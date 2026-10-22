Miranda Kerr eliminated eggs from her diet because she had proctitis

I never would have guessed that Miranda Kerr would be part of the “hot girls have stomach issues” community, but she is. Miranda is in her 40s now, and she’s the mother of three. Homegirl’s got stomach issues! Apparently, Miranda has proctitis, which is a gastrointestinal issue which sounds pretty rough. Miranda spoke about this issue in the context of a discussion about her diet and why she no longer eats eggs. I’ll give Miranda a lot of credit here, because at no point is she suggesting that her particular diet is for weight loss, and she repeatedly emphasizes that she only eats this way because of her gastric issues.

Miranda Kerr has shared details about her surprisingly specific diet, revealing why she has ditched eggs in favour of meats, including bison and venison. The Australian supermodel, 43, made headlines in August when she revealed her eating habits during an appearance on US star Kristin Cavallari’s podcast. The Sydney-born stunner has now admitted that while she indeed follows a unique diet, it is specifically tailored for her own health needs.

Speaking to this week’s Stellar magazine, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel said she had been dealing with an inflammatory bowel condition for years and has had to be particularly careful about what she eats.

‘I was saying this is what I do for me because I’ve had my blood taken and I’ve had issues for, oh my goodness. I had proctitis. It’s an inflammatory bowel thing, so I have to be really specific about what I eat,’ she began. Miranda explained that certain foods can trigger inflammation for her, but stressed that her personal dietary choices should not be taken as advice for everyone else. ‘Certain things inflame me. That doesn’t mean it inflames everyone. For instance, my kids eat eggs. That’s amazing, right?’

The model, who has four children – Flynn, 15, Hart, eight, Myles, seven, and Pierre, two – said her kids do not follow the same eating habits as their mother.

‘My kids are not eating bison, but I am because that’s what is working for me. That’s why I’ve placed such a huge emphasis on my health. When I’m feeling my best, I give my best as a mother, my best to my work, my best as a friend,’ she said. Miranda also admitted that giving up eggs has not been entirely easy, despite the health benefits she believes come from sticking to her particular eating plan.

‘The most important thing is to be honest and truthful with what works for you, right? What works for me doesn’t necessarily work for everyone else,’ she said. ‘That was very important in the context of what was being said. She was like, “What do you eat for breakfast? Egg?” I’m like, “No, I actually don’t.” It would be so much easier if I could [say yes], let me tell you. Because I really did enjoy eggs. I miss eggs.’

Miranda said her mornings begin with a drink she has consumed since she was a teenager. ‘I’ve been drinking noni juice since I was 13. I’m 43 – [that’s] 30 years! Noni juice is a superfood, superfruit. It originates from Tahiti, but it can grow in other parts of the world like Australia too,’ she said. Miranda said she takes a 30ml shot every morning because it is packed with antioxidants, vitamins and minerals – and even gives some to her youngest child.

The former Victoria’s Secret model then follows it with homemade tea made from marshmallow leaf, as it is ‘good for the gut lining’, which she says is good for her gut lining and supports her wellbeing.