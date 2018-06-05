Lupita Nyong’o wore a somewhat awful Versace minidress to the CFDAs

Behold, even more photos from last night’s Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards. As I said in previous posts, the CFDAs get bigger every year, so I’m actually somewhat surprised by the lack of advanced buzz for this year’s awards. I think that’s because they’re not televised, although members of the fashion press are invited. Anyway, most of the women who attended looked okay-to-great. Lupita Nyong’o is Lupita, meaning she’ll always be a pretty fashion princess. I can’t say that I’m 100% behind this Atelier Versace dress, but I will defer to her judgment. (But good God, on anyone else, I would be yelling.)
Karlie Kloss in Jason Wu. I find this to be really beautiful – this would be a great low-key wedding gown, right?
Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen both wore The Row, obviously. They are such grumpy, goth witches, I love them.
Amber Heard in Michael Kors. F–k, I love this. She looks amazing.
Cate Blanchett in Monse. I don’t know – this feels like one of those rare times when Cate just sort of phoned it in?
Busy Philipps in Christian Siriano. Love the color, love that it’s a pantsuit, but the leg is too flared. A straight leg or a leg with a much smaller flare would have looked much cleaner.
I know Tracee Ellis Ross has the reputation for loving fashion and having fun, but I actually think she has a terrible sartorial eye. This is Carolina Herrera. It’s awful.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I like every single one of these outfits.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too. Most have played to their sartorial strengths: Lupita’s daring doll style, Karlie as a statuesque Amazon, Tracee’s elegant kookiness, etc. Pretty much all well played.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do too. Agree that Busy’s pant leg could be narrower.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was just going to say the same thing. I actually like lupitas dress. It’s wearable art. Beautiful. And tracis dress is actually really cute! I bet it does a gorgeous thing when she walks in it. Probably swings back and fourth. It works as a tube dress!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too and Busy is so BA. She’s totally rocking that suit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. Except for Cate, maybe. But everyone else brought it! Lupita looks adorable, Amber is dressed to kill, Busy is just fabulous and Tracee is just pure summer! Also: Lipstick game!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like them all too. I actually said Wow out loud when I saw Lupita. The dress is amazing and she looks amazing in it. And I’m shocked I don’t have anything bad to day about the Olsen’s outfits, that’s very unlike me. LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The mini skirt on Lupita is actually adorable- I am loving the Disney Tinkerbell silhouette. After all these yeart, th Olsen twins “look” is kind of growning on me- the baggy clothes and sexy hair w blase facial expressions…. Also Amber Heard is nearly making me “gay for the stay”- she rocks the andorgyny; it’s hot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tracee needs a hoik. Busy looks gorgeous. For the first time in a long time, I’m loving everything about her from the neck up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES! Lol. I really like that dress on her, but I so want to reach in and hike it up an inch of two lol. The rest look good, but I don’t like Lupita’s choker: too big and bib-y like for my taste. Amber for the win… Karlie’s ruffle doesn’t translate well in that pose. Busy’s pant wouldn’t be too flared if she didn’t have that seam winding down the front of the pant. Olsens…for God’s sake, change it up once in a while, or smile for once and really shock us.
Cate is cancelled, so who cares?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Tracee’s dress. If the best went a little higher, it would be perfect.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yeah, I’m actually not seeing what’s so bad about Tracee’s dress. And the colour is youthful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. The colour is lovely and it is fun.
I hate Lupitas dress, but her hair and makeup are flawless.
Basically, Olsen twins win, cos they look the same as every year before. They are loving their shapeless, oversized, overpriced sheets.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, it’s fun and pretty, just needs a better fit. She makes almost anything look good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like her dress too. She’s the only one I like in the bunch. Lupita’s is tragic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lupita looks great. I don’t hate the dress but it’s pretty hard to pull it of. It looks like an old lampshade.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I expected to hate it after the headline, and as usual, she’s fabulous. However, this is the first time ever that I’ve looked at her face and thought, “Lupita isn’t a glowing goddess.” Her eyes look exhausted and puffy. This is normal for almost everyone, but Lupita never looks less than perfect.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought the same thing. She looks tired.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I noticed that too. Wouldn’t it be great if she was pregnant with Michael B. Jordan’s baby? #wakandababy!
(yes. i’m ashamed of myself)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WTF- I would read that fanfic. (I’m also deeply ashamed of myself.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lupita looks tired or under the weather.
If she were pregnant with a Wakanda baby I would be one of those obnoxious bump watchers for months. I wouldn’t have the shame to be embarrassed about it. I can’t wait for Black Panther 2 so this would tide me over until it happened.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why are the pant legs always so long? Drives me bonkers
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IKR. I am sure these people don’t have to clean their own clothes because pants that long get dragged through everything – dirt, water on the floor, etc. And then you step on them and trip. Why?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Probably because it was made for someone much taller and 5 minutes after the red carpet, she’ll change and give it back?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is the silhouette at the moment. As if the pants are a full length gown.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Ashley Olsen’s look. I would, I’m a wear all-black-everything kinda lady.
MK’s cheeks look painful to me. Whatever she did there was a poor decision.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yay – a kindred spirit! I love AO’s outfit, too. After hanging out my washing, I was looking at the clothesline yesterday morning and noted that everything was black – jeans, shirts, undies, trousers, jacket…and I thought, “Geez, I need to add a bit of colour… Hahahaha! Nah.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Row has some very cute pieces. I have a few of them from Fall RW and I wear them constantly. Even old ones are things I still wear regularly. Their whole aesthetic is women designing clothes for women and having models that reflect the tastes of women. They could push it there more but it is a whole lot better than what others do. At least over 40 isn’t the end of the world to them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do the Olsen twins ever do anything with their hair? It always looks a little dirty and tangled, and combing it would be a painful experience.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 and why can’t they be photographed separately? why are they always attached at the hip?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I vastly prefer their hair to the constant assault of sausage rolls, flat-ironed extensions and “messy buns” we normally get from these events.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ironed extensions and over the ears beach waves and a middle part. I hate it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s called French or British waves. And, you may not believe it, but the hair is actually styled. It is supposed to look messy and effortless – the no style hair style, if you will.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hair looks a bit overgrown on both, but overall I was thinking this is the cleanest they’ve looked in a long time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Lupita looks like a china doll. Oh, my gosh, I think this is gorgeous. I just love her. I laugh out loud at the thought of myself in that dress though. That would be HARD for a normal human to pull off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the dress too. I’ve been trying to figure out how anyone would sit down in it though. It looks like it would have a mind of it’s own.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lupita is the rare celebrity who elevates/transcends anything she wears.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Out of this group, Amber Heard for the win!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Amber’s suit, I would have loved the pant hems a little shorter though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amber looks amazing and it would be 100% , but the pants need to be hemmed. Tracee looks beautiful, but I don’t love the black bandeau around the bust line! It should have been a pink shade or a cream color! Lupita’s dress is heinous and it looks like a lamp shade!!! Sorry, she is gorg, but the dress is terrible. Busy’s pant suit needs to hemmed and Kalie’s dress with the pleats down the front is horrible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tracee looks amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As long her dress stays up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL I just said on another post that the fashion takes were questionable and now on this one I agree with everything you said. Ha!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Lupita’s dress is the best of the lot. Minus whatever it is she has around her neck, because that detracts from the look.
Karli Kloss dress… no. Those pleats down the middle are not a good thing.
Nothing to say on the rest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Karlie’s dress doesn’t fit properly, IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No to Lupita’s dress but it doesn’t matter cuz I’m only ever here for her luminous complexion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love all of these!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lupita’s dress is ok. But my goodness, the makeup especially the lipstick is awful and burn that choker. Amber heard looks pretty great. The twins look nice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL ! Her lipstick is the reason why I wanted to leave a comment…I just love it! I think it looks amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amber looks amazing, I liked Karli Kloss too.
Lupita’s dress is a big no.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t mind Lupita’s dress. It’s not one of her standouts but it’s a functional outfit.
Amber Heard looks fantastic. Damn, whoever put that together was spot on with the makeup and hair.
Karlie looks good, but she’s a model, so hard can it actually be when she’s in designer clothes? It’s no mega fashion moment but it’s lovely and summery.
The Olsen twins look surprisingly good, too. Mark Kate is looking MUCH healthier than she did at the MET Ball. I was legitimately unsettled by how gaunt she looked there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lupita looks good, just that god-awful choker on her neck
About Cate, the dress is fine, whats underwhelming about the outfit is the shoes, makes it look too low-key
Busy Philips looks great.
So does Tracee Ross
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lupita looks good, just that god-awful choker on her neck
About Cate, the dress is fine, whats underwhelming about the outfit is the shoes, makes it look too low-key
Busy Philips looks great.
So does Tracee Ross
The Olsen twins…no comment
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Okay, so, I don’t want to be mean or put down her appearance, but…why does MK look so much older than Ashley? They both smoke, so it can’t be that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because she has struggled with an eating disorder, I think, so she looks more gaunt and worn. It’s really hard on the body.
But she looks better than she did a few months ago, so good for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What Lara K said and she has had serious issues with drugs. I don’t know their story well but I believe they left the entertainment industry behind without regret. Child actors have a hard life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s so pretty and she brings it on the red carpet
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw MK at a restaurant in NYC. She looked so much better than she does on red carpets. The semi-part, flat, wet hair look is awful. Even when she didn’t smile in real life, her resting face was not the unflattering sour puss face she uses on the red carpet. Though, the smoking damage and weird plastic surgery are still noticeable in real life.
The creepy obsession older men had with them when they were underage, and the “legal 18″ countdown really messed them up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree about the skeevy way they were treated. Very gross and psychologically damaging. I never understood where their parents were at the time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
MK and Ashley’s photo is the perfect example of how much better a side part looks!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually love all of these. Even Tracee’s!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The gold lipstick looks incredible on Lupita! That dress is sort of perfect for her proportions, but it’s not her best effort.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Other than Tracee they all look so “overdone”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the top of Lupita’s but not the short lampshade skirt.
I like Karlie’s and Amber’s, and Tracee’s too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lupita looks fantastic. It fits her frame and i half expect her to up and start on a ballerina dance. Beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hmmmm, I like the idea of Lupita’s dress, but I think it is more a dress for a very young girl like 16-19. Something with the proportions isn’t working for her in this case.
I just love Amber Heards outfit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would have Lupita trade outfits with Irina Shaek. Lupita can rock a strong yellow and Irina can look like a lamp.
I love the suits. I also like the idea of TER’s dress with the layers, but I think they could have been done more neatly and gracefully.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Busy stole and bleached Ariana Grande’s ponytail who had stolen and bleached Madonna’s from the early 90s. I have an irrational dislike of her and it colors my judgment about her outfit.
Everyone else looks ok. Amber looks the best but I don’t like her hair. I do like Cate’s but the styling seems uninspired.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amber Heard looks incredible!
Report this comment as spam or abuse