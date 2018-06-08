Khloe Kardashian ‘doesn’t produce enough milk,’ is already using formula for True

Baby True Thompson is coming up on her two-month birthday. As much as I love to talk sh-t about Khloe Kardashian, I do think we should remember that too: it hasn’t even been two months since she gave birth right after learning that Tristan Thompson was cheating on her with multiple women. I’m not saying that Khloe isn’t a delusional woman for staying with Tristan, but I still think she’s riding some significant pregnancy/birth hormones too. Anyway, that’s not the point of this story. The point of this story is… Khloe doesn’t produce enough milk, so she’s been using her subscription app to shill for a certain brand of formula or something?
Khloé Kardashian is keeping her options open. In a Wednesday update to her website and app, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed that a “total lifesaver” product since she has welcomed daughter True, 7 weeks, has been the Baby Brezza Formula Pro One-Step Bottle Maker ($180) — namely because she’s having to supplement feedings with formula.
“Technically, I don’t need something like this because I breastfeed, but because I don’t produce enough milk, I also have to give a bottle with every feeding,” explains the 33-year-old first-time mom. “And, with the formula I use, I have to give True the bottle within 30 minutes of making it, so it’s amazing to have this machine make it for me. It’s super easy to use — and fast, so when I’m exhausted and can’t even keep my eyes open in the middle of the night, it’s a total lifesaver.”
There’s something I’ve always wondered and never really had the nerve to bring up, but what are the effects of breast implants on nursing and milk production? Because I’ve thought for a while that Khloe got smallish implants several years ago, and I wonder if they are a factor. As for the advertising for this formula or whatever… it’s just next-level shilling for these people, isn’t it? Khloe didn’t post that ad on her Instagram or Twitter. She posted it on her subscription app, which you have to pay for. You’re paying for Khloe to personally advertise to you. I also feel like this is her new career path: she’s going to get into the Mommy Industrial Complex in a big way.
Here’s a recent Snapchat of True Thompson. The pink ballerina get-up is cracking me up! This baby’s cheeks are SO BIG.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Khloe’s IG.
There is just no body function these women won’t share.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Breastfeeding with implants really varies on the type of implants they received and how much internal scarring occurred as a result. If the milk ducts are scarred or too much glandular tissue is removed, it can impact your capacity to hold milk and breastfeed. Breast reductions can cause similar issues depending on how much tissue has to be removed.
But honestly, it happens even without implants. Sometimes the body just doesn’t produce properly, sometimes as a result of stress or other factors. One of my friends went through three pregnancies and her breast milk production was vastly different in each one. Her first didn’t produce enough, her second produced normally, and her last one overproduced. Boobs are weird.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
it’s a kardashian , so i’m just going to assume it’s not a production issue, it’s a money issue, as in, i’ll pretend so i can shill some product.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No she has production issues. For several reasons. The breast implants definitely can impact breast milk production but guess what else greatly impacts milk supply? Working out drops supply big time, and so does not eating carbs. I’m
not saying she doesn’t eat carbs but she seems OBSESSED with getting her “body” back and body in quotes because hers is plastic, sorry. I had low milk supply because I hemorrhaged after my c section so it can happen for a variety of reasons but you’re really not supposed to be working out that hard right after you give birth. Also milk is all supply and demand so by giving her bottles after every feeding the baby isn’t spending enough time on the nip to send a signal to get more milk flowing here stat. And I know she’s not breastfeeding on demand because she’s a Kardashian. Breast feeding is hard, excruciating even when you first start. It takes the baby (newborn) often times upwards of an hour to get a feeding, and that process repeats every 2 hours. These women have night nurses and nannies, spend their days being vapid and taking selfies not breastfeeding their babies for real for real. Sorry not sorry. That is my professional analysis.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure Jen
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All I see are GIANT weird lips in that pregnancy photo. Every time I see it, I just can’t believe she released that photo to the public.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah looks weird and scary, what made her think that it’s a good idea to release that I’ll never understand
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is the creepiest picture I’ve ever seen. It gives me goosebumps! She looks like a dead eyed zombie who’s lips were stung by a million bees
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s awful and scary and I know it sounds crazy, but seeing this pic gives me morning sickness, honest to God, it and the smell of oranges. @minx below is 100% correct. You know she thinks she’s hot in this pic and posed for hours. Sure hope it doesn’t pop on here it again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gross picture. Does she really think those lips are attractive?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. I did see another picture of her doing the big kissylips. Her mouth took up half her face. Ick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sadly I would bet SHE thinks she looks great in that pic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A fed baby is the best baby! I can’t stand the ‘breast is best’ crap guilt train from society!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A-F*CKING-MEN
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with you, but I’m pretty sure this post is just to sell the product. For all we know the baby is purely breastfed or purely formula fed, but that doesn’t really matter coz she just needs to sell that product. Would new moms be taking any advice from her on anything baby related?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely. It drives me crazy when mothers are told that they’re harming or must not love their baby unless they’re breastfeeding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly! So long as baby is happy and fed, other people should stay out of it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THANK YOU! There was no reason I shouldn’t have been able to feed my daughter naturally but lo and behold, I was buying formula by week 4. My poor baby almost chewed down the bottle it was fed to her in! #fedisbest
Report this comment as spam or abuse
AMEN! I only breastfed both of mine for about 8 weeks (while on maternity leave) then I was all about that formula. They’re both healthy, smart and normal and bonded. I wouldn’t judge a mom for never breastfeeding ever. They’re your boobs. As long as you love the baby and feed the baby, no judgment here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have inverted nipples, couldn’t easily breastfeed, put them on formula and never looked back. Both tall healthy smart kids. One advantage of being an older mother is you don’t listen to unwanted mothering advice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Preach. I’m childless but damn if having a baby isn’t already the most stressful experience that it doesn’t need to be turned into yet another competition among women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nerves, milk ducts, and milk glands can be damaged during implant surgery. I’m not a doctor, but it would make sense her having issues with breast feeding as a result of implant surgery. We need an expert to set the record straight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Implants don’t matter. You can still breast feed. But honestly, nursing is hard, and isn’t for everyone, and that’s ok! As long as your baby is getting something! I was able to nurse but I had my kids on my breast pretty much all day! You do you though!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, our L&D nurses encouraged breast feeding, and it doesn’t always work, and it’s different from one infant to the next. Baby getting fed is the priority.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No shame in formula feeding if that’s what works best for the mother, for whatever reason. No shame in breastfeeding, whenever and wherever, if that is what works for the mother. No shame in ‘modesty covers’; equally, no shame in free-boobing it. Whatever. No shame.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
MostlyMegan – we could use more people like you around! Yes yes yes to all you just said!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She gives a bottle along with EVERY nursing session?! That seems like a lot of work, anyone ever had this issue or done this same type feeding? I thought milk supply usually follows supply and demand, so the less she nurses the less she’ll produce, so if she’s trying to continue nursing I would think she’d try to keep her off formula, maybe pump more at least. I’m not judging honestly, just curious because I’ve never heard of this method. I breastfed and had some latching issues the first few weeks but never with supply so I don’t know much about that part of it!
Obviously if her babe is not thriving on her milk supplementing is great:)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As my nephew got bigger, my sister had to start giving formula after feeding too because she just wasn’t producing enough to satisfy him. Everyone is different I think
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, that sounds like me. My kid was just so enormously hungry he could empty two boobs every two hours and still want more… so from ca. 1 month old he got a bottle of formula “for dessert” after being breastfed. (During the day at least, not at night). But it was a complete non-issue; he was just very hungry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
this was me, I didn’t produce enough and had a mellow baby so she didn’t complain. She became quite underweight and had to have formula, I wanted to keep trying with my milk so I would feed her boob and then a bottle to make sure she got enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was only able to breastfeed exclusively for only 3.5 months with my son, and then continued the same type of supplementing with a bottle for everymeal for another month or so. Essentially I was still producing small amounts, but nowhere near enough for him.
And I’m so glad to see so many comments against the whole “breast is best” guilt trip nonsense! Low supply actually runs in my family (it’s a damn miracle I was able to do what I did). My mom was pushed further into PPD by people (including professionals) saying that she was not a good mother for not being physically able to breastfeed. She was bleeding and in excruciating pain and told she was “selfish” to stop. Finally she did after her dr told her I wasn’t getting the nutrients I needed and to switch to formula, and she just felt like a failure. A Happy fed baby is best. Period.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Having this problem now with my 7 week old. Milk production slowed down and doctor and lactation consultants suggested supplementing with formula after a feed. Also pumping to try and stimulate milk supply. However, pumping helped, but not enough. So they recommended a drug that is approved every where but here in the US (it is approved for stomach issues, but increasing milk supply is a side affect) and am waiting for the pills to come from overseas. A machine that makes formula for me that sits next to the bed sounds amazing right now since pumping and feeding and making/cleaning bottles takes a lot of time.
And yes, breast implants can affect breastfeeding. That’s the first thing every one asks when trying to figure out what happened to my milk supply.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Readhead, I’m struggling with bfing my 7weeker right now, too, and he’s my second (no major issues with my first). The sheer amount of time I’m spending either pumping, nursing or thinking about/reading about it is exhausting. I’m currently making enough milk but he wants to cluster feed half the day and night so he never gets full. It’s crazy-making. I went to a bfing support group last night just to keep from going crazy. I’m really hoping to get into a groove before I have to go back to work because I was able to pump and bf my first until 13 months and it was really convenient and I loved the bonding aspect.
Anyhow all that’s to say… I would be much more supportive of Khloe sharing her bfing struggle if she weren’t doing it to shill a product. Just be real about motherhood for ten seconds!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are some herbal supplements you can take to increase milk supply. They work really well. I used them with my three kids. My milk was slow to come in. Fenugreek and blessed thistle. Just look them up online. I took caplets. It is amazing how much it increases the supply
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just to say, hang in there those of you with 7 weekers! Babies have a massive growth spurt around the 6 week mark and it takes a few days for your supply to catch up so you feel like a continuously milked cow for a couple of weeks whilst that happens. Stay rested, eat lots of oats and drink lots of water and trust that your supply will catch up eventually. Or if not then formula is great too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She must have a very small amount of milk if the baby needs a bottle of formula with each feeding at only two months.
But even a small amount of breast milk would be beneficial, I would assume. It’s really not an all or nothing issue. She very likely has an especially high quality formula also.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True looks like a pretty big baby, probably eats a lot
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had to supplements after every feeding. I didn’t produce enough milk so I would feed to stimulate my supply and then give a couple of ounces in a bottle to make sure she was eating enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had to ‘triple feed’ every feeding session because my milk had trouble coming in. Nursing as much as possible, pumping for 10-15 minutes afterwards while partner supplemented from bottle as baby was still hungry (either from previous pumping session or formula if there wasn’t enough) Every feeding, every 2-3 hours for the first month before my milk really came in.
I was very very determined to have as much breastmilk as possible-it was really really hard work for me. I don’t judge anyone that goes a different route. There was a mom in my birth class that tried the triple feed for 3 days and then went to strictly pumping only. Whatever you have to do that works for you, your baby, and your family-as long as that baby is fed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was part of a very small percentage of women who didn’t produce any milk, I had the colostrum the first few days and then no milk. I pumped and pumped and even worked with a lactation expert but still no. Very disappointing. My daughter is now a happy, healthy six year old. Like someone said above, a fed baby is the best baby!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same for me .. tried and tried. Pumped had an expert still nothing. My baby even ended up with crystals in his pee in the hospital because I wasn’t producing enough. I so wanted to breastfeed but just couldn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a sin, poor baby. When we brought my daughter home from the hospital she spent the whole second night crying, my husband and I thought oh no, colic or something. But the next day she looking smaller in her cheeks, hubby went out and bought bottles, formula, and a warmer. She barely cried after at all until she was like two lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can she keep nothing to herself. Please don’t tell us about your hemorrhoids Khloester.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True is adorable! She looks just like Tristan. She looks older than a two month old, size wise
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My daughter was almost ten pounds when born, she was 18 pounds at two months and in the 99 percentile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She does look just like him, especially around the eyes
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Khloe is the “big” kardashian (which I think of more in terms of height) and her dad is is 6’9″ so I would imagine she’s quite the long baby.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Milk production is weird and can change based on many factors, not just implants. I was reading that it depends on the type of implant/method of entry.
Even still, sometimes women don’t produce enough milk. I had the right amount with my first, not enough with my second, and a little extra with my third. Illness or stress can affect production…. and with all the Tristan drama, you can bet girl is STRESSED.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Implants don’t affect breast feeding when placed under the muscle. Only a crap surgeon would put implants in front of the middle these days. Likely that whatever issue she’s having, she would have had with or without implants.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not necessarily. It’s a lot more painful when placed under muscle, and when someone has really tight pectorals it may not be a feasible option.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t you have to actually give birth in order to have breast milk?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cackle! Agreed
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol exactly
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The con is so obvious – she’s also now “back” into her size 4 *snort* jeans.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right! With an arse the size of Cincinnati she’s a size 4? I swear on my life I’ve heard it all. How many brain cells does she have on the go that she actually thinks people will buy the garbage she spews? Seriously? LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, there’s that little detail 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
While she doesn’t owe anyone an explanation, at two months, ones body is still regulating, so that bottle won’t help supply issues. That being said, feed your baby how you want (ff my failure to thrive son, bf my chunky daughter), but using it to make $$ is tacky and eyeroll inducing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw a documentary about how unknown the dangers of starving babies are while no one notices that the mom doesn‘t produce enough milk. There was a mom whos baby died because of that, it was heartbreaking, because it was so preventable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happened to my best friend. Her first child, she didn’t produce enough milk and her daughter lost weight and she was told all babies lose weight after birth and it will come back. At 3 weeks her little girl ended up in the NICU. Her husband STILL pressured her after that to try to breastfeed. In the end she couldn’t and her daughter grew and became healthy with formula. She’s had 3 babies since that time and she couldn’t breastfeed any of them passed a week.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean, yes babies lose about 10% of their body weight in their first days of life as mom’s milk hasn’t come in yet. But 3 weeks? Yikes. By 10 days baby should be back up to their birth weight. Don’t know what kind of pediatrician wouldn’t have flagged that right off the bat like that. Glad to hear that she figured it out and baby got taken care of.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Um, what she’s saying makes no sense. “Technically I don’t need something like this because I’m breastfeeding”. If you’re not producing enough milk, you NEED a bottle. No technicality there.
But then again, she’s just saying this to promote the product.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Idc how she feeds her baby, but using that as an opportunity to shill and make money is gross. She’s already using her kid to make money and it’s uncomfortable. I feel bad for her kid, she doesn’t stand a chance
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. I don’t care that she’s “already” using formula (some women use formula from the start, some turn to it within a few weeks, some within a few months, some never – I don’t give a crap as long as the baby is fed. You do you, moms!) but the idea that she’s like “I need to use formula! So buy this super expensive formula maker so I can make more money!” is just…..icky.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fed is best. This baby will have the deck stacked against her for sure but it will have nothing to do with lack of breastfeeding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Technically, I don’t need something like this because I breastfeed, but because I don’t produce enough milk, I also have to give a bottle with every feeding,”
Actually…technically…you DO need something like this…LAWD!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I cannot fathom how a person with no real job and money for nannies and personal assistants is so overwhelmingly busy that she needs a contraption to make up formula for her baby. Her shilling for this product makes no sense. These people will try to sell anything. The next products Khloe is going to be adding to her brand will be penis enlargers, moustache trimmers and bat mitzvah decorations.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A fed baby is a happy baby, whether breast milk, formula, or a combination.
My MIL was very “breast is best” and condescending towards formula feeders until her daughter had a low supply and needed to ff my niece. 🙄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, “technically” no one NEEDS this thing. It’s like a Keurig for formula. It’s perfectly fine to mix your formula yourself, without an almost $200 machine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What’s with “already” in the headline? It feels judgy. She’s feeding her baby. For many reasons, lots of parents use formula “already” at 2 months or since birth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That photo of her is so jarring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Baby Brezza isn’t formula. It’s like a Keurig for formula – mixes it and heats it to perfect temperature in something like 15 seconds. Speaking from personal experience, it is AWESOME!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
7 weeks? she looks like she´s 4 months. I smell something fishy here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not all Babies are the same size..look at trues parents! My daughter was in 6-9 month clothes at 2 months and size two diapers
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not size, it’s the alertness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Have you ever been around a baby? She looks like a normal two month
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s actually a part of my job. You misinterpreted what this person said, I clarified. But you can also just say “I disagree either way” instead of being snarky.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never breastfed and never had any intention of doing so and never had even a nanosecond of guilt. Not a one. I have oversensitive breasts and I knew the pain would have been excruciating. No thanks. Her dad and I enjoyed feeding and bonding with her as she happily drank from her bottle.
Also she had trouble latching onto even the bottle from day 1, was in NICU for four days and had to have her milk intake measures to make sure she got 12 oz per day. So breastfeeding wouldn’t have been an option anyway. Unless I’d pumped I guess. Which I had no intention of doing.
One of my dogs used to try to reach his mouth toward my breast when I was cuddling him even though I had a shirt on! It was hysterical.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You don’t need it because you breastfeed but you have to supplement because you don’t produce enough milk. So, you do need it. I don’t think she proofread that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was wondering the same thing. She makes no sense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don‘t have children yet and the idea of breastfeeding has always made me feel uneasy. I have no idea why, I just knew that I would never be someone who likes to do it.
Well, last year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and had to have a double mastectomy (everything is fine now) so breastfeeding will be impossible. The crazy thing is – I am soooooo relieved!!!! Now I don‘t have to force myself to do it and if somebody gives me crap for using formula I‘m going to stare at them and say : „I can‘t, I HAD CANCER“ and hopefully they will feel like shit
I mean, how f***ed up is it, that I’m genuinely happy about not having to make that choice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It isn’t effed up Becci. You flipping beat CANCER girl. You are superwoman. I hope you do have babies one day and are the happiest and healthiest mom ever. BTW, I really want a plate of spaghetti now!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s funny, worked out for you 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Breastfeeding is hard, seriously hard. It’s scientifically supported, study after study, that (assuming a healthy diet and healthy mom) it is the best option for the baby. But nobody should feel bad for not being able to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Looks at header picture – it is very difficult to get a zombie to produce milk.
Why the eff doesn’t someone tell her that she looks absolutely ridiculous?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Breast feeding came pretty easy for me from a production perspective, but my baby was under 7 pounds, and like 10th percentile in Weight, 90th percentile in height. He freaking nursed all the time, I Felt like a cow it was almost ridiculous, By his first checkup at a week, he had gained enough weight over his birth weight that his pediatrician (a gay guy) liked right at my chest and said “you must have enough milk to feed a 3rd world country. It was mortifying.
Anyway…….I get that doesn’t happen to everyone and I have to contemplate how much a) breast implants and b) getting back on the pill quickly played a possible part?
When I started back on oral contraceptives (about 6 months ) my milk really diminished,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was breast feeding constantly! He was gaining weight so fast but never seemed satisfied. Worse – he was colicky. Went to
Lactation specialist – Found out I was producing basically skim milk. Like 5 ounces of milk from each breast with like 1/4 of an inch of fat on the bottom. We tried the block feeding but seriously at 4 months my son slept through the night on a bottle of formula. Ast that point it seemed selfish for me to continue to breast feed. I pumped and mixed his formula with what I produced for another 2 months but… sometimes it just doesn’t work out the way you want. My husband and i were so relieved when the colic disappeared overnight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally agree that the important part is a fed baby.
I wonder if she considers her production and the amount of exercise she’s doing. Emotional and physical stress affect production. Not saying women can’t exercise and still produce, just it could be related. Seems like she has a lot of both types of stress with her workouts and Tristan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She said she was infertile, couldn’t get pregnant either then she backtracked…….oh that was cause I didn’t want to at the time.
Shilling it for the coin. And, nothin wrong with supplementing or formula but she is getting paid to promote a brand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think a woman needs to provide a reason as to why she isn’t breastfeeding or stops breastfeeding. It’s a personal choice. Feed them and love them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I gave myself mastitis trying to pump extra milk. it was awful! now I just let her nurse and if I don’t have enough she can have formula. happens every now and then. What bothers me here is she’s already advertising to make money off her little 2 month old. Nothing is off limits to these weirdos.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the saying Fed is Best. I wish I heard it more when my daughter was born. We get so caught up on what other people say. Every new mom I’ve ever talked with since, I make sure to tell them to not let anything steal their joy. Struggling to breast feed robbed me of the first two months of my baby’s life. Never again.
On the selfie topic… Bleh. I find her tasteless.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Depending upon the location and method of insertion, breast implants can either not affect breastfeeding at all, or prevent it entirely – or somewhere in between.
As for “not making enough milk,” I hope that she’s surrounded by a good midwife and/or doula to ascertain that for sure because many U.S. doctors don’t realize that babies who are breast fed have a different height and weight chart than formula fed babies do. Breast fed babies are typically smaller until 2 years old, when they catch up. (But then breast fed babies typically have better immune systems and higher IQ’s from what I’ve read, so there’s a trade off.)
There are many things that a woman can do to increase milk supply, including taking herbal supplements if allowed by her doctor, pumping or hand expressing after feeding, and pumping with a multi-user (some say hospital grade but that doesn’t mean much because it’s not regulated) pump or hand expressing between feedings as well. Positioning of the baby can also positively or negatively affect the baby’s ingestion of milk.
There also needs to be enough calories ingested by the mother, and especially enough calcium.
I wish them well if it’s true. If she’s just shilling for a formula company and she’s not having problems, then I don’t have anything nice to say.
Report this comment as spam or abuse