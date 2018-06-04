“Serena Williams withdrew from the French Open with an injury” links

"Yeah, I'm beyond disappointed…I put everything on the court, you know. All for this moment."@SerenaWilliams has withdrawn from #RG18. pic.twitter.com/2lxgtFanqS — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) June 4, 2018

I’m shook! Serena Williams pulled out of her highly anticipated fourth-round match against Maria Sharapova at the French Open. Serena has a pectoral injury, and Sharapova got a walkover into the QFs. [Buzzfeed]

There were lots of cute summer frocks at the polo thing. [Go Fug Yourself]

Beyonce doesn’t get enough credit for her headpiece game. [LaineyGossip]

Don’t do it, Brian DePalma. [Dlisted]

Steve McQueen + Gillian Flynn = magic! [Pajiba]

No one wants to see Mariah Carey in Vegas? Oh, noes. [Wonderwall]

I forgot that Real Housewives of the Potomac exists. [Reality Tea]

Is Mama June Shannon going to get married? [Starcasm]

Donald Trump thinks he has the right to pardon himself. [Jezebel]