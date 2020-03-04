Two of Paula Abdul’s dogs passed away the same week



Sadly, a number of celebrities have lost their dogs in recent months. These stories make me very sad. I grew up with dogs and cats, and it was always awful when we lost one of them. I can’t imagine what Paula Abdul is going through right now, as she lost TWO of her dogs, Charity and Tinkerbell, in the same week. This is what Paula posted on Instagram amd her slideshow is above:

This last week, I lost two of my precious angels- Tinkerbell and Charity. A big piece of my heart is missing. So grateful to have been their Mommy and for all the unconditional love they gave me for all these years. It’s amazing the kind of love a dog provides- it’s truly a gift from God. ♥️🙏🏼

In its coverage, People writes that Paula, who also has another dog named Bessie Moo, recently adopted an adorable pooch named Nemo:

The deaths come just weeks after news that Abdul — who also owns a dog named Bessie Moo — had adopted a Chihuahua puppy named Nemo from Pet Matchmaker Rescue, an animal shelter based in Bakersfield, California. “Nemo has been adopted by none other than Paula Abdul! He went to meet her just before Christmas in Las Vegas and she fell in love. It was a test of whether her older resident dogs would take to him, and as you can see in the third picture… They have,” the organization wrote on Instagram on Feb. 10, sharing a photo of Nemo laying in a dog bed with Charity. “Nemo will live a wonderful life in a Chihuahua savvy home where all of his future medical needs will be met and he will be spoiled and doted over for the rest of his life,” the rescue added. “Thank you @paulaabdul for choosing to Rescue and save a life.”

[From People]

Paula posted a video on Instagram of her four pooches and herself (“fricken Dr. Dolittle”) only two weeks ago.

I’m so sad that Paula lost both Tinkerbell and Charity. I can’t help but wonder whether they were both in an accident of some sort or if, sadly, they both just happened to pass away at the same time. I hope that having Nemo and Bessie Moo around is comforting. I’m also sad for them, too, as they know the girls are gone, but have no idea why. I’m going to snuggle my cat a bit more than usual later (which will annoy him to no end).

Embed from Getty Images