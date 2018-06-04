Melania Trump has been missing for 25 days, but plans to do a WH event today

Today will mark the 25th day since we’ve seen Melania Trump in public. A handful of people swear up and down that Melania returned to the White House after staying at Walter Reed for six days, and they swear she’s been around the WH ever since. Other people theorize that she’s in New York, or maybe Florida, or maybe in some undisclosed location, possibly healing from plastic surgery. Melania made sure not to go to Camp David this past weekend with her husband and the Family Bigly, possibly because she knew it was going to be a trainwreck. But interestingly enough, Ol’ Mel is planning on attending a White House ceremony today?
First lady Melania Trump will return to the public eye Monday, co-hosting an event with President Donald Trump for Gold Star families. The first lady’s appearance at the 5:30 p.m. reception will be her first in an official event since she joined President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence in greeting three Americans formerly imprisoned in North Korea in the early morning hours of May 10. Four days later, it was announced that she was hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center to treat a “benign kidney condition.” She was released from the hospital five days later.
A ceremony for Gold Star families? I’m guessing the Khans won’t be invited. I’m also guessing Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Sgt La David Johnson, won’t be invited after the White House publicly shamed her for telling the press that Trump didn’t even know her husband’s name. Sorry, this was supposed to be about Melania. It will be interesting to see if she turns up! Because her office also announced yesterday that Melania will NOT be traveling overseas with Trump during his upcoming trips:
First lady Melania Trump will not be joining President Donald Trump on his upcoming trips to the G7 summit in Quebec and the highly anticipated summit between the United States and North Korea in Singapore, her spokeswoman told ABC News.
While I never thought the Trumps had a good marriage by any stretch of the imagination, this just shows that Melania really wants no part of this family anymore. Be Best, Mel. And find a way to escape to Robert Mueller’s office with a suitcase full of evidence.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
It was just announced that this event is closed to the press.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That kind of seems like a suspicious way to cover up the fact that she won’t be there. No pictures or interviews, no proof she’s there
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Alas, the body double, complete with rubber nose, was unavailable.
http://nymag.com/selectall/2017/10/fake-melania-body-double-appears-on-tv-with-trump.html
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry guys. I know she’s complicit garbage and she signed up to be married to that loon…but I still feel sorry for her. Imagine not even being able to leave the husband you clearly loathe. No amount of money is worth that prison- and I suspect she’s feeling that way too but she’s already trapped in it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
no need to, she doesn’t feel sorry for herself so why should you? she is exactly where she wants to be – donald trump’s wife. the only thing i could imagine that she did not sign up for is to be first lady. no matter how obtuse, racist, self-absorbed, and delusional she may be, there is no way does she believe she measures up to any of the recent holders of that position, especially the last one. don’t forget melanie herself went on tv to malign barack and michele, regardless of their children, their worth, their station, or the truth. we must stop projecting, especially on white women of this ilk (who are the least deserving as they have always held up white supremacy with a wink and a smile).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
exactly, she’s just a birther in a bad wig, people need to stop projecting their feelings about trump onto her
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is a rich woman married to the most powerful man in the world. She can do anything she wants. She chooses to stay. She chooses to be complicit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is not trapped. She is choosing to stay. Noone is holding a gun to her head.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish she would just stay away. I have no sympathy for her. She chose her life with repulsive baby fists (those tiny hands and feet of his go a long way in explaining his bullying, ragy jealousy of other men) and she can choose to leave. She has no special talents to give the American people. Instead world leaders have been very kind to her. She is an empty vessel who is colluding with this administration.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I will never ever feel sorry for a birther and Melania is a birther.
The fact that she keeps sending people out to tell everyone how she never wanted to go to the White House and how unhappy she is also tells you how thoroughly unpatriotic she really is. Michelle O didn’t want to go either, but once she got there she made the most of it because she loves her country. This is the opportunity of a lifetime. It may be a drag, but imagine how many millions of people you can uplift with a gig like that. Not to mention, you have the opportunity to represent your country on the world stage.
Melania wants no part of any of that. All she wants to do is let everyone know how miserable she is and troll us with her anti-bullying campaign. I’m actually kind of gleeful that Melania is suffering in that marriage. She deserves it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. Zero sympathy for this lady. She has a platform to make some positive changes and she’s doing nothing. Total waste..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t feel the slightest bit of concern for her. She’s a lazy aging Barbie doll who is sucking up taxpayer money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with you, runcmc.
For one thing, when she spouted the birtherism crap, was she any less abused? Did she spout that of her free will or was she coerced? If she was abused and coerced into it, it’s not really the same thing as being a true believer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We don’t know that she was abused. But we do know what she said.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We don’t know she was abused.
But there’s some evidence she is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What evidence? So far it’s supposition. But we do know what birtherism crap she spouted
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m of two minds here.
yes, she knew what she signed up for. yes, she’s a complicit birther. yes, she’s bad mouthed the previous POTUS and FLOTUS.
but if she is being physically abused, I have sympathy. NO WOMAN DESERVES TO BE HIT. I don’t like the woman, but if she leaves that orange THING she calls her husband, I will be first in line to high-five her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ahhh, the plastic surgery must have sufficiently healed and settled so now she’s free to be seen again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m slightly concerned about her health, honestly. I know -she’s complicit trash just like any of the others. But that’s a LONG time without her being in public. I just automatically get Miscavige vibes from situations like this. Hopefully this was just a case of nip/tuck kind of thing, and not some kind of medical emergency / keeping her holed up like a captive. Again – I know she’s complicit. But the whole situation rings of sketchiness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. the man has a history of physically and sexually abusing his first wife. a history of (at least) emotional abuse against his second wife. many credible accusations of sexual assault.
and then his third wife disappears for three weeks after being suddenly hospitalized.
makes one wonder. I sincerely hope it was just cosmetic surgery, but they should have just said that. no one would be surprised or care very much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Divorce him and be a hero – albeit a near-totally useless, racist, plagiarising, sexual assault-apologist hero who lied about her college degree and working illegally in the US – or stay married to a grotesque caricature of a man who will live to be 120 purely out of spite and see him turn your son into another revolting Trump.
Remember – your SS protection is duty bound to protect you for life at taxpayers expense…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I have been thinking for a while. No idea, though, if she would ever actually do it.
In any case, if she does show up tonight, how will we know if it’s her or Melanie, lol? I actually don’t care that much about her not appearing. I tend to think she is still around but just not showing her face. Not because of surgery or anything but because she’s kinda just done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I honestly don’t think she will divorce him until Barron turns 18. I don’t think she wants to put Barron in the position of “choosing” her and burning the financial bridge with his dad. (Not that Don would really want custody, but I could see him using Barron as a pawn to play mind games/harass Melania).
She will do these 1 hour public appearances here and there as long as she can get away with it though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh please, don´t act like this is some Shelly Miscavige Situation where we count the days since she has been seen in public. Melania is complicit. She probably negotiates a better deal for her and Barron. I dont care where she is. She can go to hell with the rest of the family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. She left him and I think that’s al least partially why they met in Camp David this weekend with Tiffany: probably getting the narrative straight. If she IS indeed making an appearance then I’m sure it was carefully negotiated. I don’t believe the plastic surgery rumors, really, but I do believe that she finally got fed up and left. It was one thing for her to know that Trump was a jackass but now that it’s been revealed to the world and so many people despise him, she’s ready to cut the cord.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kitten I thought it might be that it has become very obvious Trump was the one who paid off the playmate to have an abortion, and not that gop high roller guy, Broidy. Well, Broidy paid her off, but it was Trump’s baby. This all seemed to happen around the same time. Mainstream media starts writing about that, the dots are connected, she checks into a hospital.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah Darla, I saw your comment down-thread and I can completely get on board with that theory. Matches the timeline nicely for sure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mint: X1000. “Melanie” can take her Be Best garbage and stick it where the sun doesn’t shine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anyone else ever see that Dominic Cooper movie where he plays the (alleged) body double of Uday Hussein?
Yeah, I’m keeping a sharp eye out today: Is it Melania or “Melania”?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s Melanie!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. Right there with you on this, ennuisha.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m concerned about the mental health of people speculating it was plastic surgery (at Walter Reed? Idiots) or domestic violence (get off it. Trump was certainly capable and known for it in his younger days, but she’s clearly stronger and fitter than he is and he DGAF enough to now). It’s insane when people act like they’re “just concerned!” about a woman they regularly degrade.
Reporters have said over and over they’ve seen her around the white house in the last few weeks – not covered in bruises or bandages.
She’s clearly just checked out of this whole thing. She can’t be bothered. She’s most likely looking at how to get her and Barron back to NYC.
Who can blame her? Her husband and step-kids are deep in it. She obviously won’t have been involved in anything criminal. She’s biding her time here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think she is physically abused and agree with your overall comment, but domestic violence can happen even if the victim is ‘stronger and fitter’ than the abuser.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Which reporters would those be? Because the ones I’ve seen say there have been zero sightings of her and she was NOT visible in the window Trump said she was peering out of.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with you. I don’t think wild conspiracy theories are needed to explain the situation. She reached her breaking point and she left him. She didn’t sign up for this. She wanted the plush Manhattan lifestyle with a rich celebrity, not the 24/7 public scrutiny that comes with being married to a POTUS who acts like a mob boss.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know the first thing about what’s going on with Melania, but you should know that Walter Reed does provide plastic surgery and we’re not idiots for thinking so. A high percentage of combat injuries are burns and/or result in amputations, which require reconstructive surgeries. Additionally, service members and their families get cancer like everyone else and are entitled to plastic surgery (even cosmetic surgeries like breast implants!) as part of their medical care.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have not heard of one sighting by any reporter, and I doubt you have.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I missed that part of OP’s comment. FTR, I don’t think she’s in the WH. I believe she went back to NYC with Barron. I think at this stage, they’re just strategizing on how to handle her leaving him.
Also, Darla and others below are pointing to the Broidy situation as being the last straw. I can completely see that. Whatever has happened, I think we will be seeing a LOT less of Melania, if we see her at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eamon Javers, for one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eamon Javers is the only one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i’m side-eyeing any concern for this woman. for example, there was zero, none, zilch understanding for cam newton and his ridiculous gaff but this… THING get a pass because….? this white-splaining makes me hurl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe she had plastic surgery or something – I dunno – but I think the real reason we haven’t seen her in 25 days is because she doesn’t want to be seen – and not because of bandages or anything. She just doesn’t care, and she’s not even going to pretend anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
BINGO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Today marks 500 days of a marionette “presidency.” Racism, misogyny, corruption, lies, nepotism, disgrace, disgust, indictments, plea deals, poor grammar and terrible English. And very small hands and a combover.
We hate you Emperor Zero!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Indeed. And what a long f^%king 500 days it’s been.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate him so much. He’s tweeting about how he can absolutely pardon himself. We are so f*cked.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Dotard is such a dumbass that he doesn’t even realize that all the “pardon himself” talk shows how he’s guilty and is (hopefully) going down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tonight, I watched the first of a three-part documentary about Trump, his shenanigans, the Russia connection, the election, Mr Mueller’s investigation, etc., made by the award-winning Australian program, FourCorners, and conducted by the multi-award-winning investigative journalist, Sarah Ferguson. I’m not sure if it will play in the US, but here is the link:
http://www.abc.net.au/4corners/
Once you get the page, you’ll see it’s the first thing there. It’s well worth a try – fascinating stuff. And drump looks worse than we all think.
Here’s a 10 minute grab of Sarah interviewing Tim O’Brien:
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=2Qa3oQnVp2c
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I will be shocked if a picture of her emerges from today’s event. I have no idea where she is but it’s really creepy that they are trying to hide her from public view.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she is 100% artificially perfect looking, she will be seen..this talk of bandages and bruising is silly..no trump female is permitted to have a line or extra inch exposed publicly. I keep wondering why nothing is ever said about junior’s soon to be ex..does she have info we’ll never hear? Has anyone ever tried to find out?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Something happened to really make her NGAF about being first lady or about being seen in public with him. I wouldn’t be surprised if she was doing this to get him to agree to a) a divorce or b) to let and Barron go back to NYC and live with Complicit Barbie taking over her FL duties.
It’s blatantly obvious she wants to get off the train as it speeds into the mouth of hell
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think she ever GAF about being First Lady. In fact, it seemed like she dreaded it. But you are right that at least she would be seen with him. Maybe it wasn’t any one thing but just a culmination of her dread of the position and her loathing for him and she just decided to drop out of sight?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I luv a conspiracy, so here is mine. The benign kidney issue. She needed a transplant and got bumped to first of the list. Hence secrecy and long down time.
Sips hot lemonade because tea is gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know, that doesn’t sound so far fetched.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is very plausible and the reason would be that the public would be ticked that people who have been waiting for years were bumped down the list for her or it could be that a friend or family member donated one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nah, I’d rather her go down with them than escape, honestly. I could honestly not care less about this woman and her health/safety.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s hard for me to imagine any Gold Star family accepting an invitation to this White House.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Melania is such a lazy First Lady. Why is the media not calling her out for being useless?
I don’t feel sorry for her and hope she goes down with her disgusting husband.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My next-door neighbour’s brother-in-law’s workmate’s cousin’s best friend’s sister’s mum said she saw her taking a stroll in Ljubljana. I believe her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is that a joke about what you perceive to be conspiracy theories or are you playing Six Degrees of Slovenians?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s cloning her. Real Melania will go live in secret with her man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She disappeared right after the NY Magazine article that suggested that the Elliott Broidy/playboy model affair/abortion/payoff was really about Trump. I think that’s true, and I think it was her last straw. I haven’t talked to her, so I might be wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is my theory too! It’s kind of obvious if you really look at the timeline right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s some kind of 60s mess, that sweater coat she’s wearing in the first photo! Some fashion trends should not be revived.
As for the instant issue I can’t decide whether she’s ill, had surgery or gone back to NYC for the summer. (But who goes to Manhattan for the summer??)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually love the sweater coat. Almost as much as I loathe the Trumps.
*runs and hides*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Esmom, it’s okay to love the coat. Doesn’t mean you love the person wearing it. No need to run and hide!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t like her but I would laugh so hard if this ended in divorce. But I don’t know if we really want that… You think he’s unhinged now! He’ll go on the biggest tear ever if she leaves him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is it melania or melanie that’s going?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why would anyone feel concerned about or sorry for this vacuous, self-serving hypocrit when she’s never shown a single ounce of basic empathy for anyone? I would no more waste sympathy on her than I would on that orange freak she happily married knowing who and exactly what he was.
I’d wish nothing but misery on her were it not for poor Barron, the only Trump deserving of sympathy for the grimly poor cards life dealt him with those two ignorant morons for parents.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Again, imagine this was about Michelle Obama.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is just so fishy all around. Obviously the Trump Administration is one big fishy affair (among many other words I could have used to describe it) and in other countries First Ladies are not so visible (when I lived in Spain, you rarely heard or saw the First Lady of Spain, I didn’t even know her name or what she looked like). But for an American First Lady to go dark for so long is unheard of. These are my “conspiracy theories”:
1) It wasn’t a kidney procedure, but cosmetic. But apparently Walter Reed isn’t a go-to hospital for plastic surgery.
2) The kidney condition was more serious than reported and Melania needed more recuperation time out of the spotlight. I really hope it isn’t something like cancer.
3) Melania had a nervous breakdown of some kind/deep depression and needed to be hospitalized in order to recover. This is the one I am leaning towards the most. Though I don’t know anything about Walter Reed’s psychiatric services. Maybe she finally told Trump enough was enough, she was leaving him. He obviously didn’t react well and the confrontation left Melania emotionally overwhelmed so that she had be sent to the hospital.
I don’t think I buy the domestic violence rumors. Melania has proved in public several times she is not afraid to reject her husband by so I don’t think she would let herself get pushed around like that physically. They can’t keep the charade up for long, eventually it will come out that she is leaving him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse