David Bowie’s music catalog sold for over $250 million



Since his passing in 2016, David Bowie’s estate and wife, Iman, have been keeping his legacy alive. David is posthumously joining the growing ranks of rockers who have sold their music catalog. Tina Turner, Bob Dylan, Stevie Nicks, and Bruce Springsteen all sold their catalogs recently, some for upwards of $300 million. Variety confirmed that David’s catalog has been sold to Warner Chappell Music for at least $250 million. The deal includes most of his music spanning from 1968 to 2016. Below are a few more details from Variety:

After months of negotiations, David Bowie’s estate has sold the singer’s formidable publishing catalog to Warner Chappell Music for a price upwards of $250 million, sources confirm to Variety. The catalog spans six decades and includes such songs as “Heroes,” “Changes,” “Space Oddity,” “Fame,” “Let’s Dance,” “Rebel Rebel,” “Golden Years,” “Ziggy Stardust,” “All the Young Dudes,” his 1981 collaboration with Queen “Under Pressure” and hundreds more. The agreement comprises songs from the 26 David Bowie studio albums released during his lifetime, as well as the posthumous studio album release, “Toy,” which comes out on Friday. It also includes the two studio albums from Tin Machine, along with tracks released as singles from soundtracks and other projects. The deal brings nearly all of Bowie’s music into the Warner system. Last September, the estate announced a global partnership with Warner Music that will bring the late artist’s vast recorded-music catalog from 1968 through 2016 under the company’s umbrella; the deal includes Bowie’s albums from 2000 through 2016, which were originally released via Sony Music. News that Bowie’s estate was in negotiations to sell his publishing was broken by Financial Times in October. The announcement comes amid the “Bowie 75” celebration, surrounding the late singer’s 75th birthday on Saturday, Jan. 8. The campaign also includes pop-up stores in New York and London and the release in November of the “Brilliant Adventure (1992-2001)” boxed set and, on Friday, his previously unreleased “Toy” album, comprising re-recorded versions of relatively obscure songs dating from early in his career; while that album is available as part of the boxed set, it will be released separately on Friday.

[From Variety]

It makes me happy that David’s legacy lives on. I have been a fan of his since Labyrinth (Jareth was the ish) and it broke my heart when he passed away in 2016. He was like a modern day Apollo (god of music) to me. I always wondered what would happen to his catalog, especially after seeing what happened to Prince, and I am happy that David had the foresight to have his estate set up. I am happy that David is still getting his flowers. I also like the sum that his catalog is reportedly being sold for. David had a prolific career that spans several genres of music. I hope his music is used for amazing things and great movie soundtracks. “Under Pressure” and “Let’s Dance” are definitely a part of my life’s soundtrack. I also can’t believe that David would have been 75 years old on January 8th. He always seemed ageless to me. I am looking forward to this new album of re-release songs. Looks like January will be a month of celebrating some of my favorite Capricorns who are no longer with us. Hopefully this deal will lead to younger generations discovering Bowie’s talent.