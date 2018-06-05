Lupita Nyong’o wore a somewhat awful Versace minidress to the CFDAs

CFDA 2018 New York

Behold, even more photos from last night’s Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards. As I said in previous posts, the CFDAs get bigger every year, so I’m actually somewhat surprised by the lack of advanced buzz for this year’s awards. I think that’s because they’re not televised, although members of the fashion press are invited. Anyway, most of the women who attended looked okay-to-great. Lupita Nyong’o is Lupita, meaning she’ll always be a pretty fashion princess. I can’t say that I’m 100% behind this Atelier Versace dress, but I will defer to her judgment. (But good God, on anyone else, I would be yelling.)

CFDA 2018 New York

Karlie Kloss in Jason Wu. I find this to be really beautiful – this would be a great low-key wedding gown, right?

2018 CFDA Fashion Awards

Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen both wore The Row, obviously. They are such grumpy, goth witches, I love them.

2018 CFDA Fashion Awards

Amber Heard in Michael Kors. F–k, I love this. She looks amazing.

CFDA 2018 New York set 1

Cate Blanchett in Monse. I don’t know – this feels like one of those rare times when Cate just sort of phoned it in?

2018 CFDA Fashion Awards

Busy Philipps in Christian Siriano. Love the color, love that it’s a pantsuit, but the leg is too flared. A straight leg or a leg with a much smaller flare would have looked much cleaner.

CFDA 2018 New York set 1

I know Tracee Ellis Ross has the reputation for loving fashion and having fun, but I actually think she has a terrible sartorial eye. This is Carolina Herrera. It’s awful.

2018 CFDA Fashion Awards

Photos courtesy of WENN.

70 Responses to “Lupita Nyong’o wore a somewhat awful Versace minidress to the CFDAs”

  1. ennuisha says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:03 am

    I like every single one of these outfits.

    Reply
  2. Marie says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:04 am

    Tracee needs a hoik. Busy looks gorgeous. For the first time in a long time, I’m loving everything about her from the neck up.

    Reply
    • Jan90067 (aka Imqrious2) says:
      June 5, 2018 at 10:48 am

      YES! Lol. I really like that dress on her, but I so want to reach in and hike it up an inch of two lol. The rest look good, but I don’t like Lupita’s choker: too big and bib-y like for my taste. Amber for the win… Karlie’s ruffle doesn’t translate well in that pose. Busy’s pant wouldn’t be too flared if she didn’t have that seam winding down the front of the pant. Olsens…for God’s sake, change it up once in a while, or smile for once and really shock us.

      Cate is cancelled, so who cares?

      Reply
  3. NameChange says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:05 am

    I love Tracee’s dress. If the best went a little higher, it would be perfect.

    Reply
  4. Babs says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:05 am

    Lupita looks great. I don’t hate the dress but it’s pretty hard to pull it of. It looks like an old lampshade.

    Reply
  5. Snazzy says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:07 am

    Why are the pant legs always so long? Drives me bonkers

    Reply
  6. Goats on the Roof says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:07 am

    I love Ashley Olsen’s look. I would, I’m a wear all-black-everything kinda lady.

    MK’s cheeks look painful to me. Whatever she did there was a poor decision.

    Reply
    • AnnaKist says:
      June 5, 2018 at 9:32 am

      Yay – a kindred spirit! I love AO’s outfit, too. After hanging out my washing, I was looking at the clothesline yesterday morning and noted that everything was black – jeans, shirts, undies, trousers, jacket…and I thought, “Geez, I need to add a bit of colour… Hahahaha! Nah.”

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      June 5, 2018 at 1:39 pm

      The Row has some very cute pieces. I have a few of them from Fall RW and I wear them constantly. Even old ones are things I still wear regularly. Their whole aesthetic is women designing clothes for women and having models that reflect the tastes of women. They could push it there more but it is a whole lot better than what others do. At least over 40 isn’t the end of the world to them.

      Reply
  7. Beth says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:12 am

    Do the Olsen twins ever do anything with their hair? It always looks a little dirty and tangled, and combing it would be a painful experience.

    Reply
  8. Pineapple says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:14 am

    I think Lupita looks like a china doll. Oh, my gosh, I think this is gorgeous. I just love her. I laugh out loud at the thought of myself in that dress though. That would be HARD for a normal human to pull off.

    Reply
  9. Astrid says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:16 am

    Out of this group, Amber Heard for the win!

    Reply
    • ZGB says:
      June 5, 2018 at 8:54 am

      I love Amber’s suit, I would have loved the pant hems a little shorter though.

      Reply
      • bella says:
        June 5, 2018 at 10:25 am

        Amber looks amazing and it would be 100% , but the pants need to be hemmed. Tracee looks beautiful, but I don’t love the black bandeau around the bust line! It should have been a pink shade or a cream color! Lupita’s dress is heinous and it looks like a lamp shade!!! Sorry, she is gorg, but the dress is terrible. Busy’s pant suit needs to hemmed and Kalie’s dress with the pleats down the front is horrible.

  10. Nev says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:24 am

    Tracee looks amazing.

    Reply
  11. Jay says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:24 am

    LOL I just said on another post that the fashion takes were questionable and now on this one I agree with everything you said. Ha!

    Reply
  12. Felicia says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:25 am

    I think Lupita’s dress is the best of the lot. Minus whatever it is she has around her neck, because that detracts from the look.

    Karli Kloss dress… no. Those pleats down the middle are not a good thing.

    Nothing to say on the rest.

    Reply
  13. Zondie says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:33 am

    No to Lupita’s dress but it doesn’t matter cuz I’m only ever here for her luminous complexion.

    Reply
  14. Anguishedcorn says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:33 am

    I love all of these!

    Reply
  15. Wal says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:50 am

    Lupita’s dress is ok. But my goodness, the makeup especially the lipstick is awful and burn that choker. Amber heard looks pretty great. The twins look nice.

    Reply
  16. Really says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:50 am

    Amber looks amazing, I liked Karli Kloss too.
    Lupita’s dress is a big no.

    Reply
  17. Veronica S. says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:56 am

    I don’t mind Lupita’s dress. It’s not one of her standouts but it’s a functional outfit.

    Amber Heard looks fantastic. Damn, whoever put that together was spot on with the makeup and hair.

    Karlie looks good, but she’s a model, so hard can it actually be when she’s in designer clothes? It’s no mega fashion moment but it’s lovely and summery.

    The Olsen twins look surprisingly good, too. Mark Kate is looking MUCH healthier than she did at the MET Ball. I was legitimately unsettled by how gaunt she looked there.

    Reply
  18. ZGB says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:57 am

    Lupita looks good, just that god-awful choker on her neck

    About Cate, the dress is fine, whats underwhelming about the outfit is the shoes, makes it look too low-key

    Busy Philips looks great.

    So does Tracee Ross

    Reply
  19. ZGB says:
    June 5, 2018 at 8:57 am

    Lupita looks good, just that god-awful choker on her neck

    About Cate, the dress is fine, whats underwhelming about the outfit is the shoes, makes it look too low-key

    Busy Philips looks great.

    So does Tracee Ross

    The Olsen twins…no comment

    Reply
  20. lobstah says:
    June 5, 2018 at 9:11 am

    Okay, so, I don’t want to be mean or put down her appearance, but…why does MK look so much older than Ashley? They both smoke, so it can’t be that.

    Reply
  21. Katherine says:
    June 5, 2018 at 9:44 am

    She’s so pretty and she brings it on the red carpet

    Reply
  22. lilly says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:04 am

    I saw MK at a restaurant in NYC. She looked so much better than she does on red carpets. The semi-part, flat, wet hair look is awful. Even when she didn’t smile in real life, her resting face was not the unflattering sour puss face she uses on the red carpet. Though, the smoking damage and weird plastic surgery are still noticeable in real life.

    The creepy obsession older men had with them when they were underage, and the “legal 18″ countdown really messed them up.

    Reply
  23. Jems says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:11 am

    MK and Ashley’s photo is the perfect example of how much better a side part looks!

    Reply
  24. Lucy says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:16 am

    I actually love all of these. Even Tracee’s!

    Reply
  25. smee says:
    June 5, 2018 at 10:25 am

    The gold lipstick looks incredible on Lupita! That dress is sort of perfect for her proportions, but it’s not her best effort.

    Reply
  26. Janie says:
    June 5, 2018 at 11:23 am

    Other than Tracee they all look so “overdone”.

    Reply
  27. lucy2 says:
    June 5, 2018 at 11:46 am

    I like the top of Lupita’s but not the short lampshade skirt.
    I like Karlie’s and Amber’s, and Tracee’s too.

    Reply
  28. bc says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:16 pm

    Lupita looks fantastic. It fits her frame and i half expect her to up and start on a ballerina dance. Beautiful.

    Reply
  29. xena says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    Hmmmm, I like the idea of Lupita’s dress, but I think it is more a dress for a very young girl like 16-19. Something with the proportions isn’t working for her in this case.
    I just love Amber Heards outfit.

    Reply
  30. Dr Mrs The Monarch says:
    June 5, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    I would have Lupita trade outfits with Irina Shaek. Lupita can rock a strong yellow and Irina can look like a lamp.

    I love the suits. I also like the idea of TER’s dress with the layers, but I think they could have been done more neatly and gracefully.

    Reply
  31. magnoliarose says:
    June 5, 2018 at 1:58 pm

    Busy stole and bleached Ariana Grande’s ponytail who had stolen and bleached Madonna’s from the early 90s. I have an irrational dislike of her and it colors my judgment about her outfit.
    Everyone else looks ok. Amber looks the best but I don’t like her hair. I do like Cate’s but the styling seems uninspired.

    Reply
  32. saltandpepper says:
    June 5, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    Amber Heard looks incredible!

    Reply

