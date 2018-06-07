Justice for Kim Kardashian: a woman is now free because of Kim’s actions

I’m here to apologize to Kim Kardashian. She does a lot of stuff I don’t like, but give this one to her: she did a good thing and made a positive impact, and Kim’s actions altered the course of one woman’s life. Last week, Kim went to the White House to personally lobby Donald Trump about sentencing reform, mandatory minimums, and the case of Alice Johnson, a first-time non-violent drug offender serving a life sentence. Everybody made fun of Kim and they called her a dumb bimbo. I criticized her for playing into Trump’s baby-sized hands with nothing in return, because I thought he only wanted the photo-op and that he wouldn’t do anything about Alice Johnson. Well, he did something. He commuted Alice Johnson’s sentence.

President Trump has signed a commutation for Alice Johnson, currently serving a life sentence for a nonviolent drug offense, according to a source with direct knowledge. The Washington Post first reported last night that he had been considering pardoning Johnson. The details: Johnson’s cause was championed last week at the White House by Kim Kardashian West. White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, who pushed for Johnson’s pardon, had been in contact with Kardashian West over the past several months on the issue. Per a source familiar, White House counsel Don McGahn is skeptical of the merits of pardoning Johnson. The big picture: This is part of a broader effort led by Jared Kushner to highlight the issue of prison reform — particularly focused on nonviolent offenders. More about Johnson’s crime, per Mic, who first reported on Kardashian West’s conversations with Kushner: “Johnson was convicted and sentenced to life without parole in 1996 for her role facilitating communications in a cocaine trafficking operation in Memphis, Tennessee. Johnson told Mic that she initially became involved in drug trafficking due to significant financial hardship after a string of unfortunate events in her life. She lost her job at FedEx due to a gambling addiction, her son was killed in a motorcycle accident and her marriage ended in divorce.”

[From Axios]

You can still know in your heart that Donald Trump is a misogynist, a white supremacist and a massive douchebag AND you can believe that Kim Kardashian did a good thing, and that in this instance, the ends justified the means. She took a chance, knowing that people would mock her and criticize her and roll their eyes. But she got that sh-t done, and props to her. Kim recognized that she was exactly the kind of celebrity Trump would want to meet with, given that he’s so desperate for any kind of legitimacy or attention. So she played into his vanity, agreed to meet with him, gave him the photo-op and she got what she wanted: a woman now gets to live the rest of her life as a free person. Kim tweeted this too:

So grateful to @realDonaldTrump, Jared Kushner & to everyone who has showed compassion & contributed countless hours to this important moment for Ms. Alice Marie Johnson. Her commutation is inspirational & gives hope to so many others who are also deserving of a second chance. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 6, 2018

I hope to continue this important work by working together with organizations who have been fighting this fight for much longer than I have and deserve the recognition. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 6, 2018

The phone call I just had with Alice will forever be one of my best memories. Telling her for the first time and hearing her screams while crying together is a moment I will never forget. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 6, 2018

I swear to God, The Innocence Project should hire Kim as their celebrity ambassador, and she should take an interest in other inmate stories so she can go and personally lobby this president. I’m being completely serious.