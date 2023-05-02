Emily Blunt in Michael Kors at the Met Gala: goofy or not too bad?

I was looking through Michael Kors’ looks at the previous Met Galas and he’s usually quite good. Ciara wore a zebra print MK gown last year that was amazing and at the fall 2021 Met Gala Regina King had on a pinstriped dress that I loved. He dressed Emily Blunt in 2019 in a scalloped sequin gold gown that I inexplicably liked back then, re-reading what I wrote about it. I think I was tired and being generous. Kors’s designs can definitely be goofy though, like this year when he put Blunt in a lace and black metallic pantsuit with a train. The topper is that ridiculous bow with the flower tacked on to it. I get that the bows were a nod to Lagerfeld, but there were so many fug interpretations of that! Poor Emily, but it’s not like she has great fashion typically so I suspect she was OK with it. During their red carpet interview with Vogue, Kors told an anecdote about Lagerfeld asking him why he’s always so tan. He said he gets out on the sun whenever he can! There’s got to be a lot of makeup involved too.
Kerry Washington got the better MK look, although that bar is low. She was in a lace and tulle fishtail gown with a bandeau top and a tuxedo jacket.
Also in Michael Kors were Lea Michele, Vanessa Hudgens, Camilla Marrone and Kaitlyn Dever. Vanessa , Lea and Kaitlyn were interviewed by La La Anthony and Lea told La La she lived in her old house in New York City and that she gets packages for La La every day. I wonder if they arranged to meet up afterwards for an exchange. My favorite gown out of this group was Vanessa Hudgens’s, but I usually like what she’s wearing.
My opinion of Michael Kors can be summed up by a comment he made to a project runway contestant (for the “swimwear you can wear to a cocktail party” challenge): “it’s dowdy, yet vulgar.” IMO this describes most of his stuff.
And yes, that’s spray tan. And yes, the bow is too big. Never wear a bow that’s bigger than your head!
I actually like Emily’s outfit, it looks fun. Kerry’s … I feel like I’ve been seeing this for years, like it’s been on every red carpet. The see-through lace thing, the bra aspect … it actually looks like fancy bikini top. It’s not very inspired? I have to wonder if it’s comfortable sitting down in. Probably not. This is a standing up outfit but it’s the Met Gala so that’s standard.
I like Emily’s look, also. It took me a few minutes to warm up to it, but she wears her clothes well and this works for her. Kerry is a big NO. Just awful
Kerry Washington is a knock out!
which is why her little mermaid outfit is a tragedy. this is a woman who can wear literally anything and they give her something that looks like it took 10 minutes and too much leftover fabric to make. ugh, the laziness of this year’s gala is stunning.
Emily’s outfit would have been fine without that bow. It’s distracting.
Kerry’s look is awful. Poor love, she’s so beautiful and consistently look bad on the Met carpet. I actually like Emily’s look but the other Kors looks are snores.
What on Earth has Emily Blunt done to her face?! She genuinely looks like a different person, I actually had to scroll back to check the title was correct.
I agree completely — even though it seems to have “settled” a bit better than the last time she was photographed. What a shame; I hate the steady homogenizing of faces we’re seeing.
I can’t get past Emily’s face. What is going on here. She was so naturally gorgeous- why do people think all of this fillers loos good? It’s weighing down her face
OMG agree. I totally, like totally did not recognise her.
Did Lea get buccal fat removal? Her face looks so different, and not in a good way. Emily’s look? Um, bless her heart?
I suspect the same, or the ‘zempic. She is itty-bitty now, and her face is chiseled.
I quite like Emily’s look, it’s theatrical and fitting of the Met vibe.
Her face, however… I was scrolling through the Fail as they always have a ridiculous amount of pics and I swear it took me a few seconds to actually recognise her.
She’s had a lot of Botox in the past few years but she’s clearly had some nose/mouth (?) work done and it has totally changed the proportions of her face.
I don’t get it.
I don’t like any of these looks, and Emily’s is the worst. As a separate issue, I don’t know what it is about Emily Blunt that I find unlikeable. Always seems like she’s so obviously posturing or something. I didn’t used to dislike her, so maybe it’s related to her facial appearance changing, I don’t know. Everyone else I know likes her all right (or doesn’t know/care who she is), so I guess it’s just me.
Everybody gets one nemesis! 🤣
I actually kind of like all of these? I don’t know, they aren’t that bad. However, I’ve seen a picture of Camila Morrone from the side and she was pratically topless? The white lace triangle only toches the middle of the black “skirt”, from the front it looks as if she was covered but it’s all an illusion, I don’t know if it was appropriate for a gala.