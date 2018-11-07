Kim Kardashian thought people would be interested in why she voted, eyeroll

Kanye West didn’t say anything about the midterm elections. I’m not entirely positive that Kanye West understands midterm elections. He did donate $200K to a Chicago mayoral candidate, but again, I’m not completely sure he was even following the nitty-gritty of this election or that race. He’s MAGA through and through, despite his team’s attempts to make him sound newly apolitical. Incidentally, I’m still not sure WHERE Kanye is now? Is he still in Uganda?? All I know is that Kanye stayed silent on Election Day. His wife did the most to look politically engaged though.
Kim Kardashian West was thinking about her children when she cast her ballot on Election Day. The mother of three, 38, shared a smiley black-and-white photo of her son Saint on Instagram and Twitter Tuesday along with the caption: “I voted today for my baby right here and his future!”
In addition to the photo of Saint, who turns 3 on Dec. 5, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star also celebrated the day by posting a selfie of her “I Voted” sticker on Twitter and Instagram Story. Kardashian West also shares daughters North, 5, and Chicago, 9 months, with husband Kanye West, who has yet to tweet about politics since announcing on Oct. 30 that he was “distancing” himself from pro-MAGA rhetoric after his bizarre White House meeting with the president in October and his much-talked-about Sept. 29 rant on Saturday Night Live.
I just feel like… spare me, Kim. I’ve defended her a few times, for actually getting Trump to pardon someone, and for not being “accountable” for her husband’s MAGA crap. But I also don’t want to hear her try to rebrand herself as some political centrist right now. It would be better for Kim AND Kanye to just both take a break from discussing anything political for a while. Sorry, I just eye-rolled so hard at all of this.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, WENN, Backgrid.
I thought it was a picture of Northwest, then I realized it couldn’t be since the kid in the picture is smiling. Taylor Swift had zero impact on the election, and I’m quite sure KK’s was less than zero as well.
Taylor Swift had lots of people voting, not just in her home state, but all over the country.
Lots of these people were young people, who had never voted before (and are often discouraged from voting). We don’t know where her influence had an impact. And even if it didn’t at all in this election, it sure helped young people become more active in politics.
I think you’re giving these women too much credit. I wholeheartedly believe the voting turnout was due to trump himself. Anyone in their right mind, regardless of age, knows how messed up our country is. I would hate to give that power to Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift. Let them do their thing and not sway people in the wrong direction.
I don’t know… I’m no Kardashian apologist but I kind of feel like she’s damned if she does and damned if she doesn’t. If she didn’t mention voting she’d be dragged for shilling perfume to over 100 million people when she should have used her platform for voting. The more people who demonstrate political engagement the better, in my opinion…
I tend to disagree. She is currently shilling her new perfume which, by the way, is bottled in the shape of her naked body. If she voted, it would be for whomever would increase her bank roll, and I think we know who that is. The rich get richer and……..you know the rest.
Came here to say this. Promoting people to get out and vote, no matter who it is, is okay in my book.
Yeah, I agree. I find this harmless.
I agree. Harmless and positive. I think think it’s wrong to talk about her as if she’s a part of Kanye. She’s her own person and maybe needs to remind people that she has her own values. No one would want to be defined by their husband’s politics, especially if he’s narcissistic and socially antagonistic. 21st century?
I still can’t get over her face paint. WTF
Yeah, my first thought upon seeing the picture was that she turned herself into a Black woman. That is really disturbing.
Ok, Kim. Nice half ass job there.
Did she vote for her kids’ futures taking into consideration their wealth or that they are people of colour???
Why not post a pic of all three children? Why just her son and HIS future? That is odd. Also, I doubt Kanye voted. He’s never voted. He talks a lot but does very little action.
maybe she meant she was voting for him because he is a black male? Who knows with her
Because african american boys and males are targeted more than females and girls. So perhaps she’s voting to change her son’s future from having to be scared of policemen and women, even if he grows up wealthy and in a wealthy neighbourhood.
I’m sure she’s voting for all three of her children, though. And her nieces.
@ Cee
Black females are also targeted. Her daughters will have to deal with a lot too…but I get your point. Now if only Kim cared enough about people to stop using the “r” word. She didn’t get enough backlash for that in my opinion. So gross.
@me – agreed!
Hes a beautiful kid,thats all i got to say lol. So cute!!!
I am getting a near future divorce announcement vibe from Kim. Show herself to be a loving mother who is knowledgeable about politics and how it could effect her children’s future. Compared to Kanye’s love for 45 and all that he stands for.
After the bad publicity from Kim ending her marriage to Kris Humphries, she is being careful this time. Kim(and Kris) do not want to damage the Kardashian-Jenner “brand”.
She’s doing blackface as her regular look now, I guess.
I noticed that 2! They have no shame right??
I say it’s nice she even did the bare minimum considering both of my bosses didn’t vote nor did a chunk of my coworkers. People still don’t vote, even after all this
