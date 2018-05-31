People: Roseanne Barr is ‘misunderstood’ and ‘in deep darkness & very remorseful’

Roseanne Barr’s career has been destroyed, at long last. Well, let me say it this way: her Hollywood career is over. As many of you pointed out, she’ll likely get some kind of gig as a “conservative commentator” on Fox News or somewhere else. Not only did ABC cancel Roseanne (the reboot), but now no channel will air the reruns. And honestly, Roseanne Barr has no one to blame but herself. Everyone gave her a second chance and everyone did the most to whitewash her years-long history of saying and tweeting offensive, racist, bigoted and anti-Semitic bullsh-t. All she had to do to keep the gravy train rolling was NOT TWEET. That was literally it. That was the only thing ABC needed from her: don’t show your true self on social media, and everybody can make some money. But she couldn’t help herself. And now she feels so bad… for herself, mostly.
After a destructive twitter-spree that prompted ABC to pull the plug on her sitcom, Roseanne Barr is feeling the heat.
“She’s in deep darkness and is very remorseful,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Being a comedian, she writes stuff she thinks is funny, but it’s always misunderstood. She’s not intentionally hurtful. They all loved each other on the Roseanne set. It really was one big happy family.”
F–king spare me this delusional bullsh-t. She is NOT remorseful in the least. I’ve looked at her friggin’ Twitter feed and I’ve read many of the deleted tweets from this week, both before and after she was sh-tcanned from ABC. She’s not remorseful. She’s a racist and a bigot who thought she could get away with saying and tweeting anything, and then when she got “caught” and there were suddenly consequences, it’s all “pity poor me, I didn’t even mean it!”
Meanwhile, Donald Trump finally mentioned the Roseanne issue, after smokey-lidded liar Sarah Huckabee Sanders claimed that Trump was simply too busy to care about Roseanne’s plight. Turns out, Trump wasn’t too busy to care that Disney CEO Bob Iger personally called Valerie Jarrett to apologize for mainstreaming Roseanne Barr’s bigotry and hatred. Trump tweeted this:
Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that “ABC does not tolerate comments like those” made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018
Jesus, he’s such a whiny little bitch, isn’t he? No one will ever know the depths of petty aggrievement of the powerful, fascist white man. Or woman, since Roseanne Barr is pretty much the female version of Trump. *plays a tiny violin, one made for baby-sized Trump hands*
If all of Roseanne’s jokes are “misunderstood”, she’s one piss-poor comedian. Can’t blame your audience, bitch.
This is so typical of abusers/bullies. “It was only a joke”. “Can’t you take a joke?” She uses her image as a “comic” to cover for it. Good riddance.
yeah, that joke wasn’t “misunderstood”. everyone understood exactly what she was saying, but found it OFFENSIVE, not FUNNY.
the only people who thought it was funny were islamophobes and/or racists.
and MavenTheFirst, YOU ARE SO RIGHT. “it was just a joke!” is the mantra of the bully who gets called out for bullying.
Very remorseful? That’s not how her Twitter feed comes off.
Exactly. She’s only “remorseful” that she got called out on her garbage.
And Bigly’s tweet, holy hell. No mention of the racism Barr spewed, never any words of wisdom or calls for unity…nothing but whining and self pity. From our POTUS on a public platform. My loathing knows no bounds.
Production of ” Roseanne” should continue with a Very Special Episode. It is the off-screen death from an opioid overdose. That way, there can’t be a reboot.
Not ever.
heard on the radio this AM that ABC is considering putting together a show like what a lot of folks were saying on her yesterday. that is, WITHOUT Rosanne but everyone else still on.
get rid of her character somehow (l agree killing off her character would be a nice permanent end to the possibility of a reboot on another network) and call it “The Connors”.
Poor little racist – are we feeling sad that most of the world don’t support your vile views????
Sympathetic piece in People? Well I see her publicist hasn’t dropped her yet.
Yes I shall from this day forward refer to the President of the USA as President WLB. Seconded…what a whiny little bitch.
People will do oozing sympathy pieces for anyone. They did it for the Duggars, that’s when I stopped reading it.
So the guy who took out multiple full page ads demanding five young men be put to death for walking in Central Park whilst black/hispanic, and never apologised even after their innocence was proven by DNA evidence AND a signed confession, then spent five years pushing the racist Birther movement against President Obama, wants an apology from a TV exec for hurting his ever so delicate feelings??
And if this is what he proudly says publicly, can you imagine the klan-worthy ugliness he spews in private? His voters are fine with it, so please, no more ‘not all his voters are racists’..just being tolerant of it is it’s own class of bigotry.
and he never apologizes to ANYONE for ANYTHING!!!
he can go scratch, that hypocritical WLB. (props to Mia4s above).
Why is people pretending that she’s a sympathy worthy person?
If she had always been a good person – not racist, not a bigot, not a pusher of th conspiracy theory that Trump is rescuing children from a Democratic sex ring – and she developed a brain tumor and just started tweeting this, yes, sympathy! (Although I would hope her handlers would keep her off Twitter until she returned to her sense)
But right now? No. She’s a bad and stupid person. I do not need to have sympathy for bad and stupid people.
She finished forever and cost a lot of people to lose their jobs. Shot herself in the foot, and finally enough is enough.
Trump is such a crybaby. Wah! Everybody’s so mean to me! 😢
Does Donnie Dipshit forget that he fires and bullies people everyday on Twitter? He’s a monster that owes a shit load of apologies
The deplorables are so outraged I worry Fox will try to reboot this mess.
Hopefully ABC owns the rights to the Roseanne show so no other networks can reboot it.
But yeah I can see Roseanne Barr getting jobs with FOX news and the White House
This woman is an awful racist and these articles that try to justify her are as bad as she is.
I’m sure she’s remorseful that her actions had consequences.
No syndication, huh? That’s gotta hurt. I don’t care about her, she can stay in her darkness. I feel a little sympathy for the actors who, between the original show and the reboot, didn’t have great careers. I do judge Goodman. Harshly. He did not need this and HAD to know what he was tying himself to.
What is it with all these shows from my childhood? If Tim Allen turns out to be a harrasser, I’ll have to burn DVDs.
I judge Laurie Metcalfe, too. She was on an NPR show not long ago and the host tried to press her about why she’d work with Roseanne again and she sidestepped very deftly. It seemed like a crazy move considering her career was hitting a nice resurgence even before the reboot.
Absolutely.
I judge John Goodman also especially since he went on Colbert and said he didn’t care about the furor over Roseanne and her politics. I bet he cares now as he may have also received money from the original shows syndication. And Laurie Metcalf who was nominated for an Oscar and really did not need to step backwards and do that reboot.
Sara Gilbert was long cancelled for me because of The Talk which she claimed was her special idea…it was Barbara Walters idea that you ripped off loser. That so annoyed me that she was being lauded for coming up with the idea for the Talk when anyone one with a brain can see it is the View with five different women, right down to a corny tagline at the end of the show.
I always think if you really want to hurt someone, hit them in the wallet because for most people that hurts the most, even a millionaire nut farmer….
I didn’t know that Goodman said that on Colbert. Interesting. Boy are you right – they care now! Metcalf totally went backwards and hurt her career, and they ALL lost those juicy residual checks. A real case of “congratulations you played yourself!”
She’s not sorry for what she’s said. She’s just sorry that she got caught and has to face the consequences.
WLB drump is prepping for the NK meeting by demonstrating how weak, thin skinned and incapable he is as a leader. Meanwhile Russia and China reps are in NK meeting with Kim. They know attention whore drump is just one flattery away from giving away everything to them.
Roseanne still has her bizarro fans so I guess she’ll get some gig. She is a liar in expressing feelings of being misunderstood. She knew exactly what she was doing when she tweeted at 2 am her vile comment. And Donny Jr also retweeted it before deleting it. And lied about it.
So this is how she’s going to play it. Heading for a publicized rehab stint soon, I bet. It’s ridiculous that this new version was even funded and aired. As for Cheeto, he just shows once again that he just ran for president because he wanted another reality show. It’s all so gross.
Please let’s spare the sympathetic articles. She was racist before and ABC and Disney played roulette in hopes the money would pay off (all while shelving an episode of Blackish about protests). They cancelled it because the bottom line was being affected. Nothing more. I feel sorry for the crew but the cast gets zero sympathy too.
Also Jimmy Kimmel can MISS me withbthe “oh she has mental issues we should feel bad”. It’s an insult to those with actual mental illness and racism is not a disease.
The only people I feel for are the crew (not the cast) who work long hour for regular pay and likely needed this gig to make ends meet. I feel for those people.
And those who may have retired after the original show and likely needed those syndication checks for their retirement. It’s the little man who is getting hurt here more than anyone else.
Other than that Barr can kiss my a$$.
Roseanne is a vile person and this reboot never should have happened in the first place. She deserves every bit of this backlash.
What I don’t understand is why this comment of hers was considered worse than the photo she posted a few weeks ago, posed dressed as Hitler, taking a sheet of burnt people-shaped cookies out of an oven. THAT was okay with ABC?!!
