People are dressing as Elizabeth Holmes and Nathan Fielder for Halloween

Unlike Kismet, I do not live in a major metropolitan area. This means I have to wait until this weekend to see the much-talked-about Elizabeth Holmes documentary, You Can See Everything. I would love to see it today or tomorrow, but it’s three hours long so my only options are in the afternoon. This is a very first world problem, as is my dilemma about theme dressing.

As a blonde lady with long hair, it’s super easy to cosplay Elizabeth Holmes. You just put your hair back in a messy dishelved pony, use red lipstick and wear a black turtleneck. People are also wearing the white shirt and black puffer vest combo, as seen on Amanda Seyfried-as-Holmes. I will theme dress for any movie, like when I wore a slip dress and gold jewelry for The Odyssey. That was an easy decision.

Do I dress up as Elizabeth Holmes for this though? If I do, will I be seen as homaging her somehow? I could go with the Elizabeth Holmes redux personality and wear a brown sweater, messy hair with a clip and jeans. No one would realize it’s a costume though. The lady is awful and I’m sure she’s just put on a new personna for this role. I’ll find out more hopefully when I see it. Or maybe not, people are saying it’s up to interpretation, but I’ve been working hard to avoid spoilers.

There are surely more people wondering whether they should dress as Holmes. It’s probably going to be as popular a Halloween costume as Nikki from Obsession. We’re also going to see couple’s costumes with Holmes and filmmaker Nathan Fielder. He just wears a white t-shirt layered with a blue crewneck and some headphones. As Variety mentions, you can get his headphones for under $10. (As someone who just bought earbuds at Dollar Tree – respect.)

Nathan Fielder and Elizabeth Holmes Are This Year’s Ultimate Deep-Cut Halloween Costume Duo https://t.co/JzKhcoeZf3 — Variety (@Variety) October 19, 2026