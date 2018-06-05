Kendall Jenner in Alexandre Vauthier at the CFDAs: feathered fug or cute?

Here are more photos from last night’s CFDAs, the awards for the Council of Fashion Designers of America. The CFDAs have increasingly become a bigger and bigger deal, so I wasn’t surprised to see that they got a good turnout of celebrities, models, fashion designers and… Kardashian-Jenners. Kendall Jenner was there, wearing this Alexandre Vauthier feather dress. I love how we’re not supposed to say anything about how Kendall has tweaked her face, don’t you?
Gigi Hadid in Versace. This is awful. It looks like a pair of Nike leggings morphed into a catsuit.
Naomi Campbell in Calvin Klein. Naomi can work a dress, but this makes her look pregnant.
Martha Hunt in Thom Browne. I actually can’t believe how bad this dress is.
It takes a certain kind of coloring to pull off this color dress, and I’m not sure Irina Shayk has that coloring. This is Diane von Furstenberg. I don’t find it cute in the least – it’s like they were trying to find the ugliest fabric.
Emily Ratajkowski in Brock Collection. She looks crazy-thin and facially, she and Kendall are basically twins now.
Lili Reinhart in Brock Collection. Ugh… this was a sheet set from the Shabby Chic era.
Sarah Paulson in Brock Collection. This is a really cute summer dress for, like, a low-key garden party or something. Not really for the CFDAs.
All of these are awful. Kendall’s is like a mash of Big Bird and Miss Havisham.
Was gong to say, looks like someone shot a Muppet!
Actually Emily’s dress is the least offensive I think. The rest are hideous.
My bathroom mat and my cat’s blankie mated and had a baby. Kendall is rocking it.
Every single one of these is awful and Ken-dull looks like she scalped a muppet.
I can tell Kendall has done something (things?) to her face but I can’t quite put my finger on it! Cam someone tell me? Haha.
She sewn a whole new face over hers. Looks good but there’s a dejà vu about it.
Babs wins the internet this morning 😂 thanks for that
Botox between the brows, see how they are lifted? Fillers in lips and around eyes. Not a good look for someone so young.
Lips definitely. But also the nose, no? In older pictures her nose seems to have a much larger bridge.
She’s definitely had at least a couple of nose tweaks, absolutely.
Nose, brow lift, fillers in her cheeks, lips and around her eyes. I think she’s actually been subtly tweaking for years but went too far more recently.
All of the above and there’s definitely been some shaping of her chin
It’s super weird that absolutely no one talks about all the work she’s had done
@Nope agreed! She’s still getting pushed as the natural one and it’s so shocking to me. She looks nothing like she did a few years ago. She’s just as bad as her sisters and I wish more people would call her out.
I think her lips were blown out and injectibles in the skin. Looks awful. Such a shame because she was always the naturally pretty one.
Someone suggested she also had browbone shaving, a common procedure for ‘feminizing’ a face in transition.
This fashion killed me. What a bunch of awful dresses. I can’t fathom how you can become haute-couture-accomplished and still getting to wear this kind of sh*t. My second-hand clothes look better than that.
Kendall’s new face is just as incapable of showing any interesting expression as her old face was. She’s such a charisma vacuum.
I think it’s more than Botox around the forehead for Kendall. Her eyebrows actually look lifted. Could this be a mini face-lift? Here’s a rule of thumb: if Naomi can’t look good in a dress, no one can. She is an old-school supermodel and they can always kill it if the dress is worthy. It obviously wasn’t.
I think Emily Rata is a case of tons of drugs. I’m convinced she was rolling when she married that douche. Sadly, I think Gigi is probably partying, too.
Gigi is very young, but she looks old, worn out. I don’t know what rata looked like before.
Naomi is still perfect. And Irina looks good. But the dresses are horrible.
Gigi practically has jowls already. She will when she gets older for sure. As for Kendall, botox in the forehead in your early 20′s?? Wow. And yes, at least two rhinoplasties for Kendall, one to make it shorter. She did have a pretty big nose.
OMG! HER FACE! HER LIPS!
I think I’d kind of like Kendall’s outfit if it didn’t have that piece trailing along at the end.
But for reals – why is EVERYONE looking so awful? This is one of the worst dress roundups I’ve seen in a while.
Well…if she is going for a “walking feather duster” look, she’s nailed it. Perhaps she can put a wooden handle on top of her head and it can be her future Halloween costume this year.
Yes! She’s like the cheeky feather duster in Beauty and the Beast.
I think the character’s name was Babette?
The more Kendall Jenner does to her face, the more she looks just like her mother. I know we’re supposed to think of her as the “natural” one, but she had a rhinoplasty when she was young and she should have stopped there. All the other tweaking is not making her a “better” version of herself.
It may be an unpopular view, but I’ve always thought Emily Ratajkowski has a beautiful face and not as generic as everyone makes out – her styling, rather, does her a disservice. I don’t think she looks much like Kendall Jenner, imo. I just wish she’s knock the very unnecessary lip filler off – her lips are naturally full enough to not need top ups.
The more Kendall does to her face, the less she is being booked, at least that is my impression.
The Hadids are everywhere, but I have not seen a Kendall cover in awhile.
It’s the other way around. She stopped being booked a long time ago, so now the pressure to not mess with her face is off. I think the only work she gets now is vogue and some lingerie contract
Sarah Paulson has bunions so I can’t believe she’s wearing those kind of shoes.
I have one bunion on my little toe and those kind of shoes just kill me.
I love Gigi’s bright catsuit.
Me too.
Just looking at Kendall’s dress made me sneeze.
The only dress I love is Kendall’s! I love that dress and it the only dress I liked at the whole event. I looked at the other dresses and they are horrible!
What a collection of awful dresses! The only one I like actually is Emily’s.
Omg I have tears from lmao at Hunt’s dress. My stomach hurts! Hahahahahahaha…..whew.
Shitastic, every one of them. With a pass to Sarah Paulson.
I’m actually obsessed with Emily’s dress. Never thought I’d say that about something she wore. Naomi still has an absolutely divine face. Everyone else looks like hot garbage.
Kendall doesn’t look like Kendall. She looks like a Kim/Kendall hybrid. I think she’s pretty, just not her original face. And the dress looks like something you’d wear at home whilst drinking scotch, smoking cigs and waiting for the pool boy to arrive.
The bottom of Martha Hunt’s dress looks like a wallpaper sample – something to hang in a hallway in the basement that runs throug to the laundry room.
Oh no… her face is morphing into something nightmarish.. Stop Kendall honey, before it’s too late.
Gigi looks like a speed skater, but oddly I kinda dig it.
For the love of god, what happened to Gigi? She looks painfully thin and discolored. Almost yellowish. And girl, Naomi needs to find a better stylist. I don’t even understand the Martha thing going on. It looks like wallpaper on a lampshade that was ripped on her way over. Bad… just bad. All if it. Including the shabby chic coverlet dresses (seriously, I have a coverlet from Target that looks just like that).
