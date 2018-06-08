Kevin Federline served Britney Spears, she’ll be deposed in their child-support beef

Here’s a question for all of you lawyers and legal beagles out there: if an adult is under a comprehensive conservatorship, can she legally give a deposition? I guess I know the answer to that – I mean, children can be deposed, correct? That’s what this is like – Britney Spears’ conservatorship means that her father is in control of her money, her life, her homes, her property. Her conservatorship is the reason why Kevin Federline has full legal custody of their children to this day. Her conservatorship is also the reason why it’s a complicated legal situation for Kevin Federline to get more money in child support. Well, it looks like K-Fed wants Britney to sit for a deposition. K-Fed to Brit-Brit: “You got served!”

Britney Spears has officially been served with a subpoena to sit for a deposition to “discuss her personal finances” in her child support battle with ex Kevin Federline, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Her lawyer, Laura Wasser, accepted the subpoena on Britney’s behalf,” the source explains. “The subpoena also included financial discovery, including Britney’s most recent tax returns, and a completed income and expense declaration.” The source adds that the deposition is scheduled to take place in the next two weeks. Federline, 40, filed to increase child support payments from the 36-year-old pop icon on May 22. The duo, who were married from 2004 to 2007, share two sons: Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden James, 11. He also shares Kori, 15, and Kaleb, 13, with ex-fiancée Shar Jackson and 6-year-old Jordan and 3-year-old Peyton with wife Victoria Prince.

[From Us Weekly]

I’ve said this dozens of times now, and I’ll probably say it a dozen more times before this is all said and done, but I still don’t understand why Jamie Spears didn’t just pay K-Fed what he wanted, as opposed to opening this can of worms. I do not believe that Britney knows what’s happening in her personal finances whatsoever. The deposition will likely show that, so what’s the point of this? Maybe Kevin is trying to establish that it’s Jamie Spears who doesn’t want Kevin to get more in child support?