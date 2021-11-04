Megan Thee Stallion on manifesting her life: ‘I’m everything I want to be’



Despite her current fame, Megan Thee Stallion’s career has seemingly not peaked yet. Megan has been through a lot the last few years. She lost her mother and great grandmother within two weeks of each other. Megan also survived being shot her in both feet by Tony Lanez. Yet none of these things have slowed Megan down. Megan will receive her bachelor’s in health care administration from Texas Southern University this fall. Sha also released a track list album with several freestyle songs. Megan is profiled in Glamour . She described how the matriarchs in her family helped her develop her self confidence and taught her self love. Because these women taught her to be true to herself, she has been able to manifest the life she has always wanted. A few highlights:

Her great-grandmother, grandmother and mother taught her self love

“They always taught me self-love. They always gave me such high praise. I could be doing the smallest things, [and they would be like,] ‘Oh, my God, Megan, you tied your shoes so well!’” “You could pass by [my great grandmother] Big Mama’s front door. She giving out money; she giving out snacks; she got all the advice; she know everybody business. She was so helpful in so many ways.” On how she stopped being a people pleaser

“I used to be a people-pleaser because I did want everyone to be happy. If you come around me, I always try to make sure everybody good. Before I was grown, I’m doing whatever my parents say. I’m doing things that make my parents happy. At school, I’m trying to figure out what’s going to make these kids stop bullying me. But when I started getting older, I started figuring out, everything that y’all asking me to do not make me happy.” “It seems like I can never satisfy everybody. So then I started being like, ‘What do I like?’ I’m an only child, so I had a lot of time to spend by myself to think about it. I’m here by myself all day; what we gon’ do, Megan? That’s how I figured out I really do enjoy writing music. I love writing stories. I started living life for me.” “In life now, I’m just walking around here doing whatever I want to, and I had to learn. It doesn’t matter how that makes other people feel because I’m not going to be with none of y’all. I’m not looking at y’all when I wake up in the morning. I’m not looking at you in the mirror. I have to do things that make me feel good from the inside out.” On rebranding herself Meghan Thee Stallion

“How I come off, that’s how everybody treated me. If I commanded my respect, I demanded my respect; if I’m showing you how confident I am, then you have no choice but to treat me that way.” “Megan Thee Stallion is not just a rapper. I’m everything I want to be. I’m just ready for the Hotties to continue our journey.”

[From Glamour]

I have enjoyed watching Meg’s star rise. Like she said, the sky isn’t the limit for her, there is so much more. I am happy that Megan is getting the praise she so rightly deserves. Megs is one of the best female lyricists I have ever heard and we have not even seen the half of what she can do yet. I also like that Megan said that she is a storyteller which is very definition of being a rapper. Megan is setting her sights higher than just rapping. It is smart that she wants to diversify her career early on. This tells me she is thinking her entire life through.

I loved Meg’s idea of starting a fleet of nursing homes with the energy of the household she was raised in, full of love and compassion. I think most women suffer from the disease of people pleasing and sometimes it is very difficult to break free of that. Meg realizing that she is the one in the mirror and that she should do what makes her feel good is definitely the right attitude. I am so excited to see where Meg goes with her career. And like she said, if she has to be the example so be it. She is a wonderful example of feminine freedom and empowerment.