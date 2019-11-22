Mandy Moore stopped eating gluten, dairy, soy and more on functional doctor’s advice

Mandy Moore is having a great couple of years and I, for one, am very happy for her. Obviously, she has her hit show, This Is Us, she married a neat guy, fulfilled her dream to reach basecamp on Mt. Everest and produced new music for the first time in ten years. During that time, Mandy also finally spoke out about the abuse she suffered during her relationship with ex-husband, Ryan Adams. So she’s sorted out many areas of her life that weren’t in order. This, apparently, included her diet. While promoting her partnership with the wellness brand, Nature’s Way, Mandy discussed making significant changes to her diet based on the advice of a functional doctor.
“I feel so grateful for where I am in my life personally and I feel very fulfilled and very satisfied,” the This Is Us star tells PEOPLE. “[In our 20s] we all have to suffer through bouts of self-doubts and self-criticism. But none of that matters. All you’re doing is wasting time and energy when you could be pouring it into something way more productive.”
“I feel better at 35 than I did in my 20s. I have a very healthy relationship with my sense of self and with my body,” says the actress.
In addition to changing her mindset, Moore switched up her diet. “I try to make a good point of knowing what I’m putting in my body because I understand the connection with how I feel,” she says.
“I went to a functional medicine doctor and figured out things that are definitely not making me feel great. Random things like cow’s milk, gluten, salmon, soy and apricots. I took them out of my diet and it’s made a world of difference. I have more energy; I don’t have that fog and my digestive issues have pretty much resolved themselves.”
I had to look up what a functional doctor was and learned that a functional doctor practices functional medicine, duh. According to The Institute for Functional Medicine’s website, FM is, “a systems biology–based approach that focuses on identifying and addressing the root cause of disease.” So FM falls under the holistic/alternative medicine approach to health. Doing a quick check internet search, I found that many traditional medicine doctors don’t care for it. The main issue I found for their dismissal is that FM uses unproven theories in their approach. A few major medical organizations have denounced it. However, many practicing FM have medical degrees and their theories are science based so I think FM should be treated as any medical advice – do your homework before pursuing and a second opinion is always a good idea.
So I’m not dismissing Mandy employing a functional doctor to sort herself out, but that diet sounds miserable. It was the apricots that got me. Apricots, specifically apricot jam, is very high on my list of things I love most in the world. I generally have some form of apricots in my home at all times. But I’ve also come clean on how much I resist being told I can’t have something. If I’d been given this advice from a functional doctor, my internet search would have been less “is functional medicine legitimate” and more “why are functional doctors so mean to me?” But, it’s working for Mandy so that’s what’s important. Generally, when someone makes significant changes to their diet, they feel different. I’ll be interested in seeing if she sticks with this restrictive nutritional guidelines but it sounds like she’s reaping the benefits for now. However, I guess when Mandy invites me over, it’ll be BYOA (bring your own apricots).
Photo credit: WENN Photos and Instagram
My mom has a soy allergy and do you know what a B it is to go out shopping or to eat with her? Soy is everywhere. It’s in everything. Those dang beans haunt me as I plead with the server to check to see if “Vegetable Oil” is actually soybean oil (which 99% of the time it is). Or having to break down ingredients on every marinade and every salad ingredient. It’s so. much. work. We don’t go out much anymore because of too many anaphylactic episodes at restaurants where they swore “We don’t cook with soy!” Good for Mandy for doing what she thinks is best for her health and body, and good luck with the soy thing. Maybe wealth buys you out of eating at peasant restaurants that use soybean oil?
Soy and corn are in so many things. I was diagnosed with those allergies, 2 o many, way back in the 80s. Trying to be compliant was hard.
I had to give up dairy and soy (and their byproducts) while nursing due to daughter’s health. Started off no soy oil as well, that was so much harder than anything else. You’re right, it’s everything!!! Luckily it was a protein thing, so the doctors said to try the oil (only trace amounts in oil) to give me some more wiggle room with diet once her reaction was controlled, and she didn’t react.
Soy isn’t actually great for you in large portions because of the hormones in it. Dairy isn’t great for you as you age. But everything in moderation is fine. Elimination for the purpose of elimination is stupid, especially when it makes it harder for people with actual issues to be believed.