Carole Middleton was actually the one doing the school runs, not Prince William?

Last week, there was a surprising amount of keenery for Carole Middleton’s 70th birthday. They’ve honestly started treating her like she’s the “queen mother,” which in a sense, she sort of is. We heard lots about Carole’s nonexistent discretion, non-denials about how she pushed Kate to stalk William, and how Carole deserves a title after years of keeping Will & Kate’s show on the road. Well, they continue to lay it on thick. Really makes you wonder why now, and how Carole was able to come in from the cold after her shameful Party Pieces catastrophe.
Carole Middleton has been by her daughter’s side as Princess Kate Middleton navigates her recovery after her cancer diagnosis.
“Carole has always been a rock for Kate, especially this past year — she’s been amazing,” royal expert and author Ingrid Seward, told HELLO! in an interview published on Monday, February 3. “I have met her a couple of times and the word that keeps coming back to me is ‘strength.’ I imagine her as a sort of pioneer woman driving a wagon with a rifle at her feet, and three children in the back, fighting off any enemy. Basically, that’s what she’s been doing all her life, isn’t it?”
Seward shared that Carole, 70, has been “a really helpful, practical and unflappable mum and grandmother” to Kate, 43, and husband Prince William’s kids: Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.
“Rather than ask what she can do, she just gets on with it; she’s very proactive. When William went back to royal duties, she was doing the school run and probably doing things like filling the freezer with the kids’ favorite foods,” Seward said of Carole. “Looking after the three kids would have been absolutely no problem for her whatsoever and Kate would have been able to relax in the knowledge that her mother’s hand was on the wheel.”
Seward noted that Carole has “always” been both a “physical and emotional support” to Kate, who shared her undisclosed type of cancer diagnosis with the world in March 2024. Months later, Kate revealed she had finished chemo and in January 2025 announced she was in remission.
“The Middletons are a traditional family, which is why William enjoyed being around them so much,” Seward claimed. “When things go wrong, they pull together under [Carole’s] direction. She is the matriarch of this family and they all take her advice because they have great respect for their mum. And, as their only granny, Carole is very close to William and Kate’s children. I wouldn’t be surprised if she has taken them away on little holidays too. She has always organised lovely holidays for her family, from yachts in Mustique to ski trips. William plays a huge part in all this, because he just adores the Middletons. They give him the cosy family life that Diana always wanted him to have.” (William’s mother, Princess Diana, died at age 36 in an August 1997 car accident.)
[From Us Weekly]
This might seem like a minor thing, but I’m absolutely astonished that no one has really nailed down who was doing the bloody school runs for the past two years. It was a real thing last year, during Kate’s illness/convalescence, where sources close to William insisted that he could not work because he alone was doing the school run. His people kept saying that, over and over for months. And now the story is, actually, Carole was doing the school runs. What was William doing then? And what was William doing while Carole cared for his children and Kate was going to chemotherapy alone? This is also like the new admissions that Kate spent a lot of time in Bucklebury last year, when we were told at the time that she was recuperating in Windsor, at Adelaide Cottage. Just all of these little lies, exaggerations, misrepresentations starting to add up.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of The British Royal Family attend “Together At Christmas” Community Carol Service at Westminster Abbey.
Pictured: Carole Middleton
BACKGRID USA 8 DECEMBER 2021
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Berkshire, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of the Royal Family were spotted at Royal Ascot, held at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, UK, enjoying a day at the prestigious event.
Pictured: Michael Middleton, Carole Middleton
BACKGRID USA 19 JUNE 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Berkshire, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of the Royal Family were spotted at Royal Ascot, held at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, UK, enjoying a day at the prestigious event.
Pictured: Prince William, Carole Middleton
BACKGRID USA 19 JUNE 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Berkshire, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of the Royal Family were spotted at Royal Ascot, held at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, UK, enjoying a day at the prestigious event.
Pictured: Michael Middleton, Carole Middleton
BACKGRID USA 19 JUNE 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Berkshire, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of the Royal Family were spotted at Royal Ascot, held at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, UK, enjoying a day at the prestigious event.
Pictured: Carole Middleton
BACKGRID USA 19 JUNE 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Berkshire, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of the Royal Family were spotted at Royal Ascot, held at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, UK, enjoying a day at the prestigious event.
Pictured: Carole Middleton
BACKGRID USA 19 JUNE 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Berkshire, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of the Royal Family were spotted at Royal Ascot, held at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, UK, enjoying a day at the prestigious event.
Pictured: Prince William, Carole Middleton
BACKGRID USA 19 JUNE 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Carole Middleton and her husband Michael Middleton were seen enjoying the prestigious Royal Box at the Wimbledon tournament in London. The couple looked delighted as they watched the matches, soaking in the exclusive atmosphere and cheering on their favorite players.
Pictured: Carole Middleton
BACKGRID USA 4 JULY 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Carole Middleton and her husband Michael Middleton were seen enjoying the prestigious Royal Box at the Wimbledon tournament in London. The couple looked delighted as they watched the matches, soaking in the exclusive atmosphere and cheering on their favorite players.
Pictured: Carole Middleton
BACKGRID USA 4 JULY 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
“Probably…” “wouldn’t be surprised if…” The daydreams of a royalist. This story is a non-starter.
Wild, eh, that this type of thing actually gets published?
Ingrid treats michael middleton as a nonentity. Carole is no little house on the prairie pioneer woman. How ludicrous can Ingrid get. Maybe Carole had a chat with Ingrid. This is bound to irritate Charles. Ingrid should not invoke Diana after all the awful things she wrote about her.
He’s always been treated as a non entity by the press and I honestly wonder why. If kate grew up is as close of a family as they say, then surely her father left as much of an impact on her.
That “pioneer” bit jumped out at me, too. I wonder which country she had in mind (Canada, US, South Africa, etc)?
Same, this is gross:
“I imagine her as a sort of pioneer woman driving a wagon with a rifle at her feet, and three children in the back, fighting off any enemy” which enemy, pray tell, Ingrid?
Calling Carole a colonizer is an interesting flex considering William’s family was instrumental in colonizing much of the world.
This is BM payback for Harry clocking them in court and Meghan not granting them access.
That mansion in Huckleberry must be expensive to maintain. Living expenses? Who is paying for their privileged existence?
@Libra
🤣🤣🤣Not Huckleberry🤣🤣🤣
My spell check thought Huckleberry was a good sub for Bucklebury.
The Palaces are not all on the same page it seems. Is this Carol threatening Peg? Is she talking because she wants something more? I think she does. The backlash against Can’t and her disappearance isn’t settling well with Carol so she is out there leaving crumbs.
It really is interesting.
I always thought Kate was staying with CarolE most of last year (or vice versa) and that the “Will has to do the school run” was obvious bunk to cover whatever was making him spiral. But now CarolE is out there briefing the press and embiggening herself again, which is something.
This embiggening/self-aggrandizing is CarolE working behind the scenes to get a title. How about “Duchess of Grandiose Self Promotion”.
Or the Countess of Toasted Cheese Sandwiches.
@Susan Collins: ‘First of Her Kind’.
i dont know what’s going on but its interesting because like Kaiser pointed out, these stories are slowly putting together a picture of Kate in bucklebury (with or without the kids?), William on his own*, Kate going to chemo alone, and Carole the stalwart warrior, holding things together with a shotgun on a covered wagon (like wtf?)
*the school run is making more sense to me now because it seems like its being used to encompass the idea of “who was taking care of the kids?” was it William or Carole? Were they fighting over the kids? You would think William would win that straight out but not if Kate/Carole had something on William. If the kids were in Bucklebury and William wasn’t, surely someone in the village would have blabbed. Or maybe someone did and thats why we’re now getting these stories.
If KATE went to Bucklebury alone and William stayed at Adelaide with the kids – then maybe his appearances last winter make sense, if he was completely overwhelmed and stressed bc he had to take care of “his” kids.
i dont know. But these stories aren’t really adding up.
Was that car photo with Carole one of them leaving the kids at Adelaide after a visit?
During the kate is missing period there were definitely whispers that Kate was staying with her family and many assumed the kids were there too. Especially if the post abdominal surgery was taken at face value. But perhaps they weren’t. And maybe most of the silence in terms of public comms related to w and k not being in the same location and therefore it coordinating their messages.
The Uk media know the situation but aren’t saying much except for a few hints here and there.
Hahaha taking the kids – pardon me, children – on “…little holidays too. She has always organised lovely holidays for her family, from yachts in Mustique to ski trips.” LIke everyone does, just pop out for a little trip here and there, like a normal family
We already were made aware about the ski trip, so I guess there were also yacht trips and trips to Mustique during the time of Kate’s disappearance.
Normal families without all the royals $$$$ would be hard pressed to afford a 10,000 a night suite on Mustique. They are not exactly going to Disney World.
Just your standard middle-class family. 😏
Every time the press insists that Bill and Cathy are hands on parents they cite the school run as an example. What else do they do with their kids? And What exactly does nanny Maria do? Especially now that the kids are fully in school and will likely be hoing to boarding school?
Amongst the excuses for Will being “desperately needed at home last year by Kate and 3 young kids” they cited the school run, homework and reading bedtime stories!! Absolutely incredible because most parents incorporate such tasks into their routine and find time for work as well!
As a former latchkey kid, I don’t get why the school run is the end all, be all of good parenting.
As someone who did the school run when my kids were young (before they became latchkey), I don’t understand why dropping off and picking up your kids from school means you can’t do any work in the hours in between.
Hmm, technically this says that Carole was doing the school runs once William returned to Royal duties. But even when he “returned,” his schedule was ridiculously light bc he was still saying he wanted to help with the school runs. The way the school runs keep getting mentioned feels like some sort of coded psychodrama playing out in the press bw William Kate and Carole.
Whilst at their former school, parents of other children constantly complained about chauffeurs poorly parking, blocking traffic, often coming with 2 cars to pick up the 2 eldest, doing the same at Louis’s preschool.
Interviews also said that they never saw William and Kate, and now we are told that they are doing the school run.
I bet they still don’t.
Maybe that’s one of the reasons it’s a former school😂. Too many eyes in London/KP was one of the reasons given for the move to Windsor.
Yep. The schools in that area basically empty out onto a main road. As the waleses began taking their kids out more and more to engagements, they became increasingly recognisable. They already got members of the public taking photos of them even Kate walking into the school itself. So as they got older any member of the public could sit in a car from the road and photograph them. In that sense, Windsor was a good move.
Do parents at their kids’ new school have to sign something preventing them from taking pics of Will & Kate or talking to the press about them? I always wonder why we never hear stories from unnamed sources about how nobody ever sees them at the school run or whatever.
Well, the last Queen Mother was a snooty racist who liked a drink, so I presume she has that in common at least.
So hands on and there for her family, Can’t was going through chemo alone and being taken care of by Filipina nurses! Because the school run takes precedence! I’m surprised Kate didn’t mention the all important school run in any of her Early Years “research”.
I could believe this. I still believe Kate did her chemo at KP though.
I still believe Kate’s lying through her veneers about the whole cancer thing, just as she did about Meghan, about HG, etc.
Ssurgery for an embarrassing intestinal thing brought about by her three decades of disordered eating. One or two pre-abnormal cells found and she and mummy ran with ‘she has cancer, leave her alone’. Just the latest in decades of middleton lies.
And the palaces all covering up with a myriad of conflicting stories. What a gong show…
I can’t wait for Louis to grow up and sell a tell-all to whatever is left of the media in twenty years.
For all the ways William is trying to control everything about press access to him and his family, it’s interesting how these little “truthy” stories continue to pop up.
Am I the only one who thinks the hired help takes the kids to school? What’s next? Carole washed the dishes by hand while Keen was on her sickbed? Jeez.
Probably something like that, yes.
And the rest. Their staff do EVERYTHING.
What in the world was William doing last year while he was constantly briefing everyone that he was doing the school run??
Also why has Carole re-opened her hotline to the DM? Definitely not the picture of discretion.
I also find it highly suspect that Kate got this cancer a year after Katie Nicholl, and it’s nearly identical – major abdominal surgery, two weeks in the hospital, 6 months of preventative chemo. Was this all a ruse from KP to cover for a divorce or Menty-B, knowing that no one would question cancer? They’ve basically stolen Katie Nicholls disease and diagnosis. I don’t believe in coincidences.
That was the first thought that popped into my head after reading Katie’s article. The stories were nearly identical.
😳 I did not know about this! OMG, what if they did steal her story?
Pioneer woman???? What?
MY women pioneer family would have had Carole and her children for breakfast
Seward has absolutely NO idea what she’s babbling on about.
🙄
That pioneer woman thing got me. What, Carole in a prairie schooner rolling along from Bucklebury to Windsor, wearing one of those face-shielding bonnets? Maybe chewing on a piece of hay?
Shocking. I am so shocked.
“Rather than ask what she can do, she just gets on with it”
This I have no trouble believing. I sometimes wonder about the chicken/egg relationship between her and her daughter. Is Kate useless because she wants to be or has CarolE never given her space to breathe?
Some years back my cousin and her husband had to move in with her parents for a couple of months and I remember my aunt being indignant because (unasked) she’d emptied their laundry basket and washed everything including a dry clean only top that was ruined as a result and my cousin was upset!
This right here. Kate never fully matured because her mom was always doing everything for her. She never learned how to adult.
LOL, maybe she’s “unflappable” because of all the booze she seems to throw back.
I find the mechanics of this thing so interesting. We have a magazine article, about one individual, in which another person is ‘interviewed’ about that individual. The person ‘interviewed’, is a writer who’s met the subject a time or two & is, therefore, an expert on the subject. Is this what Brits consider journalism? You’d ‘interview’ someone about someone else? I just find that so very bizarre.
And all this imaginary stuff–the pioneer woman who ‘probably’ filled the freezer with food and Kate ‘would have’ had no problem if her mom took care of her kids.