Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck spent Christmas Day together with her kids

Autumnal Bennifer was stretching into Winter Bennifer and everything seemed to be going smoothly. Then Ben appeared on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show in December and all hell broke loose. Ben’s quotes about addiction and his marriage to Jen Garner did not land well – he said, in various ways, that he felt trapped in his marriage to Garner, that if he was still with Garner, he would still be drinking, and he definitely left the impression that he blamed his *marriage* for his alcoholism. When Ben tried to clarify the comments, he said it was all “clickbait” (no, he was accurately quoted) and incidentally, he looked and sounded completely baked during that Jimmy Kimmel interview.

The point is that Ben is a chronic self-saboteur and whenever things are going too well for him, historically he begins to self-sabotage. So I was interested to see what the reaction would be from J.Lo. At first, sources claimed that J.Lo was mad about Ben’s mess, then Lopez directly denied those tabloid reports and said she was not mad at Ben at all. Over the holidays, they spent a lot of time together with their kids, and everything seems back on the Bennifer schedule:

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez celebrated the holidays surrounded by family. The actor, 49, spent time with his children — daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — on Christmas Eve in Los Angeles, a source tells PEOPLE. The following day, the Argo star celebrated Christmas with Lopez, her children and his mother. The singer shares twins Max and Emme, both 13, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. “It was a pretty quiet holiday for them. They really enjoyed it after a busy fall,” the insider adds. Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance in April before going Instagram official in July for the singer’s birthday. A source previously told PEOPLE they “are in it for the long run.”

[From People]

I assume this means Garner had the kids on Christmas Day and so Ben did “Christmas” with the kids on Christmas Eve, then spent Christmas Day with J.Lo, Emme and Max. Where is Marc Anthony in all of this? Was he there too, or was he spending time with some of his other kids? Anyway, at one point, I thought that we would perhaps get a Christmas proposal from Bennifer, but I do think that Ben’s Stern interview set back the schedule a bit. Maybe a Valentine’s Day proposal? Hm.

