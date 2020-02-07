Meghan Trainor’s brothers live with her and her husband

As we discussed yesterday, Meghan Trainor is about to release her third album, Treat Myself. She’ll support the album with a big tour and then she’s going to take a break and hang out at home, where she and husband Daryl Sabara will work on starting their family. The only hitch in her plan is she and Daryl are going to have a hard time finding the alone time they need to actually make the baby because Meghan’s two adult brothers live with them. Say what now?

Meghan Trainor‘s brothers are more than just her family — they’re her roommates, too!

That’s right, the “All About That Bass” singer’s brothers Ryan, 27, and Justin, 24, live with her and her husband Daryl Sabara at their home in Los Angeles. But don’t worry: The boys don’t get in the way of their, uh, happy newlywed life. “No, the doors are soundproof!” Trainor, 26, says with a laugh in the new issue of PEOPLE. “They have their own side of the house — we call it the man cave — so I barely see them. I would be very sad if they moved out. Everywhere I go my family comes with me.” Indeed, after Trainor and Sabara, 27, said “I do” in a romantic backyard wedding in December 2018, Trainor’s brothers (and parents Kelli and Gary) joined the newlywed couple for their Bora Bora honeymoon. And Ryan and Justin have joined the Grammy winner in the studio, too: Both are credited as co-writers and backup vocalists on her new album Treat Myself.

[From People]

This is one of those it wouldn’t work for me, but it works for them situations. I adore my brothers, I love spending time with them and if circumstances brought us to it, we could make it work, but I really hope that never comes to pass. (I will, however, suggest we all move in together just to freak them the hell out.) However, Meghan wants her family around her. In the Nikkie de Jager tutorial I referenced yesterday, Meghan’s mom is with her off camera and Meghan talks to her throughout. Plus Meghan can afford a house large enough to not be on top of each other so, have at it, I guess. I can also see how living together would help if they are co-writing her songs. The skeptic in me says this living arrangement will change once those brothers marry, though. I doubt their spouses will want to live in the Trainor compound. And don’t Meghan’s brothers make fun of her husband? That must be fun for him… 24/7.

I struggle more with the group honeymoon, to be honest. If they live together, work together and were probably inseparable right before the wedding, wouldn’t she be jonesing for an excuse to be alone? I’m not even talking about sex, either. The best part of my honeymoon was not having to coordinate anything or anyone post wedding planning. Just someone asking, “what time should we meet for breakfast,” might have pushed me over the edge. But, Meghan had a low-key, backyard wedding on her birthday so maybe she didn’t need the break.

And I’m glad she has soundproof doors but if I remember my early marriage correctly, a bedroom was just a suggestion in those days.