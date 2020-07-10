Donald Trump: My doctors were ‘surprised’ when I passed my cognitive tests

Remember last November, a simpler time, when Donald Trump was rushed to Walter Reed one weekend? He was there for hours, the trip wasn’t on his schedule and for days, no one could get a straight answer about it. I think the Trump staff eventually settled on the excuse of “Trump had to take the second part of his physical” but… again, he was rushed to Walter Reed and it was unscheduled. I still believe that someone around him worried that he had a stroke or something like that. Especially since Trump’s mental and physical condition has seemingly deteriorated before our eyes over the past year or so, like the fact that he’s not strong enough to drink a glass of water one-handed, or that he can’t walk down a ramp. Trump has mentioned before that he’s been administered cognitive tests as part of Alzheimer’s and dementia screenings too, and he’s said that he found those questions “hard.”
Well, Trump called into Sean Hannity’s show last night and he A) confused covid tests for cognitive tests, B) tried to say Joe Biden was the one who was cognitively impaired and C) said his doctors were surprised that he (Trump) passed his cognitive tests.
President Donald Trump boasted on Thursday night about a cognitive test he took during a Walter Reed physical, telling Fox News host Sean Hannity that doctors were “very surprised” that he “aced” it while calling on former Vice President Joe Biden to take the same test. Calling in to close confidant Hannity’s primetime program, both the president and the Fox News star began openly questioning Biden’s mental fitness and suggesting he is suffering from cognitive decline. After Hannity aired a montage of selectively edited clips to characterize Biden as senile, and Trump described the former vice president as “brainwashed,” the conservative host brought up Biden’s recent claim that he “can hardly wait” to test his cognitive capability against Trump’s.
“Now he apparently says that he has many cognitive tests,” Hannity said. “He’s tested all the time, cognitively. Maybe he’ll release those records and maybe he’ll release his medical records.” Hannity wondered aloud if Biden has been trying to figure out a way to avoid debating the president, a recent right-wing talking point that has gained steam recently, prompting Trump to say “yes” before going on a tangent.
“But he meant the COVID tests. He didn’t mean cognitive. He meant COVID,” Trump declared. After Hannity insisted Biden said “cognitive,” Trump continued to argue that the ex-veep meant coronavirus tests—Biden has said he hadn’t taken a COVID-19 test yet—but that Biden was “confused by the question and the words and everything else but he didn’t take a cognitive test because he couldn’t pass one.”
The president went on to say that he took a cognitive test “very recently” in order to prove to those questioning his mental acuity that he was “all there.” (It appears Trump is talking about the Montreal Cognitive Assessment he took during his 2018 physical exam, which he passed.)
“I proved I was all there because I aced it,” Trump bellowed. “I aced the test and he should take the same exact test. A very standard test. I took it at Walter Reed, a medical center, in front of doctors, and they were very surprised. They said, that’s an unbelievable thing. Rarely does anybody do what you just did. But he should take that same test.”
The president would go on to say that Biden “has been totally taken over” and it’s “because he doesn’t understand what’s going on” before once again claiming that Biden “wants to get out of the debates.”
For what it’s worth, Biden has already agreed with the debate commission and he’s signed on for three debates. Biden says he would love to do additional debates. As for Trump “acing” his dementia screening and his doctors being “very surprised,” I mean… I’m surprised that Trump didn’t claim “the doctors thanked me for acing the test, they were so grateful that I got most of the questions right, it was incredible!” Again, why the hell did he get rushed to Walter Reed last year? Why can’t he hold a glass one-handed? Why can’t he walk down a ramp?
Trump tells Hannity that he "very recently" "aced" a cognitive test: "I took it at Walter Reed, a medical center, in front of doctors, and they were very surprised" pic.twitter.com/CavfF4BdKB
— John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) July 10, 2020
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
The cognitive dissonance here….
I’m not just talking about Trump’s issues.
Donald, It’s always good to get a second opinion. Especially by doctors not on your payroll.
Why does he need a map and two hands to find his ass? Why does he need a compass to get to the point? Why can’t he see white supremacy when he looks in the mirror? Perhaps he got someone to take those cognitive tests for him: after all, cheating was the only way he got through his SATs.
BAM!! 👏👏👏
Considering all the other lies about his medical exams, why would we believe this one? My guess it the doctors were surprised he even knew where he was. He’s unhinged, and unfit, and it’s only getting worse.
You guys all saw they painted BLACK LIVES MATTER in front of Trump Tower, right? Hehehehe.
did you further know that the Central Park Five were part of the crew that did the painting?
talk about TROLLING. DeBlasio knows how to do it.
I administer a raft of testing in my job as a counselling psychologist.
I work in trauma but I would never say someone aces a test. I find it hard to imagine any medical or mental health professional saying that to anyone other than a child.
It just isn’t part of any conversation or standard way of speaking for a MD psychiatrist or psychologist.
(Occasionally if there is significant impairment, rapidly progressing and the patient is both cognitively too impaired to understand the signifigance or the results of the test and highly upset by the administration of it. In this case we might say, it was fine or you tested exactly as expected. Smile – discuss later as part of a multi team)
@ronaldinhio, co-sign this. My academic credentials are technically in another area, but I research and teach in areas parallel to cognitive psychology. I have never heard a clinician refer to any of these tests in terms of “acing” them. Considering most of the results are framed within a continuum and standard deviations, even someone scoring extremely well would never be said to “ace” a test, particularly one measuring cognitive function or cognitive decline. Further, my Mom has mid-stage Alzheimer’s, and I see often the cognitive checks they perform on her. These checks are where they show her a picture of a penguin and ask her to name what it is. If she can identify it as a penguin (which she can’t), she either did it or didn’t, but it’s not a matter of “acing” or “failing”. This framework he has in his head about how these tests are structured and scored reflects that of a 3rd grader, bragging to his friends that he aced the multiplication tables test and his dad is going to take him to McDonalds to celebrate.
I’d be surprised if this story was true 🙄
The irony of him wanting Biden to release medical records.
All these years and I still can’t wrap my ahead around how such a moron holds the highest office in the land.
How about he release his and not through his doctors or anyone else associated with the White House. Just an unredacted paper copy.
He’s a child. His modelling of a child’s way of behaving, speaking, reasoning, arguing, seeking attention…it’s getting more than just a little embarrassing. Even the greenest public servant in the newest of elected positions would be able to express themselves in a more adult and decorous fashion than Trump. That is one of the starkest criticisms I have had about his presidency. And that he has been able to get away with it, is one of the saddest markers of the decline of the office of POTUS.
Yeah, no. Apart from amusing/horrifying yourself there is absolutely no point to trying to make sense of his ramblings. The man literally just makes it up as he goes along with no regard to facts, the truth or anything else that the rest of us consider. He just says whatever he thinks will gain him something – whether fame, attention, votes, money. I read the other day that he claims to have won multiple golf championships, many of which it can be proved he wasn’t even in the same state when they took place. His words are entirely untethered to reality and we should stop trying to even pretend that they have any relation to it – especially the media.
I have never hated anyone so much.
Same.
Same. I think my searing hate for him is probably taking years off my life.
It seems that he is unintentionally admitting that he had a stroke or something of that nature. Why else would the doctors be surprised he passed a cognitive exam (which should be expected of someone mentally fit)? But no point in trying to understand the ramblings of an unhinged man-child.
He didn’t pass sh*t. Next.
“They said, that’s an unbelievable thing. Rarely does anybody do what you just did. ”
Except people without cognitive problems do it all the time.
Biden was very clear in what he said. How desperate of Trump to claim he meant something else.