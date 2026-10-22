Mirror: Prince William cannot imagine repairing his relationship with Prince Harry

It’s no secret that Prince William loathes his brother Prince Harry. Royalists have spoken of little else for the past eight or nine years. All of this has been well-documented, even by Harry himself. William felt betrayed when Harry married Meghan, William and Kate’s smear campaign on Harry and Meghan began early in their relationship, William basically demanded that Harry divorce Meghan on his say-so, William assaulted Harry over Meghan, and William has been incandescent with rage since Harry and Meghan left the UK. Again, we know all of this and many of us think William is a childish dumbass who needs to grow up and stop being so fixated on the Sussexes. All that being said, we’ve always known where he stands and he has never wavered on his (unhinged) hatred for the Sussexes. William hates his brother’s guts and he tells everyone that he’s not going to change his mind. He’s certainly not going to change his mind after Harry told GQ that reconciliation with the Windsors is his biggest priority.
Prince William “has no intention of engaging” with Prince Harry, despite his estranged brother’s plea for reconciliation. The Prince of Wales is committed to his public role and sees no scenario in the future where he would restore the fractured relationship with his brother, sources close to the heir have said. Prince Harry this week suggested that “some people don’t want” him to repair his once close bonds with his family, following his departure from royal life.
Harry and his wife Meghan quit their royal roles in March 2020, to pursue a range of big money deals in the commercial world, including a tell-all series on Netflix and his bombshell memoir. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated in August, from their home in the California to Britain, with Harry revealing that the family moved back for “opportunities”, such as having their children educated in the UK. However, the couple have had only sporadic contact with the King and have not spoken to the Prince and Princess of Wales for years.
A source close to William said: “There isn’t a world right now where the Prince of Wales can imagine repairing the relationship with his brother. He remains deeply hurt over the many things the Duke of Sussex has said publicly about him and other family members. Look at what the family is doing just this week: a significantly important State Visit, commemorating the tragedy that occurred in Aberfan 60 years ago, and preparations being made for major royal tours in the immediate future.”
“This is what matters to the Prince and Princess of Wales, and the King and Queen – and that certainly doesn’t include responding to the Duke of Sussex every time he pops up doing yet another interview.”
Harry made the comments during an on-camera interview with GQ, which was recorded in late September but released yesterday on the day senior royals welcomed the Sultan of Oman to a state visit at Windsor Castle. Harry, who moved his family back to the UK in August, said his attitude had changed and that he felt “optimistic” about his return. Asked whether he was grieving over the complicated relationship with his brother and father, Harry said: “Yes, of course.” He then described complicated family dynamics as a “massively relatable issue” for so many people.
“Some people don’t want it to work out. I want it to work out,” he said. “Of course I do. With everything else that’s going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile – that’s the key point.”
Harry was asked whether he thought he could repair his relationships with the King and William, responding: “Of course. Scars stick around forever. But what your perception is, and what your mindset is to those things that have happened, certainly letting go of the past, that’s something that I would encourage everybody to do.”
The source added: “Harry was advised in no uncertain terms to cease making public statements about issues which are deeply private. The way things are right now, he (William) has no intention of engaging with Harry.”
Yeah, this has pretty much been William’s line and perspective for years. William’s briefings have often gone even further, basically saying that Harry is dead to him and that William’s hatred for Meghan is all-consuming. We can acknowledge that William is a racist, controlling idiot and he was never the wronged party at any point of this situation, but can we also acknowledge that William has the right to hold this particular line? Like… at what point can we say “maybe Harry should respect William’s position on reconciliation?” The argument being made in some quarters is that William looks immature, caustic and violently temperamental and that’s a bad look for a king. But that argument boils down to “Harry is trying to help William improve his image!” And why does Harry care? If William has such a rotten soul, then so be it. Let go.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images. Cover courtesy of the Mirror.
Lol don’t make me defend billy. Harry should respect billy wish and leave him alone. The whole moving back to uk is so short sighted and I belive kasier said sussex marriage is on rock and this is meghan sacrificing her peace for marriage. I don’t know what harry end plan is because they didn’t get security he wanted , his father doesn’t still talk to him. I don’t know man , this move to me atleast very disrespectful to meghan because this same family where harry hoping to mend things didn’t acknowledge his daughter brith for long time and didn’t bother to attend her first birthday in backyard and actively barred meghan from seeing the late queen.
I would be shocked if Harry *actually* wanted a relationship of any kind with William.
I hope it’s more a case of Harry not wanting to be exiled from his home country for the rest of his life, and wanting to be able to move around and see friends and family without it always being A Thing with William, where people feel they need to choose, etc.
And he has to sort this out while Charles is still alive because it would be harder once William is King.
They were never best friends and I don’t think Harry had any illusions on that, but more getting back to a place where they can exist without William throwing a power-hungry sh*t fit.
This is what I think it is. I dont think Harry and William are going to attend the next Villa match together. I just think Harry wants it so that he can do a charity visit without William melting down; so that a person (celebrity or friend) can work with both of them and not feel like they are being forced to choose, etc.
There’s never been any evidence their marriage is on the rocks. There’s a lot of fanciful theories being invented around Harry especially. It’s getting absurd.
I believed that William hated Harry with a passion and had no intention of reconciling with him even before William weaponized Aberfan against him. That should be the final nail in the coffin. Harry is the one having a problem letting go of the past.
Harry needs to give up on scooter. For good. Scooter wanted harry to leave meghan. Meghan comes first harry should keep the space between him and scooter. Though scooter continues to make himself look bad
Speaks to Williams immaturity and jealousy which has grown over the years. Harry is very strategic, while many mocked him for his reconciliation comment., this puts the ownership squarely on his families shoulders. Great move Prince Harry, you are brave and fearless.
Scooter told harry he was moving too fast when harry had dated meghan for 2 years. The queen and charles should have reined in scooter and told him to stay out of it.
Harry has said he will reconcile with Pegs IF HE APOLOGIZES. Pegs is never going to apologize for anything ever and Harry knows that better than we do. Harry is not naive about Pegs–he is just positioning himself as the more enlightened one. Again, Harry is not in the Cotswolds for making nice-nice with Pegs. He is there to prove he can live in his own country if he wants to. Since when have we begun to believe the British media?
Yeah, in my view, Harry looks like the bigger person here and i’m kind of scratching my head at how we’re almost praising William for……hating his brother? Because at least he’s been consistent about it?
@Becks1: Word!
Someone posted on TikTok that „people forget that the King of England = The Pope in Rome.“
So it is not a matter of William sticking to his guns. He lacks the moral and religious leadership to be King.
And while his insistence on his position may draw admiration from some posters, it makes him look petty, foolish and ill prepared to be King.
Exactly! Harry’s not trying to reconcile with Peggy. People who used to be somewhat normal have lost all sense of reality over this.
My take from the beginning was Exactly this. He gets to live in the UK because he can. He’s not being chased away.
Reconciliation was related to the master-class he did.
Anybody who believes that William is silent is deluded because here’s proof that he’s not. This article was written by the journalist who wrote that biography about William and Kate earlier this year. As for Harry I say keep talking but instead of asking for reconciliation he should be asking for accountability. This rift erupted because the Royal Family couldn’t accept a black woman joining the family and did everything they could to get rid her.
The least silent. He along with everyone else is sending the statement that they want Harry to leave the uk. Harry and his family are not allowed to enjoy any part of it ever, whether it’s an extended stay, a short stay or a long stay. The goal is to ahem the Sussex family into ever wanting to experience the uk. Poor deluded Harry, what was he thinking? And many are eating that up and helping it along. So not only is that black woman excluded from the royal family but the whole of the uk apparently, along with her children.
Even in the docuserie Harry said the reconciliation was something he wanted but not at any price. I believe this have not changed.
This is a repeat with nothing new with the tabloid press negative comment nor William’s reaction.
I mean for all we know, Harry doesn’t have an interest in reconciling with William either. Yes he said family, but that could have been said to stop the “oh my god how dare Harry not care about William!1!1!1!1!!!1!1” that would have com about if Harry just mentioned Charles. Plus all the briefings seem to focus on Charles.
But what do I know.
Will and Harry don’t have a relationship. They are not the first siblings to become estranged and it’s lazy binary thinking to say one is the monstrous villain and the other is the innocent victim. However, when one person moves on and the other remains stuck, it’s not hard to see who’s made the better choice.
I think scooters attempts to break up harry and meghan totally crossed the line. The queen approved the marriage. Scooter should have been confronted by the queen over his behaving that way
How do you know QEII didn’t speak to William? At this point none of that matters because H&M are still together.
This is kind of a bizarre take. 🙄🙄 I mean, of course william has “the right” to hold this particular line, but it makes him look, as Kaiser put it – ” immature, caustic and violently temperamental.” But no, saying that does not mean that Harry is trying to help William’s image. I don’t think Harry really cares at all about William’s image. Harry is making it known that he is willing to pick up the phone if William calls, that’s all. if William can’t do that because of his rage, after EVERYTHING he has done to Harry??? that says more about William than about Harry. William is the one who has treated his brother like shit. Harry just shared *some* of that treatment publicly.
(and again, as we’ve been discussing this week, reconciliation does not mean Harry playing third wheel to W&K again. It means that William and Harry can be in the same room without people being afraid that someone is going to physically attack the other.) But in general, I think the one Harry really wants peace with his father – that was clear in the Oprah interview and in Spare.
I sincerely doubt Harry is trying to help William’s image. Please. He has said he does not regret writing Spare and I believe that. He wouldn’t have included William physically attacking him if that was the case. Harry is just never going to go on the record saying all hope of reconciliation is dead. Why would he want to sound like that? That’s William’s stance.
I agree with your statement @Becks1. Everyone is entitled to their opinion for sure. William will be King. In my opinion-Harry is putting various things in place, seen and unseen to protect his children from ‘William the Tyrant ‘
I’m just blown away looking at their profiles side by side. They look so much like Phillip.
My impression is that when Harry talked about reconciling and forgiving “family” he was more likely talking about his father. It’s William who is trying to make out that Harry is begging for forgiveness or whatnot. In the past, Harry has laid out the things that would need to happen in order for him to have a relationship with his brother, including acknowledging the harm done to Meghan. That just isn’t ever going to happen as far as I’m concerned, but unlike William, he doesn’t seem to be stuck in a quagmire of rage.
Harry calmly set out his conditions and then moved on. That seems a far more healthy approach.
Charles is awful, but he is Harry’s only surviving parent and he’s not well. I can understand why Harry might have wanted to be closer to him, even if Charles will never be a good father to him. I’m sure there are other considerations, too, but if it were me, I know that I couldn’t live with the regret of not trying and always wondering. If Charles were to take a turn for the worse, at least he’s on the spot. It’s not like new King William would be making sure that someone calls over to Montecito to inform his brother. He’s more likely to ban him from the funeral and spend his first throne speech ranting about Meghan.
Reconciliation with an abuser who doesn’t feel any remorse and does feel it was his “right” to abuse and control you is just returning to the abusive relationship dynamic same as a woman who returns to her abusive husband.. it emboldens the abuser and after a “honeymoon/gaslighting” period the abuse is so much worse. If Harry wants to return to William who is his abuser he should be prepared for more abuse. I know I kept my children away from my abusive father so he couldn’t abuse them like he abused me as a child, I’m just very confused by his need/want to reconcile with a man who was physically violent against him and would certainly have no qualms behind closed doors of being physically violent with Meghan and the children.
They can cry, scream, rage and throw china as much as they want to, but Harry’s doing the right thing to take the high ground publicly. He said, again, in that interview that he will continue to tell his own story and not sit quietly while “others” lie, mislead, and pursue their negative agendas. The “others” are on notice, once again. Reconcile or not, continue to smear or not, Harry has drawn a line in the sand.
C’mon! Just because you don’t like the fact Harry is back on “British soil” shouldn’t mean attacking his character or his relationship with Meghan. I think this was obviously a mutual decision to move to the UK…temporarily. Why not? The children are young enough to be uprooted for a time before it becomes harder in the teen years. Harry has put the ‘reconciliation ball’ in the RF court and we’re all witnessing in real time how awful these people are. Harry is always going to be a Royal, that can never be taken away. Nor is it right for people to want that taken away. In no circumstances is the RF coming out of this looking good. On the contrary, I truly think it’s the end of the monarchy and it’s their own damn fault.
Repairing a relationship with Willy or Chucky would never be for me if I were Harry but I am not so there is that . Not after all the s they have done to my wife and children and me . I am all for forgiveness to a certain extent but openly hating me and my wife and children and trying to cause real harm to us , would be forever a no forgive , no going back . You are cut out of my life for good . Allowing others to continue to abuse you is a choice. It’s one I would never make . I am not saying Harry is doing that . I am just saying those people would be dead to me as Meghan father is to her . I have mad respect for how Meghan handles her dead beat father and his 2 children.
Also can I say even if Harry should get things he wants out of this move while chuck is still here . Who is to say that Willy won’t reverse it and take whatever it is back when he gets the big hat. . And yes Willy might look like the petty immature unforgiving one between him and harry but so what , people are allowed to feel how they feel why fake anything to make others feel comfortable. When others do that , it’s the hurt behind the scenes that’s worst. Like Meghan said that the left behinds care more about how it looked and not how it felt . Or was that Harry . I can’t remember anymore. My point is I prefer to know where I stand with people. I am not playing games with my life and happiness to make anyone else feel accepted or comfortable. .Not everyone has to like you or be around you and that’s okay too . And faking it for the sake of a nation or whatever is just wrong