Pippa Middleton plans to rip up the extensive grounds of her Berkshire estate

It’s incredibly funny to me that Pippa Middleton actually has the life which her sister wanted for herself. Pippa married James Matthews, someone terribly moderately wealthy (if not terribly rich) and James treats Pippa like a queen. Their first home together was a massive London townhouse, and now they’ve moved into their elite country home in Berkshire. It’s a massive estate and a historic (although modernized) mansion, the perfect place for Pippa to raise her three children (Grace, Rose and Arthur). Pippa also completed her masters last year, earning a degree in (gulp) early childhood physical education. Pippa IS the credible early years expert on top of everything else. As for this massive estate, according to Eden Confidential, Pippa and TMW James are redoing the grounds:
Pippa Middleton is determined to make a splash at the country home she and her husband, James Matthews, bought for £15 million. I can disclose that the Princess of Wales’s sister plans to dig up the massive walled garden where the previous owner lovingly cultivated fruit and vegetables.
In its place, Pippa, 39, and investment banker Matthews, 47, want to install a huge outdoor swimming pool. At 82 ft x 19 ft, it would be more than twice the size of a typical private pool and the same size as those at her two local leisure centres in the Royal County of Berkshire. Next to their pool, the lawn will be dug up and replaced with a tennis court.
While Catherine presides over manicured grass courts as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, her sister intends to install one made of AstroTurf fake grass, ‘to enable safe playing conditions all year round’. The kitchen garden’s potting shed will be converted into changing rooms.
I disclosed in July that the couple, who married in 2017 and have three young children, had bought the 32-room Georgian mansion set in 150 acres. They need planning permission because the walled garden and main house are Grade II-listed and lie in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and near ancient woodland.
‘Ownership of [the house] has recently changed hands and the new owner is seeking to evolve and identify a new use for the expansive walled garden site,’ their planning agent said in documents submitted to the local council just before Christmas.
I’m sure the aristocrats will find it terribly gauche that Pippa and James plan to dig up what sounds like a lovely kitchen garden. And all for an Olympic-sized pool? AND a tennis court? Granted, this estate is 150 acres, so they have the space for all of this. I also feel like Pippa will regret putting in the astroturf grass – that sh-t is so bad, most professional athletes refuse to play any sport on it. Surely a hard court might be better? Anyway, it’s just a reminder that Kate also did a full renovation of Anmer Hall, which included moving the tennis court, ripping out the gorgeous kitchen and putting up huge privacy trees and more. It was always unclear who paid for what with the Anmer Hall reno, but in Pippa’s case, her rich husband is financing this project. I bet she wants the pool done in time for summer.
I don’t believe that anymore that it’s the life Kate would have preferred. One thing is clear after Spare is she likes the position it matters to her. She likes being the Queen bee. I’m sure she doesn’t love everything about it but she finds more positive than negative.
As for the point of the article Pippa doesn’t even make for good gossip who read this stuff ?
I think Kate loves her powerful position/title and wishes it came with the peace and less scrutiny that Pips has – and no work. I also think she REALLY REALLY wanted to be THE ONE who got Wills to the alter.
And while we may think Pippa gossip is boring, I guess there must be a market for this kind of trivial gossip????
Yes, Kate loves it and she loves the attention. Whenever she is on appointments where she is adored by deranged fans, she is in her element.
And I wouldn’t give Pippa that much credit. She already looks as exhausted as kate. And we don’t know if her husband adores her either. Also, let’s not forget that her father-in-law is a rapist! People from dirty families always marry into dirty families.
Before hearing this I already had a huge issue with her note inviting Meghan to her wedding. How lame and petty of her.
That’s weird since Meghan attended the wedding.
Meghan attended the reception, but she was instructed to stay away for the actual ceremony.
I think she meant the wedding service, I believe Meg went to the reception. Which I always find Interesting, Chelsy and Cressida were at the Sussex church service but not reception. To me the church service is the most meaningful and intimate part of the day. It’s seems silly to then exclude them for the reception !?
There is a small reception after the church ceremony for those invited to attend and then a formal evening reception. Chelsy and Cressida weren’t invited to either, which makes me think they got curtesy invitations because the church was so big.
This is very random but does anyone have a link to Chelsy speaking, I would love to hear what she sounds like, her accent etc
The reception after the church service wasn’t exactly that small (I think 600 attended?) and the church itself isn’t that huge either (again probably fits 600?) I think Chelsy and Cressida were invited to the ceremony because Harry clearly still thinks highly of both of them and respects them.
Knowing what we do about Kate being bossy about bridesmaids dresses for her future sister in law’s wedding, there is no chance she wasn’t behind the nonsense about where Meghan was invited. Carole as well. Pippa didn’t decide to snub Meghan on her own. That was a Middleton family affair.
Did Kate really think she could marry the future King and only be a lady who lunches? I don’t think she would swap with Pippa if she could, she loves the titles and shiny things too much.
I actually think she could have been the queen consort who lunches if meghan hadn’t come along.
1. Because meghans work ethic made the rest of them look bad so now they had to step it up too.
2. Because meghan brought a lot of new interest with her. And although william and kate love the attention, it also means more scrutiny. I know the bm will praise them into high heavens no matter what but the added scrutiny does require them to get of their ass a bit more. Especially now that all Cambridge children are in school
I agree. And she still could have been a Consort who Lunches if the family could tolerate a hard worker/competent person in their midst. I mean, it’s possible to be a prominent rich royal family where the younger sibling does all the good work. There’s no rule that the wife of the heir has to do something significant. It wouldn’t have been hard for the messaging to be “W&K are busy learning about governmental structure and the management of the Duchy and otherwise preparing for their future roles. This leaves H&M free to focus on their charitable endeavors, important work for which the entire family is grateful.”
Boom, there you go, the family looks good and everyone’s happy. But no, they can’t tolerate a world where the monarch or the direct heirs aren’t seen as the absolute bestest in everything.
Let’s face it before Meghan and now after they have moved to California and are completing highly successful projects that are breaking records and getting very favorable world attention is the only reason we have seen Wank in January.
I truly think she and her mom didn’t think past the wedding. Even then the focus was on being the last one standing for marriage. She didn’t lay any true professional groundwork in the Waity years.
She clearly paid attention to all of Diana’s outfits so it remains weird that she wasn’t aware of Diana’s work ethic and causes as well.
And kate remains the laziest of all royals because all the ones lower in the line of succession have always worked twice to triple the amount of engagements. She benefited from William also being lazy.
She’s kicking an orphanage or similar charity off the property. How lovely of her.
It’s a petting zoo and I believe it is still in operation.
I think the petting zoo is a different property? I don’t follow this at all but the CB article that Kaiser links to above describes the Safari/zoo as a separate purchase and investment property.
Yeah i thought I read somewhere that it was seen as an investment with the aim to grow it. They’ll probably flog the cheap party pieces tat there.
It’s already been reported by the DM that there are problems with the planning permissions, so it’s not a done deal for the big swimming pool.
Anyway, I see no problem with her doing what she wants with private money as a private citizen; not everyone wants a kitchen garden (shrug). I find it more interesting if she follows through with plans to make a Soho Middleton Farmhouse version in Berkshire. Buying Sir Terence Conran’s house is one step in that direction…
I think Kate would love a private country house like Barton Court (rumored to be Pippa’s new digs and it fits the mysterious property’s description to a T) that was all her own and bigger and better than Anmer and still have all the titles and tiaras.
Couldn’t they leave the garden alone and put the pool elsewhere on this ginormous property?
My guess is they wanted to get rid of the garden anyway for whatever reason and decided it would be a great spot for a pool.
It will make it more private, and less exposed to English weather. I’m not sure why this is being treated like a problem. The walls will remain intact. So what if she has no interest in growing her own lettuces, and would rather a pool. It’s not like it can’t be removed at a later date.
If you’re not going to garden, a pool is as good a use of the space as any. The issue is keeping the walls intact. Some fabulously rich person can tear out the pool and put the garden back in if they want. Modern houses put the pool up against the house, often with the pool pavilion actually attached to the main building. The vegetable gardens would be farther away.
I started reading a lot of Agatha Christie during lockdown and have move on to other authors of the era. Get the Country Living magazine email newsletter. British country house real estate is a fascinating escape.
THIS. If it is indeed Barton Court (formerly Sir Terence Conrad’s home) I’ve actually been there years ago on a private garden tour. The walled garden is unique as it’s not perfectly rectangular. It has some interesting corners and the vegetable garden in there has a lot of history. With their wealth, I’m not sure why they couldn’t just build an enclosed swimming pool elsewhere. Not to mention the joys of having fresh vegetables that you know are safely grown and harvested. As a gardener, this just makes me sad.
If she is like her sister the aerial view will look like the Sussex’s in California
The garden and main house are in an “Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and near ancient woodland.” So they can rip things out and install an astroturf tennis court and pool. Reminds me of the Joni Mitchell song where they “paved paradise and put up a parking lot.”
So I think Kate would be happier with Pippa’s life overall, but I think she wanted her current life – the titles and status and tiaras are what matter to her, not being happy.
I went back and reread the article about Anmer Hall and I got angry all over again at yes, how wasteful and extravagant she and William are, but also at Charles saying he couldn’t afford Meghan. Of course he couldn’t, he was busying funding endless decorations and renovations for W&K.
I bet Pippa has much more freedom in the form of actual money that belongs to herself and her husband. Bill might be the heir, but until he inherits everything is at Daddy’s say so.
I wonder what Pippa thinks of Katy’s 100 year foray into this early years mess? Is she shaking her head from afar at the whole thing? Is she attempting to talk Katy through it and give suggestions? Or is she ignoring it out of embarassment?
So Pippa has tons of equity in her own name? Kate has a title but owns nothing of her own.
A walled garden with mature fruit trees at an historic home and she’s ripping it out? That’s like buying and then destroying any other work of art. She has the right to do it, subject to planning permission, but she obviously has no clue how much time and effort is involved in creating one of those gardens. This is just so nouveau riche.
Anyone who installs a pool when they can only use it for maybe 3 months out of the year (4 if you’re pushing it) really mystifies me. It’s great if you live in Florida/Texas/California but in England they’ll get what, 2 months out of it tops?? My aunt recently bought a house with a pool in Connecticut and 1) I know she won’t use it, I haven’t see her go swimming in years 2) my uncle won’t use it either as he has Parkinson’s and his mobility has become greatly reduced in the last year. So that really only leaves the pool available to guests in the summer and they don’t get a lot of them. So hardly anyone will use it.
But Pippa really did get the better life. She did try to become more of a public figure with all the attention on her after Kate’s wedding and bless her she tried. But everyone realized how uninteresting she was so she bagged herself a rich husband and now she can do whatever she wants whenever she wants however she wants. Nobody even knew she was pregnant again for a third time until we saw her at the Jubilee concert thing. We get occasional updates like her getting her MA but otherwise she can go about and do whatever. I wonder if Kate realizes her sister is living a better life than her.
Ugh, I know people like pools and stuff but I’d much rather have a fully mature veggie garden! Especially with the rising cost of food, being able to just go out to the garden and gather some stuff for dinner is the dream! I’d totally do a mini homestead if it were me, but since I’ll never be terribly moderately wealthy, guess I’ll just side eye her stupid decisions from afar.
I do think Kate envies her sister’s freedom to do whatever she wants. We hardly hear about her and didn’t even know she was pregnant again until she popped out at the Jubilee. Pippa can sit around and sip martinis all day and none of us will care really. Kate doesn’t get that luxury. Though it seems Pippa kept busy getting an MA which can’t have been easy with 3 small kids (she’s got nannies, I know). Ripping out a lovely garden seems weird to me but if Pippa and her husband don’t have a green thumb, then by all means install a tennis court/pool with the proper permits.