Melania Trump ‘tweets’ a message, allegedly ‘proving’ that she’s hard at work

Just sit for a moment and ponder this… what if Michelle Obama had flat-out refused to move to Washington after her husband won the presidency? What if she demanded to stay in Chicago through the end of the school year, which would have cost the taxpayers millions of dollars? Then imagine that when Michelle Obama did arrive at the White House, she barely did anything. She would take months to come up with some vague initiatives, and then she’d totally phone it in. Imagine that Michelle checked into the hospital and her husband didn’t visit her for hours, and that she ended up staying there for six days. Then imagine that she could just *disappear* for 20 DAYS. 20 days without being seen in public, without having any events, without even accompanying her husband to a weekend retreat.

It’s easy to imagine the Fox News meltdown, right? It’s easy to imagine the conspiracies and outrage and comments from various Republicans about the First Lady and her priorities. There would have been some kind of countdown clock. There would be op-eds. But since it was Melania Trump who did all of these things, I guess no one is going to say anything. Melania was last seen in public on May 10th. Wednesday marked the 20th day that NO ONE has seen Melania at all. Some believe she’s already left her husband and gone back to New York. Some believe that Bigly had Melania replaced with a fem-bot he calls Melanie. But according to Melania’s official Twitter account, there’s no reason to be alarmed:

“Working hard on behalf of children & the American people!” WHERE? In the closet of Trump Tower, hiding from the Secret Service agents who were sent to collect her and bring her back to the White House? THIS IS INSANE. Of course Mel didn’t write that tweet. But obviously, Bigly’s staff didn’t write it either – the Bigly staff wouldn’t have been able to resist using “fake news” instead of “media.” This was written and tweeted by Melania’s staff, obviously. But why? And where the f–k is she??

These are the last photos we have of poor Mel, from May 10th. She was last seen in houndstooth gauchos, applying antibacterial soap to her right hand to get off the orange stain.

39 Responses to “Melania Trump ‘tweets’ a message, allegedly ‘proving’ that she’s hard at work”

  1. Digital Unicorn says:
    May 31, 2018 at 7:50 am

    There is speculation that EZ wrote or at least was behind that tweet – someone on another site pointed out that she does not normally use that language. We all know who uses language and grammar like that.

    I think she finally left him and they are trying to persuade her to return as it won’t look good for him to have his wife leave him while in office.

    Reply
  2. Betsy says:
    May 31, 2018 at 7:50 am

    Donald – or someone posing as Donald – wrote that tweet.

    I am getting concerned about her. That tweet was as angry sounding as any of Dotard’s tweets.

    Dotard. The man who raped and strangled his first wife. The man who punched his son for not wearing a suit to a basketball game. The man huffed and puffed and trailed Hillary around the debate stage. The man of whom there is a video alleged to exist of him and Melania in an elevator and he does something to her.

    Reply
  3. Anguishedcorn says:
    May 31, 2018 at 7:50 am

    Now THAT’S an Ambien tweet.

    I would bet my left arm she didn’t tweet that.

    Reply
  4. Honest B says:
    May 31, 2018 at 7:51 am

    That tweet reads like Ivanka rewriting something Donald dictated to her.

    Reply
  5. MostlyMegan says:
    May 31, 2018 at 7:51 am

    I think she is pregnant by one of her security staff and planning an exit strategy.

    I am basing this on NOTHING more than ‘wouldn’t that be amazing’

    Reply
  6. Becks1 says:
    May 31, 2018 at 7:52 am

    I think about that with almost any story that comes out of this WH – imagine if Obama had done X?? Fox News would just have a field day. Remember that time he wore a tan suit????

    Anyway. The Melania thing is strange. I didn’t think it was *that* strange – she went back to NY, she’s avoiding the public, whatever – until that tweet. If you want to prove that you are working hard on behalf of the American people……just do a photo op. Just go to an event. Hell just walk across the front lawn of the WH. That tweet makes this whole thing so much stranger.

    Reply
  7. Lady pants says:
    May 31, 2018 at 7:53 am

    Does anyone else think she may be the victim of domestic abuse?

    Reply
  8. SM says:
    May 31, 2018 at 7:56 am

    Busy at work diggong herself a tunel out of the WH?

    Reply
  9. lightpurple says:
    May 31, 2018 at 7:56 am

    Who has Stephanie Grisham as their next White House meltdown candidate on the White House Departure Bingo Card? After last weekend’s “feud” with April Ryan, this attempt at pretending to be Melania, and her earlier attempts to ghost write tweets for the Orange Dotard about his missing wife, Stephanie is having a rough month.

    Reply
  10. Beth says:
    May 31, 2018 at 7:56 am

    I highly doubt that Melania wrote that. It was probably her worker who was bullying April Ryan

    Reply
  11. L84Tea says:
    May 31, 2018 at 8:07 am

    Honestly, my assumption all along has been that she probably had “some work” done and doesn’t want anyone seeing her right now.

    Reply
  12. RBC says:
    May 31, 2018 at 8:10 am

    I have said it before and I will say it again. Hollywood and authors have years of material from this administration.

    Reply
  13. adastraperaspera says:
    May 31, 2018 at 8:10 am

    After this ship of fools sails off the edge of the earth and we install a functioning administration again, it will be their inept PR that we’ll have to thank for their demise. I’m terrified at the thought that even one of the Trumpkins would have had a team of professionals ready to spin their dross into gold.

    Reply
  14. Eric says:
    May 31, 2018 at 8:20 am

    Plastic surgery?
    STD testing?
    Separation?
    Divorce proceedings?
    Overdose?
    Suicide attempt?
    Physical abuse recovery?

    Not being callous. I’ve read that all these items above could be reasons why Melania is MIA. Speculation has run rampant, of course and much of this is fake.

    But where the hell is she and why the cloak of secrecy?

    Reply
  15. Nicole says:
    May 31, 2018 at 8:20 am

    No way she wrote that.

    Reply
  16. Skippy says:
    May 31, 2018 at 8:22 am

    Here she is: Dancing in NYC 💃🏻🕺🏻.

    Reply
  17. Mego says:
    May 31, 2018 at 8:25 am

    Looking at her in the above pics I cannot imagine for the life of me as to what what kind of cosmetic surgery Melania Trump would need. I don’t think she has much in the way of character or integrity, certainly no ambition but she is physically stunning. I think she always looks great and her beauty and style are uniquely her own. I truly hope that she is ok because her husband is not a nice person and I don’t think he treats her well. Their dynamics on inaugeration day were troubling to say the least.

    Reply
  18. Sedanos says:
    May 31, 2018 at 8:40 am

    Where is Melanie?!

    Reply
  19. Louisa says:
    May 31, 2018 at 8:43 am

    I’m assuming that it’s plastic surgery just because.. well it’s her. Looking at pics of her I have no idea what else she could possibly be doing to her face and I have no idea if a “nip/tuck” takes this long to recover from, but this is still the most plausible explanation.
    God I miss Michelle.

    Reply

