Rudy Giuliani: Stormy Daniels has no credibility because she’s an adult film star

I never expected to be talking about Stormy Daniels in 2018, but here we are. Not only are we talking about Stormy Daniels, we’re praising her as a national hero, a brave woman who had the balls to take on Trump mobsters and goons and tell the truth. What we’ve learned, more and more, is that all of it is interconnected. There is no “oh, the Stormy story is just a side-show” anymore. It’s all connected – because of Stormy, Michael Cohen’s office and home were raided. Because of Stormy, we know all about Cohen’s slush funds and how foreign money was being funnelled to Trump. And a lot more. So obviously, Rudy Giuliani wants to discredit Stormy. If only Rudy knew what the f–k he was doing.
Rudy Giuliani told an audience in Israel that he does not think first lady Melania Trump believes that President Donald Trump had an affair with Stormy Daniels.
“She believes her husband, and she knows it’s untrue,” Giuliani said at the “Globes” Capital Market conference in Tel Aviv. The former GOP mayor of New York also attacked Daniels, an adult film actress who alleges she had an affair with Trump more than a decade ago, personally and denied that sex workers had credibility.
“Yes I respect porn stars. Don’t you respect porn stars? Or do you think that porn stars desecrate women? Do you think that porn stars don’t respect women?” Giuliani said. “And therefore sell their bodies. So yes, I respect all human beings. I even have to respect, you know, criminals. But I’m sorry I don’t respect a porn star the way I respect a career woman or a woman of substance or a woman who has great respect for herself as a woman and as a person and isn’t going to sell her body for sexual exploitation. So Stormy, you want to bring a case, let me cross examine you. Because the business you’re in entitles you to no degree of giving your credibility any weight. And secondly, explain to me how she could be damaged. I mean, she has no reputation. If you’re going to sell your body for money, you just don’t have a reputation. Maybe old-fashioned, I don’t know.”
Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti responded to Giuliani on Twitter, calling him a misogynist.
“Mr. Giuliani is a misogynist. His most recent comments regarding my client, who passed a lie detector test and who the American people believe, are disgusting and a disgrace. His client Mr. Trump didn’t seem to have any ‘moral’ issues with her and others back in 2006 and beyond,” Avenatti tweeted.
LMAO @ Rudy Giuliani claiming that someone doesn’t have credibility. He’s been lying his ass off for weeks about sh-t that is easily verifiable. As for this whole “Stormy doesn’t have any credibility because she’s an adult film actress” respectability-politics sh-t… I think the genius of Stormy is that she’s never pretended to be anything else. She’s not ashamed of what she did for a living. She’s not ashamed of who she is. That’s the secret to her success: she knows you think she’s already low-class, so what does it matter? She has nothing to lose. She’ll see this through to the end. In any case, I would argue that Rudy Giuliani simply doesn’t believe that ANY woman has any credibility. Because that’s how these men think.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Can I just say the choice of picture for that headline was the most perfect I’ve seen?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
all i heard was DEERRRRRPPPPPPPPP when i looked at it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right?!?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What this article needs is the video footage of Rudy in Israel yesterday dancing with a bunch of young women. Morning Joe enjoyed showing the clip. I enjoyed watching the clip and so should you. It was absolutely perfect. And so, so classy.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uNRGzlsXW4Q
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That video…. just wow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kaiser is always brilliant with her photo choices…but I agree this one is extra special, lol. He’s so gross I can barely look at him.
Of course he also presumes to speak on Melania’s behalf and what she believes. Smh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, using Rudy’s standard of when a woman is or isn’t credible, as a former porn model, Melania only has credibility if a man speaks on her behalf
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That picture is just amazing and summarizes my impression of the entire circus perfectly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve noticed over the years Rudy’s mouth is in a permanent snarl. He’s such an old creep.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just say you don’t think women are human and be done with it, Rudy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. Dare I say,that the party in general don’t think that women are their equals. I say that because this is a party that openly admits that they want to take away a woman’s right to choice. They are unapologetic about their disdain towards women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t imagine why his wife left him…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here for the header photo!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trying to taint the jury pool, eh?
SAD.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rudy is playing the the Fox base.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stupid windbag.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldd trust a porn star over a politician anyday
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously right?. Both politicians and adult films f**k people for a living. One does it figuratively and the other literally. But the end result is the same: someone gets screwed over.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. And she actually does have a case, because being a porn star does not equal being a liar, which is what they called her. They defamed her and damaged her reputation as a business person. You can be an adult film star and be known as reliable and honest within your chosen profession. I hope she wins her case.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d trust a porn star before trusting someone who married their cousin (and lied about not knowing they were cousins)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Had this exact conversation with a colleague who was fulminating over Stormy Daniels and her career and how he’s embarrassed and furious about it and WHAT ABOUT THE CHILDREN and how he hates anything to do with it, etc. etc. And my answer was, “So what? So what if you hate it? It doesn’t mean she’s lying.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He should be furious at Trump. Trump was married and his wife just had a baby. So tired of people putting the blame on the women. Or bad mouthing the woman more than the man. Men have control over their penis, people need to stop acting like they Don’t! He knew what she did and slept with him. In the picture of them together, you can see by the smirk on his face that he thinks he’s a stud and is proud. So why act self righteous now? He was eating that shit up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Call me old fashioned Rudy, serial adulterers like you have no credibility given their history of lying.
Oh wait, sorry you also have limited credibility bc of your on the record comments and behavior in your political life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
PREACH!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. As others have said, it sounds like she was effectively intimidated and conned into taking the deal. She got played.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It also sounds as though she was shafted by her lawyer. She’s got a good one now and is a fast learner herself. Her current lawyer knows the law and won’t take the garbage the likes of Giuliani are trying to throw at her. I hope she wins the defamation case and I also hope the guy who threatened her is found and sings like the proverbial canary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I still will never understand why she accepted the hush money in the beginning. Imagine the mess we could’ve avoided if she had said something much earlier when it mattered
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Would you want to admit to humping on that Toxic Tangerine? I would run away and hide in shame rather than admit to sharing the same atmosphere as Trump, never mind bumping uglies with him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol that’s so funny I’m actually giggling 😂. But fr I honestly don’t understand how she did it mentally Stormy is strong that’s for sure. Love your username btw!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We found out yesterday that her first lawyer was in cahoots with Michael Cohen. Avenhottie released the text messages of their collusion in a lawsuit he filed yesterday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
😱 I’m so behind on all the news ay dios mio. So many twists and turns I can’t wait until this all unravels soon
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think, as NoShame alluded to above, that we will learn more about they she didn’t come forward soon. Without knowing all the details, my first impression is that she was effectively silenced by 45′s henchmen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I could see that, but then I guess I just feel that once the feds, FEC, or the media had got involved she could’ve been untouchable you know. Like if she dies suspiciously now all eyes are on the WH. I guess I’m just still salty about the missed opportunity her news could’ve brung
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rudy’s statement actually sheds a lot of light on why she didn’t come forward, IMO – she isn’t the “right” kind of victim.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His ex-wives and children all hate him, ‘nuf said.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She had already told her story in multiple articles, why not get paid after the fact?
Plus there is the very real possibility she was threatened
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is he impersonating a blow up doll? LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And the longer these old ass white men continue to run our lives, they have absolutely no credibility in anything other than destruction.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who decided to raise Nosaferatu’s coffin lid and put him in front of a camera to say words like this. I want a name.
And the header photo, *chef’s kiss*.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perfect description of him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The sad part is that it’s not just Rudy who thinks like this. SO many people, right and left alike, disrespect her because of who she is— whether it’s conscious or unconscious. I love Rachel Maddow, but she CONSTANTLY refers to Stormy as “A porn star” or “the porn star” or if she’s feeling generous “Porn Star Stormy Daniels.” It hasn’t happened just a few times— she does it all. The. Time. At this point, it’s demeaning. We know what she does for a living. We don’t need a constant reminder. And sadly, though Rudy is much more deliberate about his degredation, Rachel and Rudy’s attitudes are widespread. Sex work is work. Stormy Daniels is a human being worthy of respect. Don’t @ me.
Also, you f*cking Naked Mole Rat, if this is the line of thinking we’re following, your idiot boss has no credibility because he’s a dumb @ss, racist, treasonous sexual assailant. Bye.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes this really bothers me too. We know who she is, stop with the “porn star”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? Love me some Stormy. That woman deserves all the respect.
Also, I miss you Shamby *teary-eyed cat emoji*
PS-BREAKING: PRUITT RESIGNED!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, some good news at last. I guess the little chicken franchise exploration on the taxpayer’s dime was the final (finally!) straw.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I miss you too, Kit!! I took a year off school and now I’m back in, and it is kicking my ass. I have very little free time and I really shouldn’t be doing this right now. *shrugs* Gotta enjoy life. Where did you see the news about Pruitt??? I can’t find it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WHere are you seeing this about Pruitt? Can’t find it anywhere!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t help but feel the replacement will be worse =(
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pruitt? WUT? Where?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
NOOOO!!! I saw where his two top aides resigned…wow, the thought plickens!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know that two of Pruitt’s aides have resigned, but I can’t find any reports that he has … yet. He will/should.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Where did you see that Kitten? I’m not finding it on Twitter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And Stormy actually is not just a “porn star”. She’s on the production end now (and therefore is a businesswoman) and also has done some interesting political stuff that sounds essentially like performance art. Plus she’s a mother of a young child, and I thought Trump didn’t want us to disrespect mothers. Or is that just for his complicit daughter Ivanka and his smokey-eyed press secretary?
Anyway – although Trump undoubtedly knew who Stormy was because he had watched her perform in porn videos (there would be no porn stars without a market for their work, Donald, and that’s you), she apparently was not presenting herself as a porn actor to him when they first talked. She wasn‘t averse to going along with his expectations of sex as long as he dangled the publicity bonanza of being on the Apprentice show, but she thought they were going out to dinner for business talk, not end up eating in his hotel room with him chasing her around.
Stormy is far more credible than Trump has ever been, and she is far more intelligent and articulate. And note, dear reader, that she turned down a second request to have sex with him once she realized he was not being truthful about getting her on tv. She saw through the Trumpster quicker than most.
As far as Trump’s attack dog is concerned — Rudy Giuliani has no credibility because he is a professional liar. I would be happy to have Stormy living next door to me, but would worry about the cats’ safety if liar liar pants on fire Rudy Giuliani moved in. Stormy Daniels sounds like a truth-teller to me, and I hope she is vindicated by the pile of docs seized from Michael Cohen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Great explanation!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At least Rachel could call her a porn director or producer, since that’s apparently what she now is.
But her relevance in this case isn’t her profession but rather the fact that she had a one-night stand with Trump and lived to tell the tale. Maybe call her Trump’s one-time sex partner? They really didn’t have a long-term relationship, so mistress doesn’t work.
What do guys like Trump get called when they have one-night stands, anyway? Or when they have long-term affairs? Master definitely doesn’t work. We need a better vocabulary. One-night standees?
Or are we now dissing everybody who has had a one-night stand? That’s a whole lot of people. The continent would tilt if they were all gathered on one side of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
God dang it drives me NUTS to see all the “she’s a p*rn star who cares/so they ha dan affair who cares” BS around this story! Hypocrisy aside, the reason this matters is very simple- the coverup. Hottie Avennati and co have been completely honest that the threats and/or campaign violations are the concern. Of course he and Ms. Daniels want to be paid, but dismissing them, for that or any other reason?? Cmon now!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ghouliani forgot to point out that MEN seek out adult film stars for their pleasure. If all men were as moralistic as Rudy pretends to be then there would be no use for sex workers. Basic economics of supply and demand. I highly doubt the women in this profession seek out atrocious men like Trump to rendevouz with, it’s clearly the opposite. Go get’em Avenatti!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is the face of a man who’s getting pegged but refuses to admit he enjoys it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LMAO
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And a reality star has no business nor credibility in the white house.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The gleeful slut shaming of Stephanie Gregory Clifford by drooling, rape fantasist chauvinists needs to stop. It has a vicious, hateful tone that is disgusting and dangerous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rudy has no credibility as a delusional flack for a delusional “reality star.” Rudy”s misogyny and narcissism run deep. I’d believe Stormy over anything Rude-y or Trump said. They are proven liars with not even a superficial relationship to truth, integrity or fair play.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Such class-this is the guy that told his wife he was leaving her in a press conference..His admission that he respects criminals explains his kissing trump’s rump..even Stormy wouldn’t do that..and if his orange buddy is handing out $$$ to women he didn’t have affairs with, let’s all get in line for our checks..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rudy, stop spewing word barfage, you’re just digging yourself into a deeper and deeper pit of rancid stupidity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That whole Giuliani in Israel thing was a $h!tshow. Saying that Kim Jung-un was begging on his knees for the summit to reconvene was very undiplomatic, to say the least. But he also tried to cast doubt on whether Trump had an affair with Stormy (does anyone doubt that?): “I don’t think there’s a slight suspicion it’s true. Excuse me, but when you look at Stormy Daniels. I know Donald Trump. Look at his three wives, Beautiful women, classy women, women of great substance. Stormy Daniels?” And then he made that disgusting snort noise that he makes. For some reason that part of the quote struck me as even more misogynist than the rest of that anti-female vitriol. And then he called porn a slimy business, thus adversely impacting Stormy’s credibility. Is porn slimy vis-a-vis New York real estate development for instance?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This from the guy who is directly responsible for the death of 125 emergency responders during 9/11. He crafted a sweetheart deal with Motorola and bought their CRAPPY radio system even though he was WARNED by his staff that the radios were faulty. Those men NEVER heard the command to leave the building and they ALL DIED.
I hate Ghouliani–what a waste of space.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does he think Melania has no credibility, after her nude lesbian photo shoots?
Report this comment as spam or abuse