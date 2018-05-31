So, 54-year-old Brigitte Nielsen is expecting her fifth child with her fifth husband

Remember when Brigitte Nielsen dated Flavor Flav after they met on The Surreal Life? I’m sure I just dated myself horribly, but I watched that sh-t. Brigitte and Flavor Flav were a mess. Anyway, Brigitte and Flav eventually burned out and she went back to her normal life. She’s 54 years old, she’s been married five times and she has four sons: Raoul Meyer Jr., 23, Douglas Meyer, 25, Killian Gastineau, 28, and Julian Winding, 34. And now she’s expecting a fifth child. Again, she’s 54 years old.

Brigitte Nielsen is rocking a baby bump! The 54-year-old model, actress and reality TV star has revealed she is expecting her fifth child. In two photos shared to her Instagram account, Nielsen posed with her prominent baby bump taking center stage. Since 2006, the soon-to-be mama times five has been married to Italian model Mattia Dessi. Prior to her relationship with Dessi, she was married to Kasper Winding, with whom she welcomed her first child, a son named Julian. Nielsen later famously wed Sylvester Stallone, though the marriage lasted less than two years. Nielsen, who has been married five times, is already mom to four sons: Raoul Meyer Jr., 23, Douglas Meyer, 25, Killian Gastineau, 28, and Julian Winding, 34.

[From People & E! News]

Is this… okay? Or nah? I mean, I believe in reproductive freedom, across the board, about everything. It’s not my body and not my choice. But I can’t imagine many 54-year-old women who are like “yeah, let’s try another round of IVF!” The father is (presumably) Brigitte’s fifth husband, Mattia Dessi, who is 39 years old. Again, it’s not my life. God bless, y’all.