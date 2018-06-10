Duchess Meghan wore Carolina Herrera for Trooping the Colour: totally ’80s?

The Duchess of Sussex returned from her honeymoon just in time for Trooping the Colour, the annual parade and balcony wave in honor of the Queen’s birthday. It seems like Meghan and Harry arrived back in London maybe on Wednesday or Thursday, because Harry got pap’d on Thursday and he did an event on Friday. Meghan waited for Trooping the Colour to show off her post-nuptial honeymoon glow though. She did look… different. I think it was a combination of factors – she got some sun, wherever they were, and her hair seemed very loose and blown out. Plus it does seem like she was wearing a ton of makeup, but maybe that was just the tan.
Meghan’s suit-dress was Carolina Herrera, and I’m honestly not a fan. Of this in particular, I mean: I actually love Herrera’s designs usually, but this is a button-tastic, dated mess. It looks like a bridesmaid’s dress from 1987. I don’t have a problem with the off-the-shoulder thing at all – I mean, it’s not like Meghan wore a bustier and nothing else for Trooping the Colour. She looks fine and presentable, like she’s going to a church service at a more liberal church. It’s just the actual design of the suit that I don’t like, with the buttons and all that. Her hat was Philip Treacy and I don’t know if it’s a repeat…? Also note Meghan’s subtle styling choices: she’s wearing more rings than most royal women wear, and she has a noticeable pale pink manicure. Royal women generally don’t wear noticeable nail polish or wear lots of rings (beyond their wedding ring/engagement ring).
Anyway, analyze away. I didn’t notice any particularly shady or particularly positive interactions between Meghan and Kate. They spoke to each other on the balcony and even smiled at each other a few times, but my vibe is still that they’re not particularly close. I also get the vibe that Meghan is having a hell of a lot of fun with this.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Meghan looked somewhat nervous and pensive. She seemed tanned or maybe she was wearing tinted makeup and a lot of it.
As per the outfit, here we go with the buttons. The top of the dress seemed bulky and tight around the upper breast area. Meghan likes the off the shoulder style but this did not suit her. I agree with Kaiser, the dress is basically dated.
Her hair needed to pinned up, she spent way to much time trying to keep her hair in place on what seemed to be a windy day. Someone needs to teach her the form. The hat was way too big for her small frame or was just that her hair being styled the way it was made look like too much. Her messy bun could have worked under that hat? Please do not start wearing that matronly pinup or hair net like Kate.
Meghan’s outfit was more of a Kate look.
Kate looked her usual matronly self.
She looked nervous coz Kate said something bitchy about her to Camz when she walked up. It caught Camilla of guard and It pissed Harry off so bad. It even made Bea say wow. I was bored yesterday and I was watching the video multiple times. LOL
Kate is not a nice person.
Anyway you notice camilla doesn’t stand next to her the next time they come out. Oh family.
Lol, this Daily Mail level trolling but against Kate rather than Meghan
Not sure if you should be chastised or applauded
No, I completely missed that. I must hit repeat.
oh I’m going to have to go back and see. Where did you find the clip?
Hit repeat and watch again. I was shocked too. Made Camilla not stand up front the second time around lol.
Camilla is like my approval ratings are not good, I can’t be seen mean girling the new girl. LOL
Can you share the link to the video?
Kate turned to Harry and Meghan when they saw Lord Guthrie fall off his horse. It was a nasty fall. Kate and Camilla were both shocked and Kate said something to Camilla first, then talked to Harry and Meghan for a few seconds, then they all went inside and didn’t come out again until the Queen arrived with Anne, Charles, Andrew and William.
You have quite a nice fanfiction going here, though.
Rainbow, thanks. THAT story I can buy.
Nah, do you she was talking smack to the little boy first!!!!!
Why are my comments being censured lol.
You know am right you watched the video
Oh, come off it @formerly known as Amy. You weren’t even on that balcony & there are no microphones so you have no idea what was said.
@M.A.F we are all speculating and i watched that video on repeat yesterday.
These two women spent Christmas together but their interaction was icy. If you have a different interpretation your free to believe it.
Just don’t tell me what to see.
MM and actress who has been poised in all public occasions is all of a sudden timid? Ok
Is this a fact or just imagination? Which video of Kate saying something?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know – its kind of driving me crazy to have that comment with no support to it, lol.
I don’t know how nice Kate is or isn’t, but I would be surprised if she made a bitchy comment about MM on the balcony at one of the biggest royal events of the year.
I tried looking for it, but can’t find any, asked her for a link but still nothing, it’s been mentioned 3 times by the same poster but no link to support what she’s claiming
linked the video up top, whatever Kate said was loud enough that H&M and Bea heard coming up behind.
Link is gone let me try again.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y3KKQh6BrQQ&t=540s
8.17 they walk in.
She does say something to Cams but the camera shot is so far away you can’t make out anything.
Amy, I’m believing Rainbow’s interpretation upthread.
She says something to Camilla but it doesn’t look like something shocking or mean.
Again, do we really think Kate would choose THAT moment, when she knows Meghan is steps behind her, to make a snarky comment about her?
She really did edge out Camilla though lol.
Yeah, no. LOL. Nothing happened in that video you posted, Amy. Beatrice was never even shown on a close-up for it to be certain she said “Wow” to whatever Kate supposedly said. No indication that Harry and Meghan heard what Kate was saying to Camilla, either. The moment you’re talking about lasted 5 seconds. Kate said something to Camilla but Beatrice was not even within earshot as she and her sister were still inside.
@ minx during Guthrie’s fall does not work with timing. This is when HM was coming back BP and they were welcoming her.
You can believe what you like.
I watched the tape on different speeds all afternoon yesterday. That’s right Judge me me Hubby and Kids were gone.
She said something, Harry was angry stopped before he got to the front.
video cuts off
Camilla is saying hi to H&M
Harry say you ok to M.
She says yes and you.
Phillips kids start filing in.
am i being censured for saying the truth.
Thought this was a gossip site. lol
I have linked 3 videos and 2 disappeared. Lol. Are we also pretending that Sophie isn’t wearing Emilia Wickstead. I need to know the rules.
FKAA – you’re just looking to drive traffic to this Youtube channel, right?
There is no way to discern from that two second snippet that Kate said something bitchy about MM or anybody else. None.
Do we really think Kate would be so stupid? There was like million cameras, one fox, old man who fell, maximum security and all the royals… And she would mean girl Meghan? Nope. She only was able to make comments about safety, kids and nice weather.
LOL FKAA. You really are making a bit of an embarrassing tit of yourself here.
I’m a lip-reading expert* and what Kate said to Cam was ‘F*uck, I think I’ve left the iron on’ and Harry, overhearing this said ‘F*uck, hope it doesn’t burn down our new, undergoing-refurbishment apartment next door’ and Bea, ear-wagging, said ‘Wow! That’s terrible. What’s an iron?’
Which is why Meg and Cam retreated in order to exchange a subtle eye-rolling smile.
*Of course I’m not but I’m still 100% confident that my one-view take on that video is 100% more accurate than your 207 tragic ‘desperate to cause conflict’ ones.
Okay, I like @Skylark interpretation of how things went down. LOL
Skylark—Dying!
In Fkaa’s defense, Sophie DID wear Emilia Wickstead. Dunno about everything else. But I’ve been seriously considering learning lip reading lately. It seems like such a great life hack lol.
I read something today about lip-reading and she was nervous, as would anyone I think. Also, the BBC noted that, not surprisingly, she and Harry got the biggest cheers when their carriage emerged. That’s going to cause some feelings for a bit. I didn’t mind her dress being off-the-shoulder and I’m certain it was vetted ahead of time. Kate used to wear very low-cut dresses, which was not royal really, the engagement announcement, for example. But, because she’s not big-chested it wasn’t bad, although I was surprised. Now Meghan can go through her own style phases, but, admittedly, none of either of their choices will be scandalous, truly. Although, at one point with Kate, I started to be like “C’mon!” with the skirts and wind episodes. At first, I thought it could happen to anyone. If Meghan avoids that I’ll be happy.
The only thing I find odd about the video is Meghan didn’t move to the front to look out, she stayed in the back. If it were me I’d be pushing both Kate and Camilla out of the way just to look. LOL I wonder if Meghan is afraid of heights, that could account for her hanging so far back (I know, royal protocol, second row, etc, but they’re standing really far back) and looking nervous.
I do not believe Kate was mean-girling her.
I truly hope that Kate and Meghan can become friends in time. They don’t have to be BFFs, but I would think they would both appreciate having a kindred spirit nearby. Marrying into the BRF is such a rare and unusual circumstance, so there are very few people who can actually get what it’s like. I wonder how often they actually see each other outside of big royal family events.
Unlike Kate Meghan has no need to make sure she is seen at the front. Meghan knows that, along with her husband ,they are the most popular couple on the balcony, and they don’t even need kids as props.
What I mean is she didn’t seem interested in looking down onto the crowds or the scene. If I’m up high on a balcony or in a high rise I like to look down and see what it looks like. I get all kinds of willies in my legs when I’m doing it, but it’s a different perspective and fun to see. I find it odd that she didn’t do that. It has nothing to do with being seen or not, it’s has more to do with curiosity. That’s why I’m wondering if she’s afraid of heights.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anyways I will say this: it’s not a dress. Other pictures show it was actually a two piece. Top part and a skirt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It seems as though they had sunshine on their honeymoon break because her arms and shoulders are nicely bronzed. What a pity we did not get a full-length view of her dress, hopefully we will see it again.
I adore Meghan, but I think she looks a mess here. I hate the dress for this state occasion — the Queen’s bday! — hate its color, too, and hate the way her hairstyle looks with this dress. Something about the off-the-shoulder neckline with loose, messy hair makes her look louche…and I never remotely thought I would use such an adjective in relation to Meghan, because she is decidedly NOT louche. Omg, I hate that I’m even writing this, because I love Meghan to the point of silliness. But this was such a bad look, all of it.
Including the hat — I didn’t care for it when she wore it (or one very like it) at Charles’ bday do, though overall she looked MUCH better that day. In this case, the hat cries for an up-do, and the angle is just, well, OFF a tiny bit. Meghan will need some time to learn the hat thing that British ladies have such a knack for.
Eh I disagree. I’m a couple years younger than her and I love her outfit. The color “suits” her skin tone. And she isn’t “tanned” she’s mixed race, that is her natural skin tone. I think the outfit suits her personality and is very on trend.
She looks pregnant.
Curls and buttons??? I’m screaming
Lol
We’ll stage an intervention if she does barrel curls. But those buttons are no good. Fabric covered (?), awkward buttons. I blame Jessica Mulroney!
I know right!! It’s like they are handed a curling iron when they marry into this family – how long until sausage curls abound?
Her face, as ever, is gorgeous – although a bit odd that she’s suddenly got so much make up on?
MM looks beautiful of course, but her whole look just doesn’t do much for me. I think she needs a few inches off her hair.
And a flying saucer hat.
Make it stop! It’s like she’s losing all of her personal style, which I LOVED! #FREEMEGHAN #BRINGBACKHERSTYLE
Sherry,
I think we need to give Meg a fashion pass for 6 months/1 year of RF appearances. But I bet she’ll be shaking things up by this time next year (especially if she’s already produced an heir).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Used to wonder why Diana had such short hair all the time. Now I get it.
Meghan looked really nice. Not mad on the colour, I think it would have looked better if it was more baby pink instead of that dirty peach pink.
A clean clear pink would have been beautiful. I fully admit to not liking that dusty peach/pink color at all, whether it is in style or not. My daughter likes it and I cringe but don’t say anything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t care for that particular color either, minx. It was everywhere back in the 80s! Do you remember those light lipsticks everyone wore (L’Oréal maybe)? One was called “mauved,” and one other was, “sea Lilly.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t like dusty rose either. I never have and always find it looks dated. It reminds me of 80s hotel lobbies.
I agree. Her colouring is not suited to that dirty peach, and it looks schitt on me, too, even though my skin colour is a very pale Mediterranean olive. I like Meghan’s soft waves and side-parted hair, too. It suits her so much better than that middle part and lank-looking curtains she usually has going on and that she keeps fiddling with.
(P.s. I scream with laughter every time I read the word “peach”. In my very tight family and friendship circle, it has another, very different meaning, amd something laaaaaadies would never show in public, so the colour description here… ooooohhh-aaaahhhhh!)
😂😂
Hahahahahah!
Isn’t this pink called “Millennial Pink?”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually think Kate and Meghan have similar styling choices. I think Meghan is now royal-i-fied fashion-wise. She did not dress like this or have a hairstyle that looked like that when she was in Hollywood. The extreme glamour is gone and she looks more reserved fashion-wise like a Brit, not someone you’d see in LA.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They will not have a nice friendship, if you watch the video at before HM is coming in Kate says something bitchy to Camz and kills the whole vibe in the balcony.
My apologies. What I meant by reserved is that I personally think a lot of Brits (in London, anyway) look like they’re not actively trying to call attention to themselves, imo, which I consider a positive trait.
When I’ve seen a fashionable Brit, it’s not in the way that a Kardashian or movie star X would go about it. They dress in a way that I think is fashion-forward and pretty. Basically, I don’t think they look tacky like a Kardashian, Ivanka Trump, or Melania. I didn’t mean to use reserved as a pejorative. Look at someone like Melania — even Victoria Beckham doesn’t do her make-up like that. But I apologize for the wrong use of word. Maybe I should have said unpretentious or something like that, but even that might not be the right word.
I think a lot of British people in London dress better (obviously not every single British person I’ve ever seen, but quite a lot) in the sense that a lot don’t look….sloppy? I do get the impression the overall quality of the actual fabrics/textiles in Britain might be better though. The clothes are expensive, but you don’t feel like you’re wasting the expense.
I think Carolyn Bessette Kennedy (who IS American) had a more reserved/unpretentious style. Ditto for someone like Jackie Kennedy. They’re both considered fashion icons. Same for Michelloe Obama. So for me the word “reserved” doesn’t spring to mind a negative connotation. (And, no, I’m not saying the royal women are at that level of iconicity, but I also don’t associate a “reserved” fashion style with something negative or being not fashion-forward since a lot of the big style icons have a style that could be perceived as reserved. That’s more my overall point. Someone like Jackie Kennedy’s more reserved style will stand the test of time — I’m not entirely convinced that what movie star X wore to movie premiere Y will.)
Some of the trendiest daring designers are/were Brits. They have a long history of defining a moment in fashion history. Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen are two good examples. Brits are the originators of rock star chic. The Mod look, punk, 60s, teddy boys, Edwardian, Pre-Raphaelite revival. New Romantics…They had important designers during the early 1900s too. I prefer their fashion to American which hasn’t been nearly as creative in totality.
The royal look is just that. It is removed from fashion in a lot of ways.
Not like a Brit like a Royal. I work in a bank and even those women dont dress that way She and Kate look mumsy. I don’t care if the hat is Philip Treacy I don’t like the flying saucer style.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I gave an explanation for my use of the word in a post above, but it may not be sufficient.
- Hated almost everything about Meghan’s outfit and her hair was too pouffy. Her hat looked like an unfinished version of Kate’s, just in a different colour. The only upside is that she looked slightly less matronly than Kate.
- Meghan, please, please get a stylist. You need one.
- Also, Harry looked kind of melancholy the whole time……somethings definitely playing on his mind.
Perplexed – before you give us too many style points or credit for being well dressed and not tacky, google the only way is Essex lol
Anyway I get what you’re saying 😊
I think she looks very pretty and elegant here, and I’m delighted to see her dress fits.
ETA: Gosh darn it, I’ve just noticed the weird bulge near her waist in several of the pictures. 😂
I don’t mind sitting bulges, I just hate the way that bit of fabric between the top and middle buttons doesn’t fold in properly, like an untucked hem. I also object to the flying saucer hat. Other than those 2 complaints, I think she looks lovely. I don’t thing she’s wearing too much makeup, she got tanned, and needs a different shade of concealer/foundation, if anything.
For an event called Trouping the Colour they all really chose bland colours.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trooping of the Pastels.
She looks lovely and I don’t mind the dress for a cocktail event. But bare shoulders are not appropriate for Trooping. If this were Kate she’d be ripped to shreds.
On that topic… Kate’s dress is horrendous. Shudder. But I’ll give her a pass so soon after delivering. I had a baby the same week as Kate and my style is all over the place as well.
I agree, Kate’d definitely be ripped to shreds.
Escandalo – a lady shoulder!
The event is so the Queen can celebrate her bday in the sun. No need to wear a burka. It’s not as though her outfit has midriff cutouts. She looks respectable!
What Lexter said. Let’s stop the shoulder shaming
One of the York sisters wore a sleeveless dress or something off the shoulders to Trooping the Color a few years ago, so it’s not unprecedent.
Off-shoulder is not the same thing as sleeveless. The Yorkies have never worn off-shoulder for Trooping.
Ascot sends out it’s dress codes for the royal enclosure which is based on protocol rules. Off-shoulder is definitely not in the rules.
https://www.ascot.co.uk/what-to-wear/royal-ascot/royal-enclosure/ladies
Exactly @LAK, nor would they. Because its not protocol. Butterfly hats or not, the Yorks follow the rules of the family into which they were born.
Let’s hope Meghan decides to do the same.
Did nobody notice that Sophie’s outfit was practically backless? So what is all the fuss about Meghan’s sexy shoulders on display?
Sophie wore something very similar in 2011 to Meghan (but 10x fuglier). I do not think there is any protocol about off the shoulder.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/4d/19/cf/4d19cfa96fe52d1b42ccbf151776708c.jpg
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/0c/29/09/0c2909803c907a726913f39f7946fbb8.jpg
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not true.
Her dress looked like a turtle neck at the front, and a normal neckline at the back. The contrast between the 2 fronts gives impression that it was backless, but it is not.
She has worn it before.
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/66/f5/4e/66f54e75dd6c7e8cc7ac88f474a05e94.jpg
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/24/fd/fd/24fdfd3845fb5e5e8ed70f321e3f3c52.jpg
It isn’t backless, it has a cut out. She’s worn it before, to Ascot. It has a collar, but from the top of the shoulders around part of the back there is no fabric. You can see photos that show this if you look for Sophie Wessex Ascot 2017.
Sophie wore an EW and an ugly one at that. MM better buckle up, the royal ladies are ruffled by her and she’s not getting hate from outside but also from the inside, lol
Knowing that Sophie’s dress was a repeat….that seems like an insult to Meghan. Or maybe Meghan doesn’t give a crap what EW said about her dress.
Am sure she has other repeats that are not EW she could’ve worn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
PrincessK: It’s not below below her shoulder blades or even half way. It’s only because the front is a turtle neck that the back looks stark in comparison.
If you extrapolate the line to the front, it’s very modest and high above her breasts, at the same line as her Ascot badge pinned to the front.
Not true that it’s inappropriate. Sophie has done it before.
I love Kate’s dress. The colour is my fave and the cut suits her.
Meghan seem like she is trying, but this is bad. Why didn’t she at least choose another colour or shade of pink?
And that cut… She can look so good, like in sp dress but this looks weird. Off the shoulder look has been done so much, she wore it twice already and made it ultra super popular. I get she wants to be neutral and use simple chic silluettes, but she’s petit and she just cannot stay forever stuck in that. Camilla’s look would look perfect on Meg. Head to toe.
Meghan was gorgeous. I love that dress and her look was so modern. Well done.
I like the overall shape and shade, but not crazy about the buttons.
I thought Meghan looked lovely too. I’m kind of shocked by the comments I’m reading this morning. I also didn’t notice any drama on the balcony.
The only drama was Charlotte falling off her stool and Savannah shushing George. The adults were mostly dull, although there was some interesting body language here and there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought she looked nice too, if not Easter-ish. I also like that she looks to be keeping to her own style even while conforming to the norms of the BRF.
She also looked pensive and solemn. Her and Harry’s body language seemed a bit cool to me.
A lot of hair touching in the videos. I remember when Kate was crucified for that. The off the shoulder style looks great on her but with the rest of the women looking so buttoned up I don’t think it entirely fit the occasion.
She was criticized for standing on the balcony during a Remembrance service, curling her dolly curls around her finger.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To be fair, Kate was criticized at plenty of other points for nervous touching her hair and otherwise to keep it under control, too, especially when it was longer. I’m surprised Meghan isn’t getting the same criticism for it because she’s done it constantly from the engagement photocall on. (At first I thought she might just be trying to give everyone a shot of the ring, but now I think she’s just left handed.)
If you watch videos of Meghan as a child, she touches her hair in the same cashing. I think this has become a habit that’s like second nature to her. I really loved everything about Meghan’s dress… everything.
Kate was twirling her hair, not only touching it, while smiling at a Remembrance event when she had been married to Will for two and a half years. At the Trooping event Meghan had been married to Harry for exactly three weeks. Let’s not pretend Kate was crucified unfairly while Meghan is getting some sort of break….about anything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In a year if MM hasn’t learned and improved I will see things about her differently.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
First thing I noticed, too. Second — she put her makeup on with a spatula!
She is darker from her honey moon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Royal household is ran by “men in grey suits” as Diana said. Meghan was told what she would be wearing, as they all coordinate with the Queen. I doubt she really had any say in it.
Not sure Diana’s “men in grey suits” determine the women’s wardrobes (or do everything else Diana said) although I am sure there is color coordination with what the Queen is wearing.
I read that Harry is often present when designers come around with clothes for Meghan and he makes his input. I am sure everything she wears has Harry’s approval and he has been in the RF long enough to know how far or daring she can go.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her face does look a little fuller and it suits her… she’s so pretty. Very fine boned and elegant.
I wish she wore her her up. I preferred her messy, Californian hair
I think that it’s as you all noticed either the tan or tan + makeup combo that doesn’t work. She looks like she has a caked-on face and the blush/bronzer didn’t help. She didn’t look fresh. I bet she’s enjoying the attention and hopefully she does.
I can’t get past all the makeup. She’s wearing way more makeup than she usually does, yes? She certainly wasn’t wearing this much on her wedding day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She doesn’t look terrible in that dusty pink color but I don’t think it does anything for her either. Maybe this is her blending in color to wear around the family.
My guess is she had new people do both hair and makeup. Both seem really far off from her norm.
This was my thought too. She’s using the royal make-up artist and they obviously have no idea what to do with her skin tone. I hope she starts to advocate for herself and get the right makeup and hair artist for her. Or she can do it herself – which would be better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s tan. Her coloring is like when someone biracial has been out in the sun. I think the makeup job is terrible regardless but I don’t think she has loads of it on.
I would have liked her hair up or back, too. A pretty chignon would have looked better with the flying saucer hat IMO. She’s still gorgeous.
I didn’t like MM’s look here. The top looked like she was supposed to attend a different function. I was expecting better. But hey, not too bad and she hopefully will refine her look as she moves forward.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Diana was appropriately dressed always. Ha you don’t know Diana.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Camilla is also older so appropriate for her isn’t appropriate for a 30 yr old
Cams can give advice. I don’t think she’s advise them to dress like a 60 year old. And if she did both have enough sense not too
She seems throughout really nervous and anxious, I think PH kept asking if she was ok, as he probably picked up on her nervousness. I think that why she was at the back during the balcony time.
I also adore her dress, seriously she look amazing. I hope she ok, i just want to give her a hug as she seem so sweet and friendly.
To be fair, in the last couple of years, Harry hasn’t been at the front of the balcony, so I was not surprised to see them in the second or third line. He is sixth in line to the throne and they have not children which would put them more in the front to watch them
The succession to the throne that keeps being thrown at Harry every single time is just ridiculous. It doesn’t need to be repeated or people don’t need to be reminded every single day about where Harry is, we already get it. It didn’t matter on this particular occasion as there were those that are further down but got to stand in the front raw even though some were further away from HM. And Duke of York was standing right next to HM, wasn’t he?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Duke of Kent’s granddaughter was standing next to William so if this was solely about rank then she wouldn’t be near him. And the Phillips kids shouldn’t be near George and Charlotte. And Camilla shouldn’t be shoved behind Andrew.
Some people are just more about hogging the limelight (Kate, Andrew) than others (Harry, Meghan).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jess is right. Harry and Meghan have no children yet so they stood at the back while the younger kids had their parents right behind to watch over them. The older kids are all at the front too so they could see the flypast. When Harry and Meghan have kids they’d stand near the front, too.
Really, nobody is out to get Meghan, she’s not being bullied or put in her place, nor is there a conspiracy theory why Kate was front and centre. This constant concern-trolling for Meghan as if she’s being mistreated is just weird. She and Harry stood at the back and they both looked fine throughout. If they both wanted to stand near the front they could’ve done it.
I don’t particularly like Kate and she is as lazy as can be, but the constant need to demonize her is just as tiring as the OTT fawning over Meghan, as well as attacking Kate to raise Meghan up.
@Nic
Prwtry sure Kate was up there to keep an eye on her kids. There’s a photo of Charlotte peering over the balcony and Kate looks to be grasping the back of her dress. Also, Kate was there to comfort her after the fall.
Charlotte and George were not out on the balcony when Kate was taking center stage over Camilla. Kate only ever minds her own kids anyway, she has not been assigned permanent kid wrangler since Pippa’s wedding.
Didn’t the Duke of York look pleased with himself. lol!
She was at the back because that’s where the hierarchy of the royal family puts – and there are not kids yet to justify either her or Harry being further to the front to watch them. I said in the other post, it’s kind of a sad but not surprising visual depiction of Harry and especially Meghan’s place in the royal family…standing behind William and Kate.
And I think this was a purposeful message from the palace, too, beause the places in the balcony are choreographed – not to mention Kate, Camilla and the Queen beige colour coordinated. The wedding was fun and great but don’t forget who is going to be King/consort.
Kate whispered a nasty comment when is came to the balcony the first time. Watch the video
Oh jeez, produce this video for goodness sake or shutty.
I produced 3 and 2 disappeared.
Not sure I buy the balcony choreography story. Last year (or maybe it was the year before but I think it was last year) Kate kind of pushed in front of Charles. Camilla motioned him to come forward but there wasn’t room so Charles ended up in the second row. Not sure that was intended nor am I sure it was intended this year Camilla be towards the back.
It was not choreographed at all but it needed to be, I thought the line up
looked a mess. Even the heir to the throne was pushed back. Andrew and Kate hogged the balcony.
Take away the shoulder baring design and you have the mother of the bride look from my sister’s early 90′s wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not here for the faux royal etiquette experts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree, that’s what I noticed most. Harry looks very grumpy.
1. Maybe they just got back and she needs to get her city royal feet back after two casual weeks in the north and Banff.
2. Okay I will plunge in too and say I was surprised to get a weird off vibe from Harry and Meghan. He looked grumpy/ sad /serious and a little detached and she wasn’t really turning as much to him or touching his arm etc as usual. They seemed a little separated somehow or downcast or told to behave. Not what I expected at all, but maybe I am seeing just the odd photos. She looked calm at her wedding, but sort of frozen here? Is it me? Maybe they were just tired! or worried about something…. Philip, the man who fell off the horse, security, etc.
3. Just saying that when my three closest friends got pregnant they felt tired and washed out immediately and began troweling on the makeup to compensate without realizing how it looked at first. But again this could be post mini-moon rush, the Dynasty Krystal dress washes her out, she thinks, “maybe more cosmetics…” though I think it is just that post holiday glow looking off due to the hat and dress hues.
Nah I think she and Harry were fine. There is one picture that is adorable – everyone is watching the flyover (presumably) and Harry is just gazing at Meghan with a smile.
I agree with #2 Liberty. I felt a bit sad watching them.
As far as her dress, I think it’s ok. It threw me a bit when I first saw it but I think—and I’m about totally project here—she’s trying to conform and comply but keep a little bit of herself too.
I didn’t think her dress was inappropriate but more Easter-ish in look moreso than anything else.
Honey, that makes sense about the dress.
Someone below wrote that they looked fine in other photos, so here’s hoping.
A little post wedding let down is perfectly normal, if that even happened. The bride and the wedding are THE center of attention for months then poof you’re married and all is back to normal. It takes a bit to adjust. I felt it and I most certainly didn’t have a royal wedding.
I noticed some chill but they both looked a little tired or maybe had a couple tiff. Harry doesn’t seem to like these balcony photo ops. William doesn’t either. In fact, no one looked like they wanted to be there.
That being said the interactions were very interesting. Charles really refuses to play along sometimes. lol He talks to Harry and some and says nothing at all to others. He doesn’t seem to have any interaction with his grandchildren and doesn’t pretend to for the cameras either.
If they last past Charles I really will be surprised and I don’t mind Charles or Camilla like some others do.
We must have watched different videos lol? They were laughing and chatting together throughout. They looked super into each other, but were also chatting to William, Charles, Sophie and Peter. Camilla and Meghan (and Camilla was in the back for reasons unknown) were chatting away too.
I actually didn’t see any interaction between Meghan and Kate, but I don’t think that means anything.
But Harry and Meghan were in great form on the balcony. I loved this part especially: http://royalwatcher.tumblr.com/post/…k-as-they-wait
I noticed that Charles was very much at ease with Harry and Meghan but very awkward when he tried to interact with his grandchildren and Kate, very sad really as though he doesn’t know them even though he tried to make an attempt.
I think they both look like they’re too warm. No idea what the temps were there, but sitting in the sun in that uniform, and her dress looks like it’s a thick material, I’d be dying from heat. And Harry’s face looks red, as a pale person that’s the first indicator that I’ve had enough and I need shade and air conditioning.
I watched the youtube video and while they weren’t touchy-feely, they still looked at each other adoringly. It was cute.
I kinda love the off the shoulders look. It’s a little assertion of her independence while still being quite demure overall. It’s a self-assured look even while Meghan herself looked nervous. I wish the look of the bodice of the dress had been more modern. It’s very dated looking.
This. She looks beautiful in off the shoulder looks, but this dress, its cut and color, felt dated and tired instead of fresh retro-inspired chic. I hope she can find better designs in a flattering off the shoulder format.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, but, very different events and she was not yet an official royal.
She definitely has a sense of her own style, so likely she will figure out a way forward that suits her own taste and doesn’t tip into matronly or outdated territory too often.
It took Diana a time to figure out to pull it off. She had some issues early on judging from photos but once she got it right she looked great most of the time.
I noted how Kate positioned herself front and centre.
Yes – that spot should have been Cams as the heir’s wife but we mustn’t forget about Katie Keen.
I also noticed that Camilla stands behind Charles and the Queen and was next to Meghan.
Why wouldn’t she?! They’ve always done strategic standing dependent on the line of succession.
She shouldn’t be usurping Camilla in that case and she was definitely doing that before the Queen arrived.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No it wasn’t. Andrew had his pervy fat head right up front.
Here’s a look at Diana’s…um “interesting” look in 1981 and a much emptier balcony. Where everyone is standing is interesting.
https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a21245552/meghan-markle-first-trooping-the-colour-compared-to-princess-diana/
Oh my. Just add a red rubber nose and it’s a perfect clown suit. The 80’s styles were dreadful.
“According to Good Housekeeping, Princess Diana wore a stunning “custom Bill Pashley blue floral suit and matching fascinator” to the event”
LOL
They get told where to stand. It’s marked on the floor and all pre-arranged.
This.
I suspected as much! Of course someone from the palace would want it clear regarding who stood where. I always forget how many people are actually invited to the palace for this event, so of course you need some organization for the balcony!
I don’t think Meghan had ton of makeup. She was tan, nothing more because in many pics you can see that her makeup was natural.
I like her look.
As a fellow black/white mixed race woman, I am assuming like me and other mixed friends of mine of a similar genetic makeup, Duchess Meghan picks up color easily in the sun. Melanin roots can make an appearance quickly and very noticeably. I don’t think she has on a ton of makeup but the pale lip and tan give the appearance she is caked in it when she is not.
As for the bare shoulders, I don’t think it breaks protocol. I saw several tweets on that, some with folks going in to the vapors that BRF women never bare their shoulders, which is untrue. Tom and Lorenzo had an interesting write-up on their site about Duchess Meghan’s outfit that like Michelle Obama and her bare arms, some people feel the need to police how women of color dress in public for *reasons* moreso than they do their counterparts. Can’t say I disagree with them about that.
Yes, whether or not a commenter intends that way, the reality is the criticism around WOC does tend to be harsher. Look at the thread about even a child like Blue Ivy and all those concern-trolling comments.
+1000
Agreed, Natalie S, I won’t click on Blue Ivy threads anymore. It’s sick how grown adults will go in on a six year old talking about how she’ll be a monster when she grows up.
The Blue Ivy threads are telling. What is most telling is how so many refuse to see what they are doing and participating in without pause. Disappointing.
I would agree with the tan part.
I’m lightskinned (and thin skinned) and I get tans really quick if I’m not careful about sun protection.
The bare shoulders definitely breaks protocol.
It’s not racist to say that. Here is a dress code guide to Ascot for the royal enclosure which takes it’s rules from the court.
https://www.ascot.co.uk/what-to-wear/royal-ascot/royal-enclosure/ladies
But she’s not at Ascot. And I would think the Queen’s former assistant (or whatever you call her) would have advised her if it was inappropriate. Back in 2011, Sophie wore a similar outfit with a plunging V neckline. I don’t remember people screaming protocol then.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ascot takes it’s rules from the court therefore what is acceptable for Ascot is what is acceptable for Trooping.
And if you read the rules, it says nothing about deep Vs which my ommission can be interpreted to mean acceptable.
As for Sophie’s 2011 outfit, her shoulders are covered which is the point of protocol Meghan disregarded.
http://www4.pictures.zimbio.com/bg/Kate+Middleton+Prince+Edward+Trooping+Color+C8BLMiyB1ynl.jpg
As for whether the Queen said something, it’s been said often enough that she lets them make their mistakes publicly for some time before she steps in.
She did with Kate. Sent her dresser to advise on her clothing and the short skirts and fly ups stopped.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LAK: you are usually extremely knowledgable on the BRF so… if Meghan is going against protocol, she is either
a) not being advised properly
b) or she’s ignoring the advice she has been given
Do you think that’s possible considering all the strict rules and procedures?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe TQ is just allowing MM to do what she wants for awhile.
Lizabeth: True. I think they get away with fascinators because it’ a blurred line between hats and fascinators. I think the difference is in the circumference of both which means what appears to be a fascinator may be a hat by the measurements.
Elisa: a little of column A and alittle of column B.
Please remember that various members have said that She lets them figure it out themselves before she steps in. Therefore people assuming that her LIW is installed to give Meghan advice on clothing this early in the marriage are assuming wrong. Besides, Meghan’s a grown woman of 36yrs with life experience who shouldn’t require clothing instructions. If the Queen intervened this early, Meghan should feel rightly insulted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my goodness. Meghan looked really gorgeous, “like a snack”, as the kids say. MM (MW-B?) must have gone somewhere sunny for the honeymoon because her tan is really nice. When I tan I turn ugly potato brown. Anyway, I love the whole look…very French Riviera.
She does look pensive at times. Who knows what threats have been made against her since the wedding. I’d be nervous about riding in an open carriage as well.
I actually don’t mind the buttons because they are fabric-covered, so its not like big gold buttons or something.
I think she looks really nice overall here. I don’t love that shade of lipstick on her, and I still am not a fan of that general color on her – I think it makes her look bland – but had she worn something with more color to it people would have eaten her alive. I think she did a good job of looking royal and appropriate while obviously knowing she was going to set some people off with the bare shoulders.
which I don’t get, btw. I’m sure the outfit was approved by her new assistant at the very least, who would know what was appropriate and what wasn’t. I said on another site that I think the issue is that Kate is usually so buttoned up and conservative at these kinds of events, that seeing someone showing some skin seems scandalous, when it’s really not.
The only thing I noticed about her dress was it was a bit tighter around the bust area, like her boobs got a bit bigger, etc. Could be either she got her tinny tiny weight back or she preggers, or even both or none of the above.
Also, I am not sure why some folks think Prince Harry looks grumpy at the event. Maybe it is the pics chosen here but I saw plenty of pics, vids, & gifs on tumblr and twitter of him smiling / laughing and of Duchess Meghan smiling / laughing as well.
Good. I just saw a couple in the DM and so now I realize she they are back to their usual DM tricks for clicks. I want them to be happy, not already subdued by the firm.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Geez, y’all. When I saw this look yesterday I really liked it. It’s fun, and I like the throwback aspect of it. This site loves to be harsh on royal women fashion IMO.
I only thought she looked like she wasn’t having a good time or something. Harry didn’t seem like it either. Probably wishing they were still on their honeymoon.
Agreed. My impression of Meghan is that she was taking it all in and enjoying the moment while trying not to be overwhelmed by it all. I mean it was her first time in the balcony.
Right, she didn’t even do the balcony on her wedding day, so this really is a completely new experience for her. I think she was probably very nervous.
I love Meghan’s outfit. She’s in such good shape and her shoulders look beautiful. Stella McCartney knows this as well and designed the after-party gown accordingly. Wish the colour was a little “braver” though.
It’s funny you said she looked liked a bridesmaid from 1987 because I wore something kinda similar to my brother’s wedding. It was 1992. It was a dark cream jacquard print suit that buttoned on the side, not quite off shoulders. And topped it off with a wide-brimmed matching colored hat. Lord, I was pleased myself back then but if I looked at the pictures now, I’d be ROFL. I think Meghan looks fine, the color maybe slightly dated.
That last picture kate looks like a grandma with her shoulders hunched over 😂😂
I think she looked lovely and I like the dress, I didn’t think it was appropriate for this occasion. I didn’t like the hat and I think the body makeup was too much her hands appear to be a lot lighter in some pictures. She seems to have a strange “glow” in the carriage pictures.
She has a tan, it’s not makeup.
I like the look, she suits the colour but the buttons kinda ruin the top a bit.
I don’t get the hate on her hair – it looked fine here, it doesn’t blow in her face every 30 secs.
Meghan looked fine, nothing spectacular but she did well. The dress is a tiny little bit risqué imo but im sure all these things are validated in advance by the firm, so if they don’t mind, why should we? She’s hardly in church.
She still looks rather nervous when out with the other royals, which is understandable, she is new to this malarkey afterall.
Kate looks really regal in those pictures, i think her height helps in that regard. Her dress was boring but she looked fantastic. I also dont think that she plonked herself front and centre, who stands where is probably arranged with military precision, for some reason they decided that she should stand in the front row and camilla in the back. Surprisingly Charles was ok for his wife to be relegated to second row, i think that says a lot about her standing within the family even after so many years.
I’m sorry, but she looks miserable already… maybe she thought she could keep her style from before the wedding… not gonna happen, sister! Welcome to The Firm!
This comment makes me laugh. If she was laughing and joking she would be critzed. She pretty much was accused yesterday at laughing at the man that fell from the horse even though she wasnt. So shes standing there talking to her husband, talking to her mother in law and taking everything in and now that means shes over it. I think some wished she was over it, so she can divorce harry. 😉
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was basically Kate circa 2011-2012: sausage curls, big hair, badly applied makeup, and boring outfit.
That dress looks like a repurposed coat. The buttons, the colour, the way the neckline was designed and cut…it looks so dated. And another beige outfit…woohoo? Her hat at Charles’s garden party was the same colour and style but she got another hat that looks so similar to it.
There’s a video of her curtseying as the Queen passed and her smile only lasted for a second, like Melania’s did when Trump said something to her lol
I was thinking the same thing: her hair and makeup is very Kate: The Early Years. Sausage curls, black eyeliner and bronzer aplenty!
Those arent considered sausage curls. Her hair is blown out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Guest: I consider that curl resting on her right shoulder a sausage curl.
Consider what you want, but those aren’t sausage curls lmao
Kate has been criticized for spending money on similar looking outfits in same colours. Here MM doing the same thing.
The Trooping dress and the garden party dress don’t look at all alike to me except the color is similar. How many light blue coats does Kate have? How many black coats? For that matter how many coats? How many similar pairs of Kiki earrings? Or how many absurdly expensive clutches? Good grief, must need a special closet to store & catalog just the clutches she’s bought over the past 7 yrs! If Meghan does the same thing as Kate has done, I’ll certainly be critical. But it really seems a little early to do that less than a month after the wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Looking forward to seeing Duchess Meghan’s ensembles for her one on one time with Her Majesty in a few days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whatever she wore was likely approved beforehand so if they’re cool with it, then welcome to the change in royal protocol!
Overall, MM looked good. But if I was being picky I would say she needs to ditch those hats, and add some color to her wardrobe. All these pale non-colors are pretty boring.
@homeslice – you’ve got it….she wore the goat dress and now this dress…basically the same colours. So why? Why not a soft yellow, or anything but another pink/peachy dress?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It looks like dynasty cosplay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan is so beautiful but I also thought this was very 80s—it was almost like if you moved the collar up over her shoulders and it was a normal suit top, you could picture Diana wearing it. It looks like the bottom of it is long based on how it covers her knees in the carriage. Midi length?
Re the make up: my guess is she used too much highlighter and she didn’t tan her face as much the rest of her body, so whoever did her make up overcompensated with the bronzer. I think they over-contoured her nose especially.
Supposedly that’s a different but very similar hat. Maybe she’s only sticking to one or two silhouettes in the hat department for now? This and beret?
She looks stunning. The shade is beautiful on her and Kate. I like the dresses. It’s different. When I first saw the pictures yesterday I thought the dress was a play on Jackie O’s fashion pieces. I’m still caught up on how they look that my mind can’t even see the buttons as a bad item on the dresses. It’s not that bad. I’m also a huge sucker for off the shoulder tops and dresses 😶
Lol some of these comments. I saw plenty of clips and pictures and harry looked fine. There was one where he was smiling and talking with her.
I also think meghan looked fine. She obviously got tanned on her honeymoon. Laughing at the bear shoulders comments. Tom and lorenzo were right.
As for Kate I cant stand her, but i didn’t see her make a nasty comment. The loser on twitter and royaldish yesterday where to pass off that Meghan laughed at that man that fell, but after seeing the video she wasnt.
As if *anyone* would have laughed at an old man being thrown off his horse. FFS
Its ridiculous. They are trying to find anything to use against her. The one hater on ig i who started that. And after they were shown that she wasnt they still don’t believe.
The photo where Meghan is supposedly laughing at the man falling also has Harry chuckling and Kate covering her face for a sneeze. It’s all crazy bs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Imo, and I don’t think it applies to many on here but else where, they want Meghan to look miserable so they can look and say “see, we told ya.” they didn’t expect the marriage to take place and now they are looking for anything to see if its failing.
Meghan is NOT who they wanted their precious harry with. A biracial woman isnt who they pictured. That’s why now all of sudden kate is regal, elegant and amazing. It’s why harry ex girlfriends are the beesknees now. That’s why harry is now a miserable sod. Hell there some that wanted him with kitty Spencer, who he is related to 🤣🤣🤣
I didn’t see anything to suggest that Harry and Meghan look miserable. In fact they were both very chatty with Charles and Camilla.
And yes the sudden turn by some that say Kate is so elegant implying that Meghan is not is interesting to see. Royal Dish in particular used to bash Kate with the burning of a thousand suns, but now she is elegant and regal because low classy actress Meghan dared to wear an off shoulder dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan looked nice and presentable. She wasn’t hogging the spotlight and let Kate do her thing. She and Harry looked post- honeymooned bliss. No nervousness to be found. They looked content and happy to be with the family.
Meghan look great. She stood out with the off the shoulder outfit. Her advisers would have told her the outfit was a no go otherwise Meghan wouldn’t have worn it. Meghan’s jewelry reflected in her own style. I watched some YouTube videos and Meghan bowed her head as Harry saluted during the national athemn and she curtsied at the balcony with the rest of the family when the queen arrived, so her being a nervous wreck for Trooping is a stretch.
For Kate being nasty to Meghan, no tape found. If there were jealousy Kate would feel is Meghan gets to do her road trip.with the queen on the royal train, a privilege Kate never had.
Looks like two bruises on her cheeks from all that heavy makeup. The contouring and tan aged her. A dusty rose two piece suit does not look like her style.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Meghan was the same color as she was when she went to the queens Christmas gathering. Bronze. I think it’s a mixture of bronzer and she got some sun at her honeymoon. I mean she is biracial ( even though some hate that) and she will darken quicker then someone who is light skinned. I thought her skin tone looked fine. Lol part of me wishes she would wear her hair naturally. Sure the pearl clutches would have a heart attack.
I thought she looked lovely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Idk, unless meghan bathed in makeup I think its it’s mostly sun. Shes the same shade all over. It’s funny though because some people do not like seeing her darker. 😏 She obviously has makeup on but I think she picked up some sun. I mean she is biracial and whatever sun she did get will show up more on her. Guess we will see this week
You noticed that too
Lol. 🤐
I cant imagine the comments when there kids come out looking darker then their cousins. Genetics is a funny thing.
Exactly. This is what happens when people have no idea how melanin works.
I really hope Kate & Meghan are friendly, at least in a co-worker sort of way. I don’t see them necessarily being BFFs, but they’ll be pitted against each other plenty in the tabs, and I’d like to think of them as allies on some level.
To be honest I don’t see a reason for either to be jealous of the other. Meghan knows who she married it’s outsiders who have unrealistic expectations of her role. I don’t think she would want that pressure Kate has. Kate got the man, the life and privilege she and family was after.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA! Why should there be any jealousy? Each has what they want. But of course women are always assumed to be in competition.
They both looked super relaxed and happy, very clearly still loved up and glowing from the honeymoon. I liked this look, the hat and neckline are gorgeous and very flattering.
I think Meghan looks pretty hear. I enjoy a different neckline. Hopefully she mixes it up a lot. I know they are limited due to being royal but I have high hopes!
Also, Kate wouldn’t dare say something bad about Meghan so public. At least I think. Lol She would obviously wait until she wasn’t on a balcony being recorded and in front of the world.
Also, just want to give a general shout out to LAK who I always look forward to her knowledge of all things royal!! Thank you for taking the time to explain the things you do.
Here* thanks iPad.
LOL! I’m an English teacher and I had to look hard to see where you made a mistake. All I see on this forum are people’s awesome posts!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Watching a bit of video and looking at photos, it struck me that Camilla seemed to hang back a bit with Meghan and Harry and that the three of them seem to be having a nice chat. I’ve always liked Camilla but now even more since she’s taking the time and making the effort to befriend Meghan. It might just be my wishful thinking but I sense that Charles, Camilla, Harry and Meghan will develop a close relationship, I get the feeling that the Cambridges are much closer to Kate’s family than William’s so I hope that Harry and Meghan will be closer to Harry’s side of the family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love Meghan’s whole look and don’t care who knows it lol
Meghan was poised on celebitchy to be a fashion icon. It’s clear she’s not going to be one. I’m surprised that with all that experience she doesn’t know what make up suits her. But I’m not disappointed, I hope she’ll do great at charities. At least we’ll be free from articles about a new star in the royal family, style icon itd. She’ll be a nice looking but nothing out of extraordinary but hopefully hard-working royal. For me it’s fine. The expectation were always too high for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How is it clear? This her second event as a wife. When she did events with harry as a fiance she wore pants and stylish outfits. Fashion mags love her and have praised her look. Just because you don’t think so doesn’t mean others wont. It’s your opinion. Just like it’s my opinion kare dresses like an old woman, but to others and fashion mags shes looks amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Uhm, sorry but even here on celebitchy the majority (kaiser included) doesn’t like most of her outfits and we can agree she didn’t rock the fashion world. Poorly tailored outfits, bad colours. Not to mention the wedding dress disappointed, that’s the consensus. She seemed to have better sense of style pre-engagement. She did several appearances and we didn’t get headlines like we did with Kate – that items wore by her were sold out in no time and how amazing she is. Personally, I hated Kate’s style most of the time so I couldn’t understand why the magazines made her out to be this glamorous star in the british royal family. It’s Meghan’s honeymoon period press-wise yet she doesn’t get even half the attention Kate ever did. She hasn’t become a huge thing. maybe she’ll, I can’t predict but so far it doesn’t seem like it. So I’m not alone. Does that make me Meghan hater? No, because I don’t need another fashion icon, I prefer substance over such fluffy issues.
@Liriel
Sorry but there were plenty of headlines about Meghan effect. The difference is while with Kate the dresses were sold out, with Meghan in addition to sold out there are sites crash. Even Meghan’s expensive jewelry has been sold out LOL.
She is already a fashion icon and to say that hasn’t received huge attention and she isn’t a huge thing is simply false. Just buy a magazine or read in the web. The BRF’s followers on IG and twitter have increased since the wedding, and it is expected that Meghan will bring a bigger increase in the industry than that obtained with Kate.
What are you talking about? There are tons of articles about the things shes wearing, purses, etc selling out and on back lists. Plus there were articles about the Jean’s she wore saving the small town company they came from. Lol, just because people on this site dont like what shes wearing doesn’t mean others share the same opinion.
Also I laugh as you say this is meghans honeymoon period with the press. The racist articles, the golddigger articles, the slut shaming articles. Yeah what a honeymoon 🙄
Guys, comparing her to Kate? Meghan is popular and is the hot topic but at some hot celebrities but not at some OTT level. I just thought she’d be a bigger star and the lackluster wedding dress cemented it. She just didn’t set the world on fire like I suspected. Someone mentioned that the wedding was her biggest day and that’s true. I remember how many documentaries were made when W&K were getting married and the amount of coverage of their wedding drove me crazy. Meghan has some terrible family members who made drama and news, I feel for her, you can’t choose your family. I’m just noticing that I thought Meghan would be huge and true fashionista. Kaiser predicted a while ago that her being style icon probably wasn’t happening. I know you like her, I’m more indifferent but I don’t need my favourite tv shows, books to be the biggest hits and will not claim that they’re the most watched/read. Meghan doesn’t deserve hate but at the same time we used to criticise Kate for everything (I’m to blame as well). We don’t need to overcompensate for hate on the internet. People on celebitchy don’t like some of her outfits but here we’re her biggest fans. So if she disappoints us.. You mentioned the hateful comments.. 2+2. But seriously she can have some fashions hits and misses. I don’t think that being a fashion icon and generating most interest (hey, kim k, you still suck) is not exactly my top priority so there’s no point to convince me she’s the biggest star. I don’t care. I’d rather she took up some charity work than be glamorous. I think she’ll do that just fine.
Meghan is gorgeous. Sure the hat is a flying saucer but otherwise she’s beautiful. And Kate looks beautiful as well, if a little hunched.
I thought Meghan looked pretty and glamorous and she has a very pleasant smiling countenance. Sophie wessex looks very pleasant in a similar way.
Kate didn’t look particularly great or even happy yet seems to hog the entire balcony and overshadow everyone else (she seemed to tower over everyone else yet she is supposed to be 5 ft 9 – was she wearing 6 inch heels or something?) There was an assinine article proclaiming her awesome parenting skills as she picked Charlotte up who fell off of a stool. As a mother of a child close to George and Charlotte in age it was unremarkable and most of us do the same thing often. 🙄
Also the antics of the children do not interest me at all and yet that is what the media zeros in on. I would like to see pictures and video of some of the other people there but only a few seem to be deemed worthy of attention. Sorry grumpy rant here as I am upset about Bourdain. Was relieved Meghan didn’t have that duchessy look she had at her last appearance but agree she needs to stop with the hair touching. Hopefully she will figure out what to do with her hair but I don’t like a severe bun as it doesn’t work for her. Also what is with England and the stupid saucer hats – I cannot stand them!!!
The style rules for the brf is so archaic compared to other royal families. The stupid hats, no color nail polish, etc. I hope when Charles gets to the throne he loosens up some of that. The swedish royal family is my favorite. Their king is a fuddy duddy but even he let’s family wear stylish things and have their own social media accounts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And it’s hilarious to go one about how hands on Kate and William are because they are doing basic parent things. What mother wouldn’t comfort her child who fell off a stool and had a fit? That’s a normal thing. Kate isn’t special for doing this. But of course she gets praise for acting like a normal parent. Kate still can’t give a speech in public and barely visits her patronages. So she is failing at the job that gives her all the fancy dresses and palaces.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually like it. I think he make up is a bit heavy around the eyes and it would have been better without buttons
She’s a lovely looking woman but I think this look is a miss. Not a fan of any of it: dress, hair or makeup. The dusty pink dress with large buttons, clumpy curled hair, heavy makeup and pale pink lips is reminiscent of the 80s to me.
I’m going to sound like my mother but I want her hair away from her face. She keeps playing with it because she is nervous and with this dress & her neck showing, I think if her hair had been pulled back (& with a different hat), the over-all look would have been better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, the royal brides always have their wedding rings made of Welsh gold so they are all kind of stuck with yellow gold bands. I liked that Harry chose a gold setting for Meghan’s engagement ring so it would blend. Kate got stuck with Big Blue and I think that setting is platinum or white gold. At any rate, it’s some metal that looks “silvery.”
In fairness to both Meghan and Kate, I don’t think they had much of a choice about their wedding bands. They are all made from some special Welsh gold (someone like LAK will know more details). I don’t like yellow gold either, but I think that’s dictated.
Besides, the band on Meghan’s engagement ring is also yellow gold, I think. It just isn’t as visible as Kate’s is due to the setting. Kate’s engagement ring is either white gold or platinum.
Was there a reason Harry and Meghan were the only ones with a guard in their carriage? Kate and Camilla were alone, so was the Queen. Could an extra security threat have been why they seemed so low key that day?
I think someone said that was Edward.
Edward has no right to that particular uniform because he isn’t their honorary colonel.
I think the Duke of Kent rode with Harry and Meghan not a guard.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol! It wasn’t a guard it was the 80 something Duke of Kent, who very sensibly has stopped riding on horseback at this event. Doesn’t look as though he engaged in conversation with them.
There are some really great pics of harry, meghan, and Charles laughing and talking. I hope they have a great relationship. I think when they have kids Charles will get to see them more the the cambridge kids.
Just like pics of Kate and the queen laughing. Pics of William laughing at the kids. Prinsesse Beatrice having fun. Etc. Pics are used to by journalist and bloggers to build a narrative. Watch the video and decide for yourself.
No thank you. I could care less about them. I was talking about harry, megan, and Charles 👍
Don’t particularly like her outfit but I like her hair wavy. Looks nice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. Gloucester Grandkids. The dark haired gentleman and blonde lady (right next to Tim Lawrence) standing behind Princess Michael of Kent are the parents.
She is gorgeous.
I’m not a big fan of bronzer with a nude lip but she is still gorgeous.
She is striking
The fashion of the royal family is dowdy and boring anyways. I don’t understand their obsession with ugly hats but I’m american so what do I know.
There is no protocol on dressing. The most they have is a dress code. All of this has been made up to make Meghan look like some outsider breaking the rule and not fitting in. The Queen, in her youth, has worn sleeve less and strapless dresses to state dinners ( in a tiara) and other pictures of her wearing them. Diana has as well. Meghan is in her 30s , not 70s. It’s appropriate and fine.
That’s a tough color to wear, I’ve found. Not a fan of the potato chip hat, and I can’t say I really love the dress, either.
I think the dress looks fine (not sure about the rules though). I just think her makeup makes her look older or slightly harsh.
I thought she was really striking during her Suits days. Now, I think she blends in more. I don’t mean simply in terms of fashion. I think she was more striking in the face when she was on Suits.
The stylists on Suits really did a great job. Her outfits as Rachel Zane were crisp, chic, and elegant. Every time I watched it I always thought how they were able to make her look super tall not just with the heels but the style of the clothes she wore. She was also very photogenic on TV.
When she’s pictured on her own or with Harry, she shines. But here she blends in, disappears almost. Like all the charisma drained away that even bland Kate stood out more.
I didn’t see anything wrong with what she was wearing. I was actually thrilled that she wore something with many Kate elements to it but made it her own by displaying her shoulders. I don’t want to compare Meghan and Kate, even though I am firmly pro-Meghan, and very much over Kate, I still don’t think it fair to judge the two. However, I do think Meghan got the win here.
Just a few other thoughts,
Meghan may be afraid of heights. Do we know? She hung back , practically inside the doorway and didn’t seem too eager to want to move. And Harry did ask her if she was okay. Which is honestly kind of a strange thing. It wasn’t like she had to do anything but stand there. My gut says she’s afraid of heights.
Her makeup was orange and she looked very very tan, but I thought I noticed some tan lines from her bikini straps on her chest, but her hair kind of covered it? Maybe my eyes were deceiving me. Perhaps she put on stage makeup because she knew this would be televised? Or maybe she put on tinted foundation or something to mask the tan a bit?
Also I loved how chatty Camilla and Charles were to Meghan and Harry. It was super cute and I WANT MORE.
Not a fan of this look. The colour is insipid and the style is dated. I think it makes her look a bit washed out or tired.
Also I was surprised how uptight she looks in the photos here? Surprising given how relaxed and self assured she looked at her wedding,
Meghan looked glowing but her outfit was not appropriate for a formal Royal event. Kate was in a typically bland Kate-style outfit but it was more in keeping with the occasion.
If I could see the whole dress, I could judge, but I like it so far.
Cara I’m right behind you. This is ridiculous.
Why you gotta insult Midwesterners, tho?
I think Megs looks beautiful. But I was very VERY disappointed to see her discount protocol at such a high profile, important event with the Queen.
Protocol is very real. You can’t just pick and choose which bits you like and go with that. Its kind of an all or nothing deal. Once you accept the tiara of Queen Mary, its time to cover your shoulders, squeeze into the panty hose and wave like your future access-to-diamonds depended on it. Cause it does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Future access to diamonds…lol.
