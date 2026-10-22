Miranda Kerr eliminated eggs from her diet because she had proctitis

I never would have guessed that Miranda Kerr would be part of the “hot girls have stomach issues” community, but she is. Miranda is in her 40s now, and she’s the mother of three. Homegirl’s got stomach issues! Apparently, Miranda has proctitis, which is a gastrointestinal issue which sounds pretty rough. Miranda spoke about this issue in the context of a discussion about her diet and why she no longer eats eggs. I’ll give Miranda a lot of credit here, because at no point is she suggesting that her particular diet is for weight loss, and she repeatedly emphasizes that she only eats this way because of her gastric issues.
Miranda Kerr has shared details about her surprisingly specific diet, revealing why she has ditched eggs in favour of meats, including bison and venison. The Australian supermodel, 43, made headlines in August when she revealed her eating habits during an appearance on US star Kristin Cavallari’s podcast. The Sydney-born stunner has now admitted that while she indeed follows a unique diet, it is specifically tailored for her own health needs.
Speaking to this week’s Stellar magazine, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel said she had been dealing with an inflammatory bowel condition for years and has had to be particularly careful about what she eats.
‘I was saying this is what I do for me because I’ve had my blood taken and I’ve had issues for, oh my goodness. I had proctitis. It’s an inflammatory bowel thing, so I have to be really specific about what I eat,’ she began. Miranda explained that certain foods can trigger inflammation for her, but stressed that her personal dietary choices should not be taken as advice for everyone else. ‘Certain things inflame me. That doesn’t mean it inflames everyone. For instance, my kids eat eggs. That’s amazing, right?’
The model, who has four children – Flynn, 15, Hart, eight, Myles, seven, and Pierre, two – said her kids do not follow the same eating habits as their mother.
‘My kids are not eating bison, but I am because that’s what is working for me. That’s why I’ve placed such a huge emphasis on my health. When I’m feeling my best, I give my best as a mother, my best to my work, my best as a friend,’ she said. Miranda also admitted that giving up eggs has not been entirely easy, despite the health benefits she believes come from sticking to her particular eating plan.
‘The most important thing is to be honest and truthful with what works for you, right? What works for me doesn’t necessarily work for everyone else,’ she said. ‘That was very important in the context of what was being said. She was like, “What do you eat for breakfast? Egg?” I’m like, “No, I actually don’t.” It would be so much easier if I could [say yes], let me tell you. Because I really did enjoy eggs. I miss eggs.’
Miranda said her mornings begin with a drink she has consumed since she was a teenager. ‘I’ve been drinking noni juice since I was 13. I’m 43 – [that’s] 30 years! Noni juice is a superfood, superfruit. It originates from Tahiti, but it can grow in other parts of the world like Australia too,’ she said. Miranda said she takes a 30ml shot every morning because it is packed with antioxidants, vitamins and minerals – and even gives some to her youngest child.
The former Victoria’s Secret model then follows it with homemade tea made from marshmallow leaf, as it is ‘good for the gut lining’, which she says is good for her gut lining and supports her wellbeing.
I would assume, from the way she’s eliminated eggs, that dairy products are probably quite rough on her stomach and intestines too. I don’t have a whole-ass condition, but I’m quite lactose-adverse and most dairy products mess me up for several hours. As for the noni juice and homemade teas… it’s fine. I feel like she’s probably pretty earth-mothery in general and there’s nothing wrong with it. I’m sure her kids eat normally, but they also drink special teas and juices and that’s fine.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid and Cover Images.
💯 as someone with IBS she is being medically normal here. One packet of Splenda and I’m dying for days. No Splenda for me. And if a tea makes me feel better I’ll take 2 boxes of it please.
As a fellow IBS person, I concur! Lots of sweeteners are triggers for me.
I am also lactose and egg intolerant. The egg intolerance developed later in life and I miss eggs so much!
I tried bison a couple of years ago and found it was well-tolerated by my digestive system and it is on my “foods that won’t make me regret everything” list. It is too expensive to be a regular part of my diet but it was nice to add something to the “safe” list instead of removing yet another thing from my diet.
I have an undiagnosed gut disorder. I never mess with fake sweeteners just because they taste terrible to me. Hoping I don’t have to give up eggs! I just discovered shirred eggs (baked, with a little cream or half and half) and they are delicious! But ya gotta do what ya gotta do… especially getting older. Wishing all of the bitchies well!
PS: love the embellished black dress and the blue halter. Hot girls have stomach issues indeed. Mine don’t make me skinny (and I love to eat) but it’s complicated. Haha.
I’ve been wondering about Stevia because I feel like I get bloated whenever I have it, whether it’s from a carbonated drink or just yerba mate. They add it to everything these days! I just want to drink an Olipop lol
I have such hideous intestinal issues I can’t even imagine trying to narrow it down to determine what makes it all worse, it is something of a luxury to be able to even do that in a way. Who has time or money to either keep seeing doctors or become your own doctor and try to leave out one food at a time? I know I take too many so-called remedies out of desperation for the most pain that certainly make things worse so it is a vicious cycle for me. Plus I have pain meds for my bone and arthritis issues so my bowels never work either, I also have steroid sprays for lung issues. So I am a mess and too depleted to even try to figure it out at my age. But i am glad its working for her I guess lol…
I appreciate when people come forward and share what they need to make their diet work. I have dietary restraints and trying to participate in society in a normal way around food can be extremely exhausting. I hope that more retail food establishments start to label allergens in their meals at a basic level.
I realize it’s extremely hard to be a GF establishment but if they can just label dishes that have gluten, dairy, nuts, etc. it would make life so much easier. I’m not going to the hospital if I eat gluten, but I’m going to feel bad for a week.