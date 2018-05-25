“Are Emma Stone & Andrew Garfield getting back together?” links

Are Emma Stone & Andrew Garfield back together, and if they are, does that mean she’s not banging Edgy Justin Theroux? [LaineyGossip]
I love this color on Anne Hathaway but the dress is quite fug. [Go Fug Yourself]
Cynthia Nixon is still running for New York governor. [Dlisted]
Yes, Red Nose Day just hasn’t caught on here in the USA. [Pajiba]
Kanye West needs to stop spending money on this kind of stuff. [Wonderwall]
Here’s more info on Ireland’s abortion referendum. [Buzzfeed]
Mark Wahlberg’s kids hate when he’s shirtless. [The Blemish]
Teresa Giudice is really blonde now, wow. [Reality Tea]
Don Trump Jr is a bigly boy and he wants to write a bigly-boy book! [Jezebel]
This a hell of a thing to happen one week postpartum. [Starcasm]
I hope not. He annoys the living f*ck out of me. Decent actor, though.
Really Kitten? I think they’re so cute together!
That dude is so full of himself.
Every time this rumor comes around I realize just how much I wish it was true.
re: Referendum
(I voted Yes) The No campaign has, frankly, not been very good. It points out things we already know or highlights certain particular abortion rates in Britain – something sure to go down if we, as a nation, vote Yes and repeal the eighth amendment so I am not sure what the argument they are trying to make is here. Where there have been women and men in televised debates on the No side, I am of the opinion that they REALLY, REALLY want to say that they want to force rape victims to carry a pregnancy to term but realise the political suicide of it.
Also, we had an abortion debate the other day that ended up with only two taking part, both male. How very Irish of us. Anyway, if the No vote prevails, I would like it if we could amend our constitution to make explicit that women are second class citizens, are lesser. Honesty is usually best, after all.
I have been heartened by seeing so many Yes badges and buttons and stickers and Repeal T-shirts in the past few days but it is expected to be close.
So, I hope we repeal but, either way, GET OUT AND VOTE!
