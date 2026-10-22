Mirror: Prince William cannot imagine repairing his relationship with Prince Harry

It’s no secret that Prince William loathes his brother Prince Harry. Royalists have spoken of little else for the past eight or nine years. All of this has been well-documented, even by Harry himself. William felt betrayed when Harry married Meghan, William and Kate’s smear campaign on Harry and Meghan began early in their relationship, William basically demanded that Harry divorce Meghan on his say-so, William assaulted Harry over Meghan, and William has been incandescent with rage since Harry and Meghan left the UK. Again, we know all of this and many of us think William is a childish dumbass who needs to grow up and stop being so fixated on the Sussexes. All that being said, we’ve always known where he stands and he has never wavered on his (unhinged) hatred for the Sussexes. William hates his brother’s guts and he tells everyone that he’s not going to change his mind. He’s certainly not going to change his mind after Harry told GQ that reconciliation with the Windsors is his biggest priority.

Prince William “has no intention of engaging” with Prince Harry, despite his estranged brother’s plea for reconciliation. The Prince of Wales is committed to his public role and sees no scenario in the future where he would restore the fractured relationship with his brother, sources close to the heir have said. Prince Harry this week suggested that “some people don’t want” him to repair his once close bonds with his family, following his departure from royal life.

Harry and his wife Meghan quit their royal roles in March 2020, to pursue a range of big money deals in the commercial world, including a tell-all series on Netflix and his bombshell memoir. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated in August, from their home in the California to Britain, with Harry revealing that the family moved back for “opportunities”, such as having their children educated in the UK. However, the couple have had only sporadic contact with the King and have not spoken to the Prince and Princess of Wales for years.

A source close to William said: “There isn’t a world right now where the Prince of Wales can imagine repairing the relationship with his brother. He remains deeply hurt over the many things the Duke of Sussex has said publicly about him and other family members. Look at what the family is doing just this week: a significantly important State Visit, commemorating the tragedy that occurred in Aberfan 60 years ago, and preparations being made for major royal tours in the immediate future.”

“This is what matters to the Prince and Princess of Wales, and the King and Queen – and that certainly doesn’t include responding to the Duke of Sussex every time he pops up doing yet another interview.”

Harry made the comments during an on-camera interview with GQ, which was recorded in late September but released yesterday on the day senior royals welcomed the Sultan of Oman to a state visit at Windsor Castle. Harry, who moved his family back to the UK in August, said his attitude had changed and that he felt “optimistic” about his return. Asked whether he was grieving over the complicated relationship with his brother and father, Harry said: “Yes, of course.” He then described complicated family dynamics as a “massively relatable issue” for so many people.

“Some people don’t want it to work out. I want it to work out,” he said. “Of course I do. With everything else that’s going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile – that’s the key point.”

Harry was asked whether he thought he could repair his relationships with the King and William, responding: “Of course. Scars stick around forever. But what your perception is, and what your mindset is to those things that have happened, certainly letting go of the past, that’s something that I would encourage everybody to do.”

The source added: “Harry was advised in no uncertain terms to cease making public statements about issues which are deeply private. The way things are right now, he (William) has no intention of engaging with Harry.”