Kim Kardashian: ‘I don’t think I would be used’ by Donald Trump politically

It’s difficult for people to give Kim Kardashian credit for anything. She does a lot of shady, dumb stuff, of course, but even when she does something good, or even when she’s legitimately the victim of a crime, people still find a way to criticize her, blame her, yell at her, whatever. Of course the issue of presidential pardons should NOT work this way, where a celebrity goes to the White House to personally lobby the president for one particular person to be pardoned. On the governmental side of this situation, of course it’s awful. But on the celebrity side of this, I find it very telling that so many people still don’t want to give Kim Kardashian any credit for anything. Because of Kim’s interest and actions, a woman is now free.

Kim spoke to CNN’s Van Jones about the process of getting a commutation for Alice Marie Johnson. Van Jones took her seriously, and Kim answered the questions seriously, about the process of setting up meetings and calls with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, and then personally lobbying Donald Trump. He even called her on her cell phone to tell her that he was signing the commutation for Johnson. Jones asked Kim if she feels like Trump was using her, or will use her. Her answer was interesting:

Speaking with CNN’s Van Jones in an interview that aired Thursday, Kim Kardashian, 37, responded to criticism that she now endorses the president after he accepted her months-long campaign for Johnson’s freedom. “I think Kanye’s already given him legitimacy in that way,” Kardashian West said, referring to her rapper husband’s public support for Trump, even calling the commander-in-chief his “brother” in April. “I was working on this before. I don’t think I would be used. At the end of the day, he heard me out. We got the job done. What could he really use me for?”

[From People]

I think that’s naive, but in other ways, she’s right – what would he use her for that he isn’t already using Kanye for? Trump brags to his Deplorables that Kanye is helping him with black voters, but that’s all it is: a dumb brag from a thin-skinned narcissist. Kim’s politics were and are well known – it’s no secret she voted for Hillary Clinton, that she supports reproductive freedom and gun control, and standing next to Donald Trump does not mean she’s suddenly going to vote straight-Republican. She used Trump more than anything else. Here’s the CNN video. Superficial note: her lips are really messed up.