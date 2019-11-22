Mandy Moore stopped eating gluten, dairy, soy and more on functional doctor’s advice

Mandy Moore is having a great couple of years and I, for one, am very happy for her. Obviously, she has her hit show, This Is Us, she married a neat guy, fulfilled her dream to reach basecamp on Mt. Everest and produced new music for the first time in ten years. During that time, Mandy also finally spoke out about the abuse she suffered during her relationship with ex-husband, Ryan Adams. So she’s sorted out many areas of her life that weren’t in order. This, apparently, included her diet. While promoting her partnership with the wellness brand, Nature’s Way, Mandy discussed making significant changes to her diet based on the advice of a functional doctor.

She has a hit show, a happy marriage to Taylor Goldsmith and new music, so it’s no surprise that Mandy Moore is feeling on top of the world. “I feel so grateful for where I am in my life personally and I feel very fulfilled and very satisfied,” the This Is Us star tells PEOPLE. “[In our 20s] we all have to suffer through bouts of self-doubts and self-criticism. But none of that matters. All you’re doing is wasting time and energy when you could be pouring it into something way more productive.” “I feel better at 35 than I did in my 20s. I have a very healthy relationship with my sense of self and with my body,” says the actress. In addition to changing her mindset, Moore switched up her diet. “I try to make a good point of knowing what I’m putting in my body because I understand the connection with how I feel,” she says. “I went to a functional medicine doctor and figured out things that are definitely not making me feel great. Random things like cow’s milk, gluten, salmon, soy and apricots. I took them out of my diet and it’s made a world of difference. I have more energy; I don’t have that fog and my digestive issues have pretty much resolved themselves.”

I had to look up what a functional doctor was and learned that a functional doctor practices functional medicine, duh. According to The Institute for Functional Medicine’s website, FM is, “a systems biology–based approach that focuses on identifying and addressing the root cause of disease.” So FM falls under the holistic/alternative medicine approach to health. Doing a quick check internet search, I found that many traditional medicine doctors don’t care for it. The main issue I found for their dismissal is that FM uses unproven theories in their approach. A few major medical organizations have denounced it. However, many practicing FM have medical degrees and their theories are science based so I think FM should be treated as any medical advice – do your homework before pursuing and a second opinion is always a good idea.

So I’m not dismissing Mandy employing a functional doctor to sort herself out, but that diet sounds miserable. It was the apricots that got me. Apricots, specifically apricot jam, is very high on my list of things I love most in the world. I generally have some form of apricots in my home at all times. But I’ve also come clean on how much I resist being told I can’t have something. If I’d been given this advice from a functional doctor, my internet search would have been less “is functional medicine legitimate” and more “why are functional doctors so mean to me?” But, it’s working for Mandy so that’s what’s important. Generally, when someone makes significant changes to their diet, they feel different. I’ll be interested in seeing if she sticks with this restrictive nutritional guidelines but it sounds like she’s reaping the benefits for now. However, I guess when Mandy invites me over, it’ll be BYOA (bring your own apricots).