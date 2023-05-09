Jana Kramer: ‘I have an amazing coparenting situation with my ex’

Jana Kramer said she and ex Mike Caussin are good co-parents. I think I just blacked out there for a minute – did Jana admit to a working relationship with Mike? Yes, yes she did. After all these years of airing the disfunction of their marriage and the vitriol of having to breathe the same air post-divorce, Jana said they have finally found a way to co-exist. And it’s all a result of over-scheduling the kids. Apparently, the children have so many activities, it takes both parents to get each child to their appointed rounds. And it’s proven to be the thing that makes it work for Jana and Mike.

Jana Kramer has some relationship advice you’re unlikely to hear from any marriage counselor. “Little tip: Maybe get divorced in the summertime,” the singer-actress joked to E! News, pointing out the unexpected silver lining of filing to end her marriage to Mike Caussin in April 2021. Because while she remembers just how daunting those early weeks were as she navigated caring for now-7-year-old daughter Jolie and 4-year-old son Jace without the former NFL tight end by her side, she was able regain her sunny outlook. “That first month when I got divorced, I was just like, ‘How are my kids even getting to school? I can’t even function,'” Kramer, 39, recalled in an exclusive chat with E!. “But I think the summer helped me. We were able to be outside and enjoy the sun and the warmth, so that was nice. You just kind of get into a flow. And now I don’t even know how it was before. You just make it work.” And though she and the 36-year-old athlete couldn’t move past their marital issues (one huge sticking point: Kramer’s claim that Caussin cheated on her with more than 13 women), they’ve managed to channel their inner Tim Gunn when it comes to their children. “I have an amazing coparenting situation with my ex,” the 39-year-old shared, describing a recent call they had to discuss the kids’ jam-packed calendar of activities. “It’s like, ‘Okay, when Jace has baseball, Jolie’s got soccer,'” the One Tree Hill alum explained of working through their joint responsibilities. “I didn’t think we’d get to that place and we’re there. It’s like, ‘No, we’ve got this. We’ll figure it out.’ I think that piece has been really nice.”

[From E! News]

Honestly, I’m happy for Jana and Mike. Most people only ever want a couple to get it together for the kids. I know plenty of divorced couples who probably wouldn’t mind never speaking to their ex again, but they work it out enough so their kids don’t have to be caught in the crossfire. And I think the hostility between those couples dies down because of their mutual love for the children. I don’t doubt Jana appreciates having the extra pair of hands, but maybe seeing Mike stick around for his kids has made her hate him less. Good for them. If you can only get your sh*t together in one area, it should be co-parenting.

In other news, Jana’s got a new guy. I know, how did we miss this? It wasn’t for lack of trying, I’ll tell you that. Because Jana and Scottish soccer hottie Allan Russell have already gone red carpet official. She claims they are taking it slow, and that this one is different. But they are all over her IG in loved up shots and she’s already talking about “when you know you know.” I hope so. I don’t wish bad things for Jana. I just think she rushes in too quickly and without opening her eyes. But who knows. She’s in a better place with Mike, her kids look happy, maybe she’ll take a beat and get to know Allan before she loses herself completely.

Embed from Getty Images