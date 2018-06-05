Lupita Nyong’o wore a somewhat awful Versace minidress to the CFDAs

Behold, even more photos from last night’s Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards. As I said in previous posts, the CFDAs get bigger every year, so I’m actually somewhat surprised by the lack of advanced buzz for this year’s awards. I think that’s because they’re not televised, although members of the fashion press are invited. Anyway, most of the women who attended looked okay-to-great. Lupita Nyong’o is Lupita, meaning she’ll always be a pretty fashion princess. I can’t say that I’m 100% behind this Atelier Versace dress, but I will defer to her judgment. (But good God, on anyone else, I would be yelling.)

Karlie Kloss in Jason Wu. I find this to be really beautiful – this would be a great low-key wedding gown, right?

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen both wore The Row, obviously. They are such grumpy, goth witches, I love them.

Amber Heard in Michael Kors. F–k, I love this. She looks amazing.

Cate Blanchett in Monse. I don’t know – this feels like one of those rare times when Cate just sort of phoned it in?

Busy Philipps in Christian Siriano. Love the color, love that it’s a pantsuit, but the leg is too flared. A straight leg or a leg with a much smaller flare would have looked much cleaner.

I know Tracee Ellis Ross has the reputation for loving fashion and having fun, but I actually think she has a terrible sartorial eye. This is Carolina Herrera. It’s awful.