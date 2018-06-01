The trailer for Jennifer Garner’s ‘Peppermint’ is out and it actually looks good

The last time I saw Jennifer Garner act was in 2013’s Dallas Buyer’s Club and she was unconvincing as a doctor, I’ll say that. Actually I just realized that I also saw her in that wonderful movie that came out earlier this year, Love, Simon, where she played a supportive mom who kind of faded into the background. (If you haven’t seen that yet, rent it!) So she hasn’t stood out for me and she hasn’t been notable recently. That’s why it’s a surprise to see her in a starring role kicking ass again like she did on her Alias.
The trailer for Garner’s Peppermint is out. It’s directed by Taken’s Pierre Morel and it has some commonalities to Taken. Garner’s character, Riley North, is avenging the deaths of her daughter and husband. She fails to get justice in court so she goes away for five years, trains to be an assassin I guess, and then returns to bring vigilante justice to the men who murdered her family. It’s formulaic but the trailer makes it look like a female-helmed John Wick and Garner seems believable as the lead. She even goes undercover to infiltrate the neighborhood and stop crime. Here’s the trailer:
This starts getting good around 1:10, when we get the buildup for Riley’s transformation and revenge. My favorite line is this one “It’s not a coincidence that makes this area low crime. It is low crime because of her.” The second best line comes around 2:00 in, when they’re discussing how Riley has become a cult hero. “She’s a multiple homicide suspect.”
“Not to them she’s not.”
It’s refreshing to see a 46 year-old woman heading up an action movie and having it be about the plot, not how sexy she looks. If Liam Neeson, Daniel Craig and Bruce Willis can do it, so can Garner. She’s not the most subtle actress but you don’t need to be for this kind of role. She really transformed her physique for this too. Garner reportedly doubled her workouts, doing boxing, martial arts and dance aerobics early each morning with trainer Simone De La Rue. It shows.
I love mindless action movies and will definitely see this as long as it doesn’t get panned. It’s out September 7th.
In other Garner news, she got new six baby chicks and took votes on Instagram to name one of them. Hennifer was the winner, which is kind of cute. Also she did a singalong with Juliette Lewis on the set of their HBO show, Camping. It’s really cheesy and I’m not going to embed it but you can see it on Instagram.
Also, if this is a hit I bet she’ll get a bunch of sequels a la Taken. That trailer is making me view these candid pics of Garner in a new light.
Photos credit: Backgrid
Eh it actually looks super stupid to me. Especially this idea of this white lady going into a clearly minority community and taking care of the cartels and being their savior or some crap.
Yea, it definitely has some problematic themes. But I also like Garner as an action hero instead of sugary sweet Mom.
I agree she’s great as an action heroine. Alias is one of my favorite all time shows. But this dumbass movie doesn’t seem a great vehicle for that.
But she is a sugary sweet mom who turns all Charles Bronson on us with Death Wish. Jennifer seems like a nice lady, but in my opinion, she can’t act. Even her sweet, suburbian mom schtick seems over the top.
Lol THIS!
As a minority I’m sick of white saviors getting revenge on the drug fueled inner city.
But I expect nothing less from a clueless Hollywood white woman.
I’ll watch it when it comes to HBO. (If nothing else is on)
When I first heard bout the movie I was all all in. We need more movies like this absolutely! I liked the trailer for what it is, a take no prisoners action movie. Plus she looks amazing and i’m happy she’s getting back to her action roots.
But I just find the plot to be problematic and as a Black female I’m torn. Do I support this white savior narrative repackaged in a cute feminine and empowered way when if a man was in the same role we would be blasting the narrative for its tone deftness? I mean white men get away it all the time. But I sideeye that the trailer implies that clearly the violence that existed in this overwhelmingly minority and likely impoverished community couldn’t be managed until a white woman experienced tragedy and had to come in and clean things up right? It’s kinda like an action chick Dangerous Minds so honestly I don’t know if I would go see it anymore.
Yeah, I think it would be better if she took on baby killers like white-led corporations and big biz. It is ludicrous to show her as the white lady of mercy for people of color communities.
I am in!
I’d love for this to be a well-received blockbuster for her, if only to take the wind out of Affleck’s sails.
I wonder if her acting out a revenge fantasy about losing her perfect family makes him shiver in his boots just a little…
Sidney Bristow is back! Sign me up!
This! I will go to support her!
Loved Alias.
Where I come from…I OVERSTAND the stance of getting screwed over by the system to support horrific crime…so if I can see COUNTLESS men do these types of movies…I can see her…reminds me of “The Long Kiss Goodnight”…which I LOVED!
This looks rediculous. 🤣🤣 like they peiced together bits of movies that have been done 50 times over.
Feels like I just watched the whole movie.
All of the above, and yet……i will watch lol
Looks corny and terrible. I see why the studio is releasing it in the dead zone of a dump month. Sequels? Awards? lol go back to bed, you’re dreaming.
It looks like none of the fight scenes are interesting or involved. They look awful and her wig looks cheap. Female Punisher? should have been done better with some decent choreography.
Ya’ll are being too picky!! Sign me up!!
This looks dumb. I may have felt differently if the trailer didn’t give the whole plot away though. I’ll prob still watch it for Jennifer Garner though using my movie pass (hopefully it’ll survive the summer)
I’m looking forward to this!
I’m in, too!
Ah yes, Jennifer Garner as I first met her…an action hero.
I’m in!
I’ve noticed I’ve been watching a lot of shows with similar traits: Handmaid’s Tale, Jessica Jones, Killing Eve, Orphan Black, etc. Something about the current climate makes these especially satisfying.
Loved Love, Simn.
