like the kind of person who’s never satisfied (and lol that same song from Hamilton was playing in my head when I saw her picture) with her choices. She’s constantly jumping from career to career, place to place etc. That’s probably the source of her melancholy, nothing to do with Harry in particular.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, and she doesn’t need to work at anything because she is from a very rich family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find the guest list for the evening reception pretty interesting. George and Amal get an invite, but not some of Harry’s old “partying” friends? Maybe he’s completely fallen out of touch with them, but is he that “in touch” with George and Amal?
I can understand Chelsey having feeeeeeeeelings about this wedding, even if she still didn’t want to marry him, and I can understand being uncomfortable there especially as the cameras keep cutting to you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The George and Amal thing was discussed other posts – either some weird sponsorship nonsense or else incredible string pulling!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
oh I know, but I still think the evening guest list is interesting overall! 200 is not a lot of people considering the people in their lives; I wonder how they decided who made the cut. .Did they just rank them in order of importance and stop at 200?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There was an article on the DM that said H&M were building their charity sponsors list with the invites.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think George and Amal would be great connections for Harry and Meghan in their charity work, they tick a lot of boxes. It makes sense to me, a strategic invite. Much more about the future than people you partied with in your 20s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I concluded too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. Big donations for charities equals best seats.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought the other day people said Amal and Meghan were friends?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I defended certain people like Pippa and the exes being left off the guest list for the evening party, and I still do, but George and Amal getting prominent seats in the church and an invitation to the evening event is a head scratcher.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry has been in therapy for a few years. Maybe he wants to adjust his lifestyle from playboy to a more mature person. Maybe some of his friends did not have his best interest or intentions and he is doing some evaluations.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well said @Sage.
Many outlets have brought up Harry’s past racist remarks and actions, wild partying, unfaithfulness. And with Meghan, this wedding, mental health honesty and diverse charities, he may be trying to be a better human.
Just because they are old friends, doesn’t mean they are good friends—that isn’t to absolve Harry of his past crappery. But when people make an effort to get better and be better, you do cut out folks who collectively bring out the worst in each other. That’s not bad, that can be good for everyone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Which old friends, though? Nichols cited three friends that were left off the guest list: two of them were former flings of Harry’s, and the other one was the woman said to have set Harry up with Meghan — and Nichols even points out that she may have skipped out on the evening reception to go to the wedding of another couple within their circle of friends.
I feel like most of the “close friends” Harry’s been associated with over the years were present and accounted for at his wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I… kinda doubt this? I can understand her being a bit off during the ceremony. Seeing your ex marrying someone else can be weird, whatever the circumstances, but they were over a very long time ago. I think eight years ago? It’s not as though they broke up, then he started dating Meghan soon after and now he’s married. So having a weepy phonecall… I don’t know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He even dated Cressida Bonas several years between Chelsea and Meghan! So I totally think this story is absolute fantasy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right, and I would hope he would have had this conversation with Chelsey long before he asked Meg to marry him!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But Chelsy showing up opened her up for gossip and i am sure she knew that. I think it would had been smarter to send them a “thanks for the invite, wish you both a happy marriage” card and skip the wedding. Yes, the media would had spinned it as all sorts of “sore loser” stories but it would had been the classier and a more protected move, in my opinion. Not opening up to being pittied as the pining ex.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree SNAP. I suspect once Chelsy settled down in the chapel she may have had a human nature moment and it’s unfortunate that her moment of (probably) wow, Harry’s getting married was captured for the world to see. That said, I don’t think Chelsy is regretful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@SNAP: Cressida showed up too!
They are both from aristocratic background, you don’t rebuff an invite to a royal wedding. It’s a very close circle.
It would have been more of a story if she didn’t show up.
PS: why there are no stories or scrutiny about Cressida (his immediate ex… more troublesome normally)
And women in these circles aren’t “classy”, they are elegant (very different)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry and Cressida were pretty on-off, and I think she’s just not that interesting on her own. Publicly she never made the same impression Chelsey did.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hey Truthful, the reason i think Cressi is not being scrutinized as much as Chels is bcs the Cressi relationship seemed more like a temp hook up of sorts, like a fun experiment for her and Harry. For one thing it didn’t last nearly as long and i always got the vibe that Cressi wasn’t that invested or passionate about the relationship. More like having a fun tryst to see what happens but it never got past that stage. On the other hand the Chels relationship seemed to have moved through more stages past “fun tryst” with her setting a boundary of “no marriage”. But it sure seemed like a deeper relationship than Cressi’s. My take on it anyway. In any case it seems harry found his perfect match with Megs at long last.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Plus, he knew was more or less going to be somewhat “required” to get married at some point to somebody.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, the weepy phone call is not ringing very true for me either. Like, really? Seriously? And only last week? She just now realized (and cared) that he’s moved on? He’s been “moved on” for a long time now. I could perhaps see this happening around the time of the engagement announcement, but not a week before the highly anticipated wedding. “Oh my ex is getting married in a week, I’d better call him! *sob*” Who does that outside of a Lifetime movie?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I call BS on the phone call. eye rolls. Sounds like tabloid fodder.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally doubt the weepy phone call bit. I am not sure what Katie Nichols’ angle is to push this story. Maybe keep herself/her beat relevant? Her beat is 2010-era royal set.
But I just don’t see Harry –madly-in-love-with-Meghan Harry– phoning up a 7-years-cold ex (who also made clear that she didn’t want to marry HIM) and getting into it in an emotional phone call. I don’t see him doing that at ALL. And on top of that, given his relationship to Meghan, I *especially* don’t see that. He could be in a room full of people and she would still be the only woman in the room. I don’t think that Meghan and Harry have the kind of relationship that would countenance either of them getting emotionally engaged in any way with an ex, especially the week of their wedding
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s Katie Nicholl. ‘Nuff said. She has no sources with H&M’s camp and has gotten almost everything wrong about their relationship.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How do we know he made one last phone call? Where is the proof? I think some trouble makers are trying to turn this into a Charles/Camilla scenario.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I found out that my first love, someone I was absolutely mad about, got married via Instagram. I can’t decide if I just think the “final call” thing is weird or I’m salty because I didn’t get one. *shrug*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m madly in love with my bf, but will always have a special spot in my heart for my first true love and would get salty if I got the “final call” or if I heard about his marriage on social media.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I went to my first love’s wedding and it was awful. I wish I hadn’t gone for many reasons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why was it awful?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know what my first love is doing and I can (now) honestly say I don’t really care. I’ll always have fond memories of him and I truly loved him, but I can say with complete honestly that I have moved on. It would never occur to me to call him, or even email him, if I learned of his hypothetical impending nuptials and it would have weirded me out to the extreme if I had heard from him ahead of my own wedding. Especially if he’d gotten all emotional about it. Like dude, we broke up ages ago, I wish you well and everything but don’t you have a life to go live?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know why everyone is piling on to Chelsy – whatever her feelings, she’s never tried to embarrass Harry or sold him out. If she wanted to be a princess, she could have been. She didn’t and now she went for the most high profile wedding of the year to wish him well and made the mistake of looking into the distance while the cameras were on her… and this outsize overreaction and frankly catty chatter all over the web just shows she was wise to nope out on the whole BRF thing.
I’d also like to call out the catty Cathys who like to point out that Camilla went to Charles’ wedding – you’re gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! Totally my take on this too. co-sign everything
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally agree. I don’t understand the pile on at all. It’s like there’s a weird rush to validate Megan’s choice to join the Firm by mocking Chelsy, who is suddenly now a self-absorbed jerk, filled with regret. It’s all over the Internet, and I don’t get it, except that it can be read as the usual, tired “let’s compare women” thing. Megan and Chelsy are different people, it’s possible for this marriage to be right for Megan and wrong for Chelsy, and for both of them to be fine with that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This has nothing to do with Meghan, though. People are reacting to her expressions. It’s not fair because no one knows what she was really thinking. I see no reason to make this about validating Meghan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@peeking in–a lot of the breathless reporting around her “reaction” to not being invited to the afterparty happened before the wedding.
That said, I could be wrong about it having anything to do with Meghan. I just can’t think of any other reason.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally agree! If she had been all cheery and smiles, people would say she was trying to dominate the event and be the life of the party. To me, it seems generous of her to have gone, for her friend Harry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…well, as for Camilla, i’ll just share what a friend said yesterday (to which I completely agree): She’s a sneaky hag. Everyone pushes the ‘Camilla is great fun and misunderstood’, etc… but to me she’ll always be just that: sneaky. And yes she did go to Diana’s wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So did Kanga (Dale Elizabeth Tryon – Charles’ OTHER mistress that Diana befriended), but no one ever mentions her. LOL
I think that having an “Ex” at the wedding must be a tradition thing. Otherwise, I can’t explain it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is it me, or does anyone else have the giggles because Charles’ other mistress’s last name is essentially “try on?”
Sniggle, sniggle, sniggle
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Genessee / GirlMonday: Right!?! Kanga is always overlooked. Yet she was at the wedding too. Everything Camilla is accused was equally true of Kanga. And as long as Kanga was in the picture, there was no chance that Camilla would get Charles.
It’s always funny to me that in re-writing the timelines and omitting certain key details, Diana enabled the fairytale of Charles and Camilla’s true love story of thwarted love that was eventually found in old age. It’s utter bullocks, but i guess Charles and Camilla can be grateful for the whitewash.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t for the life of me understand this narrative that Chelsy could have been the bride? He was never faithful and she was doing a little Waity of her own for a time.
It isn’t a poor reflection on her to be upset or have regrets. She’s human and now in her early 30s and single without a banging career maybe it felt unexpectedly emotional. She may love being single. Who knows. But showing up single in this instance could have not have been easy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh well. I guess she could only wiggle the string for so long before the cat got bored. People who play games expect the other players to stay engaged in it forever. Good for Harry for moving on. She had 10 years. Now she can move on and find someone less in the spotlight, though I’m sure having a prince on the hook was good for the ego.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My thoughts exactly. She didn’t want the spotlight, but neither did she want to move on. Just believed that this cat and mouse thing will last forever – and of course it didn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oooo I did not know about the “wiggling the string” thing, that’s interesting! How long did that go on?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sure she wasn’t there, nor the party friends. Can you imagine one of his exes drunk at the party and making a fool of themselves or trying to embarrass Meghan by getting a little too chummy with Harry?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like that piece was meant to be pro Chelsey but she comes off bad in it. She had to promise harry she wouldn’t gatecrash his after party! How would it even cross someone’s mind to do this?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chelsy and Harry were a great couple but I think it was clear that Chelsy did NOT want royal life, and given how badly it went for Diana, it was very sensible of her to realise that this life was not for her, no matter how much she loved Harry. It’s not just about the love for the person, but about how your life will change. K and M have signed on, but C knew it was not the life for her, despite her love for Harry. Chelsy always struck me as very fun loving and cheeky (not to say M and K aren’t) but perhaps she realised she wouldn’t fit or cope long term in that kind of role.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know why people keep saying Chelsy and Harry were a great couple. To me, their relationship was so filled with drama, drunkenness, breakup and makeups. Now that Harry has spoken out about how he wasn’t coping well with his mother’s death during that time, I don’t see how that relationship could possibly have been emotionally healthy for him. 🤷♀️
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also think they were lovely. They were young love, passionate, young, hot blooded. They were really lovely as young lovers are.
Harry thought for a very longtime that she was the one, and he was outspoken about how he was resentful to be a prince because it didn’t do well with his love life.
There was not so much drama or drunkness in this relationship.
There is no need to pile on Chelsea to validate Meghan: Meghan married him, there is no need to prove otherwise… as there is no need to diminish or trash the lovely relationships he had before, they made hi who he is, guiding his current choices
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They were very young when they were together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree Peeking.
They were hard partying during that time, and she looked hard partied when she was papped back then. I don’t just mean drinking either. Everyone seems to forget her rep as someone who could drink men twice her size under the table. No judgments about it but their relationship was full of wild inebriated evenings. There was no foundation for a future or a marriage there.
He doesn’t speak about that time in his life as a happy stable time, so I am not sure why the great love aspect comes into it so much. For that time I think it was true. But not long term and not after he started working on himself.
It isn’t a slam against Chelsy or their relationship or even remotely about Meghan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Peeking in
This. Once a narrative takes hold it really sticks doesn’t it? It’s true that Chelsy didn’t want the titles or the lifestyle but she sure as hell wanted the man. They loved each other but Harry consistently proved that he loved himself more. Chelsy threw in the towel out of embarassment. She was as waity as Kate ever was for a few years but this version isn’t as romantic so…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you say so…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate was called waity because she did nothing with her 20s but wait for a ring. On the other hand, chelsy completed her 2nd degree, worked, traveled and led an active social life. In no way did Chelsy put her life on hold for Harry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sage
With all due respect you are buying into the fairy tale. By waity I mean not letting go of the relationship when it’s clearly not healthy. I admire a lot about Chelsy but the truth is that she put up with a lot of bs from Harry that no self-respecting person should have. She decided to study law at Leeds to be closer to Harry and was constantly competing for his time nevertheless. Every single luxury vacation they took was a bandage for some front page screw up of Harry’s. I like Chelsy because she was smart, down-to-earth and genuine but yeah, skip the gossip headlines and read the bios and you’ll see.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I agree EA.
That was my impression of her at the time. Harry had a roving eye and she hung on. She kept taking him back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Truthful- I wasn’t criticising or piling on Chelsy at all. I criticised the relationship. To me, at the time it seemed toxic, and based on what Harry recently revealed about his emotional health, I said it wasn’t a healthy relationship. I said nothing about Chelsy personally, so I don’t know why you think I’m validating Meghan.
He loved Chelsy then.
He loves Meghan now. Both are valid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought the comment about the hugging was about the wedding breakfast, not the evening party? Confusing due to 2 receptions?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m confused…
Does “final call” mean sexual relations?
As in booty call?
Those dang British and their colloquialisms/language!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Eric Haha. Not sure how you arrived at that conclusion. A final call means an ex, with whom you’re sporadically still in contact, calls up and says, “I’m settling down. You won’t be hearing from me again because I’m getting married.” The end. It’s a way to say I’m staring a new chapter in my life, and you won’t be in it, despite being in it off and on for years. The only folks who need to make this call are the ones who are in occasional contact with exes. If you haven’t spoken to an ex in years, the final call is irrelevant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But the “final call” happening last week? Not last fall at the latest?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah Lizabeth, if this really happened (unlikely) shouldn’t it have happened a long time ago? It’s not like she was unaware he got engaged, or even prior to that.
Also, if they were still friendly enough, a phone call wouldn’t have been necessary as she would have known how serious he was about Meghan, long before even the engagement was announced.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If this final call had happened if /when it did it would seem like he was making a last call to her as if to say This is it…one final plea,last chance…whatever.For the record I don’t believe this,but a call this last minute would,to me ,indicate”cold feet ” type feelings
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Where is the evidence for this “final call”…..Daily Mail??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, life goes on. Like this song they keep playing on the radio “if it’s meant to be, it will be”. If it doesn’t, well, move on girl. If i was her i wouldn’t have gone to the wedding even if invited. Past is past for a reason, leave it there. Stop picking the scab if you want to heal, unless she needed closure and the wedding sort of gave her that? Now she’s being referred to as the spectre of someone H used to date…ouch! But showing up to the wedding opened her up to that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL! Chelsey Davy was my favorite of his girlfriends… because she didn’t care and I bet still doesn’t, she rebuffed MANY of his proposals , because she didn’t want this life.
I actually find her and Cressida bones incredibly graceful to go to his wedding wishing him well. These ladies have moved on a long time ago. And both DID the dumping.no spectres here.
I assume the medias are itching to keep the big (and lucrative)interest rolling around this wedding
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree.
I’m not happy about all the scrutiny on Chelsy. She’s an old friend now and … I’m just hoping she’s happy and feeling free now. It’s possible to love someone and recognize you’re not supposed to be in each other’s lives, in whole or in part even. It’s a hard life experience to have. But she did it, and she’s the courageous one here for sticking to what was right for her. Doesn’t mean she didn’t love him. Chelsy has integrity. Harry was blessed to have a girl like that as his first love, look where it lead him… I’m happy for Chelsy as I am for H&M. This is good all around for everyone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“MANY of his proposals”? Are you saying Harry formerly proposed to Chelsy several times?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@peeking: actually whispers said that he did … but since rebuffed they never went formal. Formal is when the firm starts rolling the media machine.
So not formally but he did. Same with Cressida . multiple times with both.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Carrie1 loved your comment – agree with all
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok, so it seems like he just wanted to get married. Harry seems the sort who, once he’s in, he’s fully in. I think he likely just wanted to settle down and have that stability he didn’t have with his parents, and then losing his mom so young.
I wonder if things would have worked out differently if he/Chelsy he/Cressida had met at this stage in their lives. I wonder if Chelsy has a different perspective now that she is a mature woman in her 30s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Peeking:
I think so too: he wanted stability and love
I think that the fact that both Cressida and Chelsey were at his wedding answer these questions: everybody has moved on with their life, and are sufficiently friends to invite their exes// show up to their ex wedding.
Cressida and Chelsey come both from wealthy and aristocratic backgrounds (Richard Bronson is Cressida Godfather and her family has ties with all the English Aristocracy and Chelsey’s dad is one of the largest land owner’s of Zimbabwe)so I doubt they had second thoughts about this: they already lead a life of privilege, marrying Harry would have been putting boundaries and scrutiny towards their privileges.
I think they are just friends who happened to date sometime in the past at this stage. that’s it. no regrets for everyone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh, you clearly know nothing yet speak as if you do.
Harry never proposed to Chelsy or Cressida.
Cress btw is one of those aristos with not much money to their name.
She was supposed to go to a wedding with harry in america but couldn’t afford a plane ticket and was upset harry wouldn’t pay for her.
Harry constantly cheated on Chelsy and used her and her family for free trips, lux housing plus other perks and chelsy family definitely wanted harry to propose to her, even set up pap pic, especially chelsys mum really wanted them to marry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t believe he seriously proposed multiple times to these girls.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@nn – lol this doesn’t speak well of Harry at all yikes!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, life goes on. Like this song they keep playing on the radio “if it’s meant to be, it will be”. If it doesn’t, well, move on girl. If i was her i wouldn’t have gone to the wedding even if invited. Past is past for a reason, leave it there. Stop picking the scab if you want to heal, unless she needed closure and the wedding sort of gave her that? Now she’s being referred to as the spectre of someone H used to date…ouch! But showing up to the wedding opened her up to that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My husband’s ex came to our wedding. She was not invited. I’m glad she came so she could see how happy we were. 14 years and one gorgeous daughter later we’re still going strong and so in love. I did make her leave before the reception though. I wasn’t about to pay for her meal too. I’m nice but not that nice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
unbelievable!!! That she would crash your wedding?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Believe it. Lol! Honestly, I felt bad fo her. She had been leaving horrible messages on my husband’s phone before our wedding. Threatening to come to the wedding but we didn’t believe she would follow through with her threats. She clearly has issues. Still, to this day. I don’t have anything against her. She had issues to work out and I don’t blame her. My husband is amazing and she missed out! I won in the end. It’s all good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It sounds like you handled this delicate situation with a great deal of grace and compassion, your husband is a very lucky man!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you! I suspect she got the closure she needed b/c we run into each other from time to time as we live in the same area and we actually hug each other and have nice chats. I only want peace for her. I wish her well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She doesn’t seem like she would have wanted the royal life at all, so it probably didn’t kill her to come to the wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And if they think of themselves as friends why wouldn’t she attend? I think the cameras just could her in thought. Weddings make you do that, especially if you were in a relationship with that person. Or she could have been thinking about something all together different related to her business.
Chelsey has a strong face/features. However, if she had softer looks, people may have interpreted that same look as broken down, pining, longing and inconsolable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. I think what made her uncomfortable was the media scrutiny. The press were not kind to her in the past, they were still referring to her as a party girl right before the wedding. It was nice of her to still go when she probably new there would be stories like this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think she regrets that they didn’t marry. Royal life wasn’t for her- Chelsey told that many time. They broke up in 2010 and there wasn’t rumors that they reunited and broke up again. They broke up and the end.
She is rich and belong to aristo whit or without Harry. I read somewhere that he cut of all contacts with her. So maybe that is why she was so sad. Chelsy lost her friend (when their relationship was over in 2010 they still were friends), who was present in her life for almost 15 years. I woluld be sad too.
Nicholls is not the best informed sourse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s aristocratic? I thought she was just a rich white girl from Southern Africa whose dad got wealthy in some dubious way ( not holding that against her by the way).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is not an aristo…..but moves in those circles because she was educated at a posh British school.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This whole thing sounds silly and I don’t believe a word of it. If Chelsey wanted to marry him they’d be married. I can’t imagine why a “final call” would be necessary, the fact that he got engaged would make it clear that he had moved on. They are all grown-a$$ adults, not high school students.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
this!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In her defense first love is special and there is always something there . It’s different you knew each other often before becoming true adults when life was a bit more free in terms of having fun and less responsibilities.
I still love my first love from college but we were to young to settle down. I just see it as a chapter and a success in my life that fills me w happiness. Harry is a man now he married a woman, college is over, Chelsly did not want the scrutiny but first love can still be a wonderful memory and a bond shared w Chelsey. I think we often have different lives in life. It’s ok to feel the feels!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Def ok to “feel the feels” as you put it. Feel it, then move on. Many layers of life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perfectly well said!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. I’m sure seeing Harry get married was bittersweet for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I still find that “life of every party” thing weird, and it’s been repeated twice now. maybe you shouldn’t expect that your ex s wedding celebration won’t be complete without you there?!?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yeah, just what any couple wants at their wedding reception, a hard partying ex who considers themselves “the life of any party” and will certainly draw attention away from the couple on their day 🙄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry and Chelsy were together for a long time, what, 7,8 years. so it’s bound to be somewhat emotional because what they had was true love. I don’t buy the story that she is that upset. A couple shots of her looking pensive doesn’t mean she has regrets.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The media is trying to make her into a modern Camilla and it isn’t working. Harry is so into Megan I seriously doubt there was a tearful last phone call.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think so too. There is no Camilla story there. lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t be surprised if she still had feelings for Harry, he was her first love after all (or at least one of her firsts, she could have dated others in Zimbabwe before she met him). But she didn’t want that life and for awhile she seemed to want her cake and eat it too–be with Harry but not deal with the obligations and responsibilities being with him for long term would entail. She realized that wouldn’t work and she ended things but she probably was having “This could have been me” thoughts. I think she was probably being more introspective than sad but I’m sure she was feeling a bunch of emotions. She didn’t have to go to the wedding, she could have skipped it if she wanted to avoid going down that path.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She also got pretty crap seats for the wedding, didn’t she? I thought I saw her when the gospel choir was singing and she looked like someone had just farted in her general direction.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel bad for her. She was likely placed in a lose-lose situation. I was invited to the wedding of an ex (intense off-on friends with benefits relationship) and debated on what I should do. If I didn’t go I’d look like I was resentful, if I did go I’d be some sort of spectacle because everyone, including the bride, knew about our history. Luckily, I had moved out of state before he proposed and was able to use the distance as an excuse to not go. I feel like my ex felt obligated to invite me as a way to say to his wife “look, there’s such a lack of anything there now that I can invite her to our wedding!” She didn’t like me regardless and I, certainly, wasn’t going to be hurt if he didn’t invite me so the whole thing was an unnecessary debacle. It just seemed he wanted to prove something to the both of us by doing this and it only caused further rift instead.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s in her 30s now. When she dated harry she was in her early 20s and I don’t blame her for not wanting to settle down then or that the idea of marrying a Prince seemed intimidating. Just because she didn’t want to settle down back then doesn’t mean she might want that life now especially if she hasn’t found someone who replaced her it might make her feel upset. So I can believe that seeing the guy you had your longest relationship with getting marrying could be emotional.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They want a new Camilla. Will isn’t jetting off to see Jecca like he use to do that angle dried. Now with Harry and the whole scene of the first love being at his wedding very reminiscent of his father’s wedding to his mother. Its not much of a stretch to make that connection.
Also Chelsy knows if she wanted Harry she can have him back at anytime.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah but the problem with that is that is that comparison makes zero sense. Meghan is far from the perfect virginal British aristocrat bride. Chelsy would have been the less controversial choice. Why would he marry a mixed raced divorce with a crazy family? Lol he could even find some minor white middle class English actrsss that would have caused less of a controversy. That comparison won’t work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chelsy wasn’t British. She was from Zimbabwe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t say she was British. I was saying Diana was. I am sure you got what I was saying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It does not need to be that complicated or analyzed for the media to try and make it a thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sounds more like you want a new Camilla…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope. Harry doesn’t want Chelsy and they were never headed to the chapel. Fiction.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she needed a reminder of why she didn’t want to marry Harry, she just needs to read these ridiculous stories of her being dissected in all the rags. That will be that!
She was engaged a few years ago. Maybe she just wishes she could find THE ONE for herself already.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good point! If she IS feeling wistful, she can just read all this ridiculousness and that feeling will dissipate very quickly.
She could also take a few selfies, with a BRIGHT RED manicure, and bare legs….something Meghan no longer can do as she is a Duchess now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She seems like she would’ve been another Fergie to me. (Personally I loved Fergie.) So natural and fun, an irrepressible type. So, in the end much better for her not to have to deal with the life of a duchess. She doesn’t seem like she could be happy like that. I think you need to be more naturally poised and sort of controlled to want/enjoy that type life.
Maybe at 32 or whatever she is feeling her age a little bit and a little sad about it since they were together so long but in the end I doubt she regrets it. It’s just one of those (slightly) bittersweet things.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I felt bad her for her, even then, because aside from her perfectly understandable inner feelings, the cameras were obviously panning on her a few times during the ceremony. Awkward.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If it were me as the ex sitting there, the hard part would have been how absolutely in love he is with Meghan and seeing that. IDK, that’s where it would have stung. Even if they’ve both moved on. So I can get the looks she had during the ceremony.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ask me why I would believe anything Katie Nicholls says she knows about these people personally? Dunno – can’t think of a single reason.
That said, I think it was a no-win situation for all concerned. On the one hand, it was sort of cruel to invite her to watch; on the other, if some real connection (and I don’t mean sexual or romantic) remained between them, it would have been cruel not to, especially as Cressida Bonas was also invited – Bonas seemed perfectly fine (of course, that may also have been due to the fact that she came with her gorgeous hunk of a BF). So I think it was damned if you do, damned if you don’t. Just the way life goes. In Chelsy’s shoes, I would have been glad to have an invite and make sure the public knew I’d been invited, and then politely declined.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now now. She did say Meghan would have two dresses, and she was right. If that’s not insider info, what is?!?!?!?!
LOL.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That information is not hard to deduce. Kate changed her dress for the evening as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The camera man was shady as f**k lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t Chelsy dating someone? She should have been given a plus one.
It’s hard when you have that thunderbolt love to close that door permanently even though neither of you want to do anything. Her version of Harry, including non-romantic intimacy, is done and he ‘s going into a new part of his life and super-enthusiastically at that. And Chelsy is going to see them in magazines and the papers and on tv and in internet articles. Their first child being born will be breaking news on CNN and there will be a hospital watch.
I did not want my first love back at all and I was still a little something when I saw the FB status and photo (lol, Chelsy gets CNN and I get FB, I’m a plebe).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not sure if she is dating someone, but she was accompanied by her brother Shaun who was a friend of Prince Harry’s too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cressida came with her boyfriend so I am pretty sure chelsy had a plus one invite too. She apparently attended with her brother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks, @Tourmaline, @Pilar.
To be fair, if she had brought a date instead of her brother who should also have his own plus one, the tabloids would be all over their relationship.
Maybe this is the start of a real life rom-com for Chelsy. Her ex is a prince and she’s being dogged by the tabloids. The GFY girls should write that -What happens to the prince’s ex.
Chelsy will be fine. She’s young and incredibly privileged. She’ll have a great life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love the rom com idea!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In my opinion this is much ado about nothing. From what I heard people at the outer part of the church couldn’t hear or see much and a lot of people had those spaced out stares. Also she seems to have moved on as much as he has, and I’m talking like from way back after they had parted after the wedding and the Vegas picture leaked. It’s not like he married someone even marginally similar to her, Megan is completely different. I get the nostalgia aspect and reminiscing about good memories but I do not that think there is some burning flame there from either of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel for her. It’s SO HARD to watch an old love get married, even when you know in your heart that the two of you weren’t right together. It’s even harder when you haven’t yet found your own true love. And to do it in the world’s spotlight? Good God. She held herself together and that’s the most anybody should ask.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did Chelsy attend the wedding alone or with a date? I’ve seen pictures of her walking to the church with people, but unclear as to who those people are. I think bringing a date would be a good idea in this situation!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know she was for sure with her brother Shaun Davy, he was photographed walking into the wedding with her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t believe any of this “so-called insider” information. Harry and Chelsea have been broken up for years and there was no getting back together during that time.
I also think it was Harry that dumped her, not vice versa.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also think it was Harry that dumped her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank You Jayna. That is what was said at the time. HE didn’t want to be tied down anymore. ???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chelsea and Harry are probably soulmates, but marriage is not always meant to be even if that’s the case. I think Harry felt it was time to settle down and Meghan was in the right place at the right time so to speak.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL! Stop it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I also think Harry just happened to meet Meghan when he had started to think about marriage and kids. I kind of think it’s sad, Chelsy and Harry were so cute together 😊
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He settled for Meghan since Chelsy didn’t want to marry him
Harry is going to cheat it’s just of matter of which C will it be?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure ok. lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Where are the pictures where she looks like a “spectre”?
The only pictures I see are the ones where she looks happy and smiling as she’s walking to the church. Ditto for Cressida.
If one were to marry Harry or William, I feel like one would have to be a constant diet. For that alone. I can see why some wouldn’t want then job. Both Kate and Meghan seem like they don’t mind being on a diet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I couldn’t be nice and “on” all the time. I couldn’t stand the constant scrutiny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t help but think of something Chelsys dad said years ago, when chelsy and harry were still dating.
He said something like:”there is no way harry will be allowed to marry a Zimbabwean girl”. (He was talking about chelsy and the possibility of marriage between her and harry)
I assume he was referring to british xenophobia but i can’t help but wonder what he is thinking now that harry married a half black woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember something similar. Also, how chelsy wouldn’t fit in to his royal life. The tabs compared her to Mowgli from Jungle Book.
Harry went to bat for Meghan. He was not going to let her go.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“The tabs compared her to Mowgli from Jungle Book”
OMG seriously?!?!??! Nice (not)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep… she would not know what fork to use at a state dinner… or something like that. Chelsy got a really negative slant from the tabs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From the photos it does look like she was a little emotional/thoughtful, but I think that is to be expected. They had a long relationship and they clearly had something real at the time that brought them back together time and time again. That said, the videos of her don’t show her looking upset or morose. I think a few facial expressions got caught on camera and they got circulated en masse because that makes a great story. There are also tons of video and photo of her being all smiles and perfectly fine. I actually kind of feel for her in all of this scrutiny and conjecture, though. This illustrates perfectly why did she not want to marry into that family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They really loved each other once and I think they remain good friends. A good thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was very emotional and put on a brave face. Chelsey at one time really thought that she was going to marry Harry. But as she liked heavy drinking and smoking I don’t think she would have helped Harry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Both my husband and I had a strict ‘no x’s’ on the wedding list. It’s good to be not enemies, I mean who wants that, but neither of us wanted the others x’s there. Everyone’s different but we both felt the same.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I call BS on this story. Everyone just wanted to create a story and put the spotlight on Chelsy and this writer decided to join the bandwagon and one-up everyone. Harry was with Cressida after Chelsy before Meghan. And for awhile there, they looked pretty serious too. Chelsy was with a jeweller for some time too and it also looked serious. I think the closure happened a long time ago for her. From what I recall, after attending William’s wedding – she had pretty much said no to this life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry looks at Meghan like she walks on water, I’d look wistful too if I had to sit there and watch someone I used to love look at someone else like that, even if I didn’t actually want them back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she’ll always be the one that got away. Harry will forever have a little fire in his heart for this girl. I recall pics of them together and have not since seen him so demonstrative with affection as he was with her. However I don’t blame her for walking away. Living under the microscope would be difficult for someone with a vivacious personalty and free spirit plus she has drive. The RF would stifle her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she was the one that got away all the years that Harry was single he would have tried to get her back but he didn’t .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We don’t know that he didn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They had a few flings on and off after they broke up. Chelsy didn’t want this life, that was always plain as day. She has the wealth, she has the privilege, something Meghan never had and was climbing to get to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know…she doesn’t seem upset to me. If anything she’s bored. Its a wedding…unless your part of the wedding its really not that interesting. Weddings are long…it can get hot inside the church… your wearing uncomfortable clothes. You just want it to end so you can grab something to eat and drink. She didn’t want him. End of story. He was not what she wanted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not to mention… The guests had to be there so long before the ceremony even started. I would have been bored out of my mind.
Also, why was everyone on this site calling Katie Nichols a hack when she was reporting things on Meghan that they didn’t like, but now taking her work on this?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
^ Because that’s the way things work on these threads. Even Daily Mail sources will be believed when it goes with their narrative. But when the stories are negative, suddenly it’s all made up!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is about protecting the fairy tale at all costs, even from common sense.
This isn’t a love story, a prince needed to marry a woman who would modernize the throne and who could help to keep his wild side in check. Meghan was vetted and deemed the woman to do this. Business transaction. The end.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They shared a big part of their growing up years together and are probably very fond of each other. Period.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
kinda think that she can still snap her fingers and he will come. He is his father’s son and she is his Camilla.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sounds like you hope that will happen. Harry is also Diana’s son and he remembers her suffering.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sounds like you don’t know anything about me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh please Harry and Meghan are completely in love with each other Harry doesn’t have any unresolved feelings for chesly. Chesly is not the new Camilla She moved on with her life
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s just like his father he’s going to be sleeping with other women soon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry to burst your bubble but Harry is completely in love with Meghan and she is with him . I don’t think either of them will be step out on the marriage at all
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Vanessa, how do you know this? Do you have a crystal ball to know they will never cheat? LOL.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This story is ridiculous. Why would any woman want all of her husband’s ex GFs at her wedding party? Chelsy looked a hot mess doing a walk of shame after a bender. She’s too old for mini dresses
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Your ex at the wedding? WTH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I felt sorry for Chelsy until I saw Meghan’s first outting where all her individual sparkle seems to have been pushed aside. And I was sucked in totally with the live story and wedding. Who would want to marry into that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe, ok, please bear w/ me, but maybe she was bored and zoning out? Or moved by the singing of Elin Thomas? Or thinking about something that needed to be done w/ her jewelry company?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That outfit is as close to mourning as you’re allowed to wear to a wedding. Hmmmmm.
It’s odd to invite people to the ceremony but not the reception: usually you invite fewer people to the ceremony than the reception, don’t you? It’s been awhile since I went to any weddings. My friends are all at the Midlife Divorce stage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very weird.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good Lord. The American take on the brf and everything associated with it is just so bizarre. Harry is no more a prize than William was and the idea that Chelsea is secretly crying into her pillow at what could have been is just comical.
I was solidly on the ‘run Meghan run!!!’ train but since she didn’t, I really hope it’s because Harry has become someone that someone like Meghan can actually have a happy, fulfilled life with.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know right?! The firm is what they are all meant to protect. Weddings go a long way to protect, keep relevance, and popularity.
The comments on this board and from others are way over the top and are a projection of a fairy tale that does not exist in reality.
If Harry had to choose between Meghan and the firm, the firm is going to win. Always.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 on Harry siding with who butters his bread which is the Firm.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This particular “American” take on the BRF came from a British writer, though. And it’s very much in keeping with the over wrought commentary that I’ve seen from British journalists and their readers. It reads like fan fiction – but then most commentary on the BRF does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it speaks highly of Meghan that she allowed the invite. I assume that if she was adamantly opposed Chelsy would not have been there.
I’ve recently left one of those agonizing years long on-off involvement with a man who seems intent on not growing up.. I realize that he may meet someone else and decide to get serious. It’s a painful thing to think about, but there is no way I would want to see him get married. I have sympathy for Chelsy and wish her the best.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nearly every woman has an ex who refused to grow up and the thought of him growing up while dating another woman is awkward if not painful. I sympathize.
As for Chelsy my suspicion is she got bored and stared off into space. It happens to everyone at a wedding. I shudder to think about the faces I would have frozen for posterity if I were photographed at every event I attend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chelsy can never get a break, can she? When she was dating Harry she was called the wild party animal by the media. Even when she was at Leeds Uni, the articles being printed out were not about her pursuing a law degree but how she must have chosen Leeds because of its nightlife and she could always find a nice club on a Friday night. Being compared to Kate. Being African. Not pretty enough. The media was harsh towards her.
Now that Harry is married, Chelsy is still being made to look like a sorry figure who is sad and bitter and regretful that Harry married someone else.
Watch the tabloids follow her to Eugenie’s wedding and insinuate how sad she is again that everyone in their circle is getting married and she is not.
For anyone who thinks it’s weird to invite exes to a wedding…clearly we live in a different world than royals and aristocrats. These people have a very small social circle and they date within that circle. It’s almost incestuous because many of them share exes. And they all get invited to each other’s wedding because their relationships go beyond the romantic. Even their families are connected either by business or by blood or generations of friendship. They see each other at many social events year-round. None of them would relocate to another city or country just to escape an ex. So why not cultivate an amicable, if not friendly, relationship post-breakup? They support each other’s businesses and charitable efforts, too. They’ve got each other’s back because they’re not opening that circle to anyone else. Case in point: the Duke and Duchess of Rutland being separated and having different partners…while living in one big castle together. That’s the degree by which these aristocrats keep each other close. They remain ‘friends’ because when the love is gone, there is still the land and the wealth and the aristocracy to think about.
It made more sense for Chelsy to be there than if she didn’t attend. Doesn’t have much to do with Meghan ‘allowing’ it. These things are the done thing in Harry’s circle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was there even a view of the ceremony where she was seated? It looked like a separate room to me. The Beckhams, Cordans and others also had that look on their face at one point or another. I’m sure she had some feelings about this, but I think people are also projecting on her. She probably could have married him, but didn’t want that life and I never got the impression in her interviews that she regrets that decision.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Both William and Harry married ( beautiful) women who can stand the scrutiny of their looks and physiques. Yes, I think it helps that they’re both so pretty because, my goodness, we live in a very critical age. Heck, even the President of the USA is commenting on people’s looks. I don’t know if the other ones they were involved with would have had the mental strength to deal with that stuff, if that kind of spotlight bothered them that much during the premarital stage.
After seeing what Meghan went through last week with her dad, I can’t imagine Chelsy looking at that and envying the whole deal. Wasn’t there some controversy with Chelsy’s dad about his business dealings? I can’t picture her wanting to deal with what Meghan dealt with unless she comes from an extremely perfect family where things can be easily covered up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well said
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every time people have mentioned that Chelsy looked sad and disturbed I just eyeroll. Can’t a girl zone out or be bored without the assumption that she’s falling apart emotionally?
By all accounts she has the life she wants; she is educated and successful in her chosen career and has happily moved on. This soppy bullshit about her being wistful about a relationship that ended long ago is silly. Also kind of insulting. Not all women want that life. Sheesh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THANK YOU. and why can’t a woman not smile without the assumption that she’s miserable? sometimes a blank neutral face is just that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You can know something wasn’t meant to work out and still be emotional about it. Weddings tend to be emotional to begin with, so I’m sure it may have brought up feelings she wasn’t expecting, either. If she really wanted that life, she’d have gone for it already. IMO, it’s more likely the catharsis of knowing that door is finally shut, and in a good way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People can say what they want about Chelsy, but by all accounts she’s moved on with a successful career in law and business. She’s no stepford wife and I admire her for that. Most people hold a candle for their first love.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Articles like this and the others are the reasons WHY she didn’t want the life Harry has to offer. She left Harry, not the other way around. Life in a fishbowl is not for the faint of heart.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Mags how do you know that harry is going to cheats you are so sure do you have a crystal ball lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe because of his own history.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They all cheat. Charles tried to justify his behavior back in the day by saying he wasn’t going to be the first Prince of Wales to not have a mistress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Mags thinks this is an arranged marriage and they don’t love each other. So, that’s how she knows.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t have wanted Chelsea and Cressida at my wedding, had I been Meghan. Is this a thing, inviting all the people you used to date to your wedding? Awkward, but everyone is different. As much as I like Harry, I think he had a helluva nerve asking Meghan to have them. Obviously, she was okay with it. Is this a British thing? Next, I so hope Meghan will NOT lose her spirit now that she married Harry. I hope she will be able to influence the course of events, not be ground down into a Stepford wife (reference to an American book and movie). I think Meghan will make her mark, but she should not be intimidated by the royals. If he wanted a cookie-cutter bride, he could have gotten one. The difference is all in Meghan’s favor, in my opinion, and the royals would benefit from her uniqueness and energy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m surprised that people feel so strongly that exes shouldn’t be invited! All my previous partners mean a lot to me and, except for one, are still my friends (some more actively than others). It seems weird inviting a friend who I’ve had a drink with once a month with over the years, or a cousin I hardly see but not someone I actually talked to every day for two, formative years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
William and Kate invited their exes, I think. That’s why Chelsey and Cressida’s invites didn’t strike me as odd.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was smiling when she was walking there. That one long pause when she’s sitting down, where she’s looking off was videoed way before the wedding took place. I felt it was because she knew the camera was on her and she stared off but then it stayed zoomed in on her so it’s like she froze and waited it out.
They broke up way back in 2011, and if they remained friendly. That means by now no one is pining over the other, because that would not be bearable. And no I don’t pine nor think about my first love, and I was devastated when we broke up, heartbroken. I had a nervous breakdown, weighed nothing. But you move on and fall in love again. In my case a couple of times. And I can’t remember being crazy about him. It was like a different person. Once you love someone else, it’s hard to remember the feelings you had when in college for someone. No one compares to what I found later and fell in love.
I think they are fond of one another, but seven years of being broken up is a long time.
But here’s a look back at those crazy kids when they were young and in love.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YYMwLSWtyxY
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A lot of people space out in church, though?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pretty much everyone, including the Queen.
Didn’t William recently fall asleep during a church service?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They broke up in 2011. Why would he be calling her a week ago and having an “I’m moving on now” conversation with her? Obviously when he proposed to Meghan he had moved on. Seems like a totally fabricated story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh lord some of these comments. Acting like harry and Chelsea are some Star crossed lovers. Nothing kept them from marrying or being together. Its different from Charles. I see some of the tinfolis are hoping harry strays. 🙃 Harry did something for Meghan that he didn’t do for any of his gfs and that’s defend her. Are harry and meghan going to last forever? Who knows but right now that boys obviously in love.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
1. There is no reason for an ex lover/gf to be at the wedding. It’s not a jealousy thing. It’s a respect thing precisely because part of the wedding conversation would be gossip about the past relationship rather than the current wedding/marriage. Bad form
2. I have no sympathy for her or her family given how they have made their fortune and continue to make their fortune. None. Zero
3. What on earth died on her head? The Raven?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Where is the actual video where she looks mournful? Both Cressida and Chelsea seemed happy for Harry. I don’t get why the media is hoping she’s depressed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is one major reason not to invite exes. This is so disrespectful to the bride and to her day. Argh! They should have not been invited. Period.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The blame would have to fall on Harry for that then.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe she had just taken a xanax and that’s why she looked a little dazed.. ha
Report this comment as spam or abuse