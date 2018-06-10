Duchess Meghan wore Carolina Herrera for Trooping the Colour: totally ’80s?

The Duchess of Sussex returned from her honeymoon just in time for Trooping the Colour, the annual parade and balcony wave in honor of the Queen’s birthday. It seems like Meghan and Harry arrived back in London maybe on Wednesday or Thursday, because Harry got pap’d on Thursday and he did an event on Friday. Meghan waited for Trooping the Colour to show off her post-nuptial honeymoon glow though. She did look… different. I think it was a combination of factors – she got some sun, wherever they were, and her hair seemed very loose and blown out. Plus it does seem like she was wearing a ton of makeup, but maybe that was just the tan.

Meghan’s suit-dress was Carolina Herrera, and I’m honestly not a fan. Of this in particular, I mean: I actually love Herrera’s designs usually, but this is a button-tastic, dated mess. It looks like a bridesmaid’s dress from 1987. I don’t have a problem with the off-the-shoulder thing at all – I mean, it’s not like Meghan wore a bustier and nothing else for Trooping the Colour. She looks fine and presentable, like she’s going to a church service at a more liberal church. It’s just the actual design of the suit that I don’t like, with the buttons and all that. Her hat was Philip Treacy and I don’t know if it’s a repeat…? Also note Meghan’s subtle styling choices: she’s wearing more rings than most royal women wear, and she has a noticeable pale pink manicure. Royal women generally don’t wear noticeable nail polish or wear lots of rings (beyond their wedding ring/engagement ring).

Anyway, analyze away. I didn’t notice any particularly shady or particularly positive interactions between Meghan and Kate. They spoke to each other on the balcony and even smiled at each other a few times, but my vibe is still that they’re not particularly close. I also get the vibe that Meghan is having a hell of a lot of fun with this.