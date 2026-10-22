Eden: King Charles must remove the Sussexes’ titles to placate Prince William

One of the most curious things about the past few months is how little King Charles has done or said, publicly or privately, about the Sussex family’s UK return. The palace’s big move was the Lord Chamberlain’s clarification letter, which was reportedly released at the behest of Prince William, but Charles clearly signed off on it. That was the palace trying to put Prince Harry and Meghan in a box: they’re not public figures, they’re not working royals, treat them like private citizens. It obviously didn’t work. So what’s next? What new thing will Prince William demand from his father? Some kind of public loyalty pledge to the heir? Well, the Mail’s Richard Eden is certainly edging up to that.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip could never understand their son Prince Charles’s adulterous relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles. Writing to Princess Diana in 1992, as her marriage to Charles collapsed, Philip told his daughter-in-law: ‘We never dreamed he might feel like leaving you for her. I cannot imagine anyone in their right mind leaving you for Camilla. Such a prospect never even entered our heads.’
Eventually, however, the Queen and her husband reluctantly accepted Charles’s devotion to the divorcee. Although they were conspicuous by their absence from the register office at Windsor when the couple exchanged vows in 2005, they did attend the service of prayer and dedication at St George’s Chapel later the same day. As a reflection of the expected public reaction to the marriage, Charles’s office at Clarence House issued a statement which said: ‘It is intended that Mrs Parker Bowles should use the title the princess consort when the prince accedes to the throne.’
From then onwards, though, Charles campaigned behind the scenes for Camilla not to be Princess Consort when he ascended the throne but to be Queen Camilla, just as his beloved grandmother had been Queen Elizabeth when her husband, George VI, was King. In February 2022, the Queen, in increasingly poor health, used her Platinum Jubilee message to the nation for an unexpected purpose. She wrote of her ‘sincere wish’ that Camilla would be known as Queen Consort when her elder son ascended the throne.
Whatever her private feelings might have been, the Queen did this because she wanted to help sway public opinion in favour of the move, which meant so much to Charles. It would, she believed, be in the long-term interests of the monarchy. It was her final gift to her son before she died seven months later.
Now it’s time for King Charles, who turns 78 next month and is still being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer, to help his own son and heir, the Prince of Wales. William’s problem is not public acceptance of his wife, Catherine, who is as popular as he is, if not more so. William’s problem is his brother and sister-in-law.
Since returning from California to live in Britain, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have embarked on a brazen attempt to undermine the Royal Family by establishing their own ‘court’ here. Last week, we were treated to the spectacle of the couple carrying out what they described as ‘public engagements’ in Nottingham, complete with dozens of royal reporters from around the world and even a ‘royal walkabout’. It was arranged for a day when the King and Queen were undertaking an important duty, opening the Welsh parliament for the first time since the former Prince of Wales ascended the throne.
Dutiful as ever, William and Catherine avoided publicising their own engagement that day. They visited picturesque Cornwall but chose not to release a video of the princess talking about the trip and the importance of children experiencing nature until the following day. They did not want to do anything to undermine the King and Queen. But, in the event, it made no difference, as the monarch’s engagement was completely overshadowed by extensive coverage of the Sussexes’ trip to Nottingham, which was Meghan’s first formal outing since she returned to this country.
If the King really wants to help William prepare for his future reign and safeguard the future of the monarchy, just as his mother did for him, he needs to take action now against Harry and Meghan. The King must strip the couple of their titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as those of prince and princess. He did this to his brother Andrew when he saw that he was a threat to the popularity of the monarchy, although for different reasons.
He must also remove Harry’s role as Counsellor of State. It’s unbelievable that Harry would still be legally entitled to stand in for the monarch if the King was unwell or abroad. He must also remove Harry and his two children from the line of succession.
The King has been quick to act when he feels personally aggrieved, not only against Andrew but also Earl Spencer…Now, the King needs to take action against his younger son, for the sake of the future of the monarchy.
I left Eden’s history lesson about how Charles campaigned for Camilla to be called “queen,” which is something Charles desperately wanted and what Camilla wanted too. Ol’ Side-Chick did not blow up the monarchy just to be called Princess Consort. QEII only “changed her mind” on that in 2022, when Prince Andrew needed to settle out of court with Virginia Giuffre. It was a handy quid pro quo – Charles used that moment to get his dying mother’s “blessing” on “Queen Camilla.” But I digress. Eden is using that clear manipulation of QEII as some kind of example of what William wants from Charles. Which begs the question: if Charles makes some kind of move against the Sussexes, will that mean that William has basically blackmailed his dying father? It has to be said, yet again, that Charles absolutely got the heir he deserves. All of Charles’ machinations with Camilla, and now William’s mouthpiece is clearly saying: this is what you need to placate your heir, you must take away the titles!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Didn’t the “dutiful” Scooter not tell his father and grandmother the Queen about his engagement to Kate Middleton first , and let the media know first. Did not the “dutiful” Scooters not do their share of work and let the elderly ones work more. I think Charles won’t want to open a can of worms by taking titles considering how he caters to Andrew and he would be asked why only the Sussexes. And avoid answering that.
Exactly. Andrew is still a ticking time bomb that BP is hoping to contain.
KCIII does not look well at all. He’s going to leave it to William to deal with Andrew, the stripping of titles etc.
correct. and andrew’s duke title has not been taken away. and what about removing andrew from the line of succession?
Eden, the man who literally said he felt like crying when Harry/Meghan left and that it felt like breaking up with a boyfriend/girlfriend. Those were his actual words.
Archie/Lili are royal by birth. There are NO valid reasons to remove them from the line of succession.
There is no actual “reason” to remove them from the line of succession, other than spite.
Just as William is spiraling, so too are William’s henchmen, Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast and “The Royalist” on Substack, and Richard Eden who is darned near hysterical at this point.
En realidad lo que yo veo aquí es simple y llanamente racismo en toda su expresión, quieren sacar de la línea de sucesión a los unicos principes mestizos de la historia de UK
No Eden, he must NOT. He would open up a can of worms just to try to placate his heir. Charles has the heir he deserves. If he tries, he would be asked why and if Charles can’t come up with an answer, he would have to apply this to all, even Scooter’s younger kids.
Time to Abolish the Monarchy. I think Scooter will bring it down by himself though. I never heard of a King having to “placate” his heir by doing something mean to his sibling and his family. To me this is off the wall.
This. I hate that Harry still believes in the monarchy. It’s outdated and racist and useless. None of these people deserve any power. They should live their lives as private citizens and return all property and wealth back to the people, which is how they got it from the first place. Like a form of reparations.
No, just let William explode from caring so little about the Sussexes. Eventually, it will kill him.
i thought that william could take away harry’s prince title, but not his duke title. for the duke title parliament has to agree to it, but i also think that the commonwealth countries also have to approve that. am i correct? if it includes the commonwealth countries, i just can’t see them approving it.
That would open up a can of worms, There are born in Princes. Could then Scooter decide that Edward “offended him” and take the title away. And would the next monarch reinstate prince titles. It sounds like a farce. don’t think Scooter has all that much power to do that. Parliament should shut him down if he even thinks about it.
And it would be a can of worms for Scooter’s younger children as they become adults and look to make life decisions for themselves.
@dwi, the commonwealth countries would have to approve the removal of anyone from the line of succession but removing ducal titles could be done by the parliament and not Charles. Charles would only be able to remove the princely title and the hrh style.
Chuckie,
Please do exactly what Maureen suggests and suffer the unintended consequences. Taking titles to placate his unhinged son will forever cement his place in history as a dogshit father.
AND a weak king who was browbeat by his unstable heir.
Well, William would like Charles to do that so that he himself doesn’t have to and his hands can stay clean when he’s king. I doubt Charles wants to give him that. So if he does then yeah it might be blackmail? Except I don’t know. It’s not like Charles can’t fire back with his own kompromat on William.
Maybe Eden is a secret Republican because taking titles, prince and princess AND line of succession?? For no legal reason? Honey, that is called A Precedent. Either they’re all special, or none of them are. You don’t get to choose, that’s the whole point of monarchy.
Yes! And for this reason, I hope Charles does it.
Go ahead and blow up the whole damn system. It will be glorious. And it will prove to the world just how racist and artificial the monarchy is.
The by the minute coverage of the Sussex visits to their charities was not something that was released by them. The MEDIA chose to cover them instead of offering breathless coverage to what Charles was doing that day (or what the Wales were doing). That was a MEDIA choice and little to do with “titles.” EDEN chose to cover them! The rats just can’t help themselves.
And title or not, the impact the Sussexes make won’t be altered, nor would the media pay less attention to them.
Siempre serán Harry y Meghan, el mundo los conoce así
Exactamente. que tengan titulos o no, no importa!
Maureen and William need reminding that making it easy to take away Harry’s titles makes it just as easy to take away William’s titles. Why take from one son when you can take from both?
Camilla DOES look ill. Jaundice?
Willy should have this kind of outrage over his uncle who raped trafficked children and gave away state secrets.. he sure is making himself look like a clown going after his brother with this fever of hate.. does Willy think of anything else except how to “punish” Harry because he’s just better than Willy in everything.. Willy is a weak insecure man with no integrity or character and it shows in every briefing he makes… instead of going after just the Sussex’s I’m all for the abolishment of the entire monarchy along with fully defunding all of them.. seems ridiculous to go after the only branch of the royals that funds itself when the others are literally parasites using obscene amounts of taxpayer money.
Again. He left from being a full time working Royal and dared after a year of slings and arrows to do an interview and wrote a book. And this equals removing him and his whole family from the line of succession. I honestly do think that Charles is dumb enough to do this btw. And that William thinks this is the only reason why people are invested in Harry and Meghan. He is in essence saying Harry is not a Prince anymore? So crazy.
Shows how low the UK royals have fallen. No cause for removal just to please a deranged heir. They are destroying themselves from within.
Whatever. Abolish the whole thing, I say. Richard Eden is singing a different tune. Last he didn’t see KP not publicizing William and Kate’s visit to Cornwall as being dutiful. He was upset that KP chose to not publicize the engagement and feared that the Waleses were being overshadowed by Harry and Meghan.
This is sickening. The Royal Rota went to Nottingham (not at the Sussexes’ behest) because the ‘working royals’ are boring and don’t drive the traffic on their media.
Removing the Sussexes’ titles would be arrogant and petty, but it wouldn’t stop the RR being more interested in H&M than they are in the leftovers.
Yay Eden! Keep this stupid self absorbing family feud going. The more the Rota, People, NYT, the Guardian keeps stirring the pot, the more ridiculous and out of touch, and vapid the BRF appears.
This is the royals the British people spent billions in giveaways to support?! For what! Daily family feud, how I’m going to shiv you by ignoring you to death (but not really—hence this piece lol). I’m so mad I’m going to take away a title. Yeah. Are you guys scared yet? Not petty enough? I’ll, I’ll pull out another royal something or another— more Guinness drinking while holding a IKEA thingamajig (Allen key) or a leaky pen. Ooh that so royal, so, so worthy of a monarchy lasting a 1000 years….. hahaha.
Even state dinners look shabby, ridiculous and nuts. No dripping diamond tiaras of whatever shady pedigree are going to salvage how archaic and useless this type of theater is. The Foreign Office should give it up. Oman and the UK (as do the rest of the world) need an end to Israel-US-Iran war. A frumpy state dinner with the BRF more consumed by the need to be #1 as the most favorable royal in YouGov polls and to outdo its 2 successful royal outsiders is hardly something to gloat on about. The fact that the feuding, the tit for tat acts, the laziness of its royals propped up by billions in public giveaways is hardly going impress the people, much less the world. Why we should take the British monarchy seriously? It’s a joke of an institution. While a money maker for some media groups, the British monarchy is useless, helpless, and its stories are about as good as reading them while taking a dump or a tea break. That’s it. It’s all shabby entertainment now.
Take all that money, the royalties from Crown Land, the fancy palaces, etc, and instead of charities with their begging bowls out, put that money back into public coffer to better fund schools, health clinics, etc.
Chaz is looking sickly, all hunched over. I think he may be a short timer
Is it me but does Camilia look a little yellow in top photo?
Yes she does to me also and with her drinking history it would not surprise me if she has cirrhosis of the liver.
Eden is straight up advising that the Sussexes should be removed from the LOS because they are more popular (that is, more interesting to the press) than the king and his heir, lol. If that is cause for removal, the monarchy is truly dead. But also, this is at least the second article Kaiser has reported on recently that mentions how Archie and Lili in particular need to be removed from the LOS. Reading between the lines, I think the British media have finally gotten a hold of photos of the Sussex children’s faces and they are adorable and charming af and in the midst of developing captivating personalities. I think the Windsors and their loyalists are terrified that the Sussex kids are about to outshine the Wales children, who have been widely exposed at this point, painted as 100% “dutiful” and are already highly constrained in what they are allowed to do, say, or be in life. The Wales will not be able to come after the utterly blameless (and free) Sussex children the same way they have come after their parents. I think this is the bigger threat that William and Kate see down the line: not just for themselves, but for their children. They are mad about being overshadowed, but also worried about their own kids being eventually overshadowed. And that is pathetic and sad.
I disagree, they would absolutely be able to come after the Sussex children. They already started before Archie was even born with the “he’s going to be a spoiled brat!” articles, the comments on them having American accents (which seems harmless, but is “othering” them and giving little England snobs a reason to look down their nose at children.)
If the children didn’t appear as aggressively ginger as they are, if they had physically shown more of their mixed race heritage, they would already have gone to town on the poor kids in the media.
I don’t think anyone can directly quote William as saying anything about his brother. Until he actually says or does something, I don’t think anyone can say for sure what he wants to do.
My latest “this would be fun for us onlookers” fantasy of royal mischief – Charles spends Thanksgiving with Harry & Meghan.
Post a photo of Charles wearing a paper pilgrim hat crown and carving the turkey!