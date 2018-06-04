“Serena Williams withdrew from the French Open with an injury” links

"Yeah, I'm beyond disappointed…I put everything on the court, you know. All for this moment."@SerenaWilliams has withdrawn from #RG18. pic.twitter.com/2lxgtFanqS
— Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) June 4, 2018
I’m shook! Serena Williams pulled out of her highly anticipated fourth-round match against Maria Sharapova at the French Open. Serena has a pectoral injury, and Sharapova got a walkover into the QFs. [Buzzfeed]
There were lots of cute summer frocks at the polo thing. [Go Fug Yourself]
Beyonce doesn’t get enough credit for her headpiece game. [LaineyGossip]
Don’t do it, Brian DePalma. [Dlisted]
Steve McQueen + Gillian Flynn = magic! [Pajiba]
No one wants to see Mariah Carey in Vegas? Oh, noes. [Wonderwall]
I forgot that Real Housewives of the Potomac exists. [Reality Tea]
Is Mama June Shannon going to get married? [Starcasm]
Donald Trump thinks he has the right to pardon himself. [Jezebel]
Damn, damn, damn. I’m crushed for Serena. I was also really looking forward to that match. I hope she’s okay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Widows sounds great! Can’t wait!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can’t wait until September, I have been waiting seems like forever for Widows! This movies cast is phenomenal . My queen Viola, as we all know invented acting will be great with Steve McQueen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please don’t shout at me for thinking this, I say this as a Serena fan: maybe she pulled out as she didn’t feel up to it in bearing Cheater McBlonderson? I mean she hasn’t lost to her since 2004 so as a comeback it was important she win … saving it up for when she’s stronger?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Except that pulling out just feeds the narrative that she’s “scared” of Sharapova – not that anyone sane actually thinks that, but you know sharapova’s gonna milk that all she can…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the logical reason is that she pulled out because she knows her body inside out and how it might react to performing with an injured pec and how it might impact down the line on her performance for the rest of the tennis season.
And that she, as a grown-up and a professional, rightly puts her own health and well-being before any likely infantile social media ‘noise’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, I agree. There’s no way she’ll play Sharapova til she thinks she can win, and the way she’s been playing that was highly unlikely.
Serena actually has a real history of pulling out and retiring from matches when the writing was on the wall. It doesn’t get mentioned much because she usually dominates, but when she’s unlikely to dominate for whatever reason she really tries to avoid playing at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
F Mama June, she is a predator.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did you guys see that Markle’s ex, the chef, is having a baby with the lead singer of Dragonette? I did a little insta-snooping and saw that she too is pals with Markus Anderson. I know Markle was friends with the singer while she was dating the chef. She def posted a cover of her singing Every Woman on International Woman’s Day on instagram.
Just thought the whole thing was weird and interesting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know anything about Cory, but he’s cute. Martina is also very pretty, so I’m sure the baby will be adorable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Interesting…looks like everyone has moved on. I read that the ex-husband got engaged recently.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
After watching Saturday’s Serena match I seriously considered calling in sick to work to watch today’s. Glad the adult voice won out this time.
Though I still think, if she wasn’t injured, she’s kick the blonde no longer performance e handed cheater. In straight sets.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg I was so close to not going to work also to watch the match lol! I heard though that the injury actually stems from the fact that she is still breastfeeding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
baby fists is tweeting round the clock that he will pardon himself for all his criminal and treasonous offenses. He must know Mueller knows everything by now so 45 is skipping the trial.
WLB babyfists will be impeached after this November elections.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh sharapova must be over the moon about this! Only in her tiny mind would Serena be ‘scared” of a player she’s beaten, what, 11,000 times?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump told Kim Kardashian that she and Kanye west were boosting his rating among blacks. So much from prison reforms.
https://www.bloomberg.com/amp/news/articles/2018-06-04/trump-told-kardashian-she-and-west-helping-him-with-black-voters?__twitter_impression=true
Report this comment as spam or abuse
weak.
Report this comment as spam or abuse