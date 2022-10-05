Brielle Biermann’s mom Kim Zolciak keeps pressuring her to have a baby

I haven’t written about Kim Zolciak, her kids or her unfortunate pets in a long time. It’s been a lovely break. But the oldest child, Brielle Biermann, recently appeared on the podcast Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef and well, it went bad quickly. Brielle, who is 25 and as far as I know her occupation is riding her mom’s coattails, told the listeners that mom Kim is baby crazy. So she’s pressuring Brielle to have one. And if Brielle won’t, Kim’s turning to next-in-line, 20-year-old Ariana Biermann. And if her ungrateful brats won’t pop out this living doll for Kim to put on Instagram, Brielle said Kim thinks she’ll be forced to have her own. Which, of course, she’s been trying to convince her husband Kroy for years, but he won’t reverse his vasectomy for her. Please, God, make it stop.

Kim Zolciak is dying to be promoted to “Grandma,” according to her oldest daughter. “She wants me to have a child,” Brielle Biermann, 25, revealed on Monday’s episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast. “She’s like, ‘Come on, you’re not getting any younger. Like, I want a little baby. And if you don’t have it, I’m going to have one,’” she went on, adding that the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum doesn’t care whether said child comes from her or her 20-year-old sister, Ariana Biermann. “She’s like, ‘Ariana come on. Like, one of y’all have a baby. I’ll take care of it.’ I’m like, ‘You’re insane. I’m not having kids.’” “Oh my God, she would love it. She would lose her mind,” the recent redhead explained, adding that Zolciak — who is also mom to sons Kroy Jr., 11, and Kash, 10, as well as fraternal twins Kaia and Kane, 8 — “would be so excited that there was a baby coming around.” “She loves babies. Not so much like the states of [the] kids there [at her house],” Brielle quipped. “I mean, she loves that, too — but like, babies? She has baby fever.” “I always used to say [to my mom] growing up, ‘I want you to raise my kids because you did such a good job,’” she said, crediting her parents with establishing an “open” environment that allows her to “share everything you could think of with them.”

As far as I could tell by my cursory research online, Brielle is unattached. So Kim wants her unpaired child, with no training beyond reality TV, whose livelihood is solely dependent on her mother’s cosmetic company, that’s struggling in the oversaturated market, to produce a child she doesn’t want yet for Kim to play with. There is no responsible reply to this. Especially with this family’s history of exploiting anything that lives under its roof. The children should not be pressured to have children for their mother. Kim should not be given any more children to raise, and the focus shouldn’t be on keeping a baby around, but raising a healthy and well-adjusted child, something Kim loses sight of, apparently. I’m even more shaken that Brielle sees her mother as a role model of parenting.

My parents were not perfect, but they never pressured any of us to get married or have kids and I am so grateful for that. They were excited for the ones that came around, but that excitement came after the announcement. My kids are still teens, but I feel the same way and told them as much. Whether they have long-standing partnerships and families is completely their choice. I have no drive for future generations. Granted, I was never a ‘baby person,’ but even if that’s what Kim is missing from her life, volunteer at a day care or to hold babies in the NICU. Kids, no matter how vapid, take those kinds of comments to heart. Ariana who already shows signs of living in Brielle’s shadow. I’d hate for her to see this as a way to earn a few points in Mom’s eye. I know Kim’s reputation is as the Outrageous One who says whatever she’s thinking, but this is unfair to her kids, who have already had too much family pressure put on them to make Kim’s living for her.

If Kim wants to play grandma so bad, she should befriend Nick Cannon and his girlfriends. I’m sure they’d love the extra babysitter.

