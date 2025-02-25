Kid Rock and his fiancée of seven years called off their engagement

Embed from Getty Images

A couple weeks ago we covered Page Six’s reporting on Kid Rock and Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert hopping in a cab together in the wee hours of the morning after Inauguration Day. The heavy-handed insinuation was that the two had hooked up, birds of a sleazy-feather and all. I was truly touched in the comments by all of you who expressed deep distress/concern… for the taxi cab and its driver. Page Six, for their part, gave a shout-out in their article to Audrey Berry, the woman Kid Rock has been with since 2011 and engaged to since 2017. Now Us Weekly has breaking news: Berry and Rock are no longer together! According to “sources,” the two split at the end of last year, thus suggesting that Rock wasn’t cheating when he (possibly) hooked up with Boebert, or earlier that day when he hit on a BBC News reporter on live TV. So not unfaithful, but still completely scuzzy. Here’s more from Us Weekly’s exclusive:

Kid Rock and fiancée Audrey Berry have broken up after their seven-year engagement, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm. A source exclusively tells Us that Kid Rock, 54, has separated from Berry and has moved on, with a second insider noting the pair called it quits late last year. “He is venturing into the dating pool,” per the source. Neither the singer nor Berry has addressed the breakup. Us has reached out for comment. Earlier this month, the “Born Free” crooner was spotted getting into a cab with Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert, according to Page Six. The duo reportedly left a party together in Washington, D.C. at 2:30 a.m. TMZ, meanwhile, reported that the pair were spotted chatting at an inaugural event for President Donald Trump. Kid Rock (real name Robert James Ritchie) had reportedly proposed to Berry seven years earlier in April 2017, according to the Detroit Free Press. They were first linked in 2011 and long kept their relationship private. “This is somebody who is not a celebrity. It can really be a tough thing to deal with,” he said during a 2011 interview with Piers Morgan. “I’m thinking of somebody else, trying not to be so selfish.” Kid Rock initially crossed paths with Berry in his native Detroit shortly after his divorce from ex-wife Pamela Anderson. (Rock and Anderson, now 57, were married from 2006 to 2007.) The singer, who also is the father to 31-year-old son Robert James Ritchie Jr. from a past relationship, offered rare insight into his romance with Berry in a 2021 profile with Hook & Barrel magazine. “Every day I pinch myself. I give many, many thanks. I do give a lot of attribution to the hard work that I’ve put in, but at the end of the day, I’ve been a very lucky person,” he told Hook & Barrel. “My fiancée, Audrey, says I have a golden horseshoe up my a–. I don’t take anything for granted, and I think that’s because it took me so long in the trenches to make it, and I worked so hard, but there’s no question I give thanks every day to the position I’m in.”

I never thought I’d utter these words, but I’m actually inclined to agree with a statement by Kid Rock: I totally believe there is something stuck up his ass. But enough about him! Instead I’d like to congratulate Audrey Berry on getting out of that situation. I don’t know if it was that she just couldn’t forgive and/or forget that 10-year affair he had with Julie Andrews’ granddaughter (yes, you read all those words correctly) that overlapped with Kid & Audrey’s courtship, or Kid’s well-documented history of sexist remarks, or his unhealthy anti-vaxx stance, or if Audrey just wanted a frickin’ Bud Light in peace. Any and all reasons are acceptable in this case! With the timing of this news, though, I am wondering — are we about to get a hard launch for a Lauren Boebert–Kid Rock relationship? Is Brockbert upon us?!! Mega barf. But if it does become official, SNL should definitely have the taxi cab on as a character who drops by Weekend Update.

PS — regarding Kid Rock and Pamela Anderson’s previous relationship… with all the lovely things we know about her today, just, how??

