Clayne Crawford’s toxic behavior on ‘Lethal Weapon’ revealed in new audio/video

To all of the bros out there who wouldn’t stop caping for Clayne Crawford: you need to stop justifying and excusing his behavior. A month ago, the trade papers announced that the set of the hit TV show Lethal Weapon had become unbearably toxic, and it was all because of Clayne Crawford’s abusive behavior towards coworkers. Clayne offered a bulls–t “I’m sorry I’m so good at my job” apology, and he was fired about a week later. Soon after, Clayne’s costar Damon Wayans – a 57 year old man, btw – detailed Clayne’s abusive behavior towards him in a series of since-deleted social media posts.

I didn’t have any problem believing that Clayne Crawford was and is a huge douche. I didn’t know him at all before the news came out, but my reasoning was “it must be ten times worse than reported if all of this sh-t is spilling out in the trade papers.” And guess what? It was ten times worse. Clayne Crawford has a lethal case of toxic masculinity and the unearned audacity to act like he’s the most macho tough guy in the world. Variety got their hands on two audio clips involving Clayne’s abusive behavior. In one part, he starts in on Damon Wayans for being a “bitch” about getting injured during some stunt work – stunt work in an episode Clayne was directing. In the other clip, Clayne loses his f–king mind over some CHILDREN making noise in the background of one of his scenes (Variety bleeped everything, so this is safe-for-work):

Variety detailed the backstories with both of these incidents, and you can read the full Variety piece here. Warner Bros is apparently “cleaning house” on the set and firing all of the below-the-line bros who are loyal to Clayne, and as we already know, Seann William Scott will replace Clayne next season. It got so bad between Clayne and Damon that private security had to be hired so there wouldn’t be any physical altercations between the two leads, not to mention any altercations between rage-monster Clayne and literally ANYONE. Oh, and the exchange you can hear between Damon and Clayne? After that, Damon told producers he wasn’t going to do any more scenes with Clayne that day and he went back to his trailer. Clayne tried to go talk to Damon later on when he encountered Damon’s assistant. Clayne and the assistant got into a screaming match, and then Damon joined the argument and the whole thing got so crazy that security had to break them apart.

Just another dispatch from Toxic White Male Bulls–t, I guess. It’s truly shocking… that Warner Bros allowed such a mediocre dude to continue working on the show when he was a clear and toxic danger to everyone.