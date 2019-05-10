Hilary Duff got engaged to Matthew Koma for real this time

Hilary Duff has all sorts of announcements this week. Wednesday, she announced that she’d decided to stop nursing. Yesterday, she announced she’s decided to get married! Hilary posted two photos of her and her partner of two years, Matthew Koma, and generously gave us a good shot of her engagement ring:

Mathew posted the same photos with the caption, “I asked my best frond to marry me… @hilaryduff”. So we know from both their captions that this is a real engagement announcement and not a feint for a sponcon. I love the ring. It’s a beautiful, classic design and the diamond is big enough to be wow but not too big for her finger. The first photo is cute. They both look very happy and their expressions seem genuine and spontaneous. As for the kissing photo – eh, they were caught up in the moment. It’s not my style but that may also be jealousy speaking. I can’t take a selfie without dropping my phone so how people can look away and perform another action while snapping a pic is beyond me.

Hilary and Matthew welcomed daughter Banks six month ago. Hilary’s son Luca, seven, rounds out their little family. We don’t know much about Matthew other than he was game for pap strolls right out of the gate. The rest of what we know is dodgy. Hilary and Matthew had an incident with their New York neighbor that may or may not have ended with Matthew physically assaulting the neighbor. Matthew and Hilary swear they only exchanged words. Nothing came of the neighbor’s claim that Matthew punched him. Since then, we have not heard any negative stories about Matthew, so I really hope the New York story got blown out of proportion in the press. Anyway, congrats to the couple. As always, I look forward to wedding pics.

Spoilers for past episodes of Younger

I was going to mention this yesterday on the breastfeeding post, but I know not many of you watch Younger. They are filming a sixth season, but I don’t think I’m coming back for it. Everyone’s story went in different directions and each story removed what I liked about that character. The only one I would consider sticking around for is Diana but I kind of wish she’d just get her own spinoff. When I saw the bankers box in Zane’s hands on the finale, it was over for me.