“No, Nicki Minaj is not dating Eminem, she was just joking” links

Nicki Minaj & Eminem are not dating, Minaj was just joking when she said they were. I don’t see them as a couple whatsoever. [Dlisted]
This Kim Kardashian story is crazy-complicated, suffice to say that Kim really needs to stop and put down her damn phone. [Buzzfeed]
Here are all of Kristen Stewart’s Chanel looks in Cannes. [Go Fug Yourself]
Ireland’s abortion-rights referendum passed! [LaineyGossip]
This is a great point: we should stop telling men they’re geniuses. [Pajiba]
Sofia Richie & Scott Disick are still happening. [Wonderwall]
Good God there have been 36 seasons of Survivor?!? [Reality Tea]
All of a sudden, Donald Trump isn’t familiar with Harvey Weinstein. [Jezebel]
The history of the word “gay.” [OMG Blog]
Spoiler: there was an unexpected cameo in Solo: A Star Wars Story. [Looper]
The Kim Kardashian story is such a mess. Her idea of defending her husband is to put other people down instead of putting out facts. Fake Yeezys? Girl, calm down. Your husband is broke and not contributing to a charity he started but continues to get good press about.. it’s a garbage situation.
Side note: I hope Drake donates. It’ll benefit the kids and make Kanye look even more like a jackass lol
I saw that mess all over Twitter this morning. I was surprised it wasn’t a thread here. Chicago and Twitter came for her and it isn’t pretty.
“Your husband is broke and not contributing to a charity he started but continues to get good press about.. ”
And yet he reportedly drops $85k for photo rights for ANOTHER (B-List) rapper’s album cover? AND it was of Whitney Houston’s drug paraphanalia-strewn bathroom? Really, though?
And let’s not EVEN bring Chrissy Teigen into this. No, as in, she shoulda STAYED-THE-HELL OUT of this. Instigating is still involving herself where she shouldn’t.
Except it sounds like they have been paying rhymefest a salary this whole time to run the foundation… I don’t think she is wrong.
I had no idea Donda’s House has disavowed Kanye and will be changing its name. WTG, Kim. You capped for your man to the point the organization started in his momma’s name is kicking his non-contributing ass to the curb.
She says she’ll have her children run it. Because pre-schoolers and infants run charitable organizations all the time.
Well she said she thinks her son Saint is a genius…maybe he can do accounting?
Which, if Kanye handed it over as she says how on earth can her kids just walk in and take it over? I know she was being facetious but it kind of shows her words may not match the facts.
Disappointed tbh. Nicki Minaj and Eminem would be a hilarious couple.
I know right? That would be some good gossip.
ME TOO! I totally wanted this to be real. Imagine the drama
This couple made me so, unexpectedly, happy.
Joking = lying. I was sure this was a farce.
She was just joking. What a non story.
Oh Kimmie…you don’t get attention for your naked pics anymore so now you have to resort to twitter beefs. It’s funny and sad at the same time. The true victims here are the youth of Chicago who were benefiting from this charity. Kanye should really be ashamed of himself. He acts like he loves Chicago and would do anything for the city…even named his daughter after it…yet we find out he doesn’t even give money to the charity in his OWN mother’s name. He has money for other stuff though…like spending millions re-modelling his mansion many many times. Kim has plenty of money…she could have helped with the charity. Also, making fun of someone for having “fake Yeezy’s” is such a snobby bully tactic. She needs to grow up.
Kim and Kanye are a MESS. I’m quite enjoying watching them go down in smoke. Some of Kim’s tweets actually sound more like Kanye though, maybe he hijacked her account? I think a divorce is happening behind the scenes.
This story with Kim, Rymefest and Kanye should have been a full article, to be honest. I don’t think Kim realizes just how dangerous and harmful those tweets were. I also love the input of the kids who actually went to Donda House and what they had to say about the whole situation. It’s just a total mess. They don’t care abut the people of Chicago nor do they care about the black community as a whole. I guess naming their new baby Chicago was good enough for them.
You know theres two sides to that story.. guess no one is reading the ig and tweets from the actual students from the program that the guy, rhymefest, that has been running the program has been stealing money to fund his own lifestyle , hates kanye and has been insulting him for years behind his back and dropping students who try to succeed or talk to kanye without his permission? Its in kims timeline from those people directly. Also Im suspicious of the organization listing alternative ways to donate..if everything is tied up directly to Dh, the guy would basically have to have a new name, bank account number, and tax id to have it go directly to the organization for the money to go to a charity. Unless this was done in advance, any new donations are going straight to his pocket.
But first there were alternate stories stating the complete opposite. I figured Kris would have found a way to spin this by time morning came 🙂 Rhyme has ALWAYS done so much for the community. All of a sudden he calls Kim out, she responds like a shallow airhead and now things are different. Y’all have to remember who we’re dealing with here. The Kardashians are masters at twisting things and Kris is the puppeteer. I fully believe she paid people to make these statements.
But there are also plenty of tweets PRAISING the org & it’s leaders. If anything, this further illustrates that if he was actually INVOLVED (& not just taking credit), he would’ve been present, aware, & in position to stop any inappropriate behavior or misappropiation or rightfully, publicly disassociate any bad done in his mom’s name.
If dude is suddenly THE WORST EVAH!, THAT’S what “Bonnie-to-his-Clyde” should’ve 1st and only interjected with, not personal digs. Cuz SOMEBODY with THAT BODY should steer clear of speaking on “fake” things.
I don’t put it beyond the Kardashians to set up BOTs to disparage Rhymfest. My pain with the black community is that they will continue to buy Kanye’s albums, continue to watch their trash shows and continue to buy Kardashian products. If the black community totally boycotts this family, they will learn. But they won’t.
Since the black community is made up of thousands (of which you think you’re able to speak for) I’m sure some will support and many others will withdraw support. You should take a look at Twitter and Instagram to see who the majority of their fans are. It’s not black people who keep them in business and most of my friends have zero dealings with anything related to the Kardashians and Kanye.
“That’s too bad.”
And you know who he regards as the victim in this one.
I did not see the bit about people celebrating the repeal of our eighth amendment with After Eights. Hilarious!
@Baebae, black women still watch KUWTK, black musicians still collaborate with Kanye, black people still buy his yeezys, black journalists still write about them, black DJs still play his music on the radio just like the black community still buys Rkellys music.
Once again, I’m confused as to why you think you can speak for the entire black community. There are SOME who support Kim, Kanye, R. Kelly, Chris Brown and whoever else you want to bring into the equation. There are also many who don’t and haven’t for years. There’s something wrong with you if you think it’s ok to make blanket statements about a whole group of people as if you’ve spoken to all in the black community.
Eminem always makes that face. I think he’s trying to look hard or something, but he always looks like he’s about to burst into tears, to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Baebae, I’m quite sure you can have a conversation without hurling insults. Saying ‘There’s something wrong with you if you think it’s ok to make blanket statements about a whole group of people as if you’ve spoken to all in the black community’ is plain rude. Obviously, blacks who shun these people you mentioned are not numerous enough to affect their money or careers. Maybe if there was a drastic boycott among blacks against someone like Rkelly, it would have made a huge difference and he would not have abused black girls for years without repercussions.
Eminem would be lucky to be dating NM, she strikes me as a real firecracker. As successful as he is, he doesn’t seem to be dating anyone for years.
I make a point to ignore all things Kardashian so I’ve got nothing to add re: Kim/Kayne.
Btw, avoiding the Kardashians is near impossible, those fools are everywhere.
