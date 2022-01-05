Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck spent Christmas Day together with her kids

Jennifer lopez b cup

Autumnal Bennifer was stretching into Winter Bennifer and everything seemed to be going smoothly. Then Ben appeared on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show in December and all hell broke loose. Ben’s quotes about addiction and his marriage to Jen Garner did not land well – he said, in various ways, that he felt trapped in his marriage to Garner, that if he was still with Garner, he would still be drinking, and he definitely left the impression that he blamed his *marriage* for his alcoholism. When Ben tried to clarify the comments, he said it was all “clickbait” (no, he was accurately quoted) and incidentally, he looked and sounded completely baked during that Jimmy Kimmel interview.

The point is that Ben is a chronic self-saboteur and whenever things are going too well for him, historically he begins to self-sabotage. So I was interested to see what the reaction would be from J.Lo. At first, sources claimed that J.Lo was mad about Ben’s mess, then Lopez directly denied those tabloid reports and said she was not mad at Ben at all. Over the holidays, they spent a lot of time together with their kids, and everything seems back on the Bennifer schedule:

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez celebrated the holidays surrounded by family. The actor, 49, spent time with his children — daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — on Christmas Eve in Los Angeles, a source tells PEOPLE.

The following day, the Argo star celebrated Christmas with Lopez, her children and his mother. The singer shares twins Max and Emme, both 13, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“It was a pretty quiet holiday for them. They really enjoyed it after a busy fall,” the insider adds.

Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance in April before going Instagram official in July for the singer’s birthday. A source previously told PEOPLE they “are in it for the long run.”

[From People]

I assume this means Garner had the kids on Christmas Day and so Ben did “Christmas” with the kids on Christmas Eve, then spent Christmas Day with J.Lo, Emme and Max. Where is Marc Anthony in all of this? Was he there too, or was he spending time with some of his other kids? Anyway, at one point, I thought that we would perhaps get a Christmas proposal from Bennifer, but I do think that Ben’s Stern interview set back the schedule a bit. Maybe a Valentine’s Day proposal? Hm.

lopez affleck bday

Here are photos of Ben and Jen on December 30 in Bel Air.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck go to lunch with her kids and dad David at the Bel Air Hotel!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck go to lunch with her kids and dad David at the Bel Air Hotel!

Photos courtesy of Instagram, Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

3 Responses to “Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck spent Christmas Day together with her kids”

  1. Noki says:
    January 5, 2022 at 7:23 am

    That Marry Me movie is coming out on actual Valentines Day…who knows what these two have planned with promo and just general thirst.

    Reply
  2. Lolo86lf says:
    January 5, 2022 at 7:24 am

    Why did he have to say those things on a public interview for God’s sake? That is why they have psychologists so you can vent out your feeling in the privacy of a professional setting. Poor Jennifer Garner she must have felt so bad when she heard him reveal private information to the entire world.

    Reply
  3. Amy Bee says:
    January 5, 2022 at 7:33 am

    I predict the proposal will be the end of this year

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment