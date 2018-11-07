Kim Kardashian thought people would be interested in why she voted, eyeroll

Kanye West didn’t say anything about the midterm elections. I’m not entirely positive that Kanye West understands midterm elections. He did donate $200K to a Chicago mayoral candidate, but again, I’m not completely sure he was even following the nitty-gritty of this election or that race. He’s MAGA through and through, despite his team’s attempts to make him sound newly apolitical. Incidentally, I’m still not sure WHERE Kanye is now? Is he still in Uganda?? All I know is that Kanye stayed silent on Election Day. His wife did the most to look politically engaged though.

Kim Kardashian West was thinking about her children when she cast her ballot on Election Day. The mother of three, 38, shared a smiley black-and-white photo of her son Saint on Instagram and Twitter Tuesday along with the caption: “I voted today for my baby right here and his future!” In addition to the photo of Saint, who turns 3 on Dec. 5, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star also celebrated the day by posting a selfie of her “I Voted” sticker on Twitter and Instagram Story. Kardashian West also shares daughters North, 5, and Chicago, 9 months, with husband Kanye West, who has yet to tweet about politics since announcing on Oct. 30 that he was “distancing” himself from pro-MAGA rhetoric after his bizarre White House meeting with the president in October and his much-talked-about Sept. 29 rant on Saturday Night Live.

[From People]

I just feel like… spare me, Kim. I’ve defended her a few times, for actually getting Trump to pardon someone, and for not being “accountable” for her husband’s MAGA crap. But I also don’t want to hear her try to rebrand herself as some political centrist right now. It would be better for Kim AND Kanye to just both take a break from discussing anything political for a while. Sorry, I just eye-rolled so hard at all of this.