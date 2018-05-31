So, 54-year-old Brigitte Nielsen is expecting her fifth child with her fifth husband

happy time ❤️ positive vibes #happyness #positivevibes pic.twitter.com/MrWnpLPC0J
— Brigitte Nielsen (@brigittenielsen) May 30, 2018
Remember when Brigitte Nielsen dated Flavor Flav after they met on The Surreal Life? I’m sure I just dated myself horribly, but I watched that sh-t. Brigitte and Flavor Flav were a mess. Anyway, Brigitte and Flav eventually burned out and she went back to her normal life. She’s 54 years old, she’s been married five times and she has four sons: Raoul Meyer Jr., 23, Douglas Meyer, 25, Killian Gastineau, 28, and Julian Winding, 34. And now she’s expecting a fifth child. Again, she’s 54 years old.
Brigitte Nielsen is rocking a baby bump! The 54-year-old model, actress and reality TV star has revealed she is expecting her fifth child. In two photos shared to her Instagram account, Nielsen posed with her prominent baby bump taking center stage.
Since 2006, the soon-to-be mama times five has been married to Italian model Mattia Dessi. Prior to her relationship with Dessi, she was married to Kasper Winding, with whom she welcomed her first child, a son named Julian. Nielsen later famously wed Sylvester Stallone, though the marriage lasted less than two years. Nielsen, who has been married five times, is already mom to four sons: Raoul Meyer Jr., 23, Douglas Meyer, 25, Killian Gastineau, 28, and Julian Winding, 34.
Is this… okay? Or nah? I mean, I believe in reproductive freedom, across the board, about everything. It’s not my body and not my choice. But I can’t imagine many 54-year-old women who are like “yeah, let’s try another round of IVF!” The father is (presumably) Brigitte’s fifth husband, Mattia Dessi, who is 39 years old. Again, it’s not my life. God bless, y’all.
family getting larger ❤️ #me #family #brigittenielsen #babybump pic.twitter.com/XTQOi2iXlv
— Brigitte Nielsen (@brigittenielsen) May 27, 2018
While I understand that it is her life and her choice and this doesn’t affect me in any way….I think it’s selfish. Just because you can doesn’t mean you should
It’s her right and all could be well. What usually worries me about older people having kids is that she’ll be 70 when the kid hits 16. I hope she has a long life, so the child will have both parents as long as possible, even into adulthood.
This is purely a scientific/biological question but is it actually possible to get pregnant at this age? Doesn’t menaupase start around 50-54? Happy for her and hope all goes well.
Hannah, I believe it is possible to support a pregnancy after menopause, just with donor or previously frozen eggs.
It’s a donor egg. This is the case for most celebs (or anyone) having babies in their late 40s and after. They just don’t talk about it. IWomen can actually do ok “carrying” babies when they’re older, but it’s the “getting pregnant” part that’s the bigger problem. Hence, the donor egg.
I was assuming she had a donor embryo or donor eggs were used to create the embryo.
Jojo I don’t think “most” women over 40 are using donor eggs. Maybe most women in their late 40s.
@Honest: Jojo actually did say “late 40’s or after.”
It’s possible but quite rare. Some women complete menopause later in life than others.
Although it is highly unusual, and the odds are extremely low, my doctor said that you can get pregnant if you are still getting periods. While the average age for menopause is 51 and I think that the upper limit is in the mid- 60s. I didn’t hit menopause until 55 and my periods were fairly regular until I was in my early 50s. My friend is 56 and still having (irregular) periods. And another acquaintance got pregnant unexpectedly at 51, so rare, but can happen.
@Hannah: I’m the same age as she is and I still get my period every month (annoyingly). Whether I still have viable eggs or not is a whole different question, one that I personally have zero intention of finding out. I’m told however that for women in peri-menopause (menopause is when you haven’t had a period for a year) using protection is essential, even if your periods have become irregular. I suppose because your ovulation also becomes irregular.
So biologically impossible, no. Unlikely that she didn’t have help, but not impossible. Not every girl gets her period at the same age and not every woman reaches menopause at the same age either. Statistics are one thing, but there are always outliers.
Honestly, I keep wondering when it’s going to happen because once you’re past having or wanting any more kids, having your period becomes a useless inconvenience.
Why would be an issue? If she is healthy and wants a child why not? I expect people will be outraged by her age, 54 is physically different from 45 – but there is still a happy productive life ahead. I am often curious about the comments about the parents age while the kid is in high school..my sisters lost their parents while in high school as countless others have through disease, accidents or misfortune..life is random. I am 57 wouldn’t want to parent again, but another grandchild..my arms are ready..but my daughter decided two were enough. Doesn’t stop me from wishing..
Anyone can die at any time. People can also live tobe very long and remain fit up until the last month or so. It goes either way.
Having a child is always “selfish”- you dont ask if the child wants to be born, and into what life they’d prefer to be born into.
There are geriatric men fathering children left and right and no one bats an eye. Women should stop sacrificing themselves for everyone else’s opinions and judgements and wrath and the better of everyone else but themselves, and do what makes them HAPPY.
I bat an eye when dudes do it, too.
And yea, anyone can die at any time and some live to see a hundred years, but with age the possibility of dying, you know, increases.
My father is 70 years old and active as ever, playing with his grandkids and doing all kinds of stuff, enjoying life.
He is also in great health.
Age is different on everyone.
As a child to an older parent, this is not a choice I would make for myself but I hope everything works for her and all are healthy and happy for a very long time.
How old was Clooney?
ZIng!
In that pic above the headline, I swear I thought it was a guy.
Come on now. She looks, at best, like Tony Colette in the first picture but a guy? And even if she did why make such a non-comment?
I recommend watching Tig Notaro’s stand-up for looking like a guy comment-solving.
I honestly thought it was the picture of the father to be
I honestly thought it was a photo of Max Headroom.
The eyewear is not a good choice
Max Headroom! 😂😂
I knew it was Brigitte because I know that hair, but I do think the spectators kind of give her that “chill old dude with slicked back hair hanging out on his Florida yacht” look. Which, to be fair, is a pretty cool look on anybody because who doesn’t want a yacht?
Ding ding ding ding ding!
56 I think… And very few people said anything.
I agree with your sentiment, though there is a world of difference at siring a child at that age versus physically carrying it to term. The latter has far more risks to the woman. (As far as the child, it’s a toss up. Older men are just as likely to pass on chromosomal defects as older women.) As I stated below, she’s wealthy with access to good medical resources, so it shouldn’t be a problem.
I thought, for a split second, it was a pick of Mark McGrath and he was pregnant. Which would somehow be equally as surprising.
She’s the same age as Stamos, a half a decade younger than Baldwin , and a full decade younger than Goldbloom. All three of whom are still having children with their 30 something wives.
And no one bats an eye.
I do. My dad was only mid-fourties when I was born. It’s fine for about 20 years but now he’s pushing 80 and it’s hard. And my parents tried for years before me so it’s not like they were blasé about it.
Men or women, people should think long and hard about having kids past 50. Sure, it’s all about personal freedom but you’re involving another human being.
This.
Yes exactly, and nobody cares! They get praised for finally settling down or whatever.
I remember her well from the ’80′s. How’s that for dating myself?!
In the Jurassic, when she married Sylvester Stallone, then divorced him, it was reported she had pretty much abandoned her young son in Denmark (I think it was).
She didn’t seem like a great mother during her Flav period, either.
Maybe this time goes better. She’s older and, hopefully, wiser.
It’s a surprising, welcome flip of the “older man knocks up his younger wife” scenario, tbh.
yeah I ship it.
Did she say it was IVF? Or was it natural? I know we typically assume the former with older woman, but it does occasionally happen by accident. Just curious if she said one way or the other.
It’s hard on the body, but as long as she’s in good shape and has good medical care, she should be fine. Much younger women who lack access to medical resources suffer far worse.
This is pushing the upper limit of what I’d consider wise for having children at a later age (male or female, mind), but she’s wealthy, so it’s not like the child won’t have healthy caretakers even if her heath should suddenly decline in the next few decades. People are living longer these days and with increasingly better health outcomes, so it may be inevitable that child birthing and raising gets pushed back a bit.
I don’t think I’ve heard of any natural pregnancies past 50. At any rate, I vaguely recall an interview in which she said she and her husband were planning to try IVF.
It’s rare, but it does happen. I think the oldest on record was a British woman who was 59 – she’s in the Guiness World record. I figured it was IVF, myself, but it would have been amusing if she was in that small percentage of SURPRISE! LATE PREGNANCY!
Upon opening my phone it appeared to me that it is Jared Leto in the header photo (he used to have that short blond cut at some point?) and that the next post about Katherine McPhee os about Kim Catrall. I am off my rocket apparently
@SM I’ll join you because I thought the exact same things!!
I can’t pass up clicking on a headline about Brigitte Nielsen! Which I guess dates me too! Great celeb gossip. My impression of her public personality is that nothing can stop her from doing anything she wants.
If her husband were also older, I’d be side eyeing the hell out of this. But he’s 39 so it’s a little better in my book. Unfortunately, she’s more likely to pass away sooner but the child has younger family in his life and will be okay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You never know when you die so live your life
I have an almost 6-week-old baby, born in April. No fertility interventions, I got pregnant fast at age 40 last summer. I’m 41 now and have an older (8-year-old) son from my previous marriage. I’m writing this comment with the baby strapped into my Tula sling walking him around the house in the wee hours. He was up crying at 5:45. I’m not going to have my one cup of half decaf coffee yet because I want to actually enjoy it and not worry about spilling it on the tiny one here.
I’m lucky enough to have 4 months of paid leave before going back to work.
I cannot IMAGINE doing this again 13 years later. I’m easily 2x as tired and worn out this time around at my age. I firmly support all women making their own reproductive choices but will reserve the right to raise my eyebrows at some of them. Seriously, the level of exhaustion when you’re older is no joke.
Hang in there, Lindy. I also had my second at 41, and it was rough going in terms of fatigue. The pregnancy and delivery were both better than my first one, however.
Thanks for the kind words, Tracking! My pregnancy was easier this time around as e, which was nice. I keep reminding myself that the newborn sleep deprivation won’t last forever (and I have a supportive, hands-on husband this time as well–my ex-husband, not so much)!
I guess Nielsen has the money to pay for night nannies and all the housekeepers she needs so that probably makes a difference. I still can’t imagine doing this at 54!
I thought she was way older than 54.
I am pretty sure she is older than 54. She was already in her forties when I was a child. Her son is around my age (I am turning 35). I hope she delivers a healthy kid.
She and her husband have been on German Tv from time to time and they are such a sweet couple. I wish them all the best, congrats!
If we are “rah rah parenthood is great whenever” for Clooney, Goldblum, Baldwin, Grant and Willis we need to extend the same courtesy to Neilson.
Not a choice I would make for myself but God Bless and Go Forth.
