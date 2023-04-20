‘Multiple alleged abuse victims’ of Jonathan Majors have come forward

In the days following Jonathan Majors’ March arrest for domestic violence, rumors swirled within the New York and Yale acting community that there were additional victims. Majors’ lawyer went on the attack, releasing a statement calling his victim emotionally unstable and claiming that the victim recanted her allegations. Then his lawyer released the victim’s text messages, and they were incredibly damning to Majors. Throughout the week, the trade papers have been covering the fact that Majors’ publicist and management team dropped him, and that Majors has also been dropped from several upcoming productions. Plus, he’s not going to the Met Gala. Well, it’s gotten even worse. Variety reports that several additional victims have come forward and they’re talking to the New York DA’s office.
As Jonathan Majors prepares for a May 8 court appearance on domestic violence charges, his PR problems are about to get bigger. Sources familiar with the matter tell Variety that multiple alleged abuse victims of Majors have come forward following his March arrest and are cooperating with the Manhattan district attorney’s office. The prospect of more women waiting in the wings would mark a dramatic turn in the case and comes on the heels of Majors’ publicists and management firm cutting ties with the embattled actor earlier this week. The D.A. declined comment.
“Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone. We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated,” said Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry in a statement.
The “Creed III” star was arrested on March 25 in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment. At the time, an NYPD spokesperson said in a statement that a 30-year-old woman told police she had been assaulted by Majors, 33, and that she “sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.” But Chaudhry mounted an immediate and aggressive response, insisting that the actor “is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows” and suggested the woman was having “an emotional crisis.” A source familiar with the chronology of events says the attorney released the statement while he was still behind bars.
For many who were in business with Majors, the text messages [Majors’ lawyer released] had the opposite effect and raised more questions than they answered, namely why the woman had lost consciousness. “It read like a bad Lifetime movie. They basically look like the text messages of a textbook abused woman,” says one person who is working with Majors on an upcoming project.
In recent months, Majors had become one of Hollywood’s most promising stars, with a series of high-profile and lucrative roles on the horizon. Now, all eyes are on his future with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he is poised to play the titular Kang in “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.” Majors is still attached to star in that film, which is slated to be released on May 2, 2025, and he is poised for a $20 million payday including back-end compensation. He also was signed to star in “Avengers: Secret Wars,” which is slated to debut in 2026. Disney is monitoring the fast-moving situation and has time to move deliberately.
Disney has the added wrinkle in that the alleged victim in the Manhattan incident also worked on this year’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” a film in which Majors was third-billed as Kang the Conqueror. A Disney spokesperson declined comment.
Separately, Majors is stepping down from the board of the Gotham Film and Media Institute and his work with the Sidney Poitier Initiative, which was created to support emerging filmmakers. On Wednesday afternoon, executive director Jeffrey Sharp sent a note to the Gotham board alerting them of the move.
“I think the truth is everyone is waiting to see what Marvel will do,” says an industry insider familiar with the situation. “It doesn’t mean everyone will do the same thing, but that’s what people are looking to.”
While it breaks my heart that there are additional victims, I’m proud of those women for coming forward and telling their stories to the DA’s office. Given the victim’s text messages, I’m not sure she’s in a place where she’s ready to testify about what Majors did to her. The additional victims will at least help with the prosecution. After Variety reported all of this, Majors’ team went to TMZ and claimed all kinds of crazy sh-t about the night in question – they say that the taxi driver will swear up and down that Majors never laid a hand on this poor woman, and that after the taxi drive, the victim went out clubbing. They have blurry photos, apparently. I have no idea, but given that Majors’ team released his victim’s text messages with the belief that they would exonerate him, I’m pretty suspicious of everything coming from his team.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I hope that all of his victims have great support systems. This man was really out here terrorizing women.
Ditto!
I’m not even surprised about the DV (I’m a survivor and during recovery I found out that it is far more widespread than believed), I was shocked that as a serial abuser, as he seems to be, didn’t hide it better. Usually people from the outside are completely ignorant of everything going on while it seemed like everybody knew about him? He’s not just a textbook DV abuser, he has a narcissistic disorder on top of that.
And it’s appalling he’s throwing away a career in the pan like this… seriously 🙁
If he does have narcissistic disorder traits he probably assumes he can recover his career later without changing or taking any responsibility
Quantumania was not exactly Marvel’s most-watched or most beloved movie, so I doubt many people care if they change the actor.
They’re lucky they can do this before an Avengers film had come out and he would be established with everyone and their mom as the character.
Never heard of the guy before I saw these reports on Celebitchy.
Agreed. It was a chapter in the current Marvel story arc. By the time the Avengers comes out in 2 years, no one will remember. A bigger problem is that he is in Loki season 2, but I read that it was only one episode. Seems possible that Marvel might decide to refilm his scenes?
He is said to appear in three episodes and his face is present throughout the series. They can’t just cut him out… and it’s to late for reshoots – actors, especially TH, are involved in other projets. In my opinion – they should leave “Loki 2” as it is and recast JM for the next projects. I don’t think the show will suffer because of this… Well, I’ll watch it anyway, dozens of people worked hard on it and it’s not their fault that JM turned out to be an abuser.. and I love Loki 😉
Yeah Marvel needs to get over themselves and kick this guy to the curb. ESPECIALLY if he was abusive to someone who worked on one of their movies?!? (Quantummania apparently?). If I was one of the Disney lawyers I would be yelling, believe me.
The most important thing is that the victims are protected and get Justice of course; but on the purely superficial side? It’s not that big a deal to get rid of him from Marvel. I’m not going to fall into the trap of saying he’s a bad actor just because I now know what I know – he’s a really good actor, I get it.
But as Kang? Meh. He lost a fistfight to Antman and the Wasp. He was a DULL, generic villain…after all that hype. A dozen actors at least could have played that character. Not a big loss.
there it is…the other shoe has dropped. this is why everyone dropped him. i knew there was more to the story. good! glad to see someone get what they deserve. now we have to see if marvel will cancel their work with him…
Exactly like it happened with Armie Hammer, everyone ran for the hills just before more women came forward.
Good for these survivors coming forward. In cases like this one, there is so much strength in numbers.
Agreed. I hope they have the support they need.
His lawyer’s release of the text messages, plus the doubling down on “the taxi driver will say she went clubbing later” suggest he’s not capable of acknowledging any responsibility here. That (depressingly, not the abuse) is what will tank his career.
I don’t think they realize that these denials push the other survivors to come forward. They don’t want a dude to keep getting away with it. Sad, but it does seem to take the multiple allegations for it to seem real.
Thought a moment and realizing that those studies showing that the majority of rapes are perpetrated by a small number of people mean that this is true. There are far more victims of sexual assault than there are perpetrators. We need to become serious about dealing with them. This is why high schools and colleges covering up sexual assault should be criminal. It’s where the pattern begins and they have the resources to see and stop it. Yale knew. Juilliard knew.
Agreed. Hopefully all of his victims, especially the most recent one, have some kind of protection around them.
Some people have rightfully been pointing out the fact that Jonathan Majors is facing harsher consequences for his behavior than Ezra Miller, an abuser who benefits from white privilege. For the most part, liberal people are being mature and empathetic to those pointing out a double standard, no rightwing hazing tactics. Many are also rightfully being careful about how they identify Ezra Miller, despite their crimes. That’s good, and the same principles should apply in discussions about female wrongdoers. Too often when a woman has done anything wrong everything is fair game, and not pointing out any misogyny involved becomes a sort of litmus test for women.
The moment I read he choked the March victim I knew he had a previous pattern of abuse. I’m not surprised other women are coming forward. I hope they have love and support to get them through this.
@blue 100% on history and 100% on support for the victims.
You don’t leap to public choking unless you’re confident you’ll get away with it. I disagree with a lot of Judge Judy’s opinions but the one where she said when people get away with a crime or it’s downplayed to zero repercussions they just get more confident to keep doing it is so true.
Some judges (worldwide) letting rapists go with little to no punishment could do with being made to watch that clip on repeat until it sinks in.
As a rape and abuse victim, all I want is the perpetrators to be accountable and the victims supported. I was so excited for JM. A young, very talented black actor. He seemed amazing and just what we all needed. . I’m beyond words. Tbh.
Apparently NY and Yale acting circles knew of his hot temper and abusive behavior. Disney and Marvel sink millions into their budgets, how hard would it be to have a PI vet these actors before? I’m not saying it would prevent abusers from being casted every time but in Majors case is probably would.
Yep, there it is. You don’t go from zero to choking someone, that’s not a thing. I think at this point it’s important to let it play out in court. Where he seems to belong at the very least. His lawyer seems … aggressive and confident. Weird.