The Heathers TV reboot won’t air due to showing guns & explosions in a school

Heathers, the 1986 dark comedy, used to air on HBO constantly when I was in high school and I can still recite most of the lines. It’s a commentary on the brutality of high school social life, but it’s also about a teenage girl escaping from an abusive relationship. Regardless someone made the really asinine decision to reboot this cult classic as a television show because money. That announcement was made back in 2016. (Spoilers for rebooted Heathers, which may never air anyway.) Apparently the outcasts, including a gay character and a woman of color, are the dominant clique in the new Heathers and the leads JD and Veronica, who are still white and heterosexual, exact revenge on them. People had thoughts about that. Executives at Paramount (Spike TV was going to air this show) realized that the Heathers reboot was a bad idea and have scrapped it, not because marginalized groups were going to be victimized but because school shootings keep happening and they realized it was bad optics.

Months after the new Heathers TV show’s premiere date was pushed back following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, the series will no longer have a home at Paramount Network. Explaining the reasoning behind the decision, Paramount Network president of development and production Keith Cox told The Hollywood Reporter, “We were going to air in March and hit pause and then had Santa Fe,” referencing the mass shooting in Texas last month, during which 10 people died and 13 more were injured when a 17-year-old student opened fire at the Santa Fe High School. “This was a very difficult decision. We had multiple meetings, and in the end, we didn’t feel comfortable right now airing the series and I’m not sure when there might be a time that we as a youthful brand at Viacom would feel comfortable,” he told the outlet. “This is a bold move and we stand behind it.” The new Heathers series was based on the cult-classic 1998 film starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, but featured an entirely new cast of characters. The updated series was going to feature a body-positive Heather Chandler with short, dyed hair, chokers and gold rings. Additionally, one of the Heathers is gender non-binary. “This is a high school show, we’re blowing up the school, there are guns in the school, it’s a satire and there are moments of teachers having guns,” Cox explained to THR. “It’s hitting on so many hot topics. This company can’t be speaking out of both sides of its mouth, saying the youth movement is important for us and we’ve done all these wonderful things to support that and at the same time, we’re putting on a show that we’re not comfortable with.” While THR noted that this iteration of Heathers will not air on a Viacom-owned channel or platform, the show is reportedly being shopped elsewhere.

Was anyone except a bunch of TV executives excited for this reboot? It’s not like it was going to be the next Riverdale. Doesn’t it sound like they threw a bunch of ideas together to make this? I’m all for inclusion and representation but this sounds shoehorned in and poorly thought out. Also, how did they not know that it would be a bad idea to show school shootings and explosions? Its not like those things are new or like thousands of children hadn’t experienced school shootings prior to this. I don’t know if this new Heathers would have portrayed that in a thoughtful way, but given the Paramount president’s comments that’s doubtful.