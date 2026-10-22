Vickers: Prince Harry looks ‘utterly miserable,’ just like the Duke of Windsor

Royal commentators’ frames of reference are so limited that they’ve spent years comparing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the Duke and Duchess of Windsor. By all accounts, the Windsors themselves have been making that connection too, with Prince Philip apparently remarking that Meghan reminded him of Wallis Simpson, and many in the royal sphere loudly complaining that “domineering narcissist” Wallis led King Edward VIII down a path of self-destruction, just like Meghan was doing to Prince Harry! Well, Hugo Vickers has a new book about Wallis and, would you believe it, he’s making some comparisons.
On a special episode of Palace Confidential, host Luke Blackall sits down with esteemed royal author Hugo Vickers to discuss his 2011 book on Wallis Simpson, which has inspired a new feature film. As author of Behind Closed Doors: The Tragic, Untold Story of the Duchess of Windsor, Vickers was brought in as historical consultant on the film My Duchess, starring Dame Joan Collins, Isabella Rossellini and Charles Dance. The film has no set release date. The movie follows the lonely final years of Wallis, still in effective exile in France, between the death of her husband, the former King Edward VIII, in 1972 and her own in 1986.
During the wide-ranging interview, Vickers drew a historical parallel between Edward and Prince Harry, who he claims have both been left looking miserable after turning their backs on the royal family. Edward infamously abdicated on 11 December 1936, after the Government refused to accept his marriage to American socialite and divorcee Wallis Simpson.
The royal author said: ‘I sometimes show in lectures a picture of the Duke of Windsor with really dead, sad eyes, aged 70. I saw him once at Princess Marina’s funeral. I have never seen a man with such sad eyes, deep into his soul. Then, I show a picture of the Queen with sparkling eyes, aged 88, opening Parliament. The one who did her duty and the other who took the path of perceived happiness.’
‘If ever you have to choose between the two, duty will always make you happier in the long run. You see that with Prince Harry, he took a different path and he looks utterly miserable.’
Elsewhere in the show, Vickers rejected comparisons between Wallis and Meghan Markle.
‘The only comparison between Meghan Markle and the Duchess of Windsor is that they’re both American and both had previous husbands. Otherwise, it ends there,’ he said. ‘Because, actually, the Duchess of Windsor looked after the Duke extremely well. He ate really delicious food in beautiful surroundings. She was very stylish and elegant and what she was doing, in a sense, which is so interesting, is keeping the myth alive that this was the greatest love story of the 20th century. He had put her in a very difficult situation. He turned her into the world’s most hated woman in certain circles.’
[From The Daily Mail]
“Wallis looked after her royal man, UNLIKE MEGHAN!” GMAFB. Just the laziest, most vile royal commentary in the world. It’s strange to me that they’re consistently acting like “the spare living in America for six years” is the same thing as a whole-ass king abdicating on the eve of World War II. The people making the comparison will, in the same breath, swear up and down that Harry and Meghan are irrelevant and their exit didn’t matter at all. So which is it?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid and Cover Images.
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Prince Harry and Meghan the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Nottingham, United Kingdom
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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The Duke and Duchess of Windsor,Image: 503865686, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: UPPA/Photoshot / Avalon
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Duke and Duchess of Windsor wedding 1937,Image: 503916179, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: UPPA/Photoshot / Avalon
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Duchess of Windsor (Mrs Wallis Simpson)
Date: 25.05.1935.
Ref: B196_090115_0003
COMPULSORY CREDIT: UPPA/Photoshot
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Edward VIII Duke of Windsor married Mrs Wallis Simpson at the Chateau de Cande near Tours.
3rd June 1937
Ref: B196_095067_3540
Date: 16.06.1999
Compulsory Credit: UPPA/Photoshot
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry and Megan Markle are in the UK city of Nottingham on their first public enagagement in the country since coming back from the US. Harry and Meghan are at a recording studio on St Ann’s, a youth music charity who offer nusic recording facilities founded in 1991 by Trevor Rose and Nick Street. Pictured: Prince Harry – Megan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Anns, Nottingham, England. The visit is their first joint engagement since returning to the UK. The charity gives young people access to music and recording facilities, alongside creative activities, sport, mentoring and youth development. Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Stephen Crawshaw / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex visit the Community Recording Studio (CRS) in Nottingham. Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Ann’s, Nottingham
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a visit to The Community Recording Studio in Nottingham
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex during a visit to Himmah Hub in Nottingham
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Prince Harry and Meghan the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Nottingham, United Kingdom
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
More nonsense from gutter rats. You wonder what are the publishers thinking paying them for this mess with such little return. And they want Prince Harry to be quiet in order to paddle this foolishness.
The Nazi collaborators Wallis & David? They are getting a sympathetic glow up now? These people are craven & vile.
Wallis and David were among the “social set”. They had elaborate dinner parties and suites at the Ritz. Anti Nazi Marlene Dietrich wrote about her being at their Dinner Parties. Possibly the collaboration was not known then…
What do you expect from “The Daily Misogyny”? It tracks for that rag and their AI generated propaganda.
Again with the projection. They will never stop because stopping admits defeat. The only one who has been looking angry lately is William with his sourface wife. The establishment knows that Chuck hasn’t got long and they will be stuck with 2 inept fools. Harry & Meghan aren’t perfect, but I have never gotten miserable vibes from either of them since they’ve come back to England.
Apparently the Duke of Windsor was supposed to look happy at Princess Marina’s funeral. Royalists are weird. Plus wasn’t the reason that Harry was miserable because he was living in the US? What’s the excuse for him looking miserable now? They got what they wanted Harry’s back in the UK. The notion that Meghan is domineering goes out the window now.
I actually have concluded that the Nazi connection was way overblown by the queen mother, who was obsessed with the possibility that the duke would return home as he was much more popular and charismatic than his successor King George. All of those palace staffers at the time waged a campaign to tarnish the duke, even though he had no desire to be reinstated as king. And King George acquitted himself during World War II.
Are you forgetting about the picture of Wallis and David hanging with Hitler and smiling? And the plans for the Nazis to reinstate David as Nazi puppet king if the UK fell to Germany? Or David showing little Elizabeth and Margaret how to Sieg Heil? Or the fact that Churchill sent the Windsors to the Bahamas to keep them out of Europe and collaborating openly with the Nazis?
The DUke of Windsor was allowed to visit his mother and had no worries about Security.
Nope. There was a show about this that I watched on PBS. Both the FBI and British intelligence services had the Duke and Duchess under surveillance. Don’t remember the details, but there was much to be concerned about.
Nevertheless, the Queen Mother disliked Wallis. And Wallis disliked the Queen Mother. I read that when she was Lady Elizabeth Bowes Lyon she was interested in Edward as a possible husband. Then she went on to marry his brother Albert (later George VI) Edward was not interested in Lady Elizabeth. And then later he married Wallis. There might have been some ill feelings. It was also said that the Queen Mother was the one who did not want Wallis to get the HRH.
Maybe these rats are on to something. Because all the royals even the European ones ( maddy and her hubby doing royal work now ) running back to royal life. Fergie does this all the time and so many royals in Europe and Windsor as general doesn’t have any skill for this world and everyone hanging by palace and whatever breadcrumbs king will give him. My opinion down the road I won’t be surprised if harry does christmas walk if they allowed him and if meghan becomes such a obstacles still for him to mend his family , I believe I will ditch meghan for royal life ( not his sure but meghan sure ). This is where he is going and won’t be suprised any more. Because once again these rats are right that harry was unhappy and missed uk , everyone mocked those rats. So anything is possible.
Charles was compared to the Duke of Windsor because he wanted to marry a divorcee (Camilla). His grandmother did not approve. Charles also divorced Diana. Edward was single and not divorced when he wanted to marry Wallis. And the comparisons are that Edward VIII had to abdicate to marry divorced Wallis. Charles did not (plus Charles married Camilla when he was Prince of Wales). Edward was actual King. Harry married a divorced person. He was not seeing Meghan when she was married to someone else. Harry was not a King who abdicated. Plus there was no “shock” when Peter Phillips, a divorce man married Harriet a divorced woman. No stepping down. This “comparison seems to be “exclusive” to Harry. The Duke of Windsor was besotted with Wallis and was happy. He was upset that Wallis did not get the HRH title (letters patent were issued to prevent this) and she was entitled to it when she married Edward. There is very little comparison between the Windsors and the Sussexes, considering all. Wallis had two ex (then living husbands) which caused more complications. Simpson took the blame for the divorce
Edward and Wallis lived near Paris. They also spent time among the “social set” in Palm Beach Florida, and had a suite of rooms at the Waldorf. Edward could freely go to visit his mother and had no worries about security. It was not as if they did not live the “good life”. They met the rich and famous and had “dinner parties.” Edward wrote a book The King’s Story which was a best seller.
To answer your question, Kaiser: it’s both and at the same time. They don’t matter AND they must be photographed, written and talked about incessantly by the tabloids and Will (because they matter tremendously and CANNOT stop their obsession with the Sussexes and how they don’t matter). Even Will’s, “My silence about Harry speaks for itself”‘ is Will incessantly thinking and talking about Harry, through his very loud and incandescent “silence.” There’s no way out of this irrational loop.
Did Philip really say that about Wallis? That’s odd because there are pictures of the Queen, Philip and Charles visiting the Windsors, and they all were very cordial. The Queen invited the Windsors to a Memorial Dedication to Queen Mary. And Philip, Charles and the Queen visited the Duke of Windsor when he was ill
The misogyny! The racism, really. He’s got no problem calling Wallis, the nazi lover, The Duchess of Windsor, and refuses to use Meghan’s title. And How very specific of him to mention beautiful food, surroundings and style given that’s what Meghan is known for. I’m sure he thinks he’s very clever. 🙄🙄 what an absolute piece of shit.
Wallis had two prior marriages before she married Edward. Her first Husband Winfield Spencer abused Wallis and at one point locked her in their house. The marriage should have been annulled considering all. Her second husband Simpson took blame for the divorce.
I was at the Waldorf before it was renovated. There were many photos around of the Windsors at events there. And the Duke and Wallis look very cheerful. SO much for the “grim” Duke of Windsor.