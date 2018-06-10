Duchess Meghan wore Carolina Herrera for Trooping the Colour: totally ’80s?

Trooping the Colour 2018

The Duchess of Sussex returned from her honeymoon just in time for Trooping the Colour, the annual parade and balcony wave in honor of the Queen’s birthday. It seems like Meghan and Harry arrived back in London maybe on Wednesday or Thursday, because Harry got pap’d on Thursday and he did an event on Friday. Meghan waited for Trooping the Colour to show off her post-nuptial honeymoon glow though. She did look… different. I think it was a combination of factors – she got some sun, wherever they were, and her hair seemed very loose and blown out. Plus it does seem like she was wearing a ton of makeup, but maybe that was just the tan.

Meghan’s suit-dress was Carolina Herrera, and I’m honestly not a fan. Of this in particular, I mean: I actually love Herrera’s designs usually, but this is a button-tastic, dated mess. It looks like a bridesmaid’s dress from 1987. I don’t have a problem with the off-the-shoulder thing at all – I mean, it’s not like Meghan wore a bustier and nothing else for Trooping the Colour. She looks fine and presentable, like she’s going to a church service at a more liberal church. It’s just the actual design of the suit that I don’t like, with the buttons and all that. Her hat was Philip Treacy and I don’t know if it’s a repeat…? Also note Meghan’s subtle styling choices: she’s wearing more rings than most royal women wear, and she has a noticeable pale pink manicure. Royal women generally don’t wear noticeable nail polish or wear lots of rings (beyond their wedding ring/engagement ring).

Anyway, analyze away. I didn’t notice any particularly shady or particularly positive interactions between Meghan and Kate. They spoke to each other on the balcony and even smiled at each other a few times, but my vibe is still that they’re not particularly close. I also get the vibe that Meghan is having a hell of a lot of fun with this.

Trooping the Colour 2018: The Queen's Birthday Parade

Trooping the Colour 2018: The Queen's Birthday Parade

Trooping the Colour 2018

291 Responses to “Duchess Meghan wore Carolina Herrera for Trooping the Colour: totally ’80s?”

  1. Cher says:
    June 10, 2018 at 7:51 am

    Meghan looked somewhat nervous and pensive. She seemed tanned or maybe she was wearing tinted makeup and a lot of it.
    As per the outfit, here we go with the buttons. The top of the dress seemed bulky and tight around the upper breast area. Meghan likes the off the shoulder style but this did not suit her. I agree with Kaiser, the dress is basically dated.
    Her hair needed to pinned up, she spent way to much time trying to keep her hair in place on what seemed to be a windy day. Someone needs to teach her the form. The hat was way too big for her small frame or was just that her hair being styled the way it was made look like too much. Her messy bun could have worked under that hat? Please do not start wearing that matronly pinup or hair net like Kate.
    Meghan’s outfit was more of a Kate look.

    Kate looked her usual matronly self.

  2. Jess... says:
    June 10, 2018 at 7:51 am

    Curls and buttons??? I’m screaming

  3. Jane says:
    June 10, 2018 at 7:52 am

    Meghan looked really nice. Not mad on the colour, I think it would have looked better if it was more baby pink instead of that dirty peach pink.

  4. perplexed says:
    June 10, 2018 at 7:53 am

    Just the fact that Kate is talking to anyone else besides Pippa makes me think that these two could wind up having a nice friendship. I don’t think I’ve ever really seen Kate to anyone else besides William or Harry or Pippa. Heck, I don’t think I’ve ever seen Kate to her brother James. He’s like the Prince Edward of the Middleton family — he exists, we know who he is, but does anyone care? So I’m going with this: Kate and Meghan just might be hitting it off (sort of half-kidding, sort of not — I know nothing).

    I actually think Kate and Meghan have similar styling choices. I think Meghan is now royal-i-fied fashion-wise. She did not dress like this or have a hairstyle that looked like that when she was in Hollywood. The extreme glamour is gone and she looks more reserved fashion-wise like a Brit, not someone you’d see in LA.

    • Clare says:
      June 10, 2018 at 8:29 am

      Reserved like a Brit? British women are actually very fashion forward – not the royals, sure, but women in general, in like London or Leeds or Other big cities are quite experimental and confident with their fashion choices. I mean the British high street – topshop and what have you – is hardly ‘reserved’.

      • formerly known as Amy says:
        June 10, 2018 at 8:48 am

        They will not have a nice friendship, if you watch the video at before HM is coming in Kate says something bitchy to Camz and kills the whole vibe in the balcony.

      • perplexed says:
        June 10, 2018 at 8:53 am

        My apologies. What I meant by reserved is that I personally think a lot of Brits (in London, anyway) look like they’re not actively trying to call attention to themselves, imo, which I consider a positive trait.

        When I’ve seen a fashionable Brit, it’s not in the way that a Kardashian or movie star X would go about it. They dress in a way that I think is fashion-forward and pretty. Basically, I don’t think they look tacky like a Kardashian, Ivanka Trump, or Melania. I didn’t mean to use reserved as a pejorative. Look at someone like Melania — even Victoria Beckham doesn’t do her make-up like that. But I apologize for the wrong use of word. Maybe I should have said unpretentious or something like that, but even that might not be the right word.

        I think a lot of British people in London dress better (obviously not every single British person I’ve ever seen, but quite a lot) in the sense that a lot don’t look….sloppy? I do get the impression the overall quality of the actual fabrics/textiles in Britain might be better though. The clothes are expensive, but you don’t feel like you’re wasting the expense.

        I think Carolyn Bessette Kennedy (who IS American) had a more reserved/unpretentious style. Ditto for someone like Jackie Kennedy. They’re both considered fashion icons. Same for Michelloe Obama. So for me the word “reserved” doesn’t spring to mind a negative connotation. (And, no, I’m not saying the royal women are at that level of iconicity, but I also don’t associate a “reserved” fashion style with something negative or being not fashion-forward since a lot of the big style icons have a style that could be perceived as reserved. That’s more my overall point. Someone like Jackie Kennedy’s more reserved style will stand the test of time — I’m not entirely convinced that what movie star X wore to movie premiere Y will.)

      • magnoliarose says:
        June 10, 2018 at 12:39 pm

        Some of the trendiest daring designers are/were Brits. They have a long history of defining a moment in fashion history. Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen are two good examples. Brits are the originators of rock star chic. The Mod look, punk, 60s, teddy boys, Edwardian, Pre-Raphaelite revival. New Romantics…They had important designers during the early 1900s too. I prefer their fashion to American which hasn’t been nearly as creative in totality.
        The royal look is just that. It is removed from fashion in a lot of ways.

    • AG-UK says:
      June 10, 2018 at 8:42 am

      Not like a Brit like a Royal. I work in a bank and even those women dont dress that way She and Kate look mumsy. I don’t care if the hat is Philip Treacy I don’t like the flying saucer style.

      • perplexed says:
        June 10, 2018 at 8:58 am

        I gave an explanation for my use of the word in a post above, but it may not be sufficient.

      • Bella DuPont says:
        June 10, 2018 at 1:57 pm

        - Hated almost everything about Meghan’s outfit and her hair was too pouffy. Her hat looked like an unfinished version of Kate’s, just in a different colour. The only upside is that she looked slightly less matronly than Kate.

        - Meghan, please, please get a stylist. You need one.

        - Also, Harry looked kind of melancholy the whole time……somethings definitely playing on his mind.

    • Clare says:
      June 10, 2018 at 9:01 am

      Perplexed – before you give us too many style points or credit for being well dressed and not tacky, google the only way is Essex lol

      Anyway I get what you’re saying 😊

  5. Ankhel says:
    June 10, 2018 at 7:54 am

    I think she looks very pretty and elegant here, and I’m delighted to see her dress fits.

    ETA: Gosh darn it, I’ve just noticed the weird bulge near her waist in several of the pictures. 😂

    • Peeking in says:
      June 10, 2018 at 12:24 pm

      I don’t mind sitting bulges, I just hate the way that bit of fabric between the top and middle buttons doesn’t fold in properly, like an untucked hem. I also object to the flying saucer hat. Other than those 2 complaints, I think she looks lovely. I don’t thing she’s wearing too much makeup, she got tanned, and needs a different shade of concealer/foundation, if anything.

  6. Honest B says:
    June 10, 2018 at 8:00 am

    For an event called Trouping the Colour they all really chose bland colours.

    Reply
  7. Wowsers says:
    June 10, 2018 at 8:04 am

    She looks lovely and I don’t mind the dress for a cocktail event. But bare shoulders are not appropriate for Trooping. If this were Kate she’d be ripped to shreds.

    On that topic… Kate’s dress is horrendous. Shudder. But I’ll give her a pass so soon after delivering. I had a baby the same week as Kate and my style is all over the place as well.

    Reply
  8. Melania says:
    June 10, 2018 at 8:04 am

    Meghan was gorgeous. I love that dress and her look was so modern. Well done.

    Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 8:06 am

    A lot of hair touching in the videos. I remember when Kate was crucified for that. The off the shoulder style looks great on her but with the rest of the women looking so buttoned up I don’t think it entirely fit the occasion.

    Reply
      June 10, 2018 at 8:47 am

      She was criticized for standing on the balcony during a Remembrance service, curling her dolly curls around her finger.

      • Nic919 says:
        June 10, 2018 at 9:54 am

        And the death glare Sophie gave her for that has been captured for posterity. She looked like a shallow idiot twirling her curls during a solemn ceremony. Hair touching is irritating to see, but most of the time it is nerves. Even Kate still touches her hair when it’s down but she does not do the twirling. She seems to have learned from that.

      • Lexa says:
        June 10, 2018 at 9:55 am

        To be fair, Kate was criticized at plenty of other points for nervous touching her hair and otherwise to keep it under control, too, especially when it was longer. I’m surprised Meghan isn’t getting the same criticism for it because she’s done it constantly from the engagement photocall on. (At first I thought she might just be trying to give everyone a shot of the ring, but now I think she’s just left handed.)

      • Masamf says:
        June 10, 2018 at 10:42 am

        If you watch videos of Meghan as a child, she touches her hair in the same cashing. I think this has become a habit that’s like second nature to her. I really loved everything about Meghan’s dress… everything.

    • Lizabeth says:
      June 10, 2018 at 12:12 pm

      Kate was twirling her hair, not only touching it, while smiling at a Remembrance event when she had been married to Will for two and a half years. At the Trooping event Meghan had been married to Harry for exactly three weeks. Let’s not pretend Kate was crucified unfairly while Meghan is getting some sort of break….about anything.

      • magnoliarose says:
        June 10, 2018 at 12:44 pm

        It makes no sense. When someone has worked so hard to get the gig like Kate did, it was only reasonable to expect she would be better equipped. All these years later what she does is on her alone. It has been for a very long time.
        In a year if MM hasn’t learned and improved I will see things about her differently.

  10. Mariposa says:
    June 10, 2018 at 8:06 am

    I think Meghan looks a little fuller in the face, maybe she put back some weight that she dropped before the wedding? It suits her, she looks great. Is there some rule around wearing solids? She and Kate look like they matched colors in advance.

    Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 8:08 am

    I wish she wore her her up. I preferred her messy, Californian hair ;)
    I think that it’s as you all noticed either the tan or tan + makeup combo that doesn’t work. She looks like she has a caked-on face and the blush/bronzer didn’t help. She didn’t look fresh. I bet she’s enjoying the attention and hopefully she does.

    Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 8:09 am

    I didn’t like MM’s look here. The top looked like she was supposed to attend a different function. I was expecting better. But hey, not too bad and she hopefully will refine her look as she moves forward.

    To be honest, and I’m a HUGE Diana fan, I think The younger royal woman could learn from Camilla. She is appropriately dressed always and she always seems comfortable and having fun. Maybe MM has seen this and that is why they seem to be bonding.

    Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 8:12 am

    She seems throughout really nervous and anxious, I think PH kept asking if she was ok, as he probably picked up on her nervousness. I think that why she was at the back during the balcony time.
    I also adore her dress, seriously she look amazing. I hope she ok, i just want to give her a hug as she seem so sweet and friendly.

    Reply
      June 10, 2018 at 8:31 am

      To be fair, in the last couple of years, Harry hasn’t been at the front of the balcony, so I was not surprised to see them in the second or third line. He is sixth in line to the throne and they have not children which would put them more in the front to watch them

      Reply
        June 10, 2018 at 10:53 am

        The succession to the throne that keeps being thrown at Harry every single time is just ridiculous. It doesn’t need to be repeated or people don’t need to be reminded every single day about where Harry is, we already get it. It didn’t matter on this particular occasion as there were those that are further down but got to stand in the front raw even though some were further away from HM. And Duke of York was standing right next to HM, wasn’t he?

      • Nic919 says:
        June 10, 2018 at 11:19 am

        The Duke of Kent’s granddaughter was standing next to William so if this was solely about rank then she wouldn’t be near him. And the Phillips kids shouldn’t be near George and Charlotte. And Camilla shouldn’t be shoved behind Andrew.

        Some people are just more about hogging the limelight (Kate, Andrew) than others (Harry, Meghan).

      • Rainbow says:
        June 10, 2018 at 11:49 am

        Jess is right. Harry and Meghan have no children yet so they stood at the back while the younger kids had their parents right behind to watch over them. The older kids are all at the front too so they could see the flypast. When Harry and Meghan have kids they’d stand near the front, too.

        Really, nobody is out to get Meghan, she’s not being bullied or put in her place, nor is there a conspiracy theory why Kate was front and centre. This constant concern-trolling for Meghan as if she’s being mistreated is just weird. She and Harry stood at the back and they both looked fine throughout. If they both wanted to stand near the front they could’ve done it.

        I don’t particularly like Kate and she is as lazy as can be, but the constant need to demonize her is just as tiring as the OTT fawning over Meghan, as well as attacking Kate to raise Meghan up.

      • Scram says:
        June 10, 2018 at 11:53 am

        @Nic

        Prwtry sure Kate was up there to keep an eye on her kids. There’s a photo of Charlotte peering over the balcony and Kate looks to be grasping the back of her dress. Also, Kate was there to comfort her after the fall.

      • Nic919 says:
        June 10, 2018 at 1:14 pm

        Charlotte and George were not out on the balcony when Kate was taking center stage over Camilla. Kate only ever minds her own kids anyway, she has not been assigned permanent kid wrangler since Pippa’s wedding.

      • PrincessK says:
        June 10, 2018 at 3:39 pm

        Didn’t the Duke of York look pleased with himself. lol!

    • Clare says:
      June 10, 2018 at 8:53 am

      She was at the back because that’s where the hierarchy of the royal family puts – and there are not kids yet to justify either her or Harry being further to the front to watch them. I said in the other post, it’s kind of a sad but not surprising visual depiction of Harry and especially Meghan’s place in the royal family…standing behind William and Kate.

      And I think this was a purposeful message from the palace, too, beause the places in the balcony are choreographed – not to mention Kate, Camilla and the Queen beige colour coordinated. The wedding was fun and great but don’t forget who is going to be King/consort.

      Reply
  14. TeamAwesome says:
    June 10, 2018 at 8:17 am

    Take away the shoulder baring design and you have the mother of the bride look from my sister’s early 90′s wedding.

    Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 8:17 am

    Loved the hair and makeup more than anything and liked the overall look.

    Not here for the faux royal etiquette experts.

    Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 8:23 am

    She looks healthier, maybe got a little bit of the weight she lost because of wedding stress? Dress is kind of boring though I agree, the off-the-shoulder look just isn’t right for this event. She is still finding her way, definitely, from carefree California style to conservative royal family style… why does Harry look so grumpy?

    Reply
    • AnotherDirtyMartini says:
      June 10, 2018 at 8:34 am

      Agree, that’s what I noticed most. Harry looks very grumpy.

      Reply
      June 10, 2018 at 8:49 am

      1. Maybe they just got back and she needs to get her city royal feet back after two casual weeks in the north and Banff.

      2. Okay I will plunge in too and say I was surprised to get a weird off vibe from Harry and Meghan. He looked grumpy/ sad /serious and a little detached and she wasn’t really turning as much to him or touching his arm etc as usual. They seemed a little separated somehow or downcast or told to behave. Not what I expected at all, but maybe I am seeing just the odd photos. She looked calm at her wedding, but sort of frozen here? Is it me? Maybe they were just tired! or worried about something…. Philip, the man who fell off the horse, security, etc.

      3. Just saying that when my three closest friends got pregnant they felt tired and washed out immediately and began troweling on the makeup to compensate without realizing how it looked at first. But again this could be post mini-moon rush, the Dynasty Krystal dress washes her out, she thinks, “maybe more cosmetics…” though I think it is just that post holiday glow looking off due to the hat and dress hues.

      Reply
        June 10, 2018 at 9:01 am

        Nah I think she and Harry were fine. There is one picture that is adorable – everyone is watching the flyover (presumably) and Harry is just gazing at Meghan with a smile.

      • Honey says:
        June 10, 2018 at 9:48 am

        I agree with #2 Liberty. I felt a bit sad watching them.

        As far as her dress, I think it’s ok. It threw me a bit when I first saw it but I think—and I’m about totally project here—she’s trying to conform and comply but keep a little bit of herself too.

        I didn’t think her dress was inappropriate but more Easter-ish in look moreso than anything else.

      • Liberty says:
        June 10, 2018 at 10:01 am

        Honey, that makes sense about the dress.

        Someone below wrote that they looked fine in other photos, so here’s hoping.

      • LadyT says:
        June 10, 2018 at 11:00 am

        A little post wedding let down is perfectly normal, if that even happened. The bride and the wedding are THE center of attention for months then poof you’re married and all is back to normal. It takes a bit to adjust. I felt it and I most certainly didn’t have a royal wedding.

      • magnoliarose says:
        June 10, 2018 at 1:00 pm

        I noticed some chill but they both looked a little tired or maybe had a couple tiff. Harry doesn’t seem to like these balcony photo ops. William doesn’t either. In fact, no one looked like they wanted to be there.
        That being said the interactions were very interesting. Charles really refuses to play along sometimes. lol He talks to Harry and some and says nothing at all to others. He doesn’t seem to have any interaction with his grandchildren and doesn’t pretend to for the cameras either.
        If they last past Charles I really will be surprised and I don’t mind Charles or Camilla like some others do.

      • Wisdomheaven says:
        June 10, 2018 at 3:41 pm

        We must have watched different videos lol? They were laughing and chatting together throughout. They looked super into each other, but were also chatting to William, Charles, Sophie and Peter. Camilla and Meghan (and Camilla was in the back for reasons unknown) were chatting away too.

        I actually didn’t see any interaction between Meghan and Kate, but I don’t think that means anything.

        But Harry and Meghan were in great form on the balcony. I loved this part especially: http://royalwatcher.tumblr.com/post/…k-as-they-wait

      • PrincessK says:
        June 10, 2018 at 3:48 pm

        I noticed that Charles was very much at ease with Harry and Meghan but very awkward when he tried to interact with his grandchildren and Kate, very sad really as though he doesn’t know them even though he tried to make an attempt.

    • KiddV says:
      June 10, 2018 at 11:55 am

      I think they both look like they’re too warm. No idea what the temps were there, but sitting in the sun in that uniform, and her dress looks like it’s a thick material, I’d be dying from heat. And Harry’s face looks red, as a pale person that’s the first indicator that I’ve had enough and I need shade and air conditioning.

      I watched the youtube video and while they weren’t touchy-feely, they still looked at each other adoringly. It was cute.

  17. Natalie S says:
    June 10, 2018 at 8:26 am

    I kinda love the off the shoulders look. It’s a little assertion of her independence while still being quite demure overall. It’s a self-assured look even while Meghan herself looked nervous. I wish the look of the bodice of the dress had been more modern. It’s very dated looking.

    Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 8:27 am

    I noted how Kate positioned herself front and centre.

    Reply
  19. Melania says:
    June 10, 2018 at 8:30 am

    I don’t think Meghan had ton of makeup. She was tan, nothing more because in many pics you can see that her makeup was natural.

    Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 8:31 am

    I like her look.

    As a fellow black/white mixed race woman, I am assuming like me and other mixed friends of mine of a similar genetic makeup, Duchess Meghan picks up color easily in the sun. Melanin roots can make an appearance quickly and very noticeably. I don’t think she has on a ton of makeup but the pale lip and tan give the appearance she is caked in it when she is not.

    As for the bare shoulders, I don’t think it breaks protocol. I saw several tweets on that, some with folks going in to the vapors that BRF women never bare their shoulders, which is untrue. Tom and Lorenzo had an interesting write-up on their site about Duchess Meghan’s outfit that like Michelle Obama and her bare arms, some people feel the need to police how women of color dress in public for *reasons* moreso than they do their counterparts. Can’t say I disagree with them about that.

    Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 8:42 am

    I think Meghan looks fine. I don’t get the 80′s comments. I don’t know if she’s tanned or wearing make-up. Also I think it would be appropriate for Meghan to be nervous for the next few months. She’s getting a lot of attention and has to follow a lot of rules and traditions. Criticizing nervous ticks like touching her hair seems unfair. I also don’t understand the best friends/hatred that people are trying to do with Meghan’s and Kate’s relationship. Why do they have to be friends or enemies? Why would it be such a big deal if they were just cordial to each other? Just because they are married to brothers doesn’t mean they have to friends.

    Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 8:47 am

    Oh my goodness. Meghan looked really gorgeous, “like a snack”, as the kids say. MM (MW-B?) must have gone somewhere sunny for the honeymoon because her tan is really nice. When I tan I turn ugly potato brown. Anyway, I love the whole look…very French Riviera.

    She does look pensive at times. Who knows what threats have been made against her since the wedding. I’d be nervous about riding in an open carriage as well.

    Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 8:48 am

    I actually don’t mind the buttons because they are fabric-covered, so its not like big gold buttons or something.

    I think she looks really nice overall here. I don’t love that shade of lipstick on her, and I still am not a fan of that general color on her – I think it makes her look bland – but had she worn something with more color to it people would have eaten her alive. I think she did a good job of looking royal and appropriate while obviously knowing she was going to set some people off with the bare shoulders.

    which I don’t get, btw. I’m sure the outfit was approved by her new assistant at the very least, who would know what was appropriate and what wasn’t. I said on another site that I think the issue is that Kate is usually so buttoned up and conservative at these kinds of events, that seeing someone showing some skin seems scandalous, when it’s really not.

    Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 8:49 am

    Also, I am not sure why some folks think Prince Harry looks grumpy at the event. Maybe it is the pics chosen here but I saw plenty of pics, vids, & gifs on tumblr and twitter of him smiling / laughing and of Duchess Meghan smiling / laughing as well.

    Reply
  25. Millennial says:
    June 10, 2018 at 8:54 am

    Geez, y’all. When I saw this look yesterday I really liked it. It’s fun, and I like the throwback aspect of it. This site loves to be harsh on royal women fashion IMO.

    I only thought she looked like she wasn’t having a good time or something. Harry didn’t seem like it either. Probably wishing they were still on their honeymoon.

    Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 8:55 am

    It’s funny you said she looked liked a bridesmaid from 1987 because I wore something kinda similar to my brother’s wedding. It was 1992. It was a dark cream jacquard print suit that buttoned on the side, not quite off shoulders. And topped it off with a wide-brimmed matching colored hat. Lord, I was pleased myself back then but if I looked at the pictures now, I’d be ROFL. I think Meghan looks fine, the color maybe slightly dated.

    Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 8:59 am

    I think she looked lovely and I like the dress, I didn’t think it was appropriate for this occasion. I didn’t like the hat and I think the body makeup was too much her hands appear to be a lot lighter in some pictures. She seems to have a strange “glow” in the carriage pictures.

    Reply
  28. Digital Unicorn says:
    June 10, 2018 at 9:02 am

    I like the look, she suits the colour but the buttons kinda ruin the top a bit.

    I don’t get the hate on her hair – it looked fine here, it doesn’t blow in her face every 30 secs.

    Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 9:02 am

    Meghan looked fine, nothing spectacular but she did well. The dress is a tiny little bit risqué imo but im sure all these things are validated in advance by the firm, so if they don’t mind, why should we? She’s hardly in church.
    She still looks rather nervous when out with the other royals, which is understandable, she is new to this malarkey afterall.
    Kate looks really regal in those pictures, i think her height helps in that regard. Her dress was boring but she looked fantastic. I also dont think that she plonked herself front and centre, who stands where is probably arranged with military precision, for some reason they decided that she should stand in the front row and camilla in the back. Surprisingly Charles was ok for his wife to be relegated to second row, i think that says a lot about her standing within the family even after so many years.

    Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 9:05 am

    I’m sorry, but she looks miserable already… maybe she thought she could keep her style from before the wedding… not gonna happen, sister! Welcome to The Firm!

    Reply
    • Guest says:
      June 10, 2018 at 10:41 am

      This comment makes me laugh. If she was laughing and joking she would be critzed. She pretty much was accused yesterday at laughing at the man that fell from the horse even though she wasnt. So shes standing there talking to her husband, talking to her mother in law and taking everything in and now that means shes over it. I think some wished she was over it, so she can divorce harry. 😉

      Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 9:14 am

    She was basically Kate circa 2011-2012: sausage curls, big hair, badly applied makeup, and boring outfit.

    That dress looks like a repurposed coat. The buttons, the colour, the way the neckline was designed and cut…it looks so dated. And another beige outfit…woohoo? Her hat at Charles’s garden party was the same colour and style but she got another hat that looks so similar to it.

    There’s a video of her curtseying as the Queen passed and her smile only lasted for a second, like Melania’s did when Trump said something to her lol

    Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 9:21 am

    @MrsBump, I was thinking that too. If The Firm is not up in arms – no pun! – about her shoulderless outfit, then it is a non-starter issue AFAIC. Some folks want her to shake things up with BRF, others expect her to ruin the family for *reasons*, so she will never please everyone. Only matters if she pleases herself, her husband, and The Firm IMO. I like that she is finding her way but still putting small stamps of herself like the jewelry. I would love to see her embrace more jewel tones in her wardrobe and fewer pastels.

    Looking forward to seeing Duchess Meghan’s ensembles for her one on one time with Her Majesty in a few days.

    Reply
  33. homeslice says:
    June 10, 2018 at 9:45 am

    Overall, MM looked good. But if I was being picky I would say she needs to ditch those hats, and add some color to her wardrobe. All these pale non-colors are pretty boring.

    Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 10:08 am

    I’m not a fan of this dress. It’s dated and not in a good way. Plus, it the same color as the last dress she wore. I think it hat is virtually the same. Out of all the dress in the world, she picks one the same color as her last one. Boring!!

    Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 10:08 am

    It looks like dynasty cosplay.

    Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 10:08 am

    Meghan is so beautiful but I also thought this was very 80s—it was almost like if you moved the collar up over her shoulders and it was a normal suit top, you could picture Diana wearing it. It looks like the bottom of it is long based on how it covers her knees in the carriage. Midi length?

    Re the make up: my guess is she used too much highlighter and she didn’t tan her face as much the rest of her body, so whoever did her make up overcompensated with the bronzer. I think they over-contoured her nose especially.

    Supposedly that’s a different but very similar hat. Maybe she’s only sticking to one or two silhouettes in the hat department for now? This and beret?

    Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 10:11 am

    She looks stunning. The shade is beautiful on her and Kate. I like the dresses. It’s different. When I first saw the pictures yesterday I thought the dress was a play on Jackie O’s fashion pieces. I’m still caught up on how they look that my mind can’t even see the buttons as a bad item on the dresses. It’s not that bad. I’m also a huge sucker for off the shoulder tops and dresses 😶

    Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 10:12 am

    Lol some of these comments. I saw plenty of clips and pictures and harry looked fine. There was one where he was smiling and talking with her.

    I also think meghan looked fine. She obviously got tanned on her honeymoon. Laughing at the bear shoulders comments. Tom and lorenzo were right.

    As for Kate I cant stand her, but i didn’t see her make a nasty comment. The loser on twitter and royaldish yesterday where to pass off that Meghan laughed at that man that fell, but after seeing the video she wasnt.

    Reply
      June 10, 2018 at 10:39 am

      As if *anyone* would have laughed at an old man being thrown off his horse. FFS

      Reply
      June 10, 2018 at 10:45 am

      I agree with you I don’t think Meghan or Harry looked grumpy at all there were a lot of pictures were you see Meghan smiling Harry talked to her looking happy . I don’t understand why people keep insinuating that Meghan Is miserable it’s like this over the top concerns trolling for her like it’s not possible that Meghan or Harry are happy in their life or marriage already . They only been married for what three weeks and people are already saying something is off with them why is this overly concerned for Meghan and Harry marriage but not William and Kate

      Reply
        June 10, 2018 at 11:06 am

        Imo, and I don’t think it applies to many on here but else where, they want Meghan to look miserable so they can look and say “see, we told ya.” they didn’t expect the marriage to take place and now they are looking for anything to see if its failing.

        Meghan is NOT who they wanted their precious harry with. A biracial woman isnt who they pictured. That’s why now all of sudden kate is regal, elegant and amazing. It’s why harry ex girlfriends are the beesknees now. That’s why harry is now a miserable sod. Hell there some that wanted him with kitty Spencer, who he is related to 🤣🤣🤣

      • Nic919 says:
        June 10, 2018 at 11:27 am

        I didn’t see anything to suggest that Harry and Meghan look miserable. In fact they were both very chatty with Charles and Camilla.
        And yes the sudden turn by some that say Kate is so elegant implying that Meghan is not is interesting to see. Royal Dish in particular used to bash Kate with the burning of a thousand suns, but now she is elegant and regal because low classy actress Meghan dared to wear an off shoulder dress.

      • Guest says:
        June 10, 2018 at 12:19 pm

        Royaldish and the dailymail…which isnt surprising those two sites have something in common…are the two main ones that turned on harry. Now all of a sudden its thank god William and kate are going to be in charge and harry is an idiot, While meghan is unacceptable.

  39. TheOriginalMia says:
    June 10, 2018 at 10:21 am

    Meghan looked nice and presentable. She wasn’t hogging the spotlight and let Kate do her thing. She and Harry looked post- honeymooned bliss. No nervousness to be found. They looked content and happy to be with the family.

    Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 10:29 am

    Meghan look great. She stood out with the off the shoulder outfit. Her advisers would have told her the outfit was a no go otherwise Meghan wouldn’t have worn it. Meghan’s jewelry reflected in her own style. I watched some YouTube videos and Meghan bowed her head as Harry saluted during the national athemn and she curtsied at the balcony with the rest of the family when the queen arrived, so her being a nervous wreck for Trooping is a stretch.

    For Kate being nasty to Meghan, no tape found. If there were jealousy Kate would feel is Meghan gets to do her road trip.with the queen on the royal train, a privilege Kate never had.

    Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 10:50 am

    Looks like two bruises on her cheeks from all that heavy makeup. The contouring and tan aged her. A dusty rose two piece suit does not look like her style.

    Reply
  42. Guest says:
    June 10, 2018 at 10:50 am

    I think Meghan was the same color as she was when she went to the queens Christmas gathering. Bronze. I think it’s a mixture of bronzer and she got some sun at her honeymoon. I mean she is biracial ( even though some hate that) and she will darken quicker then someone who is light skinned. I thought her skin tone looked fine. Lol part of me wishes she would wear her hair naturally. Sure the pearl clutches would have a heart attack.

    Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 10:56 am

    I thought she looked lovely.

    Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 11:11 am

    Idk, unless meghan bathed in makeup I think its it’s mostly sun. Shes the same shade all over. It’s funny though because some people do not like seeing her darker. 😏 She obviously has makeup on but I think she picked up some sun. I mean she is biracial and whatever sun she did get will show up more on her. Guess we will see this week

    Reply
  45. bettyrose says:
    June 10, 2018 at 11:24 am

    I really hope Kate & Meghan are friendly, at least in a co-worker sort of way. I don’t see them necessarily being BFFs, but they’ll be pitted against each other plenty in the tabs, and I’d like to think of them as allies on some level.

    Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 11:32 am

    To be honest I don’t see a reason for either to be jealous of the other. Meghan knows who she married it’s outsiders who have unrealistic expectations of her role. I don’t think she would want that pressure Kate has. Kate got the man, the life and privilege she and family was after.

    Reply
  47. starryfish says:
    June 10, 2018 at 11:37 am

    They both looked super relaxed and happy, very clearly still loved up and glowing from the honeymoon. I liked this look, the hat and neckline are gorgeous and very flattering.

    Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 11:56 am

    I think Meghan looks pretty hear. I enjoy a different neckline. Hopefully she mixes it up a lot. I know they are limited due to being royal but I have high hopes!

    Also, Kate wouldn’t dare say something bad about Meghan so public. At least I think. Lol She would obviously wait until she wasn’t on a balcony being recorded and in front of the world.

    Also, just want to give a general shout out to LAK who I always look forward to her knowledge of all things royal!! Thank you for taking the time to explain the things you do.

    Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 12:07 pm

    I loved this whole look, although I don’t know what shoes she wore!! I really, really liked the sleek, embellishment -free hat! And this color is one of my favorites but unfortunately one that looks horrid on me, so glad to see that it suits Meghan perfectly!

    Watching a bit of video and looking at photos, it struck me that Camilla seemed to hang back a bit with Meghan and Harry and that the three of them seem to be having a nice chat. I’ve always liked Camilla but now even more since she’s taking the time and making the effort to befriend Meghan. It might just be my wishful thinking but I sense that Charles, Camilla, Harry and Meghan will develop a close relationship, I get the feeling that the Cambridges are much closer to Kate’s family than William’s so I hope that Harry and Meghan will be closer to Harry’s side of the family.

    Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    Love Meghan’s whole look and don’t care who knows it lol

    Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    Meghan was poised on celebitchy to be a fashion icon. It’s clear she’s not going to be one. I’m surprised that with all that experience she doesn’t know what make up suits her. But I’m not disappointed, I hope she’ll do great at charities. At least we’ll be free from articles about a new star in the royal family, style icon itd. She’ll be a nice looking but nothing out of extraordinary but hopefully hard-working royal. For me it’s fine. The expectation were always too high for her.

    Reply
      June 10, 2018 at 1:05 pm

      How is it clear? This her second event as a wife. When she did events with harry as a fiance she wore pants and stylish outfits. Fashion mags love her and have praised her look. Just because you don’t think so doesn’t mean others wont. It’s your opinion. Just like it’s my opinion kare dresses like an old woman, but to others and fashion mags shes looks amazing.

      Reply
        June 10, 2018 at 2:04 pm

        Uhm, sorry but even here on celebitchy the majority (kaiser included) doesn’t like most of her outfits and we can agree she didn’t rock the fashion world. Poorly tailored outfits, bad colours. Not to mention the wedding dress disappointed, that’s the consensus. She seemed to have better sense of style pre-engagement. She did several appearances and we didn’t get headlines like we did with Kate – that items wore by her were sold out in no time and how amazing she is. Personally, I hated Kate’s style most of the time so I couldn’t understand why the magazines made her out to be this glamorous star in the british royal family. It’s Meghan’s honeymoon period press-wise yet she doesn’t get even half the attention Kate ever did. She hasn’t become a huge thing. maybe she’ll, I can’t predict but so far it doesn’t seem like it. So I’m not alone. Does that make me Meghan hater? No, because I don’t need another fashion icon, I prefer substance over such fluffy issues.

      • Loris says:
        June 10, 2018 at 2:24 pm

        @Liriel
        Sorry but there were plenty of headlines about Meghan effect. The difference is while with Kate the dresses were sold out, with Meghan in addition to sold out there are sites crash. Even Meghan’s expensive jewelry has been sold out LOL.
        She is already a fashion icon and to say that hasn’t received huge attention and she isn’t a huge thing is simply false. Just buy a magazine or read in the web. The BRF’s followers on IG and twitter have increased since the wedding, and it is expected that Meghan will bring a bigger increase in the industry than that obtained with Kate.

      • G says:
        June 10, 2018 at 2:34 pm

        What are you talking about? There are tons of articles about the things shes wearing, purses, etc selling out and on back lists. Plus there were articles about the Jean’s she wore saving the small town company they came from. Lol, just because people on this site dont like what shes wearing doesn’t mean others share the same opinion.

        Also I laugh as you say this is meghans honeymoon period with the press. The racist articles, the golddigger articles, the slut shaming articles. Yeah what a honeymoon 🙄

      • liriel says:
        June 10, 2018 at 3:59 pm

        Guys, comparing her to Kate? Meghan is popular and is the hot topic but at some hot celebrities but not at some OTT level. I just thought she’d be a bigger star and the lackluster wedding dress cemented it. She just didn’t set the world on fire like I suspected. Someone mentioned that the wedding was her biggest day and that’s true. I remember how many documentaries were made when W&K were getting married and the amount of coverage of their wedding drove me crazy. Meghan has some terrible family members who made drama and news, I feel for her, you can’t choose your family. I’m just noticing that I thought Meghan would be huge and true fashionista. Kaiser predicted a while ago that her being style icon probably wasn’t happening. I know you like her, I’m more indifferent but I don’t need my favourite tv shows, books to be the biggest hits and will not claim that they’re the most watched/read. Meghan doesn’t deserve hate but at the same time we used to criticise Kate for everything (I’m to blame as well). We don’t need to overcompensate for hate on the internet. People on celebitchy don’t like some of her outfits but here we’re her biggest fans. So if she disappoints us.. You mentioned the hateful comments.. 2+2. But seriously she can have some fashions hits and misses. I don’t think that being a fashion icon and generating most interest (hey, kim k, you still suck) is not exactly my top priority so there’s no point to convince me she’s the biggest star. I don’t care. I’d rather she took up some charity work than be glamorous. I think she’ll do that just fine.

  52. Zondie says:
    June 10, 2018 at 1:01 pm

    Meghan is gorgeous. Sure the hat is a flying saucer but otherwise she’s beautiful. And Kate looks beautiful as well, if a little hunched.

    Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 1:03 pm

    I thought Meghan looked pretty and glamorous and she has a very pleasant smiling countenance. Sophie wessex looks very pleasant in a similar way.

    Kate didn’t look particularly great or even happy yet seems to hog the entire balcony and overshadow everyone else (she seemed to tower over everyone else yet she is supposed to be 5 ft 9 – was she wearing 6 inch heels or something?) There was an assinine article proclaiming her awesome parenting skills as she picked Charlotte up who fell off of a stool. As a mother of a child close to George and Charlotte in age it was unremarkable and most of us do the same thing often. 🙄

    Also the antics of the children do not interest me at all and yet that is what the media zeros in on. I would like to see pictures and video of some of the other people there but only a few seem to be deemed worthy of attention. Sorry grumpy rant here as I am upset about Bourdain. Was relieved Meghan didn’t have that duchessy look she had at her last appearance but agree she needs to stop with the hair touching. Hopefully she will figure out what to do with her hair but I don’t like a severe bun as it doesn’t work for her. Also what is with England and the stupid saucer hats – I cannot stand them!!!

    Reply
      June 10, 2018 at 1:14 pm

      The style rules for the brf is so archaic compared to other royal families. The stupid hats, no color nail polish, etc. I hope when Charles gets to the throne he loosens up some of that. The swedish royal family is my favorite. Their king is a fuddy duddy but even he let’s family wear stylish things and have their own social media accounts.

      Reply
      June 10, 2018 at 1:26 pm

      The nail polish thing is just Kate because supposedly William doesn’t like it. We don’t see any of the other women avoid nail polish. Perhaps there aren’t any black nails, but there is no rule against colour.

      And it’s hilarious to go one about how hands on Kate and William are because they are doing basic parent things. What mother wouldn’t comfort her child who fell off a stool and had a fit? That’s a normal thing. Kate isn’t special for doing this. But of course she gets praise for acting like a normal parent. Kate still can’t give a speech in public and barely visits her patronages. So she is failing at the job that gives her all the fancy dresses and palaces.

      Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    I actually like it. I think he make up is a bit heavy around the eyes and it would have been better without buttons

    Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 1:31 pm

    She’s a lovely looking woman but I think this look is a miss. Not a fan of any of it: dress, hair or makeup. The dusty pink dress with large buttons, clumpy curled hair, heavy makeup and pale pink lips is reminiscent of the 80s to me.

    Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 1:51 pm

    I’m going to sound like my mother but I want her hair away from her face. She keeps playing with it because she is nervous and with this dress & her neck showing, I think if her hair had been pulled back (& with a different hat), the over-all look would have been better.

    I don’t mind her accessories (like the additional rings since she has worn those before) but I dislike it when people have a gold wedding band even though the engagement ring is silver (or rose gold). I just hate gold overall, it just always looks trashy to me.

    Reply
      June 10, 2018 at 2:53 pm

      Well, the royal brides always have their wedding rings made of Welsh gold so they are all kind of stuck with yellow gold bands. I liked that Harry chose a gold setting for Meghan’s engagement ring so it would blend. Kate got stuck with Big Blue and I think that setting is platinum or white gold. At any rate, it’s some metal that looks “silvery.”

      Reply
      June 10, 2018 at 3:22 pm

      In fairness to both Meghan and Kate, I don’t think they had much of a choice about their wedding bands. They are all made from some special Welsh gold (someone like LAK will know more details). I don’t like yellow gold either, but I think that’s dictated.

      Besides, the band on Meghan’s engagement ring is also yellow gold, I think. It just isn’t as visible as Kate’s is due to the setting. Kate’s engagement ring is either white gold or platinum.

      Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 2:01 pm

    Was there a reason Harry and Meghan were the only ones with a guard in their carriage? Kate and Camilla were alone, so was the Queen. Could an extra security threat have been why they seemed so low key that day?

    Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 2:02 pm

    There are some really great pics of harry, meghan, and Charles laughing and talking. I hope they have a great relationship. I think when they have kids Charles will get to see them more the the cambridge kids.

    Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    Don’t particularly like her outfit but I like her hair wavy. Looks nice.
    So who are the kids in the front row on the other side of Camilla? A couple of blond boys and a darker-haired one with glasses? Gloucester grandchildren?

    Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 2:17 pm

    She is gorgeous.

    I’m not a big fan of bronzer with a nude lip but she is still gorgeous.

    She is striking

    The fashion of the royal family is dowdy and boring anyways. I don’t understand their obsession with ugly hats but I’m american so what do I know.

    Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    There is no protocol on dressing. The most they have is a dress code. All of this has been made up to make Meghan look like some outsider breaking the rule and not fitting in. The Queen, in her youth, has worn sleeve less and strapless dresses to state dinners ( in a tiara) and other pictures of her wearing them. Diana has as well. Meghan is in her 30s , not 70s. It’s appropriate and fine.

    Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    That’s a tough color to wear, I’ve found. Not a fan of the potato chip hat, and I can’t say I really love the dress, either.

    Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 3:01 pm

    I think the dress looks fine (not sure about the rules though). I just think her makeup makes her look older or slightly harsh.

    I thought she was really striking during her Suits days. Now, I think she blends in more. I don’t mean simply in terms of fashion. I think she was more striking in the face when she was on Suits.

    Reply
      June 10, 2018 at 4:30 pm

      The stylists on Suits really did a great job. Her outfits as Rachel Zane were crisp, chic, and elegant. Every time I watched it I always thought how they were able to make her look super tall not just with the heels but the style of the clothes she wore. She was also very photogenic on TV.

      When she’s pictured on her own or with Harry, she shines. But here she blends in, disappears almost. Like all the charisma drained away that even bland Kate stood out more.

      Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 3:59 pm

    I didn’t see anything wrong with what she was wearing. I was actually thrilled that she wore something with many Kate elements to it but made it her own by displaying her shoulders. I don’t want to compare Meghan and Kate, even though I am firmly pro-Meghan, and very much over Kate, I still don’t think it fair to judge the two. However, I do think Meghan got the win here.

    Just a few other thoughts,

    Meghan may be afraid of heights. Do we know? She hung back , practically inside the doorway and didn’t seem too eager to want to move. And Harry did ask her if she was okay. Which is honestly kind of a strange thing. It wasn’t like she had to do anything but stand there. My gut says she’s afraid of heights.

    Her makeup was orange and she looked very very tan, but I thought I noticed some tan lines from her bikini straps on her chest, but her hair kind of covered it? Maybe my eyes were deceiving me. Perhaps she put on stage makeup because she knew this would be televised? Or maybe she put on tinted foundation or something to mask the tan a bit?

    Also I loved how chatty Camilla and Charles were to Meghan and Harry. It was super cute and I WANT MORE. :)

    Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    Not a fan of this look. The colour is insipid and the style is dated. I think it makes her look a bit washed out or tired.

    Also I was surprised how uptight she looks in the photos here? Surprising given how relaxed and self assured she looked at her wedding,

    Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    Meghan looked glowing but her outfit was not appropriate for a formal Royal event. Kate was in a typically bland Kate-style outfit but it was more in keeping with the occasion.

    Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    If I could see the whole dress, I could judge, but I like it so far.

    Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 10:33 am

    Cara I’m right behind you. This is ridiculous.

    Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    Why you gotta insult Midwesterners, tho? :-)

    I think Megs looks beautiful. But I was very VERY disappointed to see her discount protocol at such a high profile, important event with the Queen.

    Protocol is very real. You can’t just pick and choose which bits you like and go with that. Its kind of an all or nothing deal. Once you accept the tiara of Queen Mary, its time to cover your shoulders, squeeze into the panty hose and wave like your future access-to-diamonds depended on it. Cause it does.

    Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 11:13 am

    Ditto to you and cara

    Reply
    June 10, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    Future access to diamonds…lol.

