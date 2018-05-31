Melania Trump ‘tweets’ a message, allegedly ‘proving’ that she’s hard at work

Just sit for a moment and ponder this… what if Michelle Obama had flat-out refused to move to Washington after her husband won the presidency? What if she demanded to stay in Chicago through the end of the school year, which would have cost the taxpayers millions of dollars? Then imagine that when Michelle Obama did arrive at the White House, she barely did anything. She would take months to come up with some vague initiatives, and then she’d totally phone it in. Imagine that Michelle checked into the hospital and her husband didn’t visit her for hours, and that she ended up staying there for six days. Then imagine that she could just *disappear* for 20 DAYS. 20 days without being seen in public, without having any events, without even accompanying her husband to a weekend retreat.
It’s easy to imagine the Fox News meltdown, right? It’s easy to imagine the conspiracies and outrage and comments from various Republicans about the First Lady and her priorities. There would have been some kind of countdown clock. There would be op-eds. But since it was Melania Trump who did all of these things, I guess no one is going to say anything. Melania was last seen in public on May 10th. Wednesday marked the 20th day that NO ONE has seen Melania at all. Some believe she’s already left her husband and gone back to New York. Some believe that Bigly had Melania replaced with a fem-bot he calls Melanie. But according to Melania’s official Twitter account, there’s no reason to be alarmed:
I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I'm doing. Rest assured, I'm here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 30, 2018
“Working hard on behalf of children & the American people!” WHERE? In the closet of Trump Tower, hiding from the Secret Service agents who were sent to collect her and bring her back to the White House? THIS IS INSANE. Of course Mel didn’t write that tweet. But obviously, Bigly’s staff didn’t write it either – the Bigly staff wouldn’t have been able to resist using “fake news” instead of “media.” This was written and tweeted by Melania’s staff, obviously. But why? And where the f–k is she??
These are the last photos we have of poor Mel, from May 10th. She was last seen in houndstooth gauchos, applying antibacterial soap to her right hand to get off the orange stain.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
There is speculation that EZ wrote or at least was behind that tweet – someone on another site pointed out that she does not normally use that language. We all know who uses language and grammar like that.
I think she finally left him and they are trying to persuade her to return as it won’t look good for him to have his wife leave him while in office.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course he wrote it, or dictated it. It’s pure Trump-ese.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I thought when I read it: it sounds exactly like him when he is trying to sound “presidential”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. Out of all the fun and wacky theories about where she is, this is the most believable to me. This also makes me think that she knows his goose is cooked because that’s the only thing that would drive her away at this point.
Melania finally realized that she invested in a real stinker, just like America.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a glimmer of hope, isn’t it? Walls closing in, plus we have Avenatti saying that more women have come forward. Such Bigly embarassments when things go public.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with your entire post.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think so. She met Trump in the late 1990s and has been with him ever since. She has to know at this point that someone in her family will have an “unhappy accident” if she steps out of line. My vote is plastic surgery or a cover for witness protection.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Donald – or someone posing as Donald – wrote that tweet.
I am getting concerned about her. That tweet was as angry sounding as any of Dotard’s tweets.
Dotard. The man who raped and strangled his first wife. The man who punched his son for not wearing a suit to a basketball game. The man huffed and puffed and trailed Hillary around the debate stage. The man of whom there is a video alleged to exist of him and Melania in an elevator and he does something to her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What video about him and Melania?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This scenario is starting to remind me of the whole David Miscavige and “where’s Shelly?” story, although I’m truly hoping and assuming that Melania simply finally dumped the Dumpster’s sorry azz.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
On second thought, she’s a smart cookie, unlike her husband. So maybe she got some sound legal advice and now she’s bailing out and lying low to avoid being questioned by Mueller. She’s not going to let her low life husband drag her off to prison with him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stephanie Grisham probably wrote it. She’s Melania’s spokesperson and yes, she has an angry streak. She got into a fight with April Ryan last weekend. She also wrote all the tweets that the Dotard wrote about Melania’s hospitalization. It was obvious because they were word for word the same exact statements that she issued from the First Lady’s Office.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now THAT’S an Ambien tweet.
I would bet my left arm she didn’t tweet that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol @ ambien tweet
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That tweet reads like Ivanka rewriting something Donald dictated to her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she is pregnant by one of her security staff and planning an exit strategy.
I am basing this on NOTHING more than ‘wouldn’t that be amazing’
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think about that with almost any story that comes out of this WH – imagine if Obama had done X?? Fox News would just have a field day. Remember that time he wore a tan suit????
Anyway. The Melania thing is strange. I didn’t think it was *that* strange – she went back to NY, she’s avoiding the public, whatever – until that tweet. If you want to prove that you are working hard on behalf of the American people……just do a photo op. Just go to an event. Hell just walk across the front lawn of the WH. That tweet makes this whole thing so much stranger.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. The tweet just turned the volume up. I can’t believe any reasonable person thinks that she wrote that tweet. Where is she? Why doesn’t she show her face. So creepy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does anyone else think she may be the victim of domestic abuse?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m going with plastic surgery, but that’s out of naïve hope. As much as Melania sucks I don’t want her to experience any kind of DV.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With the way he behaves, I believe that she might be the victim of verbal and emotional abuse. He doesn’t care about anyone but himself
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m quite sure he’s verbally abused her from day one, just as he does others. I’m also sure he insists she always looks like an airbrushed centerfold, never aging or gaining an inch, so her surgical procedures are just an ongoing thing for her..she’ll show up when any swelling/bruising subsides..he wouldn’t permit her to be seen less than 100% plastic perfect…that would reflect badly on him and his fragile ego.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Busy at work diggong herself a tunel out of the WH?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who has Stephanie Grisham as their next White House meltdown candidate on the White House Departure Bingo Card? After last weekend’s “feud” with April Ryan, this attempt at pretending to be Melania, and her earlier attempts to ghost write tweets for the Orange Dotard about his missing wife, Stephanie is having a rough month.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I highly doubt that Melania wrote that. It was probably her worker who was bullying April Ryan
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stephanie Grisham. It’s Stephanie’s style.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly, my assumption all along has been that she probably had “some work” done and doesn’t want anyone seeing her right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I tend to think the same thing, even though some of the other theories are more salacious. The only thing is you’d think she’d plan a better cover for plastic surgery, or even just wait to have it done until after Bigly’s term.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have said it before and I will say it again. Hollywood and authors have years of material from this administration.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
After this ship of fools sails off the edge of the earth and we install a functioning administration again, it will be their inept PR that we’ll have to thank for their demise. I’m terrified at the thought that even one of the Trumpkins would have had a team of professionals ready to spin their dross into gold.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Plastic surgery?
STD testing?
Separation?
Divorce proceedings?
Overdose?
Suicide attempt?
Physical abuse recovery?
Not being callous. I’ve read that all these items above could be reasons why Melania is MIA. Speculation has run rampant, of course and much of this is fake.
But where the hell is she and why the cloak of secrecy?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No way she wrote that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here she is: Dancing in NYC 💃🏻🕺🏻.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Looking at her in the above pics I cannot imagine for the life of me as to what what kind of cosmetic surgery Melania Trump would need. I don’t think she has much in the way of character or integrity, certainly no ambition but she is physically stunning. I think she always looks great and her beauty and style are uniquely her own. I truly hope that she is ok because her husband is not a nice person and I don’t think he treats her well. Their dynamics on inaugeration day were troubling to say the least.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also think she’s a beautiful woman. Can’t stand her and her bullshit but yes, she is very pretty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Where is Melanie?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m assuming that it’s plastic surgery just because.. well it’s her. Looking at pics of her I have no idea what else she could possibly be doing to her face and I have no idea if a “nip/tuck” takes this long to recover from, but this is still the most plausible explanation.
God I miss Michelle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse