Did Mike The Situation Sorrentino’s wife get her pre-wedding nose job comped?

In our Gossip with Celebitchy podcast #7, Kaiser/Chandra and I talked about the trend for Real Housewives and reality stars to admit to certain procedures and injectables. This gets gets them publicity for something that other celebrities aren’t likely to admit. One thing we didn’t talk about as we were more focused on good vs. bad plastic surgery is the fact that sometimes they get free work done too. That’s what came to mind when I saw this post from Mike The Situation Sorrentino’s wife, Lauren, admitting to a pre-wedding nose job. She named her surgeon and everything, which makes me think she got her surgery discounted or comped, or that she’s angling for additional freebies. (Or maybe she’s doing this instead of making the last few installments on her payment plan.) Her slideshow is above, I’m pretty sure the first two photos are “before” as the first one was originally posted last year in August, and here’s what she wrote:

As some of you may know, I got my nose done before my wedding – it was exactly a year ago today so I felt now is the perfect time to share some info. Growing up my nose was one of my biggest insecurities. I just wasn’t happy with it, simple as that. Once Mike and I began the wedding planning process I thought of every single detail, especially how we both would look in our wedding photos that we’d share and cherish forever & the thought of the profile shots just didn’t sit well with what I was envisioning 🤷🏼‍♀️ After A LOT of thought and research, I finally committed to something I’ve wanted since I was 15 & booked my surgery with @tutelaps

My main concern was that I wanted to still look like myself, just a slightly improved version! If you’re going for that natural look, Dr. Tutela is your surgeon!

As you swipe through the photos you see my nose now and some of me during the recovery process. Mike and I stayed at The Plaza for a few days after my surgery, never thought I’d enjoy the recovery process so much 😂

The purpose of this post is to be open and honest about facial plastic surgery while so many aren’t. We’ve come to a point where it seems acceptable to talk about boob jobs but when it comes to facial, it’s still taboo – even in 2019! I absolutely love my results and by sharing my experience & Dr. I’m hoping to help break the stigma and be a resource to those of you interested!

Please comment below ANY questions regarding the subject! Dr. Tutela and I will answer your questions in a YouTube video we will be filming next week. Thank you all for listening and give Dr. Tutela a follow, he’s AMAZING 💜 @tutelaps @botoxboss

[From Instagram via US Weekly]

Of course it’s every bride’s prerogative what she wants to do before her big day to look her “best.” I got a haircut from my mom’s hairdresser before my wedding and I hated it! It was too short and I didn’t feel like myself at all. I would be too scared to get plastic surgery or injectables because that’s your face, it’s not like you can fix that with some makeup. Plus what if you look in the mirror and don’t recognize yourself? That’s my biggest fear with these type of procedures. Lauren’s work is very good though, her nose just looks slightly different and it’s not Khloe Kardashian thin or anything.

Lauren’s husband Mike is currently serving an eight month sentence in federal prison for tax evasion. He’s expected to be released within a few weeks to a halfway house. In that respect it’s probably smart of Lauren if she got some of this surgery comped. Maybe they should have eloped instead of throwing a huge luxury wedding though.

2015:



2019:

