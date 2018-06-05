Kendall Jenner in Alexandre Vauthier at the CFDAs: feathered fug or cute?

Here are more photos from last night’s CFDAs, the awards for the Council of Fashion Designers of America. The CFDAs have increasingly become a bigger and bigger deal, so I wasn’t surprised to see that they got a good turnout of celebrities, models, fashion designers and… Kardashian-Jenners. Kendall Jenner was there, wearing this Alexandre Vauthier feather dress. I love how we’re not supposed to say anything about how Kendall has tweaked her face, don’t you?

Gigi Hadid in Versace. This is awful. It looks like a pair of Nike leggings morphed into a catsuit.

Naomi Campbell in Calvin Klein. Naomi can work a dress, but this makes her look pregnant.

Martha Hunt in Thom Browne. I actually can’t believe how bad this dress is.

It takes a certain kind of coloring to pull off this color dress, and I’m not sure Irina Shayk has that coloring. This is Diane von Furstenberg. I don’t find it cute in the least – it’s like they were trying to find the ugliest fabric.

Emily Ratajkowski in Brock Collection. She looks crazy-thin and facially, she and Kendall are basically twins now.

Lili Reinhart in Brock Collection. Ugh… this was a sheet set from the Shabby Chic era.

Sarah Paulson in Brock Collection. This is a really cute summer dress for, like, a low-key garden party or something. Not really for the CFDAs.