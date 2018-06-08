Khloe Kardashian ‘doesn’t produce enough milk,’ is already using formula for True

Baby True Thompson is coming up on her two-month birthday. As much as I love to talk sh-t about Khloe Kardashian, I do think we should remember that too: it hasn’t even been two months since she gave birth right after learning that Tristan Thompson was cheating on her with multiple women. I’m not saying that Khloe isn’t a delusional woman for staying with Tristan, but I still think she’s riding some significant pregnancy/birth hormones too. Anyway, that’s not the point of this story. The point of this story is… Khloe doesn’t produce enough milk, so she’s been using her subscription app to shill for a certain brand of formula or something?

Khloé Kardashian is keeping her options open. In a Wednesday update to her website and app, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed that a “total lifesaver” product since she has welcomed daughter True, 7 weeks, has been the Baby Brezza Formula Pro One-Step Bottle Maker ($180) — namely because she’s having to supplement feedings with formula. “Technically, I don’t need something like this because I breastfeed, but because I don’t produce enough milk, I also have to give a bottle with every feeding,” explains the 33-year-old first-time mom. “And, with the formula I use, I have to give True the bottle within 30 minutes of making it, so it’s amazing to have this machine make it for me. It’s super easy to use — and fast, so when I’m exhausted and can’t even keep my eyes open in the middle of the night, it’s a total lifesaver.”

There’s something I’ve always wondered and never really had the nerve to bring up, but what are the effects of breast implants on nursing and milk production? Because I’ve thought for a while that Khloe got smallish implants several years ago, and I wonder if they are a factor. As for the advertising for this formula or whatever… it’s just next-level shilling for these people, isn’t it? Khloe didn’t post that ad on her Instagram or Twitter. She posted it on her subscription app, which you have to pay for. You’re paying for Khloe to personally advertise to you. I also feel like this is her new career path: she’s going to get into the Mommy Industrial Complex in a big way.

Here’s a recent Snapchat of True Thompson. The pink ballerina get-up is cracking me up! This baby’s cheeks are SO BIG.