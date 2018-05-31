Katherine McPhee likes her new blonde bob: ‘My hair is so happy!’

It’s officially summer, and in the season of sun, fun and vacations, many use the warmer months as an excuse to try out a new, shorter haircut. Take, for example, American Idol and Smash alum Katharine McPhee, who recently debuted a short blonde bob, complete with bangs.
Katherine showcased her new ‘do at the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards Winners’ Cocktail Reception, where she was nominated for Favorite Replacement (Female) for taking over for Sara Bareilles in the musical Waitress. Theater nerd note: Sara wrote the score for the musical, based on the 2007 movie starring Keri Russell. Katherine is up against Bernadette Peters for Hello, Dolly for this prize, so she should just rehearse the following statement now, “It was an honor just to be nominated.” Katharine recently announced that she is extending her run in the show, playing the role of Jenna through August 19.
During a red carpet chat with US Magazine, the 34-year-old singer explained why she shed her long, brunette locks, explaining,
“I just think I’m not on my TV show [Scorpion] anymore. I actually want it to be darker, I just haven’t had time to color it. You know when you’re wearing a wig eight times a week you can kind of do whatever you want. It’s kind of a fun look for summer and I felt like being a little Parisian girl for the next few weeks.”
Katherine had previously lightened her hair and took off a few inches, debuting a shorter look at the Met Ball, where she and her 68-year-old musical producer beau David Foster became “red carpet official.” The pair have been “long time friends” and finally decided to go public on a “fun date night.”
After this latest cut, Katharine is putting down the scissors, telling US, “I don’t think I’ll go shorter than this.” She then gushed, “My hair is so happy! I have a lot of hair so it makes it feel really thick and healthy.” As a slightly addicted bottle blonde, I have never heard anyone say that bleach made their hair feel healthy, but I use drug store stuff – which I’m sure she doesn’t.
As for this new ‘do, Katherine has never struck me as a blonde, even when she played Marilyn Monroe in Smash (RIP), so I’m not nuts about this on her… and don’t get me started on the bangs. But, hey, it’s a little summer fun and, as they always say, it’ll grow back, so you go live out your Parisian girl fantasy, Kat.
thinking about dogs pic.twitter.com/HgmPvjuLGO
— Kat McPhee (@katharinemcphee) May 27, 2018
Photos: WENN.com, Getty Images
The top pics of the bob really age her. She’s a gorgeous brunette, not everyone needs to be blonde.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
God yes! On first glance, I thought that it was a really bad picture of Kim Cattrall.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Came here to say the same thing! I really thought that was Kim Cattrall at first.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You took the words right out of my mouth!
I like the previous, longer bob without the bangs much better. This one really ages her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same! I thought, nice that Kim looks so relaxed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, looks like “The Wintour.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bangs are evil.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she looks a lot like Kim Kattral…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Miss M I agree
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I came to say this! She looks like a young Kim.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also came to say the same thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too – I clicked on the picture expecting a Kim Catrall story. Amazing what the fringe does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not flattering.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 Poor color choice for her skin tone and the cut does not flatter her features.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wig. Wig. Wig.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Millennial – ITA – that blond do makes her look like she’s in her mid-50s (I’m getting an aging Victoria Principal vibe). It’s that contraption she’s wearing that is blowing my mind. She has a great body, but that color fabric and all the ruffles and ties – yikes. None of it is flattering.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is dating 68-year-old David Foster??? Holy Daddy issues…
In this case- maybe it’s granddaddy issues 😳
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not a good look for her….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is so so gorgeous as a brunette.
and I absolutely loathe the blonde on her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks hideous! For some reason that cut makes her look really plastic.
Agree with the Victoria Principal resemblance- but with bad plastic surgery.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like bangs can give you a more youthful appearance, but that’s really only with wispy, soft bangs. This look with the bangs and bob combo aged her quite a bit. But maybe that’s what she was going for since she’s dating someone so much older….although that might be a bad plan since he’s probably dating her because she’s young (-ish).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I have a lot of hair so it makes it feel really thick and healthy“
And the logic here is …?
Report this comment as spam or abuse