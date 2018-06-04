Clayne Crawford’s toxic behavior on ‘Lethal Weapon’ revealed in new audio/video

To all of the bros out there who wouldn’t stop caping for Clayne Crawford: you need to stop justifying and excusing his behavior. A month ago, the trade papers announced that the set of the hit TV show Lethal Weapon had become unbearably toxic, and it was all because of Clayne Crawford’s abusive behavior towards coworkers. Clayne offered a bulls–t “I’m sorry I’m so good at my job” apology, and he was fired about a week later. Soon after, Clayne’s costar Damon Wayans – a 57 year old man, btw – detailed Clayne’s abusive behavior towards him in a series of since-deleted social media posts.
I didn’t have any problem believing that Clayne Crawford was and is a huge douche. I didn’t know him at all before the news came out, but my reasoning was “it must be ten times worse than reported if all of this sh-t is spilling out in the trade papers.” And guess what? It was ten times worse. Clayne Crawford has a lethal case of toxic masculinity and the unearned audacity to act like he’s the most macho tough guy in the world. Variety got their hands on two audio clips involving Clayne’s abusive behavior. In one part, he starts in on Damon Wayans for being a “bitch” about getting injured during some stunt work – stunt work in an episode Clayne was directing. In the other clip, Clayne loses his f–king mind over some CHILDREN making noise in the background of one of his scenes (Variety bleeped everything, so this is safe-for-work):
Variety detailed the backstories with both of these incidents, and you can read the full Variety piece here. Warner Bros is apparently “cleaning house” on the set and firing all of the below-the-line bros who are loyal to Clayne, and as we already know, Seann William Scott will replace Clayne next season. It got so bad between Clayne and Damon that private security had to be hired so there wouldn’t be any physical altercations between the two leads, not to mention any altercations between rage-monster Clayne and literally ANYONE. Oh, and the exchange you can hear between Damon and Clayne? After that, Damon told producers he wasn’t going to do any more scenes with Clayne that day and he went back to his trailer. Clayne tried to go talk to Damon later on when he encountered Damon’s assistant. Clayne and the assistant got into a screaming match, and then Damon joined the argument and the whole thing got so crazy that security had to break them apart.
Just another dispatch from Toxic White Male Bulls–t, I guess. It’s truly shocking… that Warner Bros allowed such a mediocre dude to continue working on the show when he was a clear and toxic danger to everyone.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
The real question is “Why?” ..Wayans is the only face and name I recognize.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously I keep thinking that too. Like WHERE did this dude get such a huge ego? WHY does he think he’s so important? I understand (but don’t condone!!) the Johnny Depps of the industry- like, they’ve been megastars for decades, they’re detached from reality. But…this guy?
I hope to never see him work in film again. You’re done, buddy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not just him…the whole environment sounds toxic. I feel sorry for Sean William Scott that he accepted this job. There’s bad juju on that set.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m worried too. In ‘Bulletproof Monk’ I have enjoyed Sean William Scott’s work. In ‘The Last Boy Scout’ I really enjoyed Wayans work. I hope they can get along
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow this is so much worse than I expected. Clayne Crawford sounds like a crazed lunatic, I hope he never works again unless he can get some serious help. Dude needs anger management and some humble pie. Yikes
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s nice that Sean William Scott is getting work. He’s always seemed like a nice guy.
It’s also nice that I’ll never have the remember this Clegane whatever gents name. He’s done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m still in shock that there is a Lethal Weapon tv show to begin with. And I never heard of this Crawford guy before this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is some random middle-aged, not very attractive C-list actor no one’s ever heard of getting such a massive pass, when women gain 5lbs or have one flop movie and they get turned to toast?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? I personally think he’s gross looking. I don’t get this at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
because whitemaleprivilege.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For fans, this is just sad. I agree, everyone deserves a safe workplace, and having that kind of rage on set must have been exhausting and scary. The question is, why did the studio not address it sooner? Because now they’re going to see the show die, which is too bad. After two seasons (during which we were totally unaware of the behind scenes stuff), Clayne was Riggs. He made the show. Everyone in it is good, but you could replace the entire cast, Wayans included, and it would still work. Without the main character though? Fox knows this, which is why the next season will only have 13 episodes. I’ll try to watch it, because the writers have done such a great job, and I want to support the rest of the cast, but it was really Clayne we came to watch. I had never seen him before in anything, and before all this came to light, thought he was incredibly talented and had added his other shows and movies to my watch list. Now I’m just… mad and disappointed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just like Roseanne, this Clayne guy has probably put a ton of people out of work because you are right, the show will fail when it comes back.
I don’t watch Lethal Weapon, so it doesn’t matter to me, but all I’ve seen from people on social media is how they’re not going to watch this new season because that rage monster got fired.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unfortunately it’s true – most of us who watch this show (which was one of the biggest successes for Fox in the last couple of years) – watched for him. I totally agree with the WB decision, he had to go… I just wish they’d either switched much sooner, before he became Riggs for those of us watching, or that they’d managed to control him better. I mean – they knew he had issues and allowed him to direct? Why? They knew he and Wayans were always beefing and didn’t try to fix it? Just like on the Castle set, behind the scenes drama will kill the show. We’ll really miss it, it was one of the few all of us enjoyed. Between this and Lucifer being gone… I’ll stick to Netflix. Tired of shows I love being destroyed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe you need to watch more TV and films if you think this guy is so scary talented and can’t let him go.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I watch a lot of TV , and one day i randomly changed the channel and this show was on. I was really surprised by this guy. I’m not saying the show is a masterpiece or anything but he brought something special to the character.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, that was rude and completely uncalled for. First of all, did you actually read my comment? I totally support the decision to let him go and I will try to continue watching despite the fact I am sure the show will fail without him. Most fans won’t do that at all.
Secondly, I’m Canadian and therefore still live in a free country where I can decide for myself who I consider talented. But thanks for your highly valuable advice /s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was responding to you still caping for him regarding WB being able to control him better so that he can continue on the show. Control a grown man who is a nobody, especially now, in the entertainment world? Don’t get mad when your own words come back to bite you on the behind.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“he brought something special to the character”
maybe his “acting” was a lot of his batsh*t crazy real-self coming through. I never watched the show but saw clips of promos, and he did look well cast.
probably because his crazy came thru so clearly in a crazy character.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I watched this show at the beginning but gave up after about four episodes because I found this guy and his melodramatic tortured soul (and the greasy hair) so intolerable. I got as far as I did because I liked Wayans character and his character’s wife. I might actually come back to it now they have a new Riggs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ditto!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve never even heard of the guy, so I’m not sure how he got to crazy with his ego? And he basically destroyed what was his career now anyways..so…bye…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No….he’s a white male…he’ll survive and get other opportunities
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Both sound bad…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re both using bad language, but Clayne is clearly taunting Wayans and putting him down. I don’t blame Wayans for responding.
To be injured at work, and then have the person responsible speak Like this, would anger most people.
And then screaming and swearing bc someone made too much noise in set? Toxic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wayans is defending himself in his way. Clayne is an unhinged, toxic, nasty, vile individual.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Clayne was amazing on Rectified and the only reason I watched lethal weapon. It’s a shame he won’t be on my screen anymore but I support a safe a respectful work place, no one is irreplaceable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was amazing on Rectified, one of the most underrated shows ever. I’ve never seen him in anything else but yikes! Dude has issues.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just finished all four seasons of Rectified on Netflix. I had never heard of it. It was on the Sundance channel, so had low viewership but was critically acclaimed. I am still so emotional about this show. I can’t even begin to describe how amazing it is if you stick with it. It is unusual in delivery, subtle.
Aden Young was so brilliant (I can’t say that enough) that my heart ached. But all of the main characters were fleshed out, not caricatures. Just an amazing ensemble cast as far as acting and what they bring to their characters with their talent.
Clayne Crawford is so talented. He isn’t mediocre, far from it. His character started out as a typical red-neck, good old boy, but his acting was absolutely amazing and he brought so much dimension to his character as the seasons went on.. He’s a tremendous actor. I had no idea he was the same actor that was the one being talked about here regarding this series. What a shame and how disappointing. I was thinking how talented he is and was looking forward to seeing him in more projects. I guess not after reading this.
But please everyone watch Rectified. Aden Young will move you in ways you didn’t see coming. What a finale also. Such a fulfilling yet fitting ending to the show, which critics raved about how they ended the show also. They were all like real people to me. I still choke up when I think about Aden Young’s character, Daniel, the lead in the show. The guy behind Breaking Bad is the one who created this show. It’s hard to explain it. A lot of monologue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have been searching for something to watch, nothing looks good to me on Netflix right now, so thank you!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, what a waste of talent. He’s clearly too much of a rage monster to keep working in TV.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who is this person (don’t answer)? I’m part of an international Hollywood audience and I only recognise Damon. Sheesh, get a grip.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s wild that Damon Wayans couldn’t get this guy out immediately. I don’t care how good Clayne whoever was – Damon has been in the business for over 30 years and has created and produced some great TV. I don’t think he’s some great guy (Cosby defender) but I do think his long career should earn him the clout to push out punk assholes who are 2nd billed to him. Wonder why? (Sarcasm)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All the “super fans who won’t watch the show again” are too busy blaming Damon for what happened and Damon was just as much at fault as Clayne and Damon should have been the one fired, not Clayne. I go tired of reading the crazy comments in that Variety article.
And I am not a Damon apologist cause he is very problematic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
More comments about Clayne’s behavior
Posted here
reddit.com/r/Lethalweapon/comments/8f0suu/i_was_a_set_pa_on_lethal_weapon_and_all_the/
Two comments about Crawford from the deadline message boards
I can confirm. I once worked on a project with Clayne and he threatened to come to a crew members house to fight him. The crew person took it seriously enough that he called his family and told them to get out of the house and go to a hotel.
Worked with Clayne early season 1. One of the most baffling experiences of my life. He’s a great talent, in my opinion far better than the role presented. But tyrannical in every way, abusive, dismissive, rude, told every one what to do. Complete disregard for his peers and superiors. Disrespectful to the director, writer and producers. Remember he was an unknown in his first big role early on in the first season. It takes a lot to fire the lead of a successful show. A testament to the creators for lasting as long as they did.
And on another board
In a previous show, constantly threw stuff, would scream at staffers ‘WATER’ when he wanted a drink, would pull young actors aside even when they did not ask, to counsel them, give them acting tips, tell them how to share their thoughts with the director.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Clayne and his fanboys want to act like Wayans wasn’t on SNL, didn’t co-create “In Living Color” and didn’t star on the 5 season sitcom, My Wife and Kids, just to justify their own ignorance. That pisses me off to no end.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes to this. They’re acting like Damon is some lightweight with no creds and Clayne is the most talented megastar ever. Smdh
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jesus, what an absolute cockwaffle. Hard pass, yo. Plenty of talented white male actors lining up behind him. The only reason they don’t get replaced faster is because the white men who hired them would have to admit they aren’t special and unique, either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It sounds like there was so much poor management from the top and it allowed for a great deal of dysfunction all over the set/show. None of what happened should have gotten this far. I’ve worked in extremely toxic work environments before going freelance, and in every case, it starts at the top.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG- it’s Teddy from Rectify. The worst character ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
** Rectified, sorry! Makes sense he’s an a**hole, though. He played that evil character perfectly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s interesting. I thought that Teddy was terrible on the surface but Clayne brought a real humanity to him.
Everyone should watch Rectified. Just a beautiful show.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
May his eventual redemption PR tour for whatever project he gets next (Cuz you know he will) go as well as Jeffrey Tambor’s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His screaming makes me so uncomfortable, you can just hear his white male privilege coming out. What a douche, and I’ve never even heard of him!! I feel sorry for his family, he had a shot at fame and a little bit of money, now he’ll likely never work in this field again, as he deserves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I legit only know him from A Walk to Remember lol. And I’m sure it’s not going to be hard to replace him. What, he’s the best white male actor in all of the land…? No, he’s not. They found a kind guy with charisma (yay Sean William Scott!) To replace this douche.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pesonally, I never watched the show.
I will, however, try the show now with hopes it is as good as everyone says it was
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I need to understand…HOW DID HE GET SO EMPOWERED? Seriously…where did he get the cache to CONTINUOUSLY act out in the way that he did and get away with it…AND get hired at other jobs? And how was HE EVEN DIRECTING ANYTHING at this point in his career…this smacks of a man who KNOWS that he has REAL movers and shakers behind him co-signing on his B.S….if he gets another job that’s worth two cents…THAT will confirm it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse