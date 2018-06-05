Kendall Jenner in Alexandre Vauthier at the CFDAs: feathered fug or cute?

CFDA 2018 New York set 1

Here are more photos from last night’s CFDAs, the awards for the Council of Fashion Designers of America. The CFDAs have increasingly become a bigger and bigger deal, so I wasn’t surprised to see that they got a good turnout of celebrities, models, fashion designers and… Kardashian-Jenners. Kendall Jenner was there, wearing this Alexandre Vauthier feather dress. I love how we’re not supposed to say anything about how Kendall has tweaked her face, don’t you?

2018 CFDA Fashion Awards

Gigi Hadid in Versace. This is awful. It looks like a pair of Nike leggings morphed into a catsuit.

CFDA 2018 New York

Naomi Campbell in Calvin Klein. Naomi can work a dress, but this makes her look pregnant.

2018 CFDA Fashion Awards

Martha Hunt in Thom Browne. I actually can’t believe how bad this dress is.

2018 CFDA Fashion Awards

It takes a certain kind of coloring to pull off this color dress, and I’m not sure Irina Shayk has that coloring. This is Diane von Furstenberg. I don’t find it cute in the least – it’s like they were trying to find the ugliest fabric.

2018 CFDA Fashion Awards

Emily Ratajkowski in Brock Collection. She looks crazy-thin and facially, she and Kendall are basically twins now.

CFDA 2018 New York

Lili Reinhart in Brock Collection. Ugh… this was a sheet set from the Shabby Chic era.

CFDA 2018 New York set 1

Sarah Paulson in Brock Collection. This is a really cute summer dress for, like, a low-key garden party or something. Not really for the CFDAs.

CFDA 2018 New York set 1

Photos courtesy of WENN.

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

42 Responses to “Kendall Jenner in Alexandre Vauthier at the CFDAs: feathered fug or cute?”

  1. Chaine says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:48 am

    All of these are awful. Kendall’s is like a mash of Big Bird and Miss Havisham.

    Reply
  2. grabbyhands says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:50 am

    Every single one of these is awful and Ken-dull looks like she scalped a muppet.

    Reply
  3. sally says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:51 am

    I can tell Kendall has done something (things?) to her face but I can’t quite put my finger on it! Cam someone tell me? Haha.

    Reply
  4. Babs says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:52 am

    This fashion killed me. What a bunch of awful dresses. I can’t fathom how you can become haute-couture-accomplished and still getting to wear this kind of sh*t. My second-hand clothes look better than that.

    Reply
  5. Patricia says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:15 am

    Kendall’s new face is just as incapable of showing any interesting expression as her old face was. She’s such a charisma vacuum.

    Reply
  6. jferber says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:19 am

    I think it’s more than Botox around the forehead for Kendall. Her eyebrows actually look lifted. Could this be a mini face-lift? Here’s a rule of thumb: if Naomi can’t look good in a dress, no one can. She is an old-school supermodel and they can always kill it if the dress is worthy. It obviously wasn’t.

    Reply
  7. tw says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:26 am

    I think Emily Rata is a case of tons of drugs. I’m convinced she was rolling when she married that douche. Sadly, I think Gigi is probably partying, too.

    Reply
  8. Paris says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:28 am

    OMG! HER FACE! HER LIPS!

    Reply
  9. Erinn says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:29 am

    I think I’d kind of like Kendall’s outfit if it didn’t have that piece trailing along at the end.

    But for reals – why is EVERYONE looking so awful? This is one of the worst dress roundups I’ve seen in a while.

    Reply
  10. Jane says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:54 am

    Well…if she is going for a “walking feather duster” look, she’s nailed it. Perhaps she can put a wooden handle on top of her head and it can be her future Halloween costume this year.

    Reply
  11. K says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:57 am

    The more Kendall Jenner does to her face, the more she looks just like her mother. I know we’re supposed to think of her as the “natural” one, but she had a rhinoplasty when she was young and she should have stopped there. All the other tweaking is not making her a “better” version of herself.

    It may be an unpopular view, but I’ve always thought Emily Ratajkowski has a beautiful face and not as generic as everyone makes out – her styling, rather, does her a disservice. I don’t think she looks much like Kendall Jenner, imo. I just wish she’s knock the very unnecessary lip filler off – her lips are naturally full enough to not need top ups.

    Reply
  12. Maria F. says:
    June 5, 2018 at 9:07 am

    The more Kendall does to her face, the less she is being booked, at least that is my impression.

    The Hadids are everywhere, but I have not seen a Kendall cover in awhile.

    Reply
  13. Cee says:
    June 5, 2018 at 9:07 am

    Sarah Paulson has bunions so I can’t believe she’s wearing those kind of shoes.
    I have one bunion on my little toe and those kind of shoes just kill me.

    Reply
  14. Spring says:
    June 5, 2018 at 9:41 am

    I love Gigi’s bright catsuit.

    Reply
  15. Rebecca says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:10 am

    Just looking at Kendall’s dress made me sneeze.

    Reply
  16. bella says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:19 am

    The only dress I love is Kendall’s! I love that dress and it the only dress I liked at the whole event. I looked at the other dresses and they are horrible!

    Reply
  17. Other Renee says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:51 am

    What a collection of awful dresses! The only one I like actually is Emily’s.

    Reply
  18. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:28 pm

    Omg I have tears from lmao at Hunt’s dress. My stomach hurts! Hahahahahahaha…..whew.

    Reply
  19. Pandy says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    Shitastic, every one of them. With a pass to Sarah Paulson.

    Reply
  20. Starkiller says:
    June 5, 2018 at 1:39 pm

    I’m actually obsessed with Emily’s dress. Never thought I’d say that about something she wore. Naomi still has an absolutely divine face. Everyone else looks like hot garbage.

    Reply
  21. KiddV says:
    June 5, 2018 at 4:39 pm

    Kendall doesn’t look like Kendall. She looks like a Kim/Kendall hybrid. I think she’s pretty, just not her original face. And the dress looks like something you’d wear at home whilst drinking scotch, smoking cigs and waiting for the pool boy to arrive.

    Reply
  22. still_sarah says:
    June 5, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    The bottom of Martha Hunt’s dress looks like a wallpaper sample – something to hang in a hallway in the basement that runs throug to the laundry room.

    Reply
  23. Lilith says:
    June 5, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    Oh no… her face is morphing into something nightmarish.. Stop Kendall honey, before it’s too late.

    Gigi looks like a speed skater, but oddly I kinda dig it.

    Reply
  24. rabbitgirl says:
    June 5, 2018 at 7:01 pm

    For the love of god, what happened to Gigi? She looks painfully thin and discolored. Almost yellowish. And girl, Naomi needs to find a better stylist. I don’t even understand the Martha thing going on. It looks like wallpaper on a lampshade that was ripped on her way over. Bad… just bad. All if it. Including the shabby chic coverlet dresses (seriously, I have a coverlet from Target that looks just like that).

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment